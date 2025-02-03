Heathfield Town News

The Heathfield Town and Surrounding Area news has a new look this week. Your news, is welcome here, photographs included. For further help/advice please email or send your inclusion to: [email protected]

Repair Cafe Heathfield and Horam is this weekend. If you would like a repair of an item or have something that you would like to be restored, we will be here for you this weekend on Saturday 7th February at Horam Village Hall, A267, Horam TN21 0JE from 9am until 12 noon and on every 2nd Saturday of the month except August. Help us preserve our environment and put a dent in our throw away culture. On most occasions we will be able to repair: Computers -electrical items - Furniture -Bookbinding - Minor mechanical problems - Bicycles - Knife Sharpening - Small sewing repairs - Clocks - Sewing Machine check-up. Come and try a delicious cake with a cup of coffee or tea for £2.50. We accept card reader payments. Heathfield Repair Café is generously funded by donations from Co-op Horam. Everyone is welcome and all services are free, but donations are welcome. For more information see: www.heathfieldrepaircafe.com or, our facebook page : facebook.com/RepairCafeTN21 for more details or email: [email protected]

Harambee for Kenya. Race Night this weekend on Saturday 8th February from 7.30-10.30pm at The State Hall, Station Road, Heathfield, to raise fund for Harambee for Kenya. We do hope you can join us for what is a fun packed evening open to all, adults and children. All age groups enjoy our race nights as it is a very relaxed evening. Bring your own nibbles and drinks and set up a picnic supper if you want. Many do. It is quite a social event. Message us on 07941041616 or [email protected] to book a place now and avoid disappointment. Tickets cost £6 for Adults and £4 for children under the age of 13. If you have a whole gang coming then we can put you on your own table(s) FUN is the name of the game and we look forward to seeing you there. Please bring money for the raffle as well as your 50p’s in order to bet on the 8 races throughout the evening. Sponsor a horse for £5 and win £20 if it wins the race. Contact us to choose your Nag/Champion.

The Art Society Wealden Heathfield. Our next lecture on Tuesday 11th February 2025 entitled Berthe Marisot: Her Life and Career our speaker will be, Caroline Levisse. The 19th century saw a growing number of independent career women. In the art world, more and more women became professional artists and a few of them were at the forefront of artistic innovation. Berthe Morisot (1841-1895) was one of them. From her first Impressionist paintings in the 1860s and 1870s to her bold late works, she worked with a passion and dedication that used to be socially accepted only when displayed by men. She continuously pushed herself and adopted a bold style yet remaining attached to domestic subject matters and landscapes. We seek to bring people together through a shared curiosity and love for the arts. Our monthly meetings take place at the Heathfield Community Hall, on the second Tuesday of each month at 2.15pm, and provide a welcoming and popular place for members to socialise and hear expert speakers. New members are very welcome to contact The Membership Secretary- to find out arrangements to join at: [email protected] More information about the society can be viewed at: http://theartssocietywealden.org.uk

Brightening the Week.

The next farmers’ market is on Saturday 15th February. Plenty of stalls will be in attendance selling fresh fish, pork, eggs, venison, cheese, fruit & vegetables, plants & herbs, goats milk products, cinnamon buns, dog treats and more. The Woodland Trust will be at the market this month. So, join us and see what delicious wholesome produce is sold at the market. We are always looking for new stalls to come to the market. If you are interested in joining us, please email [email protected] for further information. The market runs on the third Saturday of the month from 9am to 12.30pm and is held in the Co-op carpark at 110 High Street, Heathfield. Free car parking too! Future Dates: 15th March, 19th April, 17th May, 21st June, 19th July, 16th August, 20th September, 18th October, 15thNovember, 20th December.

1st Broad Oak Scouts and Punnetts Town Scouts On 15th February we are holding a De-Stash Craft sale come and browse and find all your crafty bits, from 1pm-4.30pm. Money raised will be used to subsidise the groups’ activities.

Heathfield & District Bonfire Society in association with Dave’s Disco, present “High School” Valentines Disco at Horam Village Hall on Saturday 15th February. Be sure to get your tickets for an unforgettable night, dancing the night away to all those "old school tunes" with additional Raffle and Bar (fancy dress is optional). Tickets are On Sale Now, Cost £6 per entry Strictly Over 18’s only. Book your tickets now by emailing: [email protected] Look forward to seeing you there.

