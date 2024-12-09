Heathfield Town News

The Wealden Dementia Action Alliance was set up in May 2016 to help make our District more Dementia Friendly and to raise awareness amongst our residents and businesses. The alliance connects a network of community groups, volunteers, businesses and organisations. The South Wealden Dementia Forum consists of groups, individuals, organisations and local businesses who work together to focus on the specific needs of those living in the Southern part of the District encompassing Heathfield, Hailsham, and Polegate and all the surrounding villages.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

(The Wealden Dementia Action Alliance continued) Activities run by members

Punnetts Town CP School - Christmas Fair. Come and join us for some Festive fun. Santas Grotto and Donkey! Festive Food and Refreshments. Xmas Gifts, Xmas Bake off!, Arts and crafts, glitter tattoos, raffle and games and Christmas choir on Friday 13th December from 3.30 pm - 5.30 pm - Free entry

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Repair Café Heathfield and Horam, next session is on 14th December 2024. We meet on the second Saturday of every month from 9.30am until 12 noon at Horam Village Hall, A267, Horam TN21 0JE. We hope to see you! Help us preserve our environment and dent our throw away culture. Everyone is welcome. Yummy home-baked cakes and refreshments while you wait! On most occasions we will be able to repair computers, electrical items, cycles, minor mechanical problems, furniture, and small sewing repairs. See our facebook page: Repair café 21, or for more information please email: [email protected]

Postbox Topper

Local MS Support Group for people with MS, their families/carers. Our Heathfield coffee mornings are on the 4th Wednesday of the month 10:30 am always at Tottingworth Farm, Heathfield and our Uckfield coffee mornings are on the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 10:00 am will now be held at Copper Beech Care Home,Eastbourne Rd, Ridgewood, Uckfield TN22 5ST and everyone is welcome including well behaved dogs! Next session (17th December Uckfield).

Maynards Green School Christmas Fayre is on Thursday 19th December.

Kings Church Heathfield would love to invite you to the Christmas evening of Carols by candlelight. Twas’ the Friday before Christmas. Join us on Friday 20th December at 7.30pm. We’ll be singing carols, and afterwards drinking mulled wine and eating mince pies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warbleton Brass Band have a small group playing Christmas Carols on Saturday 14th December at 11am at Heathfield COOP and Saturday 14th December at 2pm at Heathfield Waitrose. An Outside Christmas Carol Service will be held on Wednesday 18th December 2024 7.00pm at Osborne House, Rushlake Green. Christmas Carols will be played on Thursday 19th December 2024 at 7.30pm at the Merrie Harriers Pub, Cowbeech. Christmas Carol Service on Sunday 22nd December 2024 at 6.00pm Warbleton Church and finally for 2024 Christmas Carols at the Horse and Groom, Rushlake Green on Tuesday 24th December 2024 at 6.00pm.

Please donate

The next Heathfield Farmers’ Market is on Saturday 21st December and to get you into the Christmas mood, we have the Cake and Wine Choir performing from 11am. This is definitely the market to come to, to buy all the fresh foods you will need for Christmas. There will be meat, venison, fish, cheese, bread, vegetables, plants and lots more. We have two new stalls coming this month. One selling Extra Virgin Olive Oil and another with honey related goods and affirmation trinkets. The Kitchen of the Old Dragon will have a great selection of preserves and chutney, which make lovely Christmas gifts. The Gorgeous Goats will have their usual array of goat related goodies and tasty gifts. Wattiewicks will be selling her very popular candles and diffusers which make lovely stocking fillers. And not forgetting our four legged friends, Little Dale Dogs will have plenty of treats available. For unique wooden gifts, Men’s Shed will have some fun Christmas stock. We look forward to welcoming you to our last Farmers’ Market of the 2024. We are always looking for new stalls at the market, so if you make something, either food or craft, and would be interested in having a stall, do please contact us at [email protected] to find out more. The market runs on the third Saturday of the month from 9am to 12.30pm and is held in the Co-op carpark at 110 High Street, Heathfield. Free car parking too!

