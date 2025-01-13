Heathfield Town News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Loneliness and social isolation are year-round problems for older people, but winter can be particularly tough. Not only can cold temperatures seriously affect older people’s health but the darker days can make it harder to get out and about and stay connected, leaving many feeling isolated and lonely. Eye-watering energy bills and the ever-increasing cost of living also mean that many older households are struggling to afford the essentials, and getting by on a low fixed income is incredibly challenging.

Age UK. Donating any unwanted gifts can help change how we age, allowing Age UK to continue to run its much-needed services for those who have no one else to turn to, such as its Telephone Friendship Service, The Silver Line Helpline and Advice Line. These services can be a lifeline to older people by providing friendship, support and advice to those who are vulnerable and struggling this winter. Christmas time may have come to an end, but you can still continue the season of giving by donating any unwanted gifts to the Age UK shop in Heathfield. Age UK shops offer a wide range of pre-loved items, all of which are sold on to be loved again, raising funds for the Charity’s work, as well as helping to reduce waste and recycle. Each of the shops is reliant on the generous donations from the local community and with winter set to once again be tough for older people, the Age UK Heathfield shop is calling on residents to help. Please donate to the Age UK shop. When donating people can make their donations worth an extra 25% for the Charity by signing up to Gift Aid. Simply filling out a basic form when dropping off donations means Age UK will receive an extra 25p from the government for every £1 that is raised from donated goods. People can also support the Age UK shop by signing up as a volunteer. Just a few hours a week can help make a difference. To find out more please visit: www.ageuk.org.uk

Heathfield Farmers’ Market is this weekend. Happy New Year! Why not make 2025 the year you visit the Heathfield Farmers’ Market? By supporting the market, you are also supporting our local producers. Lots of delicious produce with few food miles. The first market of the year is on Saturday 18th January. This is an opportunity to purchase fish, bread, vegetables & fruit, meat, cakes, venison, cheese, plants and lots more. Come along and see what is on offer. We are always looking for new stalls at the market, so if you make something, either food or craft, and would be interested in having a stall, do please contact us to find out more at: [email protected] The market runs on the third Saturday of the month from 9am to 12.30pm and is held in the Co-op carpark at 110 High Street, Heathfield. Free car parking too! Future Dates: 15thFebruary, 15th March, 19th April, 17th May, 21st June, 19th July, 16th August, 20th September, 18th October, 15th November, 20th December.

Valentine Disco

Heathfield and Waldron Community First Responders are a charity that provide an emergency medical response in the community, alongside South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb). HWCFR are entirely supported by donations and sponsorship, with all money going directly towards the training and equipment of Responders, as well as maintaining and expanding the network of Public Access Defibrillators. HWCFR are entirely supported by donations and sponsorship, with all money going directly towards the training and equipment of Responders, as well as maintaining and expanding the network of Public Access Defibrillators. “The team is made up of volunteer responders, trained by the ambulance service to attend emergency calls alongside ambulance crews, as well as fundraisers and support volunteers. Our responders are community volunteers who are trained to respond to emergency calls in conjunction with South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb). As they respond in the local areas where they live and work, they are able to attend the scene of an emergency within a few minutes, and often before the emergency service arrives. They are able to offer life-saving first aid further increasing the patient’s chances of survival.” HWCFR also provide and maintain a number of Public Access Defibrillators within the Local Area. PADs are accessible 24/7 at Parkside Primary School, Green Lane Phone Box, Urban Jump, Runt in Tun Pub, Goldsmith and Alcorn Garage, The Star Inn, Broad Oak Village Hall, Heathfield Fire Station, Outside HKS, Maynards Green CP School, We have also moved our defibrillator from the old ambulance station to Butchers Hook Café and in Warbleton a PAD can be located at the Church village hall. We are so grateful that local businesses are able to house these on their buildings for us. Information about HWCFR please see the website: www.heathfieldcfr.co.uk or email: [email protected] Responders attend various types of calls, including: Cardiac/Respiratory Arrest, Choking, Chest Pain/Cardiac Problems, Breathing/ENT Problems, Stroke/Neurological, Unconscious/Faint, Allergic Reaction, Bleeding, Diabetic problems and Fitting. In case of emergency, always dial 999. First Response. Across Kent, Surrey and Sussex and north east Hampshire South East Coast Ambulance Service and CFRs “attend roughly 20,000 emergency calls per year of which more than 10,000 are categorised as life-threatening, including more than 1,000 of which are cardiac/respiratory arrest calls.

Warming Up The Homeless. Our current 2025 Postbox toppers are made in aid of Warming Up The Homeless, a local charity based on the South East Coast. But what does Homelessness mean? Homelessness can mean rough sleeping, but it can also mean any of the following: Homelessness can mean rough sleeping, but it can also mean any of the following: Short-Term Emergency Accommodation: You could be placed somewhere for weeks or months and moved on with very little notice. Hostels: These can be chaotic, noisy and frightening. You may not feel safe or have any say in who you are living with. Sofa Surfing: Relying on the goodwill of family, friends or strangers and never knowing when you might be asked to leave. An outdoor space: Like a tent or shed in someone’s garden. Housing that regularly changes: You may not know where you will be staying the next month, week or even day. This is also called vulnerably housed. Domestic abuse shelters and refuges. Leaving hospital, rehab, jail, the military or other situations where your accommodation needs have not been met and you have nowhere to go. Living in a caravan or boat that is illegally parked or moored. If you are a refugee, asylum seeker or those with no recourse to public funds. If you like and enjoy our community toppers, please consider making a donation: www.wuth.org Or for all enquiries ring/message: 07367 060708 or 01424 552929 including provision of sleeping bags, tents, clothing, hot drinks, snacks, hot food.

Heathfield Fire Station Needs You! Thinking of your New Years Resolutions? Do you want to give back to your community? Would you like to earn a second income, be part of a great team and do something extraordinarily rewarding? If you can give your time between 05.00 and 19.00 on certains days of the week and would like to know more then: Heathfield Community Fire Station needs Fire Fighters to keep our 2 fire engines available for use 24/7. Are you Firefighter Fit? Here is your opportunity to test your fitness with your local Fire Service. Come and have a go! Isenhurst Gym Cross in Hand on 18th January 2025 between 9.30am and 2pm. Activities to include: Casualty Drag (Drag a 55kg dummy backwards), Ladder Lift (Raise a 30kg ladder above 190cm), Chester Treadmill (Walk 6.4kmh with incline) Fire Service, Equipment carry. Come and have a chat with us and have a go at some of our physical skills. Or come in for a brew at the fire station for an informal chat or to ask questions on Tuesday 21st January from 12.00-14.00. You will need to live within 5 minutes of the Fire Station. You could earn an annual retainer of £2,800 - £4, 700 per year, with an hourly rate of £17.20. We are looking for Daytime cover. You DO NOT need to be a superhero, just a good team player, reliable and have a normal level of fitness. Age is not an issue as long as you are 18+. Learn great new skills and do one of the most rewarding community roles available. If you would like further information, please contact www.esfrsorg/oncall or call 01323 462349

Heathfield Artisan Markets wish a Happy New Year to all of our fabulous stallholders, the wonderful venue that has hosted us and to all those that have supported both us and all our local small businesses throughout our 2024 events. We wish you peace and happiness and look forward to seeing you all in 2025. We are taking bookings for 2025. We’re back in Heathfield from Saturday 1st February 2025 and then on the first Saturday of every Month thereafter. Free entry and dog friendly. If you’d like some more info on any of our events, please email at: [email protected]

Gibraltar Tower, Heathfield

Winter Nets. Keep your Monday evening Free! Preparations for the 2025 season starts with Winter Nets sessions. Heathfield Park Cricket Club Winter Nets will take place on Monday evenings from 7.30pm until 9pm starting on 3rdFebruary 2025 and continuing through until 21st April 2025 at the Skillz Cricket Academt, Eastlands Farm, Catsfield, Battle, TN33 9BB. Cost £5 per session. This is a Brand-New purpose built for Cricket facility, with four indoor lanes, and bowling machines. Open to existing members of Heathfield Park Cricket Club and New Members.

Musical Bingo. Join us on 8th February 2025 from 7pm until 10pm for a fun-filled Musical Bingo evening for the whole family at Heathfield Community Centre, Heathfield. Sing along to some classic pop songs, and fill your bingo card for the winning full house! And enjoy our pudding Auction. Come & join the fun while helping raise money for a great charity. All welcome. Tickets are limited. All raising money for Cuckoo for Cancer. Tickets cost £18 each including dinner and all Bingo Cards. Bring your own alcohol. Tickets and food orders can be purchased via: www.jumblebee.co.uk/cuckoomusicalbingo

Harambee for Kenya. Race Night on Saturday 8th February from 7.30-10.30pm at The State Hall, Station Road, Heathfield, to raise fund for Harambee for Kenya. We do hope you can join us for what is a fun packed evening open to all, adults and children. All age groups enjoy our race nights as it is a very relaxed evening. Bring your own nibbles and drinks and set up a picnic supper if you want. Many do. It is quite a social event. Message us on 07941041616 or [email protected] to book a place now and avoid disappointment. Tickets cost £6 for Adults and £4 for children under the age of 13. If you have a whole gang coming then we can put you on your own table(s) FUN is the name of the game and we look forward to seeing you there. Please bring money for the raffle as well as your 50p’s in order to bet on the 8 races throughout the evening. Sponsor a horse for £5 and win £20 if it wins the race. Contact us to choose your Nag/Champion.

