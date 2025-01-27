Heathfield Town News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Lunar New Year festivities, this year, begin on Wednesday 29th January, the start the Year of the snake. Fifteen Days of celebration will conclude with a lantern festival on February 12th. The Snake is the sixth animal of twelve in Chinese astrology.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Post-Box toppers have arrived on post-boxes near you, celebrating the Lunar New Year 2025, the Year of the snake. These toppers have taken many hours to make, please do not remove or damage them, they bring appreciation and interest to many in our community. They are put on Poast boxes throughout the town and close by for the enjoyment of the local community and to raise both smiles and money for many great causes. The Lunar Year toppers are made in aid of National Centre for Reptile Welfare, a non-profit rehoming centre for reptiles based at Hadlow Down College, Tonbridge. If you like this topper please consider making a donation. Or share a photo on Instagram: @spread.kindness.with.crochet, Facebook: Post Box Toppers and Yarn Bombing or UK Postbox Toppers and More Group

Heathfield Artisan Markets. We’re back in Heathfield this weekend on Saturday 1st February from 9am until 2pm, at State Hall, Station Road, Heathfield TN218LD and on the first Saturday of every Month thereafter. Free entry and dog friendly. Local crafters from all over East Sussex. There is a wonderful Coffee Shop (Noakes Coffee) for a hot drink and a cake. If you’d like some more info on any of our events, or to book a stall please email at: [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winter Nets. Keep your Monday evening Free! Preparations for the 2025 season starts with Winter Nets sessions. Heathfield Park Cricket Club Winter Nets will take place on Monday evenings from 7.30pm until 9pm starting on 3rd February 2025 and continuing through until 21st April 2025 at the Skillz Cricket Academt, Eastlands Farm, Catsfield, Battle, TN33 9BB. Cost £5 per session. This is a Brand-New purpose built for Cricket facility, with four indoor lanes, and bowling machines. Open to existing members of Heathfield Park Cricket Club and New Members.

The Year of the Snake

Heathfield Board Gaming Night, next meeting is on 4th February. Do you like board games? Do you want to meet other actual real-life humans in an actual real-life place? Do you fancy getting out of your house once a month, playing some interesting games and having a few pints together? We’re a very friendly bunch who are happy gaming the night away with a pint and a chat. We meet on the first Tuesday of the month at The Star, Old Heathfield. Free to join. Snacks available for a small cost. Beginners very welcome. We play games such as:- Trio, Mysterium, Ticket to ride, The Mind, And more… bring your own or use some house games. Next meet up is 4th Feb 2025 from 6-8pm. Places are very limited.

Heathfield Community College, Pre-Loved Uniform sale is on Thursday February 6th at 3.30pm. SOHCC Preloved uniform sale will take place during the year 8 feedback evening. If anyone has any uniform to donate for this event these would be gratefully received. There is a donation bin outside the office at the Welfare entrance to the school and items can be left there for collection.

Repair Cafe Heathfield and Horam. If you would like a repair of an item or have something that you would like to be restored we will be here for you on Saturday 7th February at Horam Village Hall, A267, Horam TN21 0JE from 9am until 12 noon and on every 2nd Saturday of the month except August. Help us preserve our environment and put a dent in our throw away culture. On most occasions we will be able to repair: Computers -electrical items - Furniture -Bookbinding - Minor mechanical problems - Bicycles - Knife Sharpening - Small sewing repairs - Clocks - Sewing Machine check-up. Come and try a delicious cake with a cup of coffee or tea for £2.50. We accept card reader payments. Heathfield Repair Café is generously funded by donations from Co-op Horam. Everyone is welcome and all services are free, but donations are welcome. For more information see: www.heathfieldrepaircafe.com or, our facebook page : facebook.com/RepairCafeTN21 for more details or email: [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harambee for Kenya. Race Night on Saturday 8th February from 7.30-10.30pm at The State Hall, Station Road, Heathfield, to raise fund for Harambee for Kenya. We do hope you can join us for what is a fun packed evening open to all, adults and children. All age groups enjoy our race nights as it is a very relaxed evening. Bring your own nibbles and drinks and set up a picnic supper if you want. Many do. It is quite a social event. Message us on 07941041616 or [email protected] to book a place now and avoid disappointment. Tickets cost £6 for Adults and £4 for children under the age of 13. If you have a whole gang coming then we can put you on your own table(s) FUN is the name of the game and we look forward to seeing you there. Please bring money for the raffle as well as your 50p’s in order to bet on the 8 races throughout the evening. Sponsor a horse for £5 and win £20 if it wins the race. Contact us to choose your Nag/Champion.

