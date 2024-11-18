Heathfield Town News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Congratulations this week to our local crochet wizard, Tracy, who is responsible for; not only our wonderful range of post box toppers, but also having made and sold at least 156 crochet poppies, so far raising £471 for the Royal British Legion Poppy appeal.

Thank you to everyone in Heathfield and Surrounding areas who bought poppies or donated. The Royal British Legion was founded to help those in need following a national crisis. They are working tirelessly to ensure that those who have served are being looked after no matter what challenges they, and the country faces. Your donation shows you care and helps the Royal British Legion to continue its vital work. Any further donations are most welcome and can be made at: https://royalbritishlegion.enthuse.com/pf/spreadkindnesswithcrochet?

Don’t forget that Tracy has complied a 2025 calendar celebrating a year filled with wonderful photos of Post Box Toppers featured throughout Heathfield and surrounding areas. If you would like to order one, drop Tracy Williams a message on facebook and pre-order your 2025 calendars at £15.99 each. For fans of the many and varied Post Box Toppers seen around Heathfield and Surrounding areas this year, these are going to be on display at the Union Church during the Christmas Tree Festival which starts on Friday 22nd November.

Heathfield’s Annual Christmas Tree Festival begins this weekend on Friday 22nd November and runs until Sunday 1st December, at the Union Church, Station Road. This glorious display of Christmas trees from local groups, charities and organisations is open for public viewing Monday 25th to Friday 29th 10am until 4pm. (Closed Wednesday) Also Thursday 28th open 5pm until 8pm, refreshments available during these times. Special events taking place during the week include: Friday 22nd Launch event 3.30pm until 7.30pm, Saturday 23rd Nov Charity Quiz in the Trees 7pm. Sunday 24th Nov Piano Recital and afternoon tea 2pm. Saturday 30thNovember Kit Wilson Fun Day 10am – 2pm and Cake and Wine Club Choir concert 7pm. Sunday 1st Dec Closing Carol Service at 4pm.

Also this week and a first for St Richard's Church, Upper Station Road, Heathfield, who on, November 23rd and 24th are holding a Nativity Set Festival Weekend. The church will be decorated with Nativity sets/crib scenes. All of the Nativity sets loaned to the church for that weekend have stories to tell, some old, some new, some precious and even a one made of lego, all treasured by their owners who want to help us get into the spirit of Christmas, telling the story of the birth of Jesus. There will be a Nativity scene outside with the opportunity for families to 'put their faces into the picture', you could take a photo and make it your Christmas card on line for friends and family. The church will be open from 10am -4pm on Saturday 23rd and after the 10am morning service on Sunday 24th the church will be open again from 11am-4pm, do come and bring your friends, it's going to be a great Festival Weekend and a first for Heathfield. All the cribs will be blessed on Friday 22nd once they are all in place, the blessing will take place during an ancient service of Compline at 9pm (think of monastic worship and candle lit churches), all are welcome to this service. During the weekend St Richard's church hall will be open offering refreshments with a Christmassy theme as well as stalls, a raffle, guess the weight of the Christmas cake etc, etc, and there will be craft activities with a Christmas theme for all those young at heart, whatever age you may be! Do come and visit St Richard's church for our first Nativity Set/Crib Festival weekend, then go and see the Christmas tree festival at Union Church, and make it a weekend to remember the Spirit of Christmas. You never know it may become an annual event at St Richard's church, Upper Station Road, Heathfield, just look out for the bunting and display boards.

Christmas Home & Garden Fair will be at the heart of the late-night shopping and Christmas lights turn on in Heathfield! Visit a truly atmospheric mix of super small businesses from 3pm-7.30pm on Friday 22nd November. The State Hall. Home, garden, fashion and foodies…

The Village Players perform several productions every year, including dramas, comedies, musicals and pantomimes. They will return to The Dunn Village Hall this November with Norman Robbins’ play, The Late Mrs Early by Norman Robbins. The Village Players, performances take place on Wednesday November 20th - Saturday November 23rd at The Dunn Village Hall, Rushlake Green TN21 9QD. 6.30pm start. Rehearsals are in full swing for The Village Players’ Cafe Theatre, featuring Norman Robbins’ play The Late Mrs Early. The play is a light comedy, set in a terraced council house during the 1970s, in the Northern town of Castleford. Alice Early is a domineering woman who rules her family with a rod of iron and is horrified when her young son Terry announces his engagement to Susan Rickworth, a local girl. Alice , it seems, has a historical connection with the Rickworth family and is determined to stop the wedding - even if it kills her! Sam Early, however, is very happy for his son to marry Susan but when the Rickworths visit the house Alice certainly makes her presence felt… Do come and enjoy a two-course meal followed by this very enjoyable comedy. Licensed Bar. Book online via our website www.villageplayersrushlakegreen.co.uk

Bonfire Christians Heathfield, is a new community of Christians connecting with God out in nature -whatever the weather! “The earth itself is their church, the vast, open sky, it’s ceiling” (Wayne Teasdale.) To be held on Sundays @ 5pm every 4th Sunday, dates as follows: Sunday 24th Nov, and 22nd Dec at the Broad Oak Scout Hut next to Broad Oak Village Hall. TN21 8SS contact 01435 876195 for more details.

Sussex Support Service. Did you know you can join us just for lunch, at Age We Care every Tuesday and Thursday 12.30pm – 13.30pm Tuesday 26th November Gammon and Cauliflower Cheese and chips, Lemon Tart and Raspberries. Thursday 28th Smoked Salmon Lasagne, Salad and Garlic Bread, Self-saucing Jaffa Pudding. For information on our other sessions including singing, physical activities and art? Just call us on 01825 760176 or email us at: [email protected] Please book by Thursday the week before. Cost £5.50 per person for a two-course lunch, including refreshments. Menu is subject to changes. Dietary needs and preferences catered for. Please make sure we are aware of any allergies. Some of our sessions are free and others just £5.50 (Carers attend activity sessions for free.) Booking is required

Are you a PA and looking for things to do with those you support? You can also join us.

Heathfield Choral Society Concert “In Praise of Music” a concert to celebrate St Cecilia the Patron Saint of Music including works by Handel, Parry and FInzi, accompanied by Gavin Stevens and conducted by Sebastian Charlesworth with soloist – Greg Tassell on Saturday 30th November at 7.30pm, State Hall, Station Road, Heathfield. Tickets £15 in advance (£18 on the door) Under 16’s free. Tickets available at Gemini Cards, Heathfield or www.wegottickets.com/event/636875 or see www.heathfieldchoral.org.uk

Amazing wildlife's Christmas cover Competition starts on the 5th of December whose photo will be our Christmas cover this year anyone can take part all you have to do is take a picture of something wildlife or even some beautiful scenery it's up to you all photos are welcome it is a bit of fun you have to be in it to win it and the winner will be announced on the 24th of December. www.facebook.com/amazingwildlifeuk/

Heathfield Silver Band Christmas Concert is on Friday 6th December 2024. A variety of Christmas music to start off your festive Christmas We are looking forward to entertaining Heathfield with merry festive music from 19:30 – 21:30 at, King's Church, State Hall, Heathfield TN21 8LD, Tickets £12 (under 16s free with an adult). from Gemini Greeting, 40 High St, Heathfield (01435 866475) or on the door. Free entry for under 16s with an adult. Raffle and Refreshments available. Concert commences 7:30pm Doors open 7:00 pm. Free parking behind hall. For more information please see our website at: www.heathfieldsilverband.com or email: [email protected] tel: 01435 817201 reg charity number 273068

Warbleton Band Concert. Following a very successful Concert of Remembrance on Friday 8th November, some of our members accompanied the hymns and played Last Post at All Saints Church, Old Heathfield on Sunday 10th November. There were also a few other members playing Last Post in their local areas. Our next event is our ever, popular Christmas concert on Sunday 1st December at 2pm, State Hall, Heathfield TN21 8LD. Tickets cost £7 on the door. Come and join us for some great music including some festive favourites, suitable for all the family, plus a few carols to sing along to. Raffle and refreshments available. All our Christmas activities are in support of The Brain Tumour Charity this year.

Warbleton Brass Band will also have a small group playing Christmas Carols on Saturday 7th December at 11am at Waitrose and on Saturday 7th December at 2pm at Heathfield COOP, and on Saturday 14th December at 11am at Heathfield COOP and Saturday 14th December at 2pm at Heathfield Waitrose. An Outside Christmas Carol Service will be held on Wednesday 18th December 2024 7.00pm at Osborne House, Rushlake Green. Christmas Carols will be played on Thursday 19th December 2024 at 7.30pm at the Merrie Harriers Pub, Cowbeech. Christmas Carol Service on Sunday 22nd December 2024 at 6.00pm Warbleton Church and finally for 2024 Christmas Carols at the Horse and Groom, Rushlake Green on Tuesday 24th December 2024 at 6.00pm.

It's that time of year again and this year Ricky’s Ltd is collecting Toys, Games, Books, Chocolate and Sweets for the Baby Bank South Wealden CIC. We would be so grateful if you could make a donation, no matter how big or small it'll help go towards giving a child a little something for Christmas this year. We are collecting gifts for 0–10-year-olds, unfortunately only new items can be accepted. Please drop off your donations to Deadline is the 7th December. Thank you, Rick at Ricky’s Ltd Shoe Repairs, key cutting, engraving and much more. Station Road, Heathfield 01435 408586 or email [email protected] www.rickysltd.co.uk Baby Bank South Wealden CIC provide baby & children’s clothing, equipment, toys, bedding & toiletries to families in need, covering Heathfield, Hailsham, Polegate, Pevensey, Eastbourne, Ringmer and Lewes. For further information about Baby Bank South Wealden CIC see Instagram: babybank.southwealden email: [email protected] or contact on 07355445502

Mankind Heathfield. The Heathfield group meets every Thursday at the Union Church cafe, 6:30pm to 8:30pm, for more information visit: www.mankindcic.co.uk We are honoured and thrilled to announce that Mankind has been awarded The King's Award for Voluntary Service for 2024. This is the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE! Mankind is one of just 281 charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year. Co-founders Ian Pickard and Paul Roskilly of Mankind will receive the award crystal and certificate from Andrew Blackman the HM Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex and in addition will attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in the summer of 2025, along with other recipients of this year’s Award. Ian Pickard said: “What a great honour it is to receive this award recognising our work over the last five years. This award will really help raise our profile in East Sussex which, in turn, will help us grow the group and support we are able to offer men who are struggling.” Paul Roskilly added: “We are so proud of the men who have had the courage to walk through our door and trust us. We started as a small group which has become a community of men who are a great support for each other. It is those men who have enabled us to be recognised with this wonderful award.” The King’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to support their communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate Her Majesty The late Queen’s Golden Jubilee and, was continued following the accession of His Majesty The King. Recipients are announced annually on 14th November, The King’s Birthday.

You are invited to an evening of music with Heathfield’s The Cake and Wine Choir at 7.30pm (doors open at 7pm) on Saturday 30th November 2024 at the Union Church Station Road, Heathfield. TN21 8YN Raising funds towards the Heathfield Community College 2025 Cambodia Trip with Camps International. £10 a ticket. Please book to avoid disappointment. Phone 01435 867195 to book. Refreshments available to purchase. Forming part of week of entertainment during the Christmas Tree Festival at Union Church.

Warbleton & District Horticultural and Poultry Society (WDHPS) present their Winter Fayre at Dunn Village Hall, Rushlake Green TN21 9QD on Saturday 30th November from 11am until 3pm/ Stalls galore, tombola and refreshments. Free Entry. For more information see www.wdhps.co.uk Warbleton & District Horticultural and Poultry Society (WDHPS) is a small, local, community organisation based in the village of Rushlake Green, Heathfield, East Sussex, we are more commonly known as the Rushlake Green Flower Show.

Family2Family request, Santa needs you! We now have 356 (and continuing to rise) children referred to us for Christmas gifts - without us the reality is that they might wake up on Christmas Day to find Santa hasn’t been. With your help, we can support every child to feel the magic of Christmas - to have a gift and a story to share with their friends, and to feel that they were (of course) worthy of a gift. Here’s what you can do: Option 1: Buy a gift from our amazon wishlist - these have been selected specifically to meet the interests of children referred to us. The gifts can be delivered directly to one of our volunteers if you select the ‘gift registry’ option at checkout. Option 2: Make a financial donation - this is a massive help as it means we can use our charitable status to access heavily discounted items, meaning your funds go further. This can be done through our Local Giving page. Option 3: Buy a gift from your retailer of choice and drop it to us, or a Gifts4Kids drop off point. This now includes The Original Factory Shop in Crowborough & Heathfield All Gifts4Kids details and links to the Amazon wishlist and Local Giving account can be accessed at: https://www.family2family.org.uk/gifts4kids Thank you

With Christmas approaching the Age UK shop in Heathfield is encouraging locals to pop in to pick up a festive bargain. From presents for even the hardest-to-please recipient to party outfits and accessories, the shop has a range of items to help make the holidays extra special this year. Age UK shops offer a wide range of pre-loved items, all of which are sold on to be loved again, raising funds for the Charity’s work, which includes tackling loneliness amongst older people. Feelings of loneliness and social isolation can become more common as people get older due to bereavement, health issues or financial challenges. Last year, Age UK found that nearly 1.4 million of those 65 and over said they felt more isolated at Christmas than any other time of the year, That’s why Age UK has launched a new Christmas campaign, ‘Together, we’re not alone’, to raise awareness of loneliness amongst older people, as well as much-needed funds for the Charity’s support services, which include its Telephone Friendship Service, The Silver Line Helpline and Advice Line. Age UK offers a vital lifeline to older people who often have no one else to turn to, providing friendship, support and advice to older people experiencing loneliness at Christmas and throughout the year. Fern, the Manager at the Age UKshop, said: “We’re excited for Christmas and have a wide range of clothes, toys, books and other items that could make individual gifts for family and friends. Not only will you be picking up a bargain, you’ll also be helping Age UK raise funds to continue supporting lonely older people. Please pop in and support the Charity this Christmas so that we can help change the lives of older people and show them that together, we’re not alone.” As well as shopping at the Age UK shop people can also purchase one of the Charity’s Mystery Boxes, available from its eBay page. With prices starting at just £14.99 the Mystery Boxes contain a mix of new products donated by corporate supporters including branded clothing, fitness products, tech items, high value toys and beauty products. Boxes will be themed by the items inside including Beauty, Kids, Homeware, Tech and Fitness and money raised will go towards the Charity’s work supporting older people. To purchase a Mystery Box visit www.ebay.co.uk/ageuk The Age UK Heathfield shop is also asking the public to donate any unwanted, quality items that they no longer need. When donating people can make their donations worth an extra 25% for the Charity by signing up to Gift Aid. Simply filling out a basic form when dropping off donations means Age UK will receive an extra 25p from the government for every £1 that is raised from donated goods. Age UK shops are reliant on the support of volunteers and are looking for people to join the shop's friendly team.

Make your presence known by contributing to the Heathfield Town News column next week by spreading your news, details of up-and-coming events and appeals for donations/help or new members. Email: [email protected]