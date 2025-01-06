Heathfield Town News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

January is in Full Flow, and the first of the 2025 Post Box Toppers were out ready for the turn of the years. Our local post boxes are adorned with their own unique welcome to 2025 and are ready for another a new year of interest, fun and opportunities to support local charities.

The welcoming in of 2025 toppers are made in aid of Warming Up The Homeless, a local charity based on the South East Coast. These toppers take many hours to make and are put in place for the community to enjoy and to raise a few smiles. If you like and enjoy these toppers please consider making a donation: www.wuth.org “Warming up the Homeless is an award-winning, registered frontline charity supporting homeless people on the South East Coast from Hastings to Eastbourne and surrounding areas. The charity has been operating since 2015, acting as a conduit between the raw edge of homelessness and statutory agencies: providing daily outreach support, food banks and welfare advocacy. The rate of homelessness has increased exponentially, exacerbated further by the current cost of living crisis, affecting visible rough sleepers and more invisible homeless, such as sofa surfers and those without a fixed tenancy agreement.” All enquiries 07367 060708 or 01424 552929Also provision of sleeping bags, tents, clothing, hot drinks, snacks, hot food.

Repair Cafe Heathfield and Horam. Happy New Year to everyone. If you would like to start your New Year with a repair of an item or have something that you would like to be restored we will be here for you this weekend on Saturday 11th January at Horam Village Hall, A267, Horam TN21 0JE from 9am until 12 noon and on every 2nd Saturday of the month except August. Help us preserve our environment and put a dent in our throw away culture. On most occasions we will be able to repair: Computers -electrical items - Furniture -Bookbinding - Minor mechanical problems - Bicycles - Knife Sharpening - Small sewing repairs - Clocks - Sewing Machine check-up. Come and try a delicious cake with a cup of coffee or tea for £2.50. We accept card reader payments. Heathfield Repair Café is generously funded by donations from Co-op Horam. Everyone is welcome and all services are free, but donations are welcome. For more information see: www.heathfieldrepaircafe.com or, our facebook page : facebook.com/RepairCafeTN21 for more details or email: [email protected]

Age UK East Sussex. Are you, ready to Make a difference in 2025? Do you want to volunteer your time and make a real impact on the lives of older people in East Sussex? We have many volunteer roles, from providing friendly phone calls to helping out in one of our shops to supporting with one of our services admin. Whatever your preference there's something for everyone. By volunteering with us for just a couple of hours a week, you can help reduce loneliness, provide essential support, and bring a smile to the faces of older people in East Sussex. Together we can make Sussex Smile. Discover your perfect volunteer role, For more information please call 01273 476704 or Email: [email protected]

Support Needed

Rubbish and Recycling Dates. Wealden District Council Waste Collection dates were adjusted over the Christmas and New Year Period. If your usual collection day is: Friday 10th this will take place on Saturday 11th. Collections will resume on your usual collection day from Monday 13th January 2025.

The Art Society Wealden Heathfield. Our next lecture on Tuesday 14th January entitled: The British Crown Jewels: Every Stone Tells a Story Laurie Wickwire. The British Crown Jewels are an unchanging jewelled anchor, whilst all around us changes. Delve into the history & beauty of the Crowns, Sceptre, Orb and other royal jewels used during the coronation ceremony. Diamond industry expert Laurie Wickwire, GIA will take you to the front row of the Coronation with details of the diamonds, rubies, sapphires and pearls used in the newly crafted royal regalia used by Kings & Queens since 1661. Secrets & mystery abound within these priceless jewels, seen by millions, worn by one. We seek to bring people together through a shared curiosity and love for the arts. Our monthly meetings take place at the Heathfield Community Hall, on the second Tuesday of each month at 2.15pm, and provide a welcoming and popular place for members to socialise and hear expert speakers. New members are very welcome to contact The Membership Secretary- to find out arrangements to join at: [email protected] More information about the society can be viewed at: www.theartssocietywealden.org.uk

Stay In The Loop, with Heathfield Chamber of Commerce! Sign up for our FREE monthly newsletter, which will be launching in February 2025. Get the latest business insights, notice of local events and all our networking opportunities delivered straight to your inbox. Contact: [email protected]

Wanted Heathfield Runners. Run for LDN Winter 26.01.2025. Would you like to support Run for London, with 2 races, starting with the first a Winter race! Get the date in your diary 26.01.2025, raise money for charity and have an enjoyable run through London while doing it? We didn’t have a South team last year so would be good to have one this year. Half the money raised goes to our charity. We come up and greet runners at the finish (Wellingtons gate) with a heavy but beautiful medal and with drinks and sustenance Please book up and help us while you enjoy yourselves. Tickets are now live, get ready for our biggest race ever, as we raise even more funds for Harambee for Kenya and Tribe freedom foundation.

2025 Toppers

Winter Nets. Keep your Monday evening Free! Preparations for the 2025 season starts with Winter Nets sessions. Heathfield Park Cricket Club Winter Nets will take place on Monday evenings from 7.30pm until 9pm starting on 3rd February 2025 and continuing through until 21st April 2025 at the Skillz Cricket Academt, Eastlands Farm, Catsfield, Battle, TN33 9BB. Cost £5 per session. This is a Brand-New purpose built for Cricket facility, with four indoor lanes, and bowling machines. Open to exisiting members of Heathfield Park Cricket Club and New Members.

