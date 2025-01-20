Heathfield Town News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In Mind. One in four people have mental health problems, many don't get the help they need. Mind are committed to the fight for mental health, “for support, for respect, for you.” Supportive and reliable information can change your life. At Mind “we empower people to understand their mental health and the choices available to them through: Our Infoline, which offers confidential help for the price of a local call. Our Legal Line, which offers information on mental health law Our award-winning information, available online and in print.” For further information please see: www.mind.org.uk/

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mankind Heathfield: ManKind is a free Support Group for men. Set up in 2020 in Eastbourne, ManKind provides a safe place for men to share how they are feeling and to support each other. The ManKind Heathfield group meets every Thursday evening from 6:30pm to 8:30pm at the Union Church Community Hub (High Street entrance). If you are struggling with your mental health currently, are in recovery and willing to share your experience with other men or, you support someone with a mental health condition, this group is for you. The group encourages men to talk about their feelings however, if you are not ready to share, you can just listen. The group is not able to offer counselling or therapy. If you are experiencing an acute mental health condition, speak to your GP. For further information or to contact us, see the ManKind Heathfield Facebook page or ManKind website (www.mankindcic.co.uk)

The Man Cave. Attention all men. If you are Male, over 16 and suffering with Mental Health Issues please join us today. You no longer have to feel alone. There is a place for you to turn. The Man Cave is an online help and support group for Men of all ages who struggle with Mental Health Issues. This was set from having had previous experience (7 years ago) with PTSD, depression and anxiety. "I’ve lived it, I’ve been through it, I’ve felt it all and seen the way it can rip a human being apart, I’ve been broken beyond words and even wanted to end it all. I’ve watched it hurt people around me too. I’ve felt how alone it makes you feel, how embarrassed it makes you feel to open up and talk and how you feel you are not worthy or deserving of a normal life. After a lot of hard work on myself I’ve been one of the lucky ones and come through the darkest of tunnels and the fight of my life. I wanted to do something to help others, I am not trying to be a counsellor but I have experience and a survival guide that may help others see the same light in the tunnel as I have. I want to help and genuinely believe this group has the potential to do that. The group is non-judgemental, safe and completely private and I would love as many men as possible to join. The stigma around men suffering is a disgrace, men are allowed to suffer too, it’s ok to not be ok and I want to raise more awareness on this. The male suicide rate is so high too and we need to help stop men just becoming a statistic because the help wasn’t there. I’m looking to grow this as big as possible and help and support those who really want and need it. Come and be part of our brotherhood of over 6000 Men and start your healing journey."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Snow Sleddog World Championship 2025. Help needed! I am looking for sponsorship. I’m Britain’s first ever Snow Sleddog World Champion and in a few weeks I’m due to be defending my world title in Sweden. At the moment I don’t have the funds to get there. If there are any businesses that would like to help through sponsorship, there are a range of options. So please get in touch (sponsorship of a sporting team can also be tax deductible) I’m aiming to do it as cheaply as possible including sleeping with the dogs in the back of the van (in what is likely to be -20 conditions). My website is https://www.infurysleddogs.co.uk/ and I can usually even get local TV news coverage for brand promotion. I’ve also set up a go fundraiser if anyone wants to personally donate. It’s not easy to ask for help but it’s my last hope https://www.gofundme.com/f/reach-ostersund-2025...

Help needed!

Learn CPR For Free, with the British Heart Foundation interactive tool. Practise CPR using just your mobile phone or tablet and a cushion with the BHF free interactive tool. It only takes 15 minutes. Visit`: www.bhf.org.uk/how-you-can-help/how-to-save-a-life/how-to-do-cpr “If you're witnessing a cardiac arrest, call 999 immediately and start CPR. You'll be given instructions while you wait for help. How to do CPR on an adult in 5 steps: 1. Check for a response. Firmly shake the person’s shoulders and loudly ask if they’re okay. 2. Call 999. If the person is unconscious and not breathing, or not breathing normally, start CPR. 3. If there is someone with you, ask them to find a defibrillator. 4. Start chest compressions. With the heel of your hand in the centre of their chest, press down smoothly and firmly at a rate of 2 per second. Try pushing to the beat of Stayin’ Alive by the Bee Gees. 5. Use a defibrillator as soon as you can. Follow its instructions carefully while you continue to give CPR.”

1st Broad Oak Scouts and Punnetts Town Scouts. On 15th February we are holding a De-Stash sale at Broad Oak Village Hall, so that the crafters out there can sell some or a lot of your spare crafty bits. Tables are £15 each and it runs from 1pm-4.30pm. Come and get new stash for your craft at great prices. Bring all your friends and tell all your craft clubs. Book a space early. Money raised will be used to subsidise the group’s activities. Message Lesley on 07941041616. 1pm to 4.30pm. Refreshments available too, a few tables are still available at £15 each (we supply). Be quick to book one if you want/need to De-Stash. It’s a great time of year to do this to refresh you “stuff”.