1st Broad Oak Scouts and Punnetts Town Scouts On 15th February we are holding a De-Stash sale so that the crafters out there can sell some or a lot of your spare crafty bits. Tables are £15 each and it runs from 1-4.30pm. Book a space early. Money raised will be used to subsidise the groups activities. Message Lesley on 07941041616

Our 2025 weekly community Chair Yoga classes have begun. If you would like to try the healing benefits of Yoga but have trouble getting up and down from the floor, this might be for you. Monday Afternoons - Union Church Heathfield - (2:30pm until 3:15pm) Wednesday Mornings - Heathfield Community Centre - 2 classes to choose from (9:45am until 10:30am) and (11:00am until 11:45am) Just come along, all are welcome! - Pay as you go £8. Our classes are kind, positive and completely non-competitive. Namaste, Tommy & Helen

Baby Bank South Wealden CIC. In November we announced that we’d received funding to buy 50 warm winter coats. The post attracted a lot of attention but we’ve only had a few new coat requests. It’s freezing, so if you notice a child coming to school over the next few weeks without a suitable coat, whose family might appreciate a helping hand to buy one, get in touch and we’ll drop one off to school. (We don’t need to know any family information or details). Message us. Email: [email protected] Text /Whatsapp: 07355 445502(New coats are available via referral not just through schools).

Heathfield Agricultural Show Stewards Required. It's a few months off yet, but Heathfield Show are looking for: 1 x Chief Steward and 2 x Lead Stewards to recruit and manage the many volunteer stewards on Show Day, approximately 140 people. Can you help and would you like to help at a big agricultural show? If you like being outdoors this opportunity is for you. Volunteer Stewards are also required to help out on the show day which is 24th May 2025. For full details please email: wealdenvolunteering.org.uk or telephone 01825 760019 or visit: www.wealdenvolunteering.org.uk

Warbleton & District Horticultural & Poultry Society Are you looking for a new hobby? Would you like to become a friend of our society? (WDHPS) is a small, local, community organisation based in the village of Rushlake Green, Heathfield. To help on show day and offer innovative ideas for the future. Contact us now at: [email protected] Our Next Event – Quiz Night – Saturday 25th January. At Dunn Village Hall, Rushlake Green TN21 9QD – doors open at 7:00pm. Teams of up to 6 people, £5.00 per person entry. Pay bar (cash or card) and prizes. Bring your own snacks and your best quizzing brains! To pre-book your table Please call Gill on 07939 515072 or email: [email protected]

Snow Sleddog World Championship 2025. Help needed! I am looking for sponsorship. I’m Britain’s first ever Snow Sleddog World Champion and in a few weeks I’m due to be defending my world title in Sweden. At the moment I don’t have the funds to get there. If there are any businesses that would like to help through sponsorship, there are a range of options. So please get in touch (sponsorship of a sporting team can also be tax deductible) I’m aiming to do it as cheaply as possible including sleeping with the dogs in the back of the van (in what is likely to be -20 conditions). My website is https://www.infurysleddogs.co.uk/ and I can usually even get local TV news coverage for brand promotion. I’ve also set up a go fundraiser if anyone wants to personally donate. It’s not easy to ask for help but it’s my last hope https://www.gofundme.com/f/reach-ostersund-2025...

Cuckoo Trial Café and Facilities. Planning permission has been granted for a new kiosk construction on the Cuckoo Trail at the old Horam Station platform. It is intended that Walkers and cyclists will be able to stop off for a comfort break and buy light refreshments while making use of the trail. A completion date is to be confirmed. The opening hours are confirmed as being seasonal.

Mankind Heathfield: ManKind is a free Support Group for men. Set up in 2020 in Eastbourne, ManKind provides a safe place for men to share how they are feeling and to support each other. The ManKind Heathfield group meets every Thursday evening from 6:30pm to 8:30pm at the Union Church Community Hub (High Street entrance). If you are struggling with your mental health currently, are in recovery and willing to share your experience with other men or, you support someone with a mental health condition, this group is for you. The group encourages men to talk about their feelings however, if you are not ready to share, you can just listen. The group is not able to offer counselling or therapy. If you are experiencing an acute mental health condition, speak to your GP. For further information or to contact us, see the ManKind Heathfield Facebook page or ManKind website (www.mankindcic.co.uk)

Bus Fares across East Sussex will continue to be lower in 2025 thanks to funding from East Sussex’s Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP). Under the East Sussex BSIP fare reductions, short hop trips will be capped at £1, with medium length rides costing £2. Longer journeys will be £3 under the new national fare cap. Children’s fares will be even lower, with short journeys starting at 50p. For more information see: www.eastsussex.gov.uk/roads-transport/public/bus-service-improvement-plan/fare-reductions

Heathfield & District Bonfire Society in association with Dave’s Disco, present “High School” Valentines Disco at Horam Village Hall on Saturday 15th February from 7-11pm. Be sure to get your tickets for an unforgettable night, dancing the night away to all those "old school tunes" with additional Raffle and Bar (fancy dress is optional). Tickets are On Sale Now, Cost £6 per entry Strictly Over 18’s only. Book your tickets now by emailing: [email protected] Look forward to seeing you there…

Can your special interest group/organisation/club or society welcome new members? Use this column to reach out to the community, to those who may be feeling lonely and isolated and in need of a little extra encouragement to come along and join you. Refresh minds and publicise your meetings, events and information here for free and help keep Heathfield a vibrant and friendly place to live. Email [email protected]