The amazing wildlife's Christmas Cover Competition is open. Whose photo will be our Christmas cover this year? Anyone can take part, all you have to do is take a picture of something wildlife or even some beautiful scenery it's up to you all photos are welcome it is a bit of fun you have to be in it to win it and the winner will be announced on the 24th of December. www.facebook.com/amazingwildlifeuk/

Age We Care takes place on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a one hour of various activities open to the community including: Kurling, Boccia, Singing, Arts and Craft throughout the month. Venue St Bartholemew’s Church, Cross in Hand. Full Respite Day Care is also available. Booking essential 01825 760176 or email [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young at Heart Community Club Heathfield meets Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10am until 3.30pm at Heathfield Park Cricket Club TN21 9AE. For more information please call 07971032667 or email Rachel at: [email protected]

Last Chance

DISC Dementia Carer Support Group meets at the James West Community Centre BN27 3FY. There will be no December meeting, we will be back in January. 10.30am until 11.30am. Free support, information, courses and signposting also available, please see www.discdementiasupport.org

Care for the Carers offers a range of information, advice and support groups across the district. TO find your nearest group please visit the website at www.cftc.orguk?whats-on

Winter Nets. Keep your Monday evening Free! Preparations for the 2025 season starts with Winter Nets sessions. Heathfield Park Cricket Club Winter Nets will take place on Monday evenings from 7.30pm until 9pm starting on 3rd February 2025 and continuing through until 21st April 2025 at the Skillz Cricket Academt, Eastlands Farm, Catsfield, Battle, TN33 9BB. Cost £5 per session. This is a Brand-New purpose built for Cricket facility, with four indoor lanes, and bowling machines. Open to exisiting members of Heathfield Park Cricket Club and New Members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Christmas approaching the Age UK shop in Heathfield is encouraging locals to pop in to pick up a festive bargain. From presents for even the hardest-to-please recipient to party outfits and accessories, the shop has a range of items to help make the holidays extra special this year. Age UK shops offer a wide range of pre-loved items, all of which are sold on to be loved again, raising funds for the Charity’s work, which includes tackling loneliness amongst older people. Feelings of loneliness and social isolation can become more common as people get older due to bereavement, health issues or financial challenges. Last year, Age UK found that nearly 1.4 million of those 65 and over said they felt more isolated at Christmas than any other time of the year, That’s why Age UK has launched a new Christmas campaign, ‘Together, we’re not alone’, to raise awareness of loneliness amongst older people, as well as much-needed funds for the Charity’s support services, which include its Telephone Friendship Service, The Silver Line Helpline and Advice Line. Age UK offers a vital lifeline to older people who often have no one else to turn to, providing friendship, support and advice to older people experiencing loneliness at Christmas and throughout the year. Fern, the Manager at the Age UKshop, said: “We’re excited for Christmas and have a wide range of clothes, toys, books and other items that could make individual gifts for family and friends. Not only will you be picking up a bargain, you’ll also be helping Age UK raise funds to continue supporting lonely older people. Please pop in and support the Charity this Christmas so that we can help change the lives of older people and show them that together, we’re not alone.” As well as shopping at the Age UK shop people can also purchase one of the Charity’s Mystery Boxes, available from its eBay page. With prices starting at just £14.99 the Mystery Boxes contain a mix of new products donated by corporate supporters including branded clothing, fitness products, tech items, high value toys and beauty products. Boxes will be themed by the items inside including Beauty, Kids, Homeware, Tech and Fitness and money raised will go towards the Charity’s work supporting older people. To purchase a Mystery Box visit www.ebay.co.uk/ageuk The Age UK Heathfield shop is also asking the public to donate any unwanted, quality items that they no longer need. When donating people can make their donations worth an extra 25% for the Charity by signing up to Gift Aid. Simply filling out a basic form when dropping off donations means Age UK will receive an extra 25p from the government for every £1 that is raised from donated goods. Age UK shops are reliant on the support of volunteers and are looking for people to join the shop's friendly team.

