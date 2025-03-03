Heathfield Town News

This month’s Post Box Topper on Station Road, Heathfield, is made in aid of The Book Trust and features wonderfully created characters from the novel The Gruffalo, by Julia Donaldson and Alex Scheffler. Although famed to be a “creature with terrible claws and terrible teeth in his terrible jaws” our local crochet wizard has ensured that the Heathfield Gruffalo is a kindly creature perched pleasantly amongst his co-stars.

The Book Trust is the UK's largest children's reading charity, whose mission is to get children from low-income/vulnerable family backgrounds reading regularly and by choice. Established in 2022, the programme reached over 340,000 children from low-income families in its first year. (https://www.booktrust.org.uk) The Post Box Topper celebrates World Book Day, which takes place in the UK on 6th March 2025, and seeks to place a book in the hand of every child and young adult. On World Book Day, every child in full-time education in the UK and Ireland is provided with a voucher to be spent on books; the event was first celebrated in the United Kingdom in 1998. Global World Book Day is organised by UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation.) to promote reading, publishing, and copyright, and is observed on 23rd April which is also the date of the anniversary of the death of Shakespeare. Organisers in the UK moved the date to the first Thursday in March in order to avoid clashes with Easter school holidays and with Saint George's Day.

Repair Cafe Heathfield and Horam is this weekend. If you would like a repair of an item or have something that you would like to be restored, we will be here for you this weekend on Saturday 7th March at Horam Village Hall, A267, Horam TN21 0JE from 9am until 12 noon and on every 2nd Saturday of the month except August. Help us preserve our environment and put a dent in our throw away culture. On most occasions we will be able to repair: Computers -electrical items - Furniture -Bookbinding - