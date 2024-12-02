Heathfield Town News

Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council. Another year, another wonderful Christmas Lighting Up event on Friday 22nd November! We were thrilled to see so many residents join us on such a chilly day, and we hope everyone had a fantastic time.

A big well done to all the children who participated in our annual colouring competition! Special congratulations to Annabelle, our overall winner, who had the honour of switching on the town’s Christmas lights. Kudos as well to our talented runners-up, Sam and Lexi. Congratulations to Melina Joy for winning the Best Dressed Window competition, and to Kit Wilson for the Best Dressed Charity Shop Window award. Fantastic work by both! We’d also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who helped make this event a success. From the Heathfield Fire Station for use of their premises and support in setting up/packing away, to Agrifactors for the beautiful Christmas tree and its sponsors. Our thanks also go to the Heathfield District Bonfire Society for providing signage, Heathfield and District Rotary for providing marshals and the sleigh, Roche Electrical for providing the PA system, Ricky’s Ltd for engraving our Best Dressed Window plaque, and DDE Services and Ultralite for rewiring the High Street Christmas lights. If you attended, we’d love to hear your feedback, whether positive or constructive, as we’re always looking to make each year even better. Please feel free to email us at [email protected] Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas and all the best for 2025

Heathfield Silver Band Christmas Concert is on Friday 6th December 2024. A variety of Christmas music to start off your festive Christmas We are looking forward to entertaining Heathfield with merry festive music from 19:30 – 21:30 at, King's Church, State Hall, Heathfield TN21 8LD, Tickets £12 (under 16s free with an adult). from Gemini Greeting, 40 High St, Heathfield (01435 866475) or on the door. Free entry for under 16s with an adult. Raffle and Refreshments available. Concert commences 7:30pm Doors open 7:00 pm Free parking behind hall. For more information please see our website at: www.heathfieldsilverband.com or email: [email protected] tel: 01435 817201 reg charity number 273068

Treecycling is back again for 2024 on Saturday 7th December from 11am until 1.30pm. Rehome a 3-6ft bare rooted birch tree, removed from the Kingstanding area of Ashdown Forest, as part of the heathland manangement, The trees need watering and tending to for the first couple of years after re-homing. Ashdown Forest Birch Treecycling Owlsbury Allotment, Hadlow Down Road, Crowborough, TN6 3RG

Lighting up the town with the sound of Brass

Harambee for Kenya. Harambee meaning All pull together. We are raising money to help feed and care for over 60 ex-street boys in Kenya that live in two safe houses. From 2nd Dec to 12th December, we are having an open house showing everything we have for sale to raise money for the charity. There are many different things from 50p to £50 that you may like to buy for yourself or others. Ideal Christmas presents and Christmas decorations are available. There are necklaces and bracelets, soapstone ornaments and wooden objects including nativity scenes, candleholders, bird houses and tables. Come and join us for a coffee and have a look. Far too much to photograph so come and see for yourselves. 21 Cuckmere Rise, Heathfield, TN21 8PG. Call 07941041616 to arrange a time, between 10am and 5pm. If you want to come in the evening, please contact us

An evening of festivities, shopping, food and drink presented by Heathfield Artisan Markets. Heathfield Artisan Markets, Two Tails Taproom and Sussex Roast will take place on Saturday the 7th December from 4pm until 9pm at State Hall, Station Road, Heathfield. Free entry, dog friendly, families welcome. There will be an Opportunity to win a Christmas Hamper. We hope you’ll all be able to come and say hello on the night and we’re also accepting applications for stalls from local small businesses, crafters and producers. Simply email at [email protected] for more information. Heathfield Artisan Markets have been hosting regular Artisan Markets at State Hall since Spring 2022. We have a passion for supporting local small business and love to give them a platform to showcase their products. We have 20+ stalls at the event on the night. Two Tails Taproom has a mission to bring together and showcase the finest independent producers of beer, wines, ciders and spirits from across Sussex… all under one roof, in a relaxed, friendly and welcoming environment. Whether it’s for a swift half or a journey around the board we look forward to welcoming you at Two Tails Taproom. Sussex Roast, consider that we are the premier ‘Hog Roast’ specialist in East Sussex and regularly appear at events and private functions. We will bring you are famous slow cooked and roasted gammon, turkey and hog baps.