Community Lunch Club, at the Community Hub, Union Church, Heathfield. A chance to meet with others and enjoy a delicious, hot 2-course lunch with tea/coffee for just £5. This group runs on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays, (28th January, 11th February), and places can be booked with the church office. Age Concern Heathfield also provide a minibus to collect and return you if needed. These can be booked on 01435 866960

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heathfield Artisan Market is in Heathfield on Saturday 1st February from 9am until 2pm, at State Hall, Station Road, Heathfield TN218LD and on the first Saturday of every Month thereafter. Free entry and dog friendly. Local crafters from all over East Sussex. There is a wonderful Coffee Shop (Noakes Coffee) for a hot drink and a cake. If you’d like some more info on any of our events, or to book a stall please email at: [email protected]

Mind

“Harambee is Swahili for ‘all pull together’. Harambee would like you to join them, in “pulling together, to help the street children of Kenya. Thousands of children live on the streets for many reasons including being orphaned by aids or other illnesses or they have to fend for themselves because there is only one parent who is unable to care for them; or there is not enough food at home to go round. Street children have no identity and are regularly beaten. “The purpose of Harambee for Kenya is to put poor people on their feet again and to rekindle burnt out lives with fresh hope, restoring dignity and respect to their lives. It is the vision of Harambee for Kenya to take children from the streets to a place of safety where they can sleep, receive medical help, be fed and educated.” For more information see: https://harambeeforkenya.org Tribe Freedom Foundation was inspired by Run for Love; an epic 1,000 mile journey, completed by co-founders Tom, Rob & Guy in 2013. Over 250 runners joined them along the road from Odessa to Dubrovnik to fight human trafficking and raise funds to set up the first UK home for trafficked children. Since Run for Love, we have continued to work towards our mission, inspiring thousands of everyday athletes and adventurers to push their own limits to help increase awareness of modern slavery and end human trafficking. We empower communities to create an impact. For more information see: https://tribefreedomfoundation.com/how-we-work/

Harambee for Kenya. Race Night on Saturday 8th February from 7.30-10.30pm at The State Hall, Station road, Heathfield, to raise fund for Harambee for Kenya. We do hope you can join us for what is a fun packed evening open to all, adults and children. All age groups enjoy our race nights as it is a very relaxed evening. Bring your own nibbles and drinks and set up a picnic supper if you want. Many do. It is quite a social event. Message us on 07941041616 or [email protected] to book a place now and avoid disappointment. Tickets cost £6 for Adults and £4 for children under the age of 13. If you have a whole gang coming then we can put you on your own table(s) FUN is the name of the game and we look forward to seeing you there. Please bring money for the raffle as well as your 50p’s in order to bet on the 8 races throughout the evening. Sponsor a horse for £5 and win £20 if it wins the race. Contact us to choose your Nag/Champion.

Motorists are warned to continue to stay alert to avoid deer collisions. Motorists in East Sussex are being urged to be #DeerAware and avoid collisions with animals on rural roads. There are estimated to be more than 74,000 deer-related traffic collisions across the UK every year. As part of its #DeerAware campaign, East Sussex County Council is encouraging people to take care in heavily wooded areas or where there are deer warning signs as these are places where deer are most likely to venture out, particularly around dawn and dusk. Cllr Claire Dowling, lead member for transport and environment, states: “Collisions with deer can result in injury or death for animals and drivers, and significant damage to vehicles. Advice to motorists includes: Drivers being advised to use full-beam headlights at night if no other cars are around, as they will reflect the deer’s eyes, but dip their headlights when they see a deer to avoid startling it. Deer often cross the roads in the same locations. Where there are deer warning signs motorists should slow down, stay alert and be prepared to stop. Deer often travel in groups so if drivers see one crossing the road they should slow down and drive with caution as others may follow. If motorists hit deer they should park in a safe place, with hazard lights on and call 101 if the deer is on the side of the road and not causing a danger to others, or 999 if someone is injured or the deer is in the road and a danger to other road users. For more information and advice see: www.eastsussex.gov.uk -roads-transport, -roads, -road-safety, -deer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Age We Care takes place on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a one hour of various activities open to the community including: Kurling, Boccia, Singing, Arts and Craft throughout the month. Venue St Bartholemew’s Church, Cross in Hand. Full Respite Day Care is also available. Booking essential 01825 760176 or email [email protected].

