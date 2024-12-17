Heathfield Town News

The 'Sussex Champions Cup'. It’s a hat trick! Congratulations to Heathfield and District Bonfire Society.

On Sunday 15th December, Heathfield and District Bonfire Society were invited along to the Sussex Association of Bonfire & Carnival Societies’ Annual Bonfire Carol Service & Procession held at Holy Cross Church in Uckfield. This was well attended by our members. We were also very delighted to be awarded with the 'Sussex Champions Cup' as winners for our 3rd consecutive year. It was also announced that there was an amazing amount of donations received collectively throughout the season by Sussex Bonfire Societies that reached over £60k. This will all be donated to local charities and causes in and around the Sussex area.

The next Heathfield Farmers’ Market is this weekend on Saturday 21st December and to get you into the Christmas mood, we have the Cake and Wine Choir performing from 11am. This is definitely the market to come to, to buy all the fresh foods you will need for Christmas. There will be meat, venison, fish, cheese, bread, vegetables, plants and lots more. We have two new stalls coming this month. One selling Extra Virgin Olive Oil and another with honey related goods and affirmation trinkets. The Kitchen of the Old Dragon will have a great selection of preserves and chutney, which make lovely Christmas gifts. The Gorgeous Goats will have their usual array of goat related goodies and tasty gifts. Wattiewicks will be selling her very popular candles and diffusers which make lovely stocking fillers. And not forgetting our four legged friends, Little Dale Dogs will have plenty of treats available. For unique wooden gifts, Men’s Shed will have some fun Christmas stock. We look forward to welcoming you to our last Farmers’ Market of the 2024. We are always looking for new stalls at the market, so if you make something, either food or craft, and would be interested in having a stall, do please contact us at [email protected] to find out more. The market runs on the third Saturday of the month from 9am to 12.30pm and is held in the Co-op carpark at 110 High Street, Heathfield. Free car parking too!

Care for the Carers offers a range of information, advice and support groups across the district. TO find your nearest group please visit the website at www.cftc.orguk?whats-on

Youth Hub East Sussex seeks a Volunteer Youth Work Assistant. Enthusiastic volunteers sought for weekly sessions for young people with SEND (aged 13-19 years). Activities include - cooking, arts & crafts and sports. Volunteers aged 16+ can gain experience in youth work, help create a safe space and make a positive impact. DBS check required. For more details please see: www.wealdenvolunteering.org.uk or telephone 01825 760019 or email [email protected]

Christmas Day Lunch For those whose families can’t visit or have no family, are on your own, or with your spouse and children, Burwash Christmas Day Lunch, provides a three course Christmas lunch with options, wine, soft drinks, festive decorations and fun. £5 per person, free to those that cannot afford it. To book, be it for one, two or the family, all welcome. Please call Mary Taylor 01435 882107

Heathfield Chair Yoga Join us on Wednesday mornings for Chair Yoga Class at the Heathfield Community Centre. Perfect for those who would like to practice yoga but find it difficult getting up and down from the floor. Improve your health and well-being in a safe and relaxed atmosphere. 2 classes to choose from (9:45am until 10:30am) and (11:00am until 11:45am) No need to book - pay as you go £8 - just come along, enjoy and feel better You will receive a warm welcome. Tommy & Helen

East Sussex Age UK, Your generous donations make a huge impact on thousands of older people in East Sussex. This year we have supported over 15,500 older people, and we want to continue to be able to provide our vital services to all that need them. Many of us might not realise it, but loneliness is a growing issue. A recent study shows that if we don't act now, 2 million people over 50 in England will often be lonely by 2026. People desperately need our support! To donate please visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/together Help us to continue supporting older people, this Christmas, together we are not alone.

With Christmas clearly in sight, the Age UK shop in Heathfield is encouraging locals to pop in to pick up a festive bargain. From presents for even the hardest-to-please recipient to party outfits and accessories, the shop has a range of items to help make the holidays extra special this year. Age UK shops offer a wide range of pre-loved items, all of which are sold on to be loved again, raising funds for the Charity’s work, which includes tackling loneliness amongst older people. Feelings of loneliness and social isolation can become more common as people get older due to bereavement, health issues or financial challenges. Last year, Age UK found that nearly 1.4 million of those 65 and over said they felt more isolated at Christmas than any other time of the year, That’s why Age UK has launched a new Christmas campaign, ‘Together, we’re not alone’, to raise awareness of loneliness amongst older people, as well as much-needed funds for the Charity’s support services, which include its Telephone Friendship Service, The Silver Line Helpline and Advice Line. Age UK offers a vital lifeline to older people who often have no one else to turn to, providing friendship, support and advice to older people experiencing loneliness at Christmas and throughout the year. Fern, the Manager at the Age UKshop, said: “We’re excited for Christmas and have a wide range of clothes, toys, books and other items that could make individual gifts for family and friends. Not only will you be picking up a bargain, you’ll also be helping Age UK raise funds to continue supporting lonely older people. Please pop in and support the Charity this Christmas so that we can help change the lives of older people and show them that together, we’re not alone.” As well as shopping at the Age UK shop people can also purchase one of the Charity’s Mystery Boxes, available from its eBay page. With prices starting at just £14.99 the Mystery Boxes contain a mix of new products donated by corporate supporters including branded clothing, fitness products, tech items, high value toys and beauty products. Boxes will be themed by the items inside including Beauty, Kids, Homeware, Tech and Fitness and money raised will go towards the Charity’s work supporting older people. To purchase a Mystery Box visit www.ebay.co.uk/ageuk The Age UK Heathfield shop is also asking the public to donate any unwanted, quality items that they no longer need. When donating people can make their donations worth an extra 25% for the Charity by signing up to Gift Aid. Simply filling out a basic form when dropping off donations means Age UK will receive an extra 25p from the government for every £1 that is raised from donated goods. Age UK shops are reliant on the support of volunteers and are looking for people to join the shop's friendly team.

