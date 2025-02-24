Heathfield Town News

Would you like to learn to play a brass instrument, for free? Heathfield Silver Band is a lively local brass band currently looking for new members. All ages are welcome and if you are an experienced player, have had a break from playing or are an absolute beginner, we’d love to hear from you. With cuts to the funding of music education in schools, many children and adults have not had the opportunity to play with others and feel the joy and satisfaction that this can bring. We are offering the opportunity for local people to either join the main band or join our training band; if you need lessons or would like to brush up on your skills. We can provide free instrument hire and free tuition. We play many styles of music, from military marches to pop, TV and film music, as well as Christmas tunes later in the year. We have our own rehearsal room in Alexandra Road, Heathfield, East Sussex TN21 8EA. Training band sessions are from 6.45-7.15pm, main band rehearsals are from 7.30-9.30pm, every Tuesday. If you are interested in coming along to see how you get on, email: [email protected]

Heathfield District Bonfire Society Bingo will take place on Saturday 22nd March, 7pm arrival for 7.30pm start. Tickets are now officially on sale. £14.50 including 5 bingo games, loaded jacket potato. We will be returning after such a successful event last year to host another Bingo night in Horam, at the village hall TN21 OJE. This is your warning grab those tickets before they go! Bingo Dbbers will be available, Cas and Prizes for bingo winners, 3 extra games at £1 each including head and tails and our popular bottle game, and raffle. To pre-book your bingo tickets please email: [email protected] Vouchers, gifts and cash prizes available.

Baby Bank South Wealden CIC Here at the Baby Bank, we help families who may need some extra support with things for their little ones. From 0-5 years clothing, toiletries, toys and more. You do not need a referral and can just simply pop us a message, text or email to see how we can help you. Most of our donations are pre-loved and passed on for new families to enjoy again. Please get in contact via the details below. Message us at Baby Bank South Wealden CICnWhatsApp /text: 07355 445502nEmail: [email protected]

Heathfield Artisan Markets is back in Heathfield this weekend on Saturday 1st March from 9am until 2pm, at State Hall, Station Road, Heathfield TN218LD and on the first Saturday of every Month thereafter. Free entry and dog friendly. Local crafters from all over East Sussex. There is a wonderful Coffee Shop (Noakes Coffee) for a hot drink and a cake. If you’d like some more info on any of our events, or to book a stall please email at: [email protected]

The Art Society Wealden Heathfield. Our next lecture on Tuesday 11th March 2025 entitled The Dutch Golden Age in Six Paintings, speaker Mariska Beekenkamp-Wladmiroff The 17th century in the Netherlands was the time of Rembrandt and Vermeer, of extraordinary riches and incredible progress. There may be no other country in which in the brief span of a hundred years so many paintings were executed. You will be hard pressed to find a museum in the world not housing at least one Dutch painting from the Golden Age! This talk will use 6 paintings to introduce how the arts flourished in this tiny republic during this period. We seek to bring people together through a shared curiosity and love for the arts. Our monthly meetings take place at the Heathfield Community Hall, on the second Tuesday of each month at 2.15pm, and provide a welcoming and popular place for members to socialise and hear expert speakers. New members are very welcome to contact The Membership Secretary- to find out arrangements to join at: [email protected] More information about the society can be viewed at: http://theartssocietywealden.org.uk

Repair Cafe Heathfield and Horam. If you would like a repair of an item or have something that you would like to be restored we will be here for you this weekend on Saturday 7th March at Horam Village Hall, A267, Horam TN21 0JE from 9am until 12 noon and on every 2nd Saturday of the month except August. Help us preserve our environment and put a dent in our throw away culture. On most occasions we will be able to repair: Computers -electrical items - Furniture -Bookbinding - Minor mechanical problems - Bicycles - Knife Sharpening - Small sewing repairs - Clocks - Sewing Machine check-up. Come and try a delicious cake with a cup of coffee or tea for £2.50. We accept card reader payments. Heathfield Repair Café is generously funded by donations from Co-op Horam. Everyone is welcome and all services are free, but donations are welcome. For more information see: www.heathfieldrepaircafe.com or, our facebook page : facebook.com/RepairCafeTN21 for more details or email: [email protected]

Anglo Doorstep collections. Effortless giving. At Anglo Doorstep Collections, we help people all around the UK to effortlessly declutter their homes, by collecting unwanted clothes and household items straight from their doorsteps. We then donate the proceeds to charity. It’s easy. All you need to do is to book a collection, pack up your unwanted clothes and household items and we collect directly from your doorstep.You don’t even need to be at home. We call this Effortless Giving. With £436,379 raised for charities since 2021 you can help us to increase this figure significantly in 2025. Our current charity partners are: Advance (Charity no: 1086873) a domestic abuse charity. That helps women and children rebuild their lives and give them the much-needed support. Ecologi a platform to reverse and halt climate change by planting trees. “So far, we have planted 60,525 trees. When you book with us, you can choose to plant 1 tree.” Together for Short Lives (Charity no: 1144022) is a leading UK charity for children with life-threatening & life-limiting conditions. Visit our website for more information and to book a collection at: https://anglodoorstepcollections.co.uk Simply visit our booking page, enter your postcode, and select your slot. We’ll send you a reminder email the evening before and all you need to do is have your donations ready for collection and we’ll do the rest. Next TN21 collections 5thMarch, 19th March, 2nd April (check website bookings for latest availability)