The Lunar Year with a twist

The Art Society Wealden Heathfield. Our next lecture on Tuesday 11th February 2025 entitled Berthe Marisot: Her Life and Career our speaker will be, Caroline Levisse. The 19th century saw a growing number of independent career women. In the art world, more and more women became professional artists and a few of them were at the forefront of artistic innovation. Berthe Morisot (1841-1895) was one of them. From her first Impressionist paintings in the 1860s and 1870s to her bold late works, she worked with a passion and dedication that used to be socially accepted only when displayed by men. She continuously pushed herself and adopted a bold style yet remaining attached to domestic subject matters and landscapes. We seek to bring people together through a shared curiosity and love for the arts. Our monthly meetings take place at the Heathfield Community Hall, on the second Tuesday of each month at 2.15pm, and provide a welcoming and popular place for members to socialise and hear expert speakers. New members are very welcome to contact The Membership Secretary- to find out arrangements to join at: [email protected] More information about the society can be viewed at: http://theartssocietywealden.org.uk

Care for the Carers (No one left to care alone). Do you have a carers card? This is an exclusive free scheme for unpaid carers in East Sussex. If you look after somebody and live in East Sussex (or if the person you care for lives in East Sussex), you can apply for a free Carers Card. The card identifies you as a carer of somebody who depends on you in case of emergency. Businesses across the county have signed up to support local carers by offering them discounts or offers through the scheme. You also have the option to connect the card to a back-up respite plan. Find out more at: www.cftc.org.uk/carerscard or call 01323 738390 or text: 07860 077300 or Email [email protected] (Please note that due to popular demand it can take a couple of weeks after applying for your card to be sent.)

1st Broad Oak Scouts and Punnetts Town Scouts. On 15th February we are holding a De-Stash sale at Broad Oak Village Hall, so that the crafters out there can sell some or a lot of your spare crafty bits. Tables are £15 each and it runs from 1pm-4.30pm. Come and get new stash for your craft at great prices. Bring all your friends and tell all your craft clubs. Book a space early. Money raised will be used to subsidise the group’s activities. Message Lesley on 07941041616. 1pm to 4.30pm. Refreshments available too, a few tables are still available at £15 each (we supply). Be quick to book one if you want/need to De-Stash. It’s a great time of year to do this to refresh you “stuff”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heathfield & District Bonfire Society in association with Dave’s Disco, present “High School” Valentines Disco at Horam Village Hall on Saturday 15th February. Be sure to get your tickets for an unforgettable night, dancing the night away to all those "old school tunes" with additional Raffle and Bar (fancy dress is optional). Tickets are On Sale Now, Cost £6 per entry Strictly Over 18’s only. Book your tickets now by emailing: [email protected] Look forward to seeing you there…

The Year of the Snake

Music For Memory. Do you care for or know someone with memory issues, dementia or social isolation? We are a charity that provides a Free Weekly Singalong session led by a professional singer at Emmanuel Centre, Harrier Lane, Battle - singing starts promptly at 10.30am - Teas and coffees will now be served afterwards in the café. All new members welcome - no need to book - just turn up. No singing ability required! This service can be accessed remotely. For more information Email: admin@musicforthememory Music for the Memory is a FREE service that uses singing to bring together local people from all walks of life with any form of mild to moderate dementia together with their carers, in a friendly and fun activity. Singing stimulates brain activity and Music for the Memory enables people to express themselves, feel positive and make new friends.