Harambee for Kenya. Race Night on Saturday 8th February from 7.30-10.30pm at The State Hall, Station road, Heathfield, to raise fund for Harambee for Kenya. We do hope you can join us for what is a fun packed evening open to all, adults and children. All age groups enjoy our race nights as it is a very relaxed evening. Bring your own nibbles and drinks and set up a picnic supper if you want. Many do. It is quite a social event. Message us on 07941041616 or [email protected] to book a place now and avoid disappointment. Tickets cost £6 for Adults and £4 for children under the age of 13. If you have a whole gang coming then we can put you on your own table(s) FUN is the name of the game and we look forward to seeing you there. Please bring money for the raffle as well as your 50p’s in order to bet on the 8 races throughout the evening. Sponsor a horse for £5 and win £20 if it wins the race. Contact us to choose your Nag/Champion.

Heathfield Fire Station Needs You! Thinking of your New Years Resolutions? Do you want to give back to your community? Would you like to earn a second income, be part of a great team and do something extraordinarily rewarding? If you can give your time between 05.00 and 19.00 on certain days of the week and would like to know more then: Heathfield Community Fire Station needs Fire Fighters to keep our 2 fire engines available for use 24/7. Are you Firefighter Fit? Here is your opportunity to test your fitness with your local Fire Service. Come and have a go! Isenhurst Gym Cross in Hand on 18th January 2025 between 9.30am and 2pm. Activities to include: Casualty Drag (Drag a 55kg dummy backwards), Ladder Lift (Raise a 30kg ladder above 190cm), Chester Treadmill (Walk 6.4kmh with incline) Fire Service, Equipment carry. Come and have a chat with us and have a go at some of our physical skills. Or come in for a brew at the fire station for an informal chat or to ask questions on Tuesday 21st January from 12.00-14.00. You will need to live within 5 minutes of the Fire Station. You could earn an annual retainer of £2,800 - £4, 700 per year, with an hourly rate of £17.20. We are looking for Daytime cover. You DO NOT need to be a superhero, just a good team player, reliable and have a normal level of fitness. Age is not an issue as long as you are 18+. Learn great new skills and do one of the most rewarding community roles available. If you would like further information, please contact www.esfrsorg/oncall or call 01323 462349

Wealden District Council apologises for the timing of some Direct Debit collections over the Christmas period. An automated scheduling error meant that direct debits for Council Tax and Business Rates were taken on 27th December 2025 rather than on 1st January 2025. If your Direct Debit was collected in error on 27thDecember and is not being refunded, then your January Council Tax instalment has been paid. If you are affected by this technical error, please contact your bank. If you are in doubt, you can call the Council Tax team to check on 01323 443 385 or email: [email protected]

2025 in full flow.

Boost Netball is a Netball development programme for both Junior and Senior Netball in Heathfield. Please, feel free to message via the Facebook Page: Boost Netball Heathfield. If you fancy getting fit in 2025 whilst having fun, then come and join us at Boost Netball Heathfield we have sessions for children and adults including our popular walking netball and back to netball on Wednesdays. Boost Walking Netball is fully inclusive, and takes place on Wednesdays from 6.30pm until 7.30pm at Heathfield Leisure Centre, Cade Street. Fancy something new? Gentle pace, fully inclusive, good for rehabilitation, meeting friends, keeping fit, laughing a lot! First Session is Free. We also offer: Back to Netball, Competitive Adult Netball, Junior and Senior Netball, Strength and Conditioning, and Pilates for Games Players.

Heathfield Farmers’ Market. Happy New Year! Why not make 2025 the year you visit the Heathfield Farmers’ Market? By supporting the market, you are also supporting our local producers. Lots of delicious produce with few food miles. The first market of the year is on Saturday 18th January. This is an opportunity to purchase fish, bread, vegetables & fruit, meat, cakes, venison, cheese, plants and lots more. Come along and see what is on offer. We are always looking for new stalls at the market, so if you make something, either food or craft, and would be interested in having a stall, do please contact us to find out more at: [email protected] The market runs on the third Saturday of the month from 9am to 12.30pm and is held in the Co-op carpark at 110 High Street, Heathfield. Free car parking too! Future Dates: 15th February, 15th March, 19th April, 17th May, 21st June, 19th July, 16th August, 20th September, 18th October, 15th November, 20th December.