Warbleton Brass Band have a small group playing at the Christmas Carol Service on Sunday 22nd December 2024 at 6.00pm Warbleton Church and finally for 2024 Christmas Carols at the Horse and Groom, Rushlake Green on Tuesday 24th December 2024 at 6.00pm.

The amazing wildlife's Christmas Cover Competition is open. Whose photo will be our Christmas cover this year? Anyone can take part, all you have to do is take a picture of something wildlife or even some beautiful scenery it's up to you all photos are welcome it is a bit of fun you have to be in it to win it and the winner will be announced on the 24th of December. www.facebook.com/amazingwildlifeuk/

Heathfield (Hailsham) foodbank Christmas Appeal. We are still very much in need of some of the basic items for our food boxes but are starting to think about our Christmas packages too. We are currently having to buy in 33 % of the items that go into food parcels, or source them from other foodbanks. Last year this figure was 20%. “We don’t think anyone in our community should have to face going hungry. That’s why we provide three days of nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred to us in crisis. We are part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.

In the three weeks leading up to Christmas, the food bank will provide over 130 food parcels for local individuals and families facing hardship. If you could donate anything from our list, or other treats such as chutneys and cranberry sauce, we’d be very grateful. We can donate an item or two from our shopping list, ensuring we can provide food for people facing hardship in your community. You can also help us to cover the costs of storing and distributing food, as well as developing sustainable projects through monetary donations. The latest date for Christmas donations is Friday 13th December but the sooner the better. Thank you. Tinned Ham, Chocolates, savoury crackers, boxes of biscuits, Christmas Cake, Mince Pies (or similar) Chocolate logs, Mini Rolls, Chocolate Selection packs, Christmas Puddings, Large bags of crisps. Your donations make a huge difference so please give what you can. For more information See: https://hailsham.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/donate-food or telephone 01323 398 358

Sports Infrastructure Funding to improve outdoor facilities. A new funding programme has been launched by Wealden District Council to invest up to £600,000 over the next three years to enhance and provide outdoor sports pitches and facilities throughout the district. The council will provide £200,000 per year over a three-year period, to organisations via a grant funding programme to support the delivery of the recommendations of Wealden’s Playing Pitch and Outdoor Sports Facilities Strategy. Applications from local sports clubs, town and parish councils, schools and community organisations are being invited to support the delivery of a range of projects. The outdoor sports that could benefit from the funding programme include football, rugby union, tennis, cricket, lawn bowls, hockey, netball and stoolball. For details on the Wealden Playing Pitch and Outdoor Sports Strategy and Action Plan go to: www.wealden.gov.uk/planning-and-building-control/planning-policy/planning-policy-evidence-base/open-space/

Think.Heathfield. Do you have a Heathfield loyalty card? If not…why not? Every time you shop at a participating store, you’ll collect a stamp. There are a large number of participating shops, so keep spending to fill those cards up. Once completed simply leave the card with the shop owner for collection and entry into the draw! Completed cards will be entered into the Monthly draw to win £50 worth of vouchers to spend locally. Each shop that participates in the Think.Heathfield loyalty card scheme, should be displaying a Think.Heathfield loyalty sticker in their window. To find out more go into any shop/business who has the sticker in the window, for example: Gemini Greetings or All wrapped up, Heathfield Ironmongers. If you want to be in the draw, all you need to do is shop local and get your card stamped.

Wealden Ridge Medial Partnership, Dispensary Christmas Opening Times: Tuesday 24th December 08:45-12:30 Wednesday 25th December Closed Thursday 26th December Closed Wednesday 1st January 2025 Closed All other dates we are open as normal. Please also note that the last date to request medication for repeat prescription before Christmas is the 18th December.