Volunteers needed. Civil Aviation Trust, is a South East Based charity. We are currently seeking additional volunteers to join our team and help restore our current projects – Bae Jetstream 41 and a Boeing 717 cockpit sections. You do not need any aviation background to become a volunteer. All we ask is that you can spare a couple of hours on a regular basis, support our projects and become part of a growing team. Please email: [email protected]. We are currently looking for people to help with fundraising for the charity. As we grow, we need help building up a regular funding stream. If you can help with ideas, organising events, supporting our current team we would love to hear from you.

Boost Netball is a Netball development programme for both Junior and Senior Netball in Heathfield. Please, feel free to message via the Facebook Page: Boost Netball Heathfield. If you fancy getting fit in 2025 whilst having fun, then come and join us at Boost Netball Heathfield we have sessions for children and adults including our popular walking netball and back to netball on Wednesdays. Boost Walking Netball is fully inclusive, and takes place on Wednesdays from 6.30pm until 7.30pm at Heathfield Leisure Centre, Cade Street. Fancy something new? Gentle pace, fully inclusive, good for rehabilitation, meeting friends, keeping fit, laughing a lot! First Session is Free. We also offer: Back to Netball, Competitive Adult Netball, Junior and Senior Netball, Strength and Conditioning, and Pilates for Games Players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LindyFit. In the Chinese Lunar Year of the snake, it is said that the snake is the symbol of wisdom and transformation. So, this couls be a good year to get into a new hobby or learn a new skill? Both Ladies and Gentlemen are welcome to Lindyfit weekly Stroll/Line Dance Class, come and keep fit, keep moving and keep smiling. An exercise class with a difference, we stroll/Line Dance. We will teach you a Stroll Routine and dance to 50’,60’s, 70’s, 80’s Country and Modern Music. All classes are friendly and welcome all ages from 18 years. Each Stroll can be danced at your own pace. For more information contact Mel: 07766881045 or email: [email protected]

The Millennium Players are producing an outdoor production of A Midsummer Nights Dream in June 2025. We need to cast Lysander & Demetrius! Please message if interested (079172203994) The Millennium Players are based in Nutley, East Sussex and were formed in the year 2000. Our mission is simple: bring high quality, affordable theatre to the heart of Sussex. We stage up to three productions a year, one of which will always be a large family production, giving children the opportunity to tread the boards with us. We pride ourselves on being a friendly group, welcoming to all. So, if you want to get involved, please get in touch! See our website at: www.millenniumplayers.com

High Weald Family Hubs are running FREE 5-11 year old Lego play activity sessions in the February half term in Heathfield, Crowborough, and Uckfield. Lego Play offers a chance to get creative and let your imagination run wild! These take place in Heathfield on Thursday 20th February from 13.30pm until 3pm at the Union Church, Station Road, Heathfield, TN21 8LB and in Crowborough on Tuesday the 18th February from 10am until 11.30pm at the Main Hall, Crowborough Community Centre, Pine Grove TN6 1FE and in Uckfield on Wednesday 19th February from 11am until 12.30pm at the Civic Centre, in the Ashdown Room, Uckfield TN22 1AE. For bookings and enquiries please email: [email protected] Useful information: All children must be supervised by an adult at all times. There will be a separate seating area for parents and carers with local information available. Some venues will have on site cafes, or feel free to bring your own cuppa. These sessions are restricted, to over 5 years of age due to small parts. Tickets are required for each child attending each event. For information on High Weald Family Hubs see: familyhubs.eastsussex.gov.uk