Starting School. A reminder to any parents looking for their child to start school in September 2025. You must apply for a primary school place if: your child is due to start primary or infant school in September 2025 or your child in year 2 at infant school and is due to start year 3 at a junior school in September 2025. You need to apply even if: your child already attends the nursery class of the school, your older children go to the school and/or your child is attending an infant school that is linked to the junior school to wish them to join. You can name a maximum of 3 different schools. Listing more than one: this won’t affect your first preference and will increase your chances of an offer at your preferred school. The deadline for admissions is on Wednesday 15th January. For further details and to apply see: www.eastsussex.gov.uk/education-learning/schools/apply-for-a-school-place If you can’t apply online, Please, contact the Admissions and Transport team for a paper application, Phone: 0300 33 09 472 between 10am to 3pm Monday to Fridayor Email: [email protected]

Heathfield & Waldron Parish Council. The Parish Council Offices are open Monday to Friday 9.30 am - 1.00 pm and 1.30 pm to 3.00 pm. Our Telephone Number is 01435 865700 or email [email protected] The Clerk is Helen Johnson and her email is: [email protected] Any Planning enquiries should be addressed to the Assistant Clerk - Fiona Hensher - email: [email protected]

Hearing Aid Tubing and Maintenance Session. Hearing aid maintenance volunteers will be at Union Church in Heathfield every 3rd Friday of the month (Friday 17th January) from 11am to 12 noon. (No session in February or October.) No appointment necessary. Please remember to bring your brown book, if you have one. This service is only for people with NHS Hearing Aids including NHS patients seen at Specsavers. Patients from any surgery may attend. No appointment necessary. Hearing Aid tubes need replacing every 6 to 9 months. We cannot supply tubing for Hearing Aids with fine tubing, however these can be ordered from your supplier and we can fit them for you, if you are unable to fit them yourself. If you have a Hearing Aid with a thicker tube and ear mould we can supply and fit this for you. We are unable to help patients supplied by Action of Deafness. You can request new tubing and batteries for Hearing Aids from Action for Deafness or if you have other problems, please call Action for Deafness on 01444 415582

Heathfield Morning WI is held in the Coffee Lounge, Union Church, Station Road, Heathfield, East Sussex TN21 8LB on the second Tuesday in the month at 10am. Next meeting is on Tuesday 14th January when we are having a speaker from the Traditional Cheese Company. We welcome new members to join us. Just come along and enjoy our activities, outings and great speakers. To find out more please email: [email protected]

Union Church Baby and Toddlers Group is open to all at the Community Hub, Union Church, Heathfield. Every Monday during Term time. We start at 10am onwards and run until 11:30am when we finish with some fun songs. We offer hot drinks, squash and biscuits. There is a £1 charge but, if this is a problem, please do let us know.

Community Lunch Club, at the Community hub, Union Church Heathfield. A chance to meet with others and enjoy a delicious, hot 2-course lunch with tea/coffee for just £5. This group runs on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays, (14th and 28th January), and places can be booked with the church office. Age Concern Heathfield also provide a minibus to collect and return you if needed. These can be booked on 01435 866960

Baby Bank South Wealden CIC. In November we announced that we’d received funding to buy 50 warm winter coats. The post attracted a lot of attention but we’ve only had a few new coat requests. It’s freezing, so if you notice a child coming to school over the next few weeks without a suitable coat, whose family might appreciate a helping hand to buy one, get in touch and we’ll drop one off to school. (We don’t need to know any family information or details). Message us. Email: [email protected] Text /Whatsapp: 07355 445502 (New coats are available via referral not just through schools).

Christmas Time may have come to an end, but you can still continue the season of giving by donating any unwanted gifts to the Age UK shop in Heathfield. Age UK shops offer a wide range of pre-loved items, all of which are sold on to be loved again, raising funds for the Charity’s work, as well as helping to reduce waste and recycle. Each of the shops is reliant on the generous donations from the local community and with winter set to once again be tough for older people, the Age UK Heathfield shop is calling on residents to help. Loneliness and social isolation are year-round problems for older people, but winter can be particularly tough. Not only can cold temperatures seriously affect older people’s health but the darker days can make it harder to get out and about and stay connected, leaving many feeling isolated and lonely. Eye-watering energy bills and the ever-increasing cost of living also mean that many older households are struggling to afford the essentials, and getting by on a low fixed income is incredibly challenging. Donating any unwanted gifts can help change how we age, allowing Age UK to continue to run its much-needed services for those who have no one else to turn to, such as its Telephone Friendship Service, The Silver Line Helpline and Advice Line. These services can be a lifeline to older people by providing friendship, support and advice to those who are vulnerable and struggling this winter. Fern, Manager (Heathfield) said: “It can be difficult to know what to do with gifts that will never be used, or that you don’t want. That’s why we’re asking local residents to donate them to the Age UK shop. Whether it’s a board game you already have, or another jumper you may not need, every unwanted gift donated will make a huge difference to the lives of older people.” When donating people can make their donations worth an extra 25% for the Charity by signing up to Gift Aid. Simply filling out a basic form when dropping off donations means Age UK will receive an extra 25p from the government for every £1 that is raised from donated goods. People can also support the Age UK [insert place] shop by signing up as a volunteer. Just a few hours a week can help make a difference. To find out more about Age UK’s shops and how you can help, please visit: Charity Shop Volunteering | Age UK Age UK has over 250 shops across England and Wales, which are reliant on the generous donations of the local community to keep the shelves stocked and are supported by a team of dedicated staff and volunteers. To find your nearest Age UK shop visit: www.ageuk.org.uk/shops

Start 2025 in Full Flow, with an inclusion in the Heathfield Town News Column in the coming weeks. It is free, simply Email: [email protected]