Young at Heart Community Club Heathfield meets Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10am until 3.30pm at Heathfield Park Cricket Club TN21 9AE. For more information, please call 07971032667 or email Rachel at: [email protected]

Care for the Carers offers a range of information, advice and support groups across the district. To find your nearest group please visit the website at www.cftc.orguk?whats-on

Heathfield Chamber of Commerce. Why should you join the Chamber of Commerce? We focus on the retention, growth and attraction of new businesses in Heathfield and the surrounding villages to complement our already thriving Community. By being a member of the Chamber, you’ll have the opportunity to promote your business at one of our events or networking meetings. We are continually working hard to raise the profile of Heathfield to encourage more footfall to our High Street as well as actively directing customers towards non-retail businesses. We encourage all types of businesses to join…from start-ups, sole traders and professionals operating from home to High Street retailers and larger local businesses based in Heathfield and beyond. Why not join today? For more information please email us at [email protected] We are always striving to improve and provide the best possible service to our members. Your feedback is invaluable in helping us achieve this goal! Please share your thoughts and suggestions with us by emailing us at: [email protected] or by private message. Your input will help us to grow and better serve the Heathfield Business Community. Thank you for taking the time to share your feedback – we truly appreciate it. Stay in the loop with Heathfield Chamber of Commerce! Sign up for our FREE monthly newsletter, which will be launching in February 2025. Get the latest business insights, notice of local events and all our networking opportunities delivered straight to your inbox. Contact: [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heathfield & Waldron Parish Council. Wealden Energy Champions are, through Energise Sussex Coast, offering a heat survey of your house completely Free. This survey uses a camera which shows heat. This helps to find the problem areas where heat is being lost, so they can be fixed. The local champion David Whitehouse can bring the camera to you, survey your house with you, and help find problems. David can also offer advice on how to deal with heat loss and can also refer you to a team of specialist engineers as required. Enery Champions will not keep any pictures, or record personal information about you, to safeguard your privacy. There is No Charge for the survey itself, or for the advice providedat any stage. Energise Sussex Coast is a registered charity. To book David via email: [email protected]

Heathfield & District Bonfire Society in association with Dave’s Disco, present “High School” Valentines Disco at Horam Village Hall on Saturday 15th February. Be sure to get your tickets for an unforgettable night, dancing the night away to all those "old school tunes" with additional Raffle and Bar (fancy dress is optional). Tickets are On Sale Now, Cost £6 per entry Strictly Over 18’s only. Book your tickets now by emailing: [email protected] Look forward to seeing you there…

Volunteers needed. Civil Aviation Trust, is a South East Based charity. We are currently seeking additional volunteers to join our team and help restore our current projects – Bae Jetstream 41 and a Boeing 717 cockpit sections. You do not need any aviation background to become a volunteer. All we ask is that youo can spare a couple of hours on a regular basis, support our projects and become part of a growing team. Please email: [email protected]. We are currently looking for people to help with fundraising for the charity. As we grow, we need help building up a regular funding stream. If you can help with ideas, organising events, supporting our current team we would love to hear from you.

Heathfield Community College, Pre-Loved Uniform sale is on Thursday February 6th at 3.30pm. SOHCC Preloved uniform sale will take place during the year 8 feedback evening. If anyone has any uniform to donate for this event these would be gratefully received. There is a donation bin outside the office at the Welfare entrance to the school and items can be left there for collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Millennium Players are producing an outdoor production of A Midsummer Nights Dream in June 2025. We need to cast Lysander & Demetrius! Please message if interested (079172203994) The Millennium Players are based in Nutley, East Sussex and were formed in the year 2000. Our mission is simple: bring high quality, affordable theatre to the heart of Sussex. We stage up to three productions a year, one of which will always be a large family production, giving children the opportunity to tread the boards with us. We pride ourselves on being a friendly group, welcoming to all. So if you want to get involved, please get in touch! See our website at: www.millenniumplayers.com

Wanted. Someone who wants to make a difference in the lives of local children. Are you looking for an opportunity to volunteer? Why not join the largest body of volunteers in the country, and become a school governor? Come and join Woodlands Federation Governing Board. “The Woodlands Federation Governing Board is made up of governors from all walks of life, with a range of different backgrounds, skills and experiences, but they all work together for the benefit for the School federation – Punnetts Town Community Primary and Nursery School and Dallington C of E Primary School. If you are interested, please contact our Chair of Governors Monica Pell by email at: [email protected]

Baby Bank South Wealden CIC. If you’re struggling to provide basic items for your growing children under 5 or you’re expecting a baby and don’t have new born essentials, we’re here to help. We provide pre loved clothing, warm coats and wellies, bedding, toys and equipment like highchairs and Moses baskets. Unlike many other baby banks you can self refer to us, just get in touch if you have nowhere else to turn. And a big thank you to everyone who has offered to donate since the New Year. We’re not taking donations at the moment but I’m sure that’ll change soon! Follow our page for updates on what we need and what we’re doing. Message us Baby Bank South Wealden CIC Email: [email protected] WhatsApp /text: 07355 445502

Support your local community by spreading news about your group or organisation, encourage new members, ask for help or publicise events. It is free, and easy to add your own inclusions, simply email: [email protected]