Baby Bank South Wealden CIC With the generosity of those who’ve given to us via Dunelm Eastbourne, Community Support Delivering Joy and Ricky's Ltd we plan to distribute over 200 Christmas gift bags to children and mums in our community, who might be finding things hard at Christmas. We’ve had quite a few requests for presents for children age 6-10 and are short of gifts for this age group. If you’re able to, we’d really appreciate you choosing something from our Amazon wish list for one of these children. Items on our list start at just £3.Ricky’s Ltd is collecting Toys, Games, Books, Chocolate and Sweets for the Baby Bank South Wealden CIC. We would be so grateful if you could make a donation, no matter how big or small it'll help go towards giving a child a little something for Christmas this year. We are collecting gifts for 0–10-year-olds, unfortunately only new items can be accepted. Please drop off your donations to Deadline is the 7th December. Thank you, Rick at Ricky’s Ltd Shoe Repairs, key cutting, engraving and much more. Station Road, Heathfield 01435 408586 or email [email protected] www.rickysltd.co.uk Baby Bank South Wealden CIC provide baby & children’s clothing, equipment, toys, bedding & toiletries to families in need, covering Heathfield, Hailsham, Polegate, Pevensey, Eastbourne, Ringmer and Lewes. For further information about Baby Bank South Wealden CIC see Instagram: babybank.southwealden email: [email protected] contact on 07355445502

Warbleton Brass Band will also have a small group playing Christmas Carols on Saturday 7th December at 11am at Waitrose and on Saturday 7th December at 2pm at Heathfield COOP, and on Saturday 14th December at 11am at Heathfield COOP and Saturday 14th December at 2pm at Heathfield Waitrose. An Outside Christmas Carol Service will be held on Wednesday 18th December 2024 7.00pm at Osborne House, Rushlake Green. Christmas Carols will be played on Thursday 19th December 2024 at 7.30pm at the Merrie Harriers Pub, Cowbeech. Christmas Carol Service on Sunday 22nd December 2024 at 6.00pm Warbleton Church and finally for 2024 Christmas Carols at the Horse and Groom, Rushlake Green on Tuesday 24th December 2024 at 6.00pm.

Pulling out all the stops...

Amazing wildlife's Christmas cover Competition starts on the 5th of December. Whose photo will be our Christmas cover this year? Anyone can take part, all you have to do is take a picture of something wildlife or even some beautiful scenery it's up to you all photos are welcome it is a bit of fun you have to be in it to win it and the winner will be announced on the 24th of December. www.facebook.com/amazingwildlifeuk/

East Sussex Age Uk. Your generous donations make a huge impact on thousands of older people in East Sussex. This year we have supported over 15'500 older people, and we want to continue to be able to provide our vital services to all that need them. Many of us might not realise it, but loneliness is a growing issue. A recent study shows that if we don't act now, 2 million people over 50 in England will often be lonely by 2026. People desperately need our support! To donate please visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/together Help us to continue supporting older people, this Christmas, together we are not alone.

Blackstock Country Estate Christmas Food and Craft Fayre, crafts, food and wine tasting on Sunday 8thDecember from 10am until 4pm. Come along and enjoy mulled wine and Christmas goodies. Please come and join us for some Christmas spirit, present buying and a mince pie! We will be serving hot food, mulled wine, hot chocolate and more. Our Christmas cabin is open for the day and our Christmas donkeys and other farm animals will be making an appearance. All in all, a wonderful festive day for everyone. We can't wait to see you there!

Heathfield and Waldron Art Club Exhibition and Sale of Paintings at The Union Church Heathfield on Saturday 7th December 2024 from 10am until 2pm. Free Entry with refreshments available.