Heathfield Agricultural Show. Saturday 24th May 2025, Early Bird Tickets. Join us for a fantastic family day out at Tottingworth Farm, Broad Oak, Heathfield, TN21 8UE. Gates Open: 8.30am - 5.15pm. Tickets On Sale Now. Buy now and save £5 per adult ticket, Adult ticket £20 (discounted from £25) and kids under 16yrs go FREE! For discounted early bird tickets visit: https://heathfieldshow.ticketsrv.co.uk/tickets/26 All your favourite equine events and livestock classes. Great main ring attraction with the Bolddog FMX Motorcycle Display Team. Shetland Pony Grand National. Vintage tractors & steam inc a celebration of the Fordson E27N as it marks its 80th anniversary. Arts & Crafts. Trade Stands. Farmers' market showcasing local producer. Food Hall. Country Ways - celebrating heritage crafts. Education Zone. Music and so much more. Free onsite parking. Dogs are not encouraged at this event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wanted. Someone who wants to make a difference in the lives of local children. Are you looking for an opportunity to volunteer? Why not join the largest body of volunteers in the country, and become a school governor? Come and join Woodlands Federation Governing Board. “The Woodlands Federation Governing Board is made up of governors from all walks of life, with a range of different backgrounds, skills and experiences, but they all work together for the benefit for the School federation – Punnetts Town Community Primary and Nursery School and Dallington C of E Primary School. If you are interested, please contact our Chair of Governors Monica Pell by email at: [email protected]

Snow Sleddog World Championship 2025. Help needed! I am looking for sponsorship. I’m Britain’s first ever Snow Sleddog World Champion and in a few weeks I’m due to be defending my world title in Sweden. At the moment I don’t have the funds to get there. If there are any businesses that would like to help through sponsorship, there are a range of options. So please get in touch (sponsorship of a sporting team can also be tax deductible) I’m aiming to do it as cheaply as possible including sleeping with the dogs in the back of the van (in what is likely to be -20 conditions). My website is https://www.infurysleddogs.co.uk/ and I can usually even get local TV news coverage for brand promotion. I’ve also set up a go fundraiser if anyone wants to personally donate. It’s not easy to ask for help but it’s my last hope https://www.gofundme.com/f/reach-ostersund-2025...

Warbleton Brass Band has collected all their donations for their performances during December which were in support of The Brain Tumour Charity and raised a staggering £957.25. The Band are now busy preparing for their concerts and engagements through the year with a few new ideas for performances during 2025. So, keep an eye on the website at: https://warbletonbrassband.org/news.html and Facebook page: Warbleton Brass Band. Our Next Public Engagement will be our Spring Concert which takes place on Sunday 11th May 2025 at 3:00pm at State Hall, Kings Church, Heathfield. Would you like to learn how to play a brass instrument? Would you like to learn to read music? Then come along to Warbleton's Training Band. We meet at the Dunn Village Hall in Rushlake Green, come to one of our practises 7.00pm to 7.45pm on Fridays. Or for more information, or to let us know you’re coming along, please call Sian on 01273493469, or message us via our contact page.

Baby Bank South Wealden CIC. We've been super busy delivering bundles of clothes, prams and more! Which means some of our stock has nearly run out. We are in desperate need of the following: Boys - sizes 9-12 months, 3-4 years and 4-5 years warm clothing. Girls - 9-12 months, 12-18 months and 3-4 years warm clothing. Baby floor play mats/Gyms, Activity walkers, Puzzles. We are sometimes asked for shoes. So if you have some good condition children shoes (not baby) that you're looking to donate, please let us know. Thank you everyone for your support and lovely donations on our previous request. We provide baby & children’s clothing, equipment, toys, bedding & toiletries to families in need. We cover Heathfield, Horam, Hailsham, Polegate, Pevensey, Eastbourne, Ringmer and Lewes and everywhere in between. If you’re struggling to provide basic items for your growing children under 5 or you’re expecting a baby and don’t have new born essentials, we’re here to help. We provide pre loved clothing, warm coats and wellies, bedding, toys and equipment like highchairs and Moses baskets. Unlike many other baby banks, you can self-refer to us, just get in touch if you have nowhere else to turn. Please email: [email protected] or telephone/message 07355 445502

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More information about the Lunar Year 2025, that may be of interest to children, can be found at: https://www.bbc.co.uk/cbbc/joinin/what-is-lunar-new-year You too can add interesting news and information into this column, giving an insight into the coming year for your club/group or organisation by simply emailing: [email protected]