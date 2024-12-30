Heathfield Town News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Christmas is over and the New Year started. This week sees us through Epiphany Eve, also known as Twelfth Night and into Epiphany, which marks the end of the traditional time for Christmas celebrations.

Epiphany or The Feast of the Three Wise Men is celebrated 12 days after Christmas on January 6, when Christians believe that the wise men (sometimes called the Three Kings) visited Jesus. Twelfth night is also the signal to remove decorations.

Heathfield Board Gaming Night is starts January 7, 2025. Do you like board games? Do you want to meet other actual real-life humans in an actual real-life place? Do you fancy getting out of your house once a month, playing some interesting games and having a few pints together?

We’re a very friendly bunch who are happy gaming the night away with a pint and a chat. We meet on the first Tuesday of the month at The Star, Old Heathfield. Free to join. Snacks available for a small cost. Beginners very welcome. We play games such as:- Trio, Mysterium, Ticket to ride, The Mind, And more… bring your own or use some house games. First meet up is January 7, 2025 from 6-8pm. Places are very limited.

Feasting is over.

Wanted Heathfield Runners. Run for LDN Winter 26.01.2025. Would you like to support Run for London, with two races, starting with the first a Winter race!

Get the date in your diary 26.01.2025, raise money for charity and have an enjoyable run through London while doing it? We didn’t have a South team last year so would be good to have one this year. Half the money raised goes to our charity. We come up and greet runners at the finish (Wellingtons gate) with a heavy but beautiful medal and with drinks and sustenance.

Please book up and help us while you enjoy yourselves. Tickets are now live, get ready for our our biggest race ever, as we raise even more funds for Harambee for Kenya and Tribe freedom foundation. “Harambee is Swahili for ‘all pull together’. Harambee would like you to join them, in “pulling together, to help the street children of Kenya.

Thousands of children live on the streets for many reasons including being orphaned by aids or other illnesses or they have to fend for themselves because there is only one parent who is unable to care for them; or there is not enough food at home to go round. Street children have no identity and are regularly beaten.

“The purpose of Harambee for Kenya is to put poor people on their feet again and to rekindle burnt out lives with fresh hope, restoring dignity and respect to their lives. It is the vision of Harambee for Kenya to take children from the streets to a place of safety where they can sleep, receive medical help, be fed and educated.”

For more information see: https://harambeeforkenya.org Tribe Freedom Foundation was inspired by Run for Love; an epic 1,000 mile journey, completed by co-founders Tom, Rob & Guy in 2013.

Over 250 runners joined them along the road from Odessa to Dubrovnik to fight human trafficking and raise funds to set up the first UK home for trafficked children. Since Run for Love, we have continued to work towards our mission, inspiring thousands of everyday athletes and adventurers to push their own limits to help increase awareness of modern slavery and end human trafficking. We empower communities to create an impact. For more information see: https://tribefreedomfoundation.com/how-we-work/

Heathfield Chair Yoga Join us on Wednesday mornings for Chair Yoga Class at the Heathfield Community Centre. Perfect for those who would like to practice yoga but find it difficult getting up and down from the floor. Improve your health and well-being in a safe and relaxed atmosphere. Two classes to choose from (9:45am until 10:30am) and (11am until 11:45am) No need to book - pay as you go £8 - just come along, enjoy and feel better You will receive a warm welcome. Tommy & Helen

The Wealden Dementia Action Alliance was set up in May 2016 to help make our District more Dementia Friendly and to raise awareness amongst our residents and businesses. The alliance connects a network of community groups, volunteers, businesses and organisations.

The South Wealden Dementia Forum consists of groups, individuals, organisations and local businesses who work together to focus on the specific needs of those living in the Southern part of the District encompassing Heathfield, Hailsham, and Polegate and all the surrounding villages. Activities run by members of The South Wealden Dementia Forum are free or low cost and open to the community and are Dementia Friendly. The forum meets approximately every three months. If you would like to find out more please visit: [email protected]

Winter Nets. Keep your Monday evening Free! Preparations for the 2025 season starts with Winter Nets sessions. Heathfield Park Cricket Club Winter Nets will take place on Monday evenings from 7.30pm until 9pm starting on February 3, 2025 and continuing through until April 21, 2025 at the Skillz Cricket Academy, Eastlands Farm, Catsfield, Battle, TN33 9BB. Cost £5 per session. This is a Brand-New purpose built for Cricket facility, with four indoor lanes, and bowling machines. Open to existing members of Heathfield Park Cricket Club and New Members.

1st Broad Oak And Punnetts Town Scouts. On Thursday, January 16, the Beaver section (6-8yrs) is having an open evening for boys and girls to join in and experience the comprehensive program that helps develop skills and make friends for life. The event takes place at the headquarters next to Broadoak Village Hall, starting at 6pm and finishing at 7:15pm. To help with preparations, please message (07941) 041616 to confirm attendance. The evening promises to be a fun-filled start to 2025.

Youth Dance Company Auditions Jess Lloyd Dance & Fitness, (Contemporary dance, fitness instruction & personal training) Are you aged 10-18 with a passion for contemporary dance? Do you love to train, perform and compete in this dance style?! If the answer is Yes, then our youth dance companies, Spot:Light and HED:Strong could be for you!

Come and audition for our dance training initiative, that aims to bridge the gap between amateur and professional contemporary dance. Receive weekly training sessions. Perform up to 10 times per year. Find your individual dance identity. Work with like-minded dancers and creatives. Participate in Arts Award programmes and leadership qualifications. To register for the next round of auditions, or to find out more, Email: [email protected] or follow: bookwhen.com/jesslloyddanceandfitness to book your place. 07968 295862

Rural Sussex Girl. If you're a woman living in Sussex and looking to make new friends, we are thrilled to introduce you to "Rural Sussex Girl." RSG is a community for women with over 4,600 members from all over Sussex, including those living in villages, towns, and the Sussex countryside: https://www.facebook.com/groups/ruralsussexgirl

Are you interested in studying contemporary and Traditional circus skills? Come and join ESSCA at one of our Open Days where our students train. Our BTEC course will provide you with the opportunity to explore various circus styles as well as progress on your chosen discipline with the opportunities to perform in front of live audiences and much more!Book your FREE space now! At: www.eastsussexschoolofcircusarts.co.uk/events/

Little Punnetts Toddler Group, meets every Thursday (term time only) from 9am until 11am. Come and connect with other parents and bring your little one for nursery rhymes, messy play, crafts and more… Located at Punnets Town Village Hall TN21 9DI for ages 0-5 years cost £2 per family.

The Art Society Wealden Heathfield. Our next lecture on Tuesday, January 14, entitled The British Crown Jewels: Every Stone Tells a Story Laurie Wickwire. The British Crown Jewels are an unchanging jewelled anchor, whilst all around us changes. Delve into the history & beauty of the Crowns, Sceptre, Orb and other royal jewels used during the coronation ceremony.

Diamond industry expert Laurie Wickwire, GIA will take you to the front row of the Coronation with details of the diamonds, rubies, sapphires and pearls used in the newly crafted royal regalia used by Kings & Queens since 1661. Secrets & mystery abound within these priceless jewels, seen by millions, worn by one. We seek to bring people together through a shared curiosity and love for the arts.

Our monthly meetings take place at the Heathfield Community Hall, on the second Tuesday of each month at 2.15pm, and provide a welcoming and popular place for members to socialise and hear expert speakers. New members are very welcome to contact The Membership Secretary- to find out arrangements to join at: [email protected] More information about the society can be viewed at:http://theartssocietywealden.org.uk

Rubbish and Recycling Dates. Wealden District Council Waste Collection dates are adjusted over the Christmas and New Year Period. If your usual collection day is: Friday, January 3 this will take place on Monday, January 6. Monday 6th this will take place on Tuesday 7th, Tuesday 7th this will take place on Wednesday 8th, Wednesday 8th this will take place on Thursday 9th, Thursday 9th this will take place on Friday 10th, Friday 10th this will take place on Saturday 11th. Collections will resume on your usual collection day from Monday 13th January 2025. Garden Waste collections will resume on your usual collection day starting from Wednesday 8th January.