All Festive Topper are out

Punnetts Town CP School - Christmas Fair. Come and join us for some Festive fun. Santas Grotto and Donkey! Festive Food and Refreshments. Xmas Gifts, Xmas Bake off!, Arts and crafts, glitter tattoos, raffle and games and Christmas choir on Friday 13th December from 3.30 pm - 5.30 pm - Free entry

Family2Family request, Santa needs you! We now have 356 (and continuing to rise) children referred to us for Christmas gifts - without us the reality is that they might wake up on Christmas Day to find Santa hasn’t been. With your help, we can support every child to feel the magic of Christmas - to have a gift and a story to share with their friends, and to feel that they were (of course) worthy of a gift. Here’s what you can do: Option 1: Buy a gift from our amazon wishlist - these have been selected specifically to meet the interests of children referred to us. The gifts can be delivered directly to one of our volunteers if you select the ‘gift registry’ option at checkout. Option 2: Make a financial donation - this is a massive help as it means we can use our charitable status to access heavily discounted items, meaning your funds go further. This can be done through our Local Giving page. Option 3: Buy a gift from your retailer of choice and drop it to us, or a Gifts4Kids drop off point. This now includes The Original Factory Shop in Crowborough & Heathfield All Gifts4Kids details and links to the Amazon wishlist and Local Giving account can be accessed at: https://www.family2family.org.uk/gifts4kids Thank you

Maynards Green School Christmas Fayre is on Thursday 19th December.

The Art Society Wealden Heathfield Our next lecture is this week, on Tuesday 10th December entitled: Entertaining Angels Unawares – Angels in the Bible, with Patrick Craig. Angels don’t speak, they sing, and they have inspired much wonderful music. Patrick will investigate their roles as guardians, messengers and fighters through imaginative music by Britten, Elgar and Mendelssohn. Angelic words also feature in regularly repeated liturgical texts that Patrick sings daily in St Paul’s Cathedral, such as the Sanctus and Te Deum. These will give us an opportunity to explore and enjoy angelic music by composers such as Bach, Mozart and Walton. We seek to bring people together through a shared curiosity and love for the arts. Our monthly meetings take place at the Heathfield Community Hall, on the second Tuesday of each month at 2.15pm, and provide a welcoming and popular place for members to socialise and hear expert speakers. New members are very welcome to contact The Membership Secretary- to find out arrangements to join at: [email protected] More information about the society can be viewed at: http://theartssocietywealden.org.uk

Colouring Competition

Heathfield Choral Society at Holy Cross Priory. We are all getting ready for another busy market on Thursday 12th December at Holy Cross Priory, Lewes Road, Cross in Hand. We have a packed market and the stallholders will be offering a wide range of Foods and Crafts to should satisfy just about everyone, in fact our food offer will be increased with “fresh farm milk and yogurt” and a new ‘Cheddar’ style cheese with 18 months maturity! We will also be welcoming members of Heathfield Choral Society, who will start with singing on the Grand Staircase in the entrance hall. After a short break, they gather around the Grand Piano in the Broughton Lounge to serenade people as they enjoy suitable refreshments.

Community Farmers Market is this weekend on Saturday 7th December from 9am until 11.30am at the Swan Meadow Playing Fields, Ham Lane, Burwash, TN19 7ER Please bring cash if possible. Enquiries to [email protected] Supported by Burwash Playing Fields Association and Wealden Food Partnership. Held on the first Saturday of the month.

Local MS Support Group for people with MS, their families/carers. Our Heathfield coffee mornings are on the 4th Wednesday of the month 10:30 am always at Tottingworth Farm, Heathfield and our Uckfield coffee mornings are on the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 10:00 am will now be held at Copper Beech Care Home,Eastbourne Rd, Ridgewood, Uckfield TN22 5ST and everyone is welcome including well behaved dogs! Next session (17th December Uckfield).