No Pants, Help Needed by Harambee for Kenya! The majority of our boys do not have any “underwears”, as they call them, and we were wondering whether any of you would be willing to pop to whichever shop is cheapest and get a little pack of pants for our kids. Their ages range from eight years old to 18 years old and they would be grateful for anything, pants or boxers, if you feel you can help. In order for us to get ready for our trip back to Kenya on the 20th of March we are appealing for help because, the majority of our boys do not have any (they are so expensive in Kenya.) When we went out in October we went to buy some, but each pair was about the same price as you can get a pack of four or five in supermarkets, so we couldn’t afford any. It does mean that a number of them go commando at the moment and as much as they don’t complain, if you saw the smiles on their faces when they get a new pair of pants, you would see why we would like to get them for them. Having said that we appreciate that our own children hardly ever wear out pants and boxers, obviously I’m talking about boys here, and as long as they’ve been really well washed and they’re clean we would love to take any pairs of pants your children no longer need anymore because anything is better than what they have at the moment, which is nothing! If you feel you would like to help us or can help us in anyway, please contact Lesley on (07941) 041616 to let her know of your intentions, so that she knows to expect them or to collect them if you live fairly close Alternatively, we could be cheeky and just say if it’s difficult to collect because you live so far away maybe you could consider just putting a few pence or a couple of pounds into our bank account and again Lesley can give you the details if that’s your intention and she will go and buy them for you locally so that she can take them with her to Kenya. We really do appreciate our supporters. You do a lot for us and we thank you. Sometimes it seems like we have to keep asking but, on this occasion, I think this is the first time we’ve actually asked for underwear and we would greatly appreciate some help. Thank you!

Cuckoo Line Gala – Heathfield Tunnel. Would you like to see the gates of the 265-yard-long Heathfield Tunnel open again 4 months from now? The Spa Valley Railway, Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent, is working with Wealden District Council and Heathfield Parish Council to make this possible for three days only during their Cuckoo Line Gala on the 13th, 14th and 15th June 2025. This gala commemorates 60 years since the line between Eridge and Hailsham closed and is also the Spa Valley Railways’ contribution to the nationwide celebration of 200 years of railway travel in the United Kingdom. More details will follow, but very positive progress has been made! For more information see: www.spavalleyrailway.co.uk The Cuckoo Line Gala. Whilst it is early days yet, you can expect to see a range of steam and diesel locomotives in use on the Spa Valley Railway, along with some visitors appropriate to the Cuckoo Line too! There will be displays of photographs and artefacts from the Cuckoo Line, historic tours along the disused railway, including (we hope) Heathfield Tunnel plus lots more for you to enjoy as we recreate the past of this historic and much-loved former branch line. An event holding page will be updated on the Spa Valley Railway website, as our plans for this fantastic event progress throughout the early part of 2025. Tickets will not be released until locomotives are confirmed, so the fares can be set correctly, we anticipate this to be around April 2025.

1st Broad Oak and Punnetts Town Squirrels Open Day for ages 4-5 years. Come and try something new and exciting on Tuesday 18th March from 5pm until 6pm at the Scout Hut, adjacent to the Village Hall at Broad Oak, Burwash Road, TN21 8SS. Come along and meet new people, and have lots of fun and take part in exciting activities. 1st Broad Oak and Punnetts Town Squirrels go on adventures. Let us know if you are coming by emailing Lesley at: [email protected] or message on 07941041616

Free Diabetes Screening Event on Saturday 1st March 9.30am to 12.45pm. Location: The Belmont Centre, Belmont Road, Uckfield TN22 1BP Uckfield & District Lions Club are holding a free diabetes testing session. Diabetes is a serious condition, but early detection can help prevent complications. Whether you’re at risk or simply want peace of mind, this event is a great opportunity to get screened and learn more about your health. Free, quick, and confidential blood sugar testing. Find out your risk of getting diabetes using your mobile phone. Get expert professional advice on Diabetes prevention. Who should attend? Anyone aged 18 or over, those with a family history of diabetes. Bring your friends and family it’s never too early to check in on your health! No appointment needed, just show up. For more information, call David Skinner 01323 767656 Your health matters. Let’s take the first step together.

Do you think the community would like to learn about your club/group or organisation? Do you need new members? It is free to include your news or information, details of events here, just Email: [email protected]