Recycle. You can recycle your real Christmas tree with us and make a difference in the lives of local people! In return for a donation to St Wilfrid’s Hospice, we will collect your tree and put it to good use. Book to recycle your real Christmas tree with St Wilfrid’s. We’re excited to kick off our very first Christmas Tree Recycling campaign this year! If you live in BN8, BN20, BN21, BN22, BN23, BN24, BN25, BN26, BN27, TN21, or TN22, now is the perfect time to plan ahead and make a positive difference in our community.

By recycling your real Christmas tree with us, you’ll help reduce waste while supporting St Wilfrid’s Hospice in providing vital care to those facing life-limiting illnesses. For more information and to book, visit our website Thank you to our sponsors East Sussex College and Enterprise Mobility for making this possible. www.stwhospice.org

“We want to see a community where people talk openly about dying, live well until the end of their life and where nobody dies alone, afraid or in pain.” Your support funds critical care that our expert teams deliver in the hospice, in homes, and in care facilities across Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, and Heathfield.

Charity Christmas Tree Removal. 100% of profits will be donated across a selection of small, local charities. £12.50 per Tree. £10 per Tree for Community bookings. Now taking bookings for Christmas tree removal, Simply leave your tree outside of your home and South East TLC (Tree and Landscape) will do the rest. 07860 873759

Dementia Information and Support Courses CIC. Do you want to learn more about Dementia to support your community? Book your FREE place on our DISC Dementia Guides training based in Hailsham. To book your place, email: [email protected] Or register yourself on our website form at: www.discdementiasupport.org/dementia-guide or telephone 0759121005.

We are actively looking for volunteers to join us to help deliver free Dementia Guide Sessions in local communities. We welcome care professionals, local volunteers, community champions, volunteers, social workers or if you find you have a few hours spare each month and want to share dementia information and awareness within your community, get in touch. This is Not, professional training or appropriate in a care setting, for this type of training contact us directly for information. Next session is at the James West Community Centre, Hailsham BN27 3FY on January 13, 2025 from 10am until 2pm.

TN22 Clubs Wealden Lunch and Social Clubs for Older People. We are super excited to introduce our Brand New Community Club 'The Travelling Tea Tray' ' Social Club. Grand Opening on February 18, 2025 at East Hoathly Village Hall, Marks Lane, BN8 6EQ from 10am - 12.30pm and continuing on the 3rd Tuesday every month.

Please come along & join us, kicking off with a wonderful musical performance by Maxine. Our aim is to open four new community social groups within Wealden, thanks to a generous grant from the Community Lottery fund. Please Contact 07377 926729 for more details. A warm welcome awaits, £3 per person. Engage is a local charity providing friendly and fun social clubs for Older people across Wealden. With a generous lottery grant we are able to open this New community club enabling us to bring people together. We rely on a large team of volunteers to work alongside our professional staff. If you are interested in joining our team please do get in touch. Call to book or for more information - 07377926729

Heathfield (Hailsham) foodbank Appeal. We want to say thank you to everyone for their generosity over the holiday period – together, you’ve helped us provide much-needed emergency support to the community. We wish you all a Happy New Year!

By donating a few items, you could provide someone with lunch for several days. A couple of cuppa soups and a tin of chicken & vegetable soup costs £2.15 and if you are able to donate something similar please drop them into one of our donations points. We are still very much in need of some of the basic items for our food boxes. We are currently having to buy in 33% of the items that go into food parcels, or source them from other foodbanks. Last year this figure was 20%. “We don’t think anyone in our community should have to face going hungry.

That’s why we provide three days of nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred to us in crisis. We are part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK. In the weeks leading up to Christmas, the food bank provided over 130 food parcels for local individuals and families facing hardship.

In the New Year if you can donate an item or two from our shopping list, ensuring we can provide food for people facing hardship in your community in 2025 we would be most grateful. You can also help us to cover the costs of storing and distributing food, as well as developing sustainable projects through monetary donations. Your donations make a huge difference so please give what you can. For more information See: www.hailsham.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/donate-food or telephone 01323 398 358 We are open again from Friday 3rd January.

Sad News. It is incredibly sad news that three local businesses have decided to cease trading. Heathfield Chamber of Commerce are urging the community to consider, during 2025, shopping locally and supporting our unique businesses, and remember this includes shops and businesses within the surrounding areas of Heathfield, as well as those within the town.

