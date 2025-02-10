Heathfield Town News

Love is truly in the Air. It can be felt in this week’s news, in and around our town, and in surrounding areas where we appear to be enveloped in the lure of Valentines.

Art and Painting Group. A small group of friendly and keen artists meet in Heathfield on the 1st Thursday in each month, outside at various venues from April to September or October, depending on the weather and from November onwards their meetings are held in the Union Church in Heathfield. Outside venues start again in May 2025. This month the theme was Valentines. No special expertise is required for this group, just supply your own materials and enjoy painting/drawing with fellow enthusiasts. All mediums welcome - oil, acrylic, watercolour, pencil, ink, pastel or any other medium you like. For more information please see: https://heathfield.u3asite.uk/u3a_groups/art-and-painting/

New Post Box Toppers have appeared! A fun and fancy frog frolics waiting for a quick kiss on Station Road, a purr..fect love is apparent along the Hailsham Road, the ‘gonk’ box is filled with heartfelt wishes in Holly Drive, and you can’t possibly ‘bear’ to miss out on admiring the huggable love on Green Lane. All toppers have been made in aid of Heart Month with The British Heart Foundation. Please consider getting involved “Go Red, to keep hearts beating this month” or make a donation at: https://www.bhf.org.uk/how-you-can-help/fundraise/go-red

The next Farmers’ Market is this weekend, on Saturday 15th February. Plenty of stalls will be in attendance selling fresh fish, pork, eggs, venison, cheese, fruit & vegetables, plants & herbs, goats milk products, cinnamon buns, dog treats and more. The Woodland Trust will be at the market this month. So, join us and see what delicious wholesome produce is sold at the market. We are always looking for new stalls to come to the market. If you are interested in joining us, please email [email protected] for further information. The market runs on the third Saturday of the month from 9am to 12.30pm and is held in the Co-op carpark at 110 High Street, Heathfield. Free car parking too! Future Dates: 15th March, 19th April, 17th May, 21st June, 19th July, 16th August, 20th September, 18th October, 15th November, 20th December.

TN22 Clubs Wealden Lunch and Social Clubs for Older People. Our aim is to open four new community social groups within Wealden, thanks to a generous grant from the Community Lottery fund. Please Contact 07377 926729 for more details. We are super excited to introduce our Brand New Community Club 'The Travelling Tea Tray' ' Social Club. Grand Opening 18th February 2025 at East Hoathly Village Hall, Marks Lane, BN8 6EQ from 10am - 12.30pm and continuing on the 3rd Tuesday every month. Please come along & join us, kicking off with a wonderful musical performance by Maxine. A warm welcome awaits, £3 per person. Engage is a local charity providing friendly and fun social clubs for Older people across Wealden. With a generous lottery grant we are able to open this new community club enabling us to bring people together. We rely on a large team of volunteers to work alongside our professional staff. If you are interested in joining our team please do get in touch. Call to book or for more information – 07377926729

1st Broad Oak Scouts and Punnetts Town Scouts On 15th February we are holding a De-Stash sale this weekend, so that the crafters out there can sell some or a lot of their crafty bits. Tables are £15 each and it runs from 1-4.30pm. Money raised will be used to subsidise the group’s activities.

Heathfield & District Bonfire Society in association with Dave’s Disco, present “High School” Valentines Disco is this weekend at Horam Village Hall on Saturday 15th February. Be sure to get your tickets for an unforgettable night, dancing the night away to all those "old school tunes" with additional Raffle and Bar (fancy dress is optional). Tickets are On Sale Now, Cost £6 per entry Strictly Over 18’s only. Book your tickets now by emailing: [email protected] Look forward to seeing you there.

High Weald Family Hubs are running FREE 5-11 year old Lego play activity sessions in the February half term in Heathfield, Crowborough, and Uckfield. Lego Play offers a chance to get creative and let your imagination run wild! These take place in Heathfield on Thursday 20th February from 13.30pm until 3pm at the Union Church, Station Road, Heathfield, TN21 8LB and in Crowborough on Tuesday the 18th February from 10am until 11.30pm at the Main Hall, Crowborough Community Centre, Pine Grove TN6 1FE and in Uckfield on Wednesday 19th February from 11am until 12.30pm at the Civic Centre, in the Ashdown Room, Uckfield TN22 1AE. For bookings and enquiries please email: [email protected] Useful information: All children must be supervised by an adult at all times. There will be a separate seating area for parents and carers with local information available. Some venues will have on site cafes, or feel free to bring your own cuppa. These sessions are restricted, to over 5 years of age due to small parts. Tickets are required for each child attending each event. For information on High Weald Family Hubs see: familyhubs.eastsussex.gov.uk

