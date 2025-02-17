Heathfield Town News

Music as Medicine; and how we can harness its therapeutic power, is a book by musician and neuroscientist, Daniel Levitin. “Have you ever wondered why a simple melody can bring you to tears or lift your spirits?

Levitin explores how “each of us can use music to calm our thoughts, repair our memories and heal our deepest psychological wounds.” His new book, investigates the great impact music can have on our emotions and wellbeing, and explains the science behind it.” With this in mind, what part does, or could music play in your lives and where within our local community can you listen or perform?

Music For Memory is a service that can be accessed remotely. If you care for or know someone with memory issues, dementia or social isolation, this is a charity that provides a Free Weekly Singalong session led by a professional singer based at the Emmanuel Centre, Harrier Lane, Battle. Singing starts promptly at 10.30am and teas and coffees are served afterwards in the café. All new members are welcome, with no need to book, just turn up. No singing ability is required! For more information Email: admin@musicforthememory This Free service uses singing to bring together local people from all walks of life with any form of mild to moderate dementia, together with their carers, in a friendly and fun activity. Singing stimulates brain activity and Music for the Memory enables people to express themselves, feel positive and make new friends. For further information see: https://musicforthememory.net

The Warbleton Brass band, whose Christmas 2024 activities raised £957.25 for the Brain Tumour Charity, welcomes new members of all ages and abilities and is a great place to make new friends. Whilst the band is flourishing in numbers, there is still room to join us. We would still like to invite some bass players to boost up our 'bottom end'. If you used to, still do, want to, play Eflat (tuba) or Bflat bass, please come along and see what you think. Our next public engagement is our Spring Concert on Sunday 11th May 2025 at 3:00pm State Hall, Station Road, Heathfield TN21 8LD. If you see us at one of our engagements, please feel free to come and have a chat about the band and what we could do for your event. You are welcome to come and hear us rehearse and have a chat. We rehearse throughout the year on Friday evenings 7.45 - 9.45pm at Dunn Village Hall, Rushlake Green, Nr. Heathfield TN21 9QE. You can also contact us by email at: [email protected] or call Sian on 01273 493469 or visit and contact on us on our website at: www.warbletonbrassband.org/contactus or on our facebook page.

Heathfield Choral Society are a “friendly and welcoming non-auditioned community choir, some 60 voices strong, singing mainly classical choral music.” The choir rehearses every Monday evening (from September to June) at Horam Village Hall at 7.30pm, and gives at least two concerts a year, normally in the State Hall, Heathfield. This community choir, uses professional soloists and orchestras. There are no auditions, and those who have not sung before are welcome. Although it helps to be able to read music, this is not a requirement. Come along and give it a go. No need to sign up straight away, just come and listen/sing/get the feel of what we do. The next concert is on Saturday May 17th 2025 at 7.30pm, in the State Hall, Heathfield. “Mendelssohn's oratorio "Elijah" was first performed in 1846, won immediate popularity, and has been a firm favourite for choral societies. Heathfield Choral Society will sing Mendelssohn’s Elijah with soloists: Lawrence White -Baritone, Jennifer Witton -Soprano, Frances Bourne - Mezzo-soprano, Richard Robbins -Tenor, accompanied by the Southeast Sinfonia. For more information see: https://www.heathfieldchoral.org.uk/concerts or email: [email protected] or find us on facebook.

The Wealden Music Centre, based at Heathfield Community College, Cade Street, Heathfield, East Sussex TN21 8RJ. Wealden Music Centre offers a wide range of collaborative opportunities for young people at all musical levels to enable them to explore music in a range of styles and develop their musical skills. We aim to provide first opportunities for young musicians and to expand the knowledge of the more experienced players. Activities include String Group, Youth Concert Band, Acoustic Guitar Group, Electric Guitar Group, and Youth String Orchestra. We offer lessons in schools, online, or in our music centres. Most lessons take place during school hours and last for 30 minutes. You can choose to learn as part of a group which is an ideal way to start your musical journey, or individually. We offer 30 lessons during a school year with an average of ten lessons each term. See the website at: https://createmusic.org.uk/our-music-centres/wealden-music-centre/ Call 01273 261565 or email: [email protected]

Heathfield Artisan Markets is back in Heathfield on Saturday 1st March from 9am until 2pm, at State Hall, Station Road, Heathfield TN218LD and on the first Saturday of every Month thereafter. Free entry and dog friendly. Local crafters from all over East Sussex. Coffee Shop (Noakes Coffee) for a hot drink and a cake. For more information about our events, or to book a stall please email: [email protected]

Community Lunch Club, at the Community hub, Union Church Heathfield. A chance to meet with others and enjoy a delicious, hot 2-course lunch with tea/coffee for just £5. This group runs on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays, (25th February and 11th March), and places can be booked with the church office. Age Concern Heathfield also provide a minibus to collection and return if needed. To book, telephone 01435 866960