Postbox Topper Broad Oak

Heathfield (Hailsham) foodbank Christmas Appeal. We are still very much in need of some of the basic items for our food boxes but are starting to think about our Christmas packages too. We are currently having to buy in 33 % of the items that go into food parcels, or source them from other foodbanks. Last year this figure was 20%. “We don’t think anyone in our community should have to face going hungry. That’s why we provide three days of nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred to us in crisis. We are part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK. In the few weeks leading up to Christmas, the food bank will provide over 130 food parcels for local individuals and families facing hardship. If you could donate anything from our list, or other treats such as chutneys and cranberry sauce, we’d be very grateful. We can donate an item or two from our shopping list, ensuring we can provide food for people facing hardship in your community. You can also help us to cover the costs of storing and distributing food, as well as developing sustainable projects through monetary donations. The latest date for Christmas donations is Friday 13th December but the sooner the better. Thank you. Tinned Ham, Chocolates, savoury crackers, boxes of biscuits, Christmas Cake, Mince Pies (or similar) Chocolate logs, Mini Rolls, Chocolate Selection packs, Christmas Puddings, Large bags of crisps. Your donations make a huge difference so please give what you can. For more information See: https://hailsham.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/donate-food or telephone 01323 398 358

Think.Heathfield. Do you have a Heathfield loyalty card? If not…why not? Every time you shop at a participating store, you’ll collect a stamp. There are a large number of participating shops, so keep spending to fill those cards up. Once completed simply leave the card with the shop owner for collection and entry into the draw! Completed cards will be entered into the Monthly draw to win £50 worth of vouchers to spend locally. Each shop that participates in the Think.Heathfield loyalty card scheme, should be displaying a Think.Heathfield loyalty sticker in their window. To find out more go into any shop/business who has the sticker in the window, for example: Gemini Greetings or All wrapped up, Heathfield Ironmongers. If you want to be in the draw, all you need to do is shop local and get your card stamped.

Little Punnetts Toddler Group meets every Thursday (term time only) from 9am until 11am. Come and connect with other parents and bring your little one for nursery rhymes, messy play, crafts and more… Located at Punnets Town Village Hall TN21 9DI for ages 0-5 years cost £2 per family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rural Sussex Girl. If you're a woman living in Sussex and looking to make new friends, we are thrilled to introduce you to "Rural Sussex Girl." RSG is a community for women with over 4,600 members from all over Sussex, including those living in villages, towns, and the Sussex countryside: https://www.facebook.com/groups/ruralsussexgirl

St Wilfrid's Hospice Give the gift of nature with our 2025 Open Gardens Annual Pass! Looking for the perfect Christmas gift or a special treat for yourself? Our Open Gardens Annual Pass is your ticket to explore the most stunning Sussex gardens in support of St Wilfrid’s Hospice! For just £40, enjoy access to all participating gardens throughout 2025, plus a complimentary hot drink at each location – the perfect way to relax and unwind. To purchase your pass, visit www.stwhospice.org/donate/open-gardens/ , email [email protected], or call Michele at 01323 434224 If it’s a gift, just let us know the recipient's name!

The Kit Wilson Trust for Animal Welfare Our Christmas Food Appeal box sites can be found in the Heathfield area at, KWT Charity Shop Heathfield, The Pet Food Shop, The Original Factory Shop, Henley House VetsHoram: Downwood Vets, Sophie Jayne Hair and Cross In Hand: Windmill Feeds, Bell Reed Kennels & CatteryAll donations are much appreciated by the many rescued animals in our care. More information see our website at www.kitwilsontrust.org.uk