The Repair Café Heathfield and Horam, next session is on 14th December 2024. We meet on the second Saturday of every month from 9.30am until 12 noon at Horam Village Hall, A267, Horam TN21 0JE. We hope to see you! Help us preserve our environment and dent our throw away culture. Everyone is welcome. Yummy home-baked cakes and refreshments while you wait! On most occasions we will be able to repair computers, electrical items, cycles, minor mechanical problems, furniture, and small sewing repairs. See our facebook page: Repair café 21, or for more information please email: [email protected]

Heathfield and Waldron Rotary Club Special Charity Event, Christmas Table Top sale is in Saturday 8thDecember from 10.30am until 2.30pm at Buxted Park Sports Pavillion Buxted, TN22 4AY All funds to be donated to St Wilfred’s Hospice. For enquiries, please contact Linda 07976251238 or email: [email protected] Public entry is £1 on the day. Please come and support, lots of stalls, both New and Pre-loved. Rotary Club of Heathfield & Waldron ladies are looking for stall holders, please contact for information.

Belles of the Ball Belles & Butterflies Christmas Appeal. This year our theme is HOPE. Our Christmas Appeal will be supporting low income families in our community and surrounding areas and going straight to the families and individuals who need it the most. Here’s how you can help with our amazing projects: Gift Appeal. We are looking for gifts such as sets, chocolates, new socks, candles, new toys, games... why not take advantage of the 3 for 2 offers? We are hoping every individual who uses our service in December will have a wrapped present from Belles donated by our supporters. Shoe Box Appeal: Our Shoe Box Appeal will be going directly to the children who use our service, we would love to gift them with your shoe box full of things like a small toy, note pad, pens, toothbrush, gloves etc. Please wrap your shoe box and label with gender and age. Reverse Advent Calendar We love this idea! We will distribute any food parcels to those who need a bit of extra help this Christmas. It doesn’t have to be the entire list or a parcel. All Food Banks will need your help this Christmas. Christmas Card Appeal: When you’re writing your Christmas Card list, please think of those people who might not get that message of hope this Christmas, who may be facing Christmas alone or who are struggling. We are hoping to give individuals their very own message, please write your Christmas message in a card, it’s important you stay as anonymous as possible as it’s the message that’s the most important. Get your kids to get creative, we would love their pictures with messages of hope that we will also post on our Belles page. A message from the Belles and Butterflies Team: We understand and have seen first-hand how much people struggle; we know we can’t take that struggle away but we can make a small difference by letting people know we care. These people live in our villages and in our towns, they are part of our community and surrounding areas, so as a community let’s spread some Christmas Cheer and give the message of hope this year. Thank you so much for your continued support.

Heathfield Lights are go!

Youth Hub East Sussex seeks a Volunteer Youth Work Assistant. Enthusiastic volunteers sought for weekly sessions for young people with SEND (aged 13-19 years). Activities include - cooking, arts & crafts and sports. Volunteers aged 16+ can gain experience in youth work, help create a safe space and make a positive impact. DBS check required. For more details please see: www.wealdenvolunteering.org.uk or telephone 01825 760019 or email [email protected]

The rest of the Festive Topper for Heathfield have gone out this week and are ready to be admired. Father Christmas can be found complete with crocheted gifts on Hailsham Road. Holly Drive has Santa and Friend Christmas Gonks, and Green Lane has a fun Christmas themed Village Scene Complete with Gingerbread house, Gingerbread Man and a postbox, on a postbox, topped with a Red Robin! For the First Time the Festive Magic has spread to Broad Oak where the postbox premiers with a cheerful Snowman with bright orange carrot nose. All toppers have been made in aid of Hailsham (Heathfield) Food Bank. Please enjoy these creative wonders and consider making a donation, so that local people in crisis can continue to be helped.Your donations make a huge difference so please give what you can. For more information See: https://hailsham.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/donate-food or telephone 01323 398 358 Don’t forget Heathfield’s Post Box Toppers 2025 Calendar is also available, direct from Tracy Williams via Facebook cost £15.99.

Christmas Day Lunch For those whose families can’t visit or have no family, are on your own, or with your spouse and children, Burwash Christmas Day Lunch, provides a three course Christmas lunch with options, wine, soft drinks, festive decorations and fun. £5 per person, free to those that cannot afford it. To book, be it for one, two or the family, all welcome. Please call Mary Taylor 01435 882107

Please use the Heathfield Town and Surrounding areas column to publicise your events, and to tell the community about your club/charity/organisation. Email [email protected]