Anglo Doorstep collections. Effortless giving. At Anglo Doorstep Collections, we help people all around the UK to effortlessly declutter their homes, by collecting unwanted clothes and household items straight from their doorsteps. We then donate the proceeds to charity. It’s easy. All you need to do is to book a collection, pack up your unwanted clothes and household items and we collect directly from your doorstep. You don’t even need to be at home. We call this Effortless Giving. With £436,379 raised for charities since 2021 you can help us to increase this figure significantly in 2025. Our current charity partners are: Advance (Charity no: 1086873) a domestic abuse charity. That helps women and children rebuild their lives and give them the much-needed support. Ecologi a platform to reverse and halt climate change by planting trees. “So far, we have planted 60,525 trees. When you book with us, you can choose to plant 1 tree.” Together for Short Lives (Charity no: 1144022) is a leading UK charity for children with life-threatening & life-limiting conditions. Visit our website for more information and to book a collection at: https://anglodoorstepcollections.co.uk Simply visit our booking page, enter your postcode, and select your slot. We’ll send you a reminder email the evening before and all you need to do is have your donations ready for collection and we’ll do the rest. Next TN21 collections 5thMarch, 19th March, 2nd April (check website bookings for latest availability)

Heathfield Agricultural Show. Buy now and save £5 per adult ticket, Adult ticket £20 (discounted from £25) and kids under 16yrs go FREE! Saturday 24th May 2025, Early Bird Tickets are available now. Join us for a fantastic family day out at Tottingworth Farm, Broad Oak, Heathfield, TN21 8UE. Gates Open: 8.30am - 5.15pm. Tickets On Sale Now. For discounted early bird tickets visit: https://heathfieldshow.ticketsrv.co.uk/tickets/26 All your favourite equine events and livestock classes. Great main ring attraction with the Bolddog FMX Motorcycle Display Team. Shetland Pony Grand National. Vintage tractors & steam inc a celebration of the Fordson E27N as it marks its 80th anniversary. Arts & Crafts. Trade Stands. Farmers' market showcasing local producer. Food Hall. Country Ways - celebrating heritage crafts. Education Zone. Music and so much more. Free onsite parking. Dogs are not encouraged at this event.

Rural Sussex Girl If you are looking to meet new people, find a local bestie, or just have fun with like-minded women? The Rural Sussex Girl Facebook group is for women (18+) in Sussex who are all about making genuine connections, supporting each other, and having a great time! Whether you're after friendship, business networking, or even searching for housemates, this space is for you. We also host some amazing events, from creative workshops to cosy social nights, so there’s always something going on! If this sounds like your vibe, come join us. Let’s make Sussex feel a little smaller and a lot friendlier. www.facebook.com/groups/ruralsussexgirl See you there!

Memory Moments Café is held at St Richard’s Church Hall, Upper Station Road, Heathfield, TN21 8D (Hall is adjacent to the Church). This is a group for people with memory problems and their families/carer. Every Thursday 2pm-5pm. No need to book; cost, £1 per person. Please come and join us for tea, coffee and cake, a little fun & laughter with games, talks, music, dance and crafts. For further information tel: 01273 494300 email: [email protected] If you require support organising transport: contact your Dementia Support Worker. Car parking and easy access available.

Baby Bank South Wealden CIC New appeal. Please even if you can't personally help us, do share. Prams from newborn in clean, undamaged condition. Cots and cot beds, Cot blankets, Children’s single bedding, Small baby baths, Pressure stairgates, Girls clothing age ¾, Boys trousers / joggers age 4/5, Boys clothing age 5-10, Puzzles and games age 2-5, Changing mats, Drop off to Hellingly or we may be able to collect larger donations. Message us at Baby Bank South Wealden CIC: WhatsApp /text: 07355 445502 or Email: [email protected] We appreciate everyone's help.

Heathfield Down 1066. This Society of Antiquities evening lecture is on February 27th 2025 from 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm is titled: Heathfield Down 1066, Why This Could Be the Actual Site of the Battle of Hastings? This event will be both in person at Burlington House and online. Attendance at Burlington House: is open to anyone to attend. 5pm start, with tea/coffee from 4.30pm. Pre-registration is essential for non-Fellows and we encourage Fellows to register as well. Sherry is served in the Foyer following the lecture. For online attendance: The event will be live-streamed on Zoom (if you register) and recorded on the Society of Antiquities YouTube channel. Begins at 5pm. Once registered, you will receive an email reminder with the link to join on the day. Please contact: [email protected]. All lectures are live streamed and are open to anyone to join, Fellows and Non-Fellows. For further information see the website: https://www.sal.org.uk/event/heathfield-down-1066

Art and Painting Group. A small group of friendly and keen artists meet in Heathfield on the 1st Thursday in each month, outside at various venues from April to September or October, depending on the weather and from November onwards their meetings are held in the Union Church in Heathfield. Outside venues start again in May 2025. Each month a theme is chosen, this month's theme was Valentines. No special expertise is required for this group, just supply your own materials and enjoy painting/drawing with fellow enthusiasts. Use the session’s theme for inspiration or bring your own ideas. All mediums welcome - oil, acrylic, watercolour, pencil, ink, pastel or any other medium you like. For more information please see: https://heathfield.u3asite.uk/u3a_groups/art-and-painting/

What! No Windscreen? is a book by local author Margaret Alston; and her husband Chris Alston, celebrating 25 years ownership, and adventures in, their Caterham 7. Having driven the Seven over 76,000 miles, both in the UK and Europe this book details many of the places toured and includes sprinting and hill-climbing events in which they have taken part, as well as many other motorsport events attended. This is a beautiful coffee table book that makes interesting reading and an ideal gift, from a local Heathfield author; whose articles also appear monthly in the Heathfield Magazine which is provided free by the Heathfield Benefice in local stores. Copies of What! No windscreen? are available in both Hardback and Paperback and can be ordered from Amazon, by searching in books: ‘What! no windscreen?'

Blow Your Own Trumpet here! It is free to include your news, information and to publicise events, meetings and group activities, simply email: [email protected]