The Wealden Dementia Action Alliance

Family2Family request, Santa needs you! We now have 356 (and continuing to rise) children referred to us for Christmas gifts - without us the reality is that they might wake up on Christmas Day to find Santa hasn’t been. With your help, we can support every child to feel the magic of Christmas - to have a gift and a story to share with their friends, and to feel that they were (of course) worthy of a gift. Here’s what you can do: Option 1: Buy a gift from our amazon wishlist - these have been selected specifically to meet the interests of children referred to us. The gifts can be delivered directly to one of our volunteers if you select the ‘gift registry’ option at checkout. Option 2: Make a financial donation - this is a massive help as it means we can use our charitable status to access heavily discounted items, meaning your funds go further. This can be done through our Local Giving page. Option 3: Buy a gift from your retailer of choice and drop it to us, or a Gifts4Kids drop off point. This now includes The Original Factory Shop in Crowborough & Heathfield All Gifts4Kids details and links to the Amazon wishlist and Local Giving account can be accessed at: https://www.family2family.org.uk/gifts4kids Thank you

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belles of the Ball Belles & Butterflies Christmas Appeal, last call for donations. This year our theme is HOPE. Our Christmas Appeal will be supporting low income families in our community and surrounding areas and going straight to the families and individuals who need it the most. Here’s how you can help with our amazing projects: Gift Appeal. We are looking for gifts such as sets, chocolates, new socks, candles, new toys, games... why not take advantage of the 3 for 2 offers? We are hoping every individual who uses our service in December will have a wrapped present from Belles donated by our supporters. Shoe Box Appeal: Our Shoe Box Appeal will be going directly to the children who use our service, we would love to gift them with your shoe box full of things like a small toy, note pad, pens, toothbrush, gloves etc. Please wrap your shoe box and label with gender and age. Reverse Advent Calendar We love this idea! We will distribute any food parcels to those who need a bit of extra help this Christmas. It doesn’t have to be the entire list or a parcel. All Food Banks will need your help this Christmas. Christmas Card Appeal: When you’re writing your Christmas Card list, please think of those people who might not get that message of hope this Christmas, who may be facing Christmas alone or who are struggling. We are hoping to give individuals their very own message, please write your Christmas message in a card, it’s important you stay as anonymous as possible as it’s the message that’s the most important. Get your kids to get creative, we would love their pictures with messages of hope that we will also post on our Belles page. A message from the Belles and Butterflies Team: We understand and have seen first-hand how much people struggle; we know we can’t take that struggle away but we can make a small difference by letting people know we care. These people live in our villages and in our towns, they are part of our community and surrounding areas, so as a community let’s spread some Christmas Cheer and give the message of hope this year. Thank you so much for your continued support.

Youth Hub East Sussex seeks a Volunteer Youth Work Assistant. Enthusiastic volunteers sought for weekly sessions for young people with SEND (aged 13-19 years). Activities include - cooking, arts & crafts and sports. Volunteers aged 16+ can gain experience in youth work, help create a safe space and make a positive impact. DBS check required. For more details please see: www.wealdenvolunteering.org.uk or telephone 01825 760019 or email [email protected]

Christmas Day Lunch For those whose families can’t visit or have no family, are on your own, or with your spouse and children, Burwash Christmas Day Lunch, provides a three course Christmas lunch with options, wine, soft drinks, festive decorations and fun. £5 per person, free to those that cannot afford it. To book, be it for one, two or the family, all welcome. Please call Mary Taylor 01435 882107

Wealden Ridge Medial Partnership, Dispensary Christmas Opening Times: Tuesday 24th December 08:45-12:30 Wednesday 25th December Closed Thursday 26th December Closed Wednesday 1st January 2025 Closed All other dates we are open as normal. Please also note that the last date to request medication for repeat prescription before Christmas is the 18th December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do you, your group/organisation have a message to send to the community from the pages of the Heathfield Town News? Can you spread a little Love, share your 2024 successes, thank your supporters or send festive wishes to the community? Please email me [email protected] and help share some Hope, Peace, Joy or Love throughout Heathfield next week.