High Weald Family Hubs are running FREE 5-11 year old Lego play activity sessions in the February half term in Heathfield, (also in Crowborough, and Uckfield.) Lego Play offers a chance to get creative and let your imagination run wild! This takes place on Thursday 20th February from 13.30pm until 3pm at the Union Church, Station Road, Heathfield, TN21 8LB For bookings and enquiries please email: [email protected] All children must be supervised by an adult at all times. A separate seating area for parents and carers with local information available. These sessions are restricted, to over 5 years of age due to small parts. Tickets are required for each child attending. For information on High Weald Family Hubs see: familyhubs.eastsussex.gov.uk

Bereavement Support Group. Come and meet with others who understand how you are feeling, with support of local bereavement counsellor Sue Jenkins. We meet every second Wednesday in the month, next session: Wednesday 12th February from 2pm until 4pm at the Church Lounge, Union Church, Station Road, Heathfield. For more information, please contact [email protected] or call 0795 8938746 or just turn up. This group is kindly sponsored by White Feather Funerals

Community Lunch Club, at the Community hub, Union Church Heathfield. A chance to meet with others and enjoy a delicious, hot 2-course lunch with tea/coffee for just £5. This group runs on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays, (11th and 25th February), and places can be booked with the church office. Age Concern Heathfield also provide a minibus to collect and return you if needed. These can be booked on 01435 866960

Heathfield Down 1066. This Society of Antiquities evening lecture is on February 27th 2025 from 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm is titled: Heathfield Down 1066, Why This Could Be the Actual Site of the Battle of Hastings? This event will be both in person at Burlington House and online. Attendance at Burlington House: is open to anyone to attend. 5pm start, with tea/coffee from 4.30pm. Pre-registration is essential for non-Fellows and we encourage Fellows to register as well. Sherry is served in the Foyer following the lecture. For online attendance: The event will be live-streamed on Zoom (if you register) and recorded on the Society of Antiquities YouTube channel. Begins at 5pm. Once registered, you will receive an email reminder with the link to join on the day. Please contact: [email protected]. All lectures are live streamed and are open to anyone to join, Fellows and Non-Fellows. For further information see the website: https://www.sal.org.uk/event/heathfield-down-1066

Valentines Raffle in aid of Charlie’s Promise. Win a voucher towards a meal out for you and that special someone, whilst at the same time helping to raise funds for a very current and widespread issue within our community. The draw will take place on Wednesday 12th February, and will be filmed and posted on social media and winners will also be notified. Tickets are £2 each and can be bought through contacting Kirsty Belton on Facebook Or email: [email protected] Thanks to the following businesses that have contributed and supported this raffle and have offered the following prizes: £40 voucher for Yew Tree, Arlington, Eat in. £40 voucher for Rustico, Hailsham Eat in or Take away. £20 voucher for Royal India Hailsham, Eat in or Take away. Diplocks Café the following 6 prizes: Eat in Breakfast for Four, Breakfast for 2, Breakfast for 2, Family Take away Pizza Deal – 2 Pizzas, Garlic Bread, Cheesy Chips and Chicken Strips. Pizza and Dessert, Kebab and a Drink. Charle’s Promise at: https://www.charliespromise.org is dedicated to helping the fight against knife crime in the UK. Our vision: Through education, awareness and community engagement, we aim to break the cycle of knife crime and create a safer UK where young people are empowered with the knowledge, skills and support to make positive life choices. https://www.justgiving.com/charliespromise

Baby Bank South Wealden CIC. Last shout out to schools, pre-schools, nurseries or community and health professionals!! If you need winter coats for anyone you are looking after, please get in contact. We’ve been funded to provide 50 new coats to children 0-11 years that may not have anything suitable for whatever reason. Let’s hope we don’t have too much, more cold and rain to endure now……but in the meantime…… Message us Baby Bank South Wealden CIC Email us: [email protected] WhatsApp /text: 07355 445502 We can deliver locally or collection from Hellingly.

No Pants, Help Needed! The majority of our boys do not have any “underwears”, as they call them, and we were wondering whether any of you would be willing to pop to Asda or even Tesco’s whoever is cheapest and get a little pack of pants for our kids. Their ages range from eight years old to 18 years old and they would be grateful for anything, pants or boxers, if you feel you can help. In order for us to get ready for our trip back to Kenya on the 20th of March we are appealing for help because, the majority of our boys do not have any because they are so expensive in Kenya. When we went out in October we went to buy some, but each pair was about the same price as you can get a pack of four or five in Asda so we couldn’t afford to get them for them. It does mean that a number of them go commando at the moment and as much as they don’t complain, if you saw the smiles on their faces when they get a new pair of pants, you would see why we would like to get them for them. Having said that we appreciate that our own children hardly ever wear out pants and boxers, obviously I’m talking about boys here, And as long as they’ve been really well washed and they’re clean we would love to take any pairs of pants your children no longer need anymore because anything is better than what they have at the moment, which is nothing! If you feel you would like to help us or can help us in anyway, please contact Lesley on (07941) 041616 to let her know of your intentions so that she knows to expect them or to collect them if you live fairly close Alternatively, we could be cheeky and just say if it’s difficult to collect because you live so far away maybe you could consider just putting a few pence or a couple of pounds into our bank account and again Lesley can give you the details if that’s your intention and she will go and buy them for you locally so that she can take them with her to Kenya. We really do appreciate our supporters. You do a lot for us and we thank you. Sometimes it seems like we have to keep asking but, on this occasion, I think this is the first time we’ve actually asked for underwear and we would greatly appreciate some help. Thank you!