Anglo Doorstep collections. Effortless giving. At Anglo Doorstep Collections, we help people all around the UK to effortlessly declutter their homes, by collecting unwanted clothes and household items straight from their doorsteps. We then donate the proceeds to charity. It’s easy. All you need to do is to book a collection, pack up your unwanted clothes and household items and we collect directly from your doorstep.You don’t even need to be at home. We call this Effortless Giving. With £436,379 raised for charities since 2021 you can help us to increase this figure significantly in 2025. Our current charity partners are: Advance (Charity no: 1086873) a domestic abuse charity. That helps women and children rebuild their lives and give them the much-needed support. Ecologi a platform to reverse and halt climate change by planting trees. “So far, we have planted 60,525 trees. When you book with us, you can choose to plant 1 tree.” Together for Short Lives (Charity no: 1144022) is a leading UK charity for children with life-threatening & life-limiting conditions. Visit our website for more information and to book a collection at: https://anglodoorstepcollections.co.uk Simply visit our booking page, enter your postcode, and select your slot. We’ll send you a reminder email the evening before and all you need to do is have your donations ready for collection and we’ll do the rest. Next TN21 collections 19th February, 5thMarch, 19th March, 2nd April (check website bookings for latest availability)

Heathfield Down 1066. This Society of Antiquities evening lecture is on February 27th 2025 from 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm is titled: Heathfield Down 1066, Why This Could Be the Actual Site of the Battle of Hastings? This event will be both in person at Burlington House and online. Attendance at Burlington House: is open to anyone to attend. 5pm start, with tea/coffee from 4.30pm. Pre-registration is essential for non-Fellows and we encourage Fellows to register as well. Sherry is served in the Foyer following the lecture. For online attendance: The event will be live-streamed on Zoom (if you register) and recorded on the Society of Antiquities YouTube channel. Begins at 5pm. Once registered, you will receive an email reminder with the link to join on the day. Please contact: [email protected]. All lectures are live streamed and are open to anyone to join, Fellows and Non-Fellows. For further information see the website: https://www.sal.org.uk/event/heathfield-down-1066

Think.Heathfield, -Heathfield loyalty card supporting local businesses. Every time you shop at a participating store, you collect a stamp, once completed simply leave your card with the shop owner for collection and entry into that month’s draw! There are a large number of participating shops, so keep spending to fill up those cards. Completed cards will be entered into the Monthly draw to win £50 worth of vouchers to spend locally. Each shop that participates in the Think.Heathfield loyalty card scheme, should be displaying a Think.Heathfield loyalty sticker in their window. To find out more go into any shop/business who has the sticker in the window, for example: Gemini Greetings, All wrapped up Balcombes. If you want to be in the draw, all you need to do is shop locally and get your card stamped.

Mankind Heathfield: ManKind is a free Support Group for men. Set up in 2020 in Eastbourne, ManKind provides a safe place for men to share how they are feeling and to support each other. The ManKind Heathfield group meets every Thursday evening from 6:30pm to 8:30pm at the Union Church Community Hub (High Street entrance). If you are struggling with your mental health currently, are in recovery and willing to share your experience with other men or, you support someone with a mental health condition, this group is for you. The group encourages men to talk about their feelings however, if you are not ready to share, you can just listen. The group is not able to offer counselling or therapy. If you are experiencing an acute mental health condition, speak to your GP. For further information or to contact us, see the ManKind Heathfield Facebook page or ManKind website (www.mankindcic.co.uk)

Be Deer Aware and help to avoid collisions with animals on rural roads. East Sussex County Council is encouraging people to take care in heavily wooded areas or where there are deer warning signs as these are places where deer are most likely to venture out, particularly around dawn and dusk. Advice to motorists includes: to use full-beam headlights at night if no other cars are around, as they will reflect the deer’s eyes, but dip their headlights when they see a deer to avoid startling it. Deer often cross the roads in the same locations. Where there are deer warning signs motorists should slow down, stay alert and be prepared to stop. Deer often travel in groups so if drivers see one crossing the road they should slow down and drive with caution as others may follow. If motorists hit deer they should park in a safe place, with hazard lights on and call 101 if the deer is on the side of the road and not causing a danger to others, or 999 if someone is injured or the deer is in the road and a danger to other road users. For more information and advice see: www.eastsussex.gov.uk -roads-transport, -roads, -road-safety, -deer. East Sussex Deer Warden’s Hints and Tips: “Just a couple of gentle reminders that there are still plenty of deer crossing our road networks and if possible please try to provide a what three words ref when you are calling 999 to report a deer strike. Take care and please do drive deer aware. https://www.eastsussex.gov.uk/road.../roads/road-safety/deer

Little Punnetts Toddler Group, meets every Thursday (term time only) from 9am until 11am. Come and connect with other parents and bring your little one for nursery rhymes, messy play, crafts and more… Located at Punnets Town Village Hall TN21 9DI for ages 0-5 years cost £2 per family.

Age We Care takes place on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a one hour of various activities open to the community including: Kurling, Boccia, Singing, Arts and Craft throughout the month. Venue St Bartholemew’s Church, Cross in Hand. Full Respite Day Care is also available. Booking essential 01825 760176 or email [email protected].

Young at Heart Community Club Heathfield meets Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10am until 3.30pm at Heathfield Park Cricket Club TN21 9AE. For more information, please call 07971032667 or email Rachel at: [email protected]

Care for the Carers offers a range of information, advice and support groups across the district. To find your nearest group please visit the website at www.cftc.orguk?whats-on

What Do You Care About? Spread your news, publicise your fund-raising events, club or group meetings and activities here. It is free and this space is here waiting for you to fill. Email: [email protected]