For example: the shops at Broad Oak, as well as the businesses at Cross-in-Hand, the florists and garden centres that can be found just a few miles from our town centre, our local pubs, they all need your support.

In a time of financial difficulty, this doesn’t need to be about spending more, but is more about considering where to spend and choosing local rather than travelling outside of Heathfield.

“In a town of around 12,000 people, if we spent just £5 per head, per month locally as opposed to using Amazon or a large chain, we’d put an extra £60,000 into the community. Our High Street, Station Road and Station approach are out identity, so use it before we lose it.”

Please also consider supporting the The Waldron Market which returns next week, on Thursday, January 9, after two hugely successful pre-Christmas events in November and December. The Market has a wide array of Food and Craft Stalls at Holy Cross Priory, Lewes Road, Cross in Hand from 10.00am to 12.30pm. “It is so great to have at last managed to get our food offer complete, with additions of Vegetables and Bakery produce and lovely local Venison.”

Think.Heathfield. Do you have a Heathfield loyalty card? If not…why not? Every time you shop at a participating store, you’ll collect a stamp. There are a large number of participating shops, so keep spending to fill those cards up.

Once completed simply leave the card with the shop owner for collection and entry into the draw! Completed cards will be entered into the Monthly draw to win £50 worth of vouchers to spend locally. Each shop that participates in the Think.Heathfield loyalty card scheme, should be displaying a Think.Heathfield loyalty sticker in their window. To find out more go into any shop/business who has the sticker in the window, for example: Gemini Greetings or All wrapped up. If you want to be in the draw, all you need to do is shop local and get your card stamped.

1st Broad Oak Scouts and Punnetts Town Scouts. On February 15 we are holding a De-Stash sale so that the crafters out there can sell some or a lot of your spare crafty bits. Tables are £15 each and it runs from 1-4.30pm. Book a space early. Money raised will be used to subsidise the groups activities. Message Lesley on 07941041616

The Group. The festive season is the perfect time to reflect. Reflect on activities tried. Reflect on new friends made. Reflect on what changes you would like. After Christmas, many of us think about these things. If you are unattached, and aged 55+, we know all about you. That's not true. We know nothing about you. But we may have a good idea about how you are feeling.

We are a Sussex club called "The Group". Please take a look at our website www.thegroup.org.uk. Your next opportunity to learn more about The Group will be on Monday, January 6 when members meet in Worthing. You're not near Worthing? One of these venues may be nearer - Brighton, Burgess Hill, Lewes, Horsham. And we hold events all over Sussex. The Group is not a business or an agency. It is run by friendly volunteers. It costs just £20 per year to be a member. www.thegroup.org.uk

Heathfield Fire Station Needs You! Thinking of your New Years Resolutions? Do you want to give back to your community? Would you like to earn a second income, be part of a great team and do something extraordinarily rewarding?

If you can give your time between 5am and 7pm on certains days of the week and would like to know more then: Heathfield Community Fire Station needs Fire Fighters to keep our two fire engines available for use 24/7.

Are you Firefighter Fit? Here is your opportunity to test your fitness with your local Fire Service. Come and have a go! Isenhurst Gym Cross in Hand on January 18, 2025 between 9.30am and 2pm. Activities to include: Casualty Drag (Drag a 55kg dummy backwards), Ladder Lift (Raise a 30kg ladder above 190cm), Chester Treadmill (Walk 6.4kmh with incline) Fire Service, Equipment carry.

Come and have a chat with us and have a go at some of our physical skills. Or come in for a brew at the fire station for an informal chat or to ask questions on Tuesday, January 21 from 12noon to 2pm. You will need to live within five minutes of the Fire Station. You could earn an annual retainer of £2,800 - £4, 700 per year, with an hourly rate of £17.20.

We are looking for Daytime cover. You DO NOT need to be a superhero, just a good team player, reliable and have a normal level of fitness. Age is not an issue as long as you are 18+. Learn great new skills and do one of the most rewarding community roles available. If you would like further information, please contact www.esfrsorg/oncall or call 01323 462349

Heathfield And Surrounding Areas Column needs you too. Email your news, information, events and successes and use this space to ask for help and support. Email [email protected]