St Wilfrid's Hospice Give the gift of nature with our 2025 Open Gardens Annual Pass! Looking for the perfect Christmas gift or a special treat for yourself? Our Open Gardens Annual Pass is your ticket to explore the most stunning Sussex gardens in support of St Wilfrid’s Hospice! For just £40, enjoy access to all participating gardens throughout 2025, plus a complimentary hot drink at each location – the perfect way to relax and unwind. To purchase your pass, visit www.stwhospice.org/donate/open-gardens/ , email [email protected], or call Michele at 01323 434224 If it’s a gift, just let us know the recipient's name!

The Kit Wilson Trust for Animal Welfare Our Christmas Food Appeal box sites can be found in the Heathfield area at, KWT Charity Shop Heathfield, The Pet Food Shop, The Original Factory Shop, Henley House Vets Horam: Downwood Vets, Sophie Jayne Hair and Cross In Hand: Windmill Feeds, Bell Reed Kennels & Cattery All donations are much appreciated by the many rescued animals in our care. More information see our website at www.kitwilsontrust.org.uk

Christmas with Welcome, The Welcome Carol Service will take place on Sunday 22nd December at 4pm at Heathfield Community College. Christmas Eve Service is on Tuesday 24th December at 11pm at The Welcome Baptist Church, Alexander Road, Heathfield, and the Christmas Day Service takes place on Wednesday 25thDecember at 10am at The Welcome Baptist Church, Alexander Road, Heathfield. For more information please see the website www.welcomebaptistchurch.uk

Charity Christmas Tree Removal 100% of profits will be donated across a selection of small, local charities. £12.50 per Tree. £10 per Tree for Community bookings. Now taking bookings for Christmas tree removal, Simply leave your tree outside of your home and South East TLC (Tree and Landscape) will do the rest. 07860 873759

Winter Nets. Keep your Monday evening Free! Preparations for the 2025 season starts with Winter Nets sessions. Heathfield Park Cricket Club Winter Nets will take place on Monday evenings from 7.30pm until 9pm starting on 3rd February 2025 and continuing through until 21st April 2025 at the Skillz Cricket Academt, Eastlands Farm, Catsfield, Battle, TN33 9BB. Cost £5 per session. This is a Brand-New purpose built for Cricket facility, with four indoor lanes, and bowling machines. Open to exisiting members of Heathfield Park Cricket Club and New Members.

Heathfield board gaming night is starts 7th January 2025 ! Do you like board games? Do you want to meet other actual real-life humans in an actual real-life place? Do you fancy getting out of your house once a month, playing some interesting games and having a few pints together? We’re a very friendly bunch who are happy gaming the night away with a pint and a chat. We meet on the first Tuesday of the month at The Star, Old Heathfield. Free to join. Snacks available for a small cost. Beginners very welcome. We play games such as:- Trio, Mysterium, Ticket to ride, The Mind, And more… bring your own or use some house games. First meet up is 7th Jan 2025 from 6-8pm. Places are very limited.

Rainbow Bridge Equine Rescue. Funds are getting really low for Rainbow Bridge Equine Rescue who have had lots of expenses with new horses and dogs. Lof animals that are refused by other rescues or referred to us by other rescues (big and small ) are taken in. For many of these animals it really is their last chance and Rainbow Bridge Equine Rescue understand how difficult it is having to at times refuse new admissions. Please could you help by setting up a Direct Debit or pay pal even if it is only for £1 a month, this would really help us. There are several ponies recently which have been highlighted to Rainbow Bridge Equine Rescue but at present they really don’t have the funds to help. Over the last few months they have also rescued several dogs which thankfully a local rescue has always helped with. At the moment it feels relentless. Rainbow Bridge Equine Rescue are trying their best but with stables and fences needing urgent repair, veterinary care and daily general costs by even giving £1 for Christmas it will really help. Rainbow Bridge Equine Rescue usually try to be self-sufficient by running the shop in Laughton etc, but have been quieter there than usual. If your passing, please pop in, they have treats and Xmas gifts, do pop in and say hello. Open Tuesdays and Fridays 10am -1pm and Sat 10am - 2pm. Thank you all in advance. Registered HMRC Charity No. Xt32731. We take in horses and ponies from many different situations some un-wanted, neglected saved from slaughter, from markets and those that are suffering from illness. Email: [email protected] “We are a rescue based in East Sussex: we take in horses and ponies from many different situations some un-wanted, negelected, saved from slaughter, from markets and those that are suffering from illness. We rehabilitate and re home the equines we can, we understand that all of their problems have been caused from the situations they have been in, hence some of the animals that come into our care are unsuitable or unsafe to be re-homed, these will live the remainder of their days with us.” Charity Shop telephone: 01323 733437 37 Seaside Rd, Eastbourne BN21 3PP

Take the opportunity to send your well wishes for 2025, give an update of your activities, or spread your news, here. It’s simple, email [email protected]. Wishing all readers in Heathfield and Surrounding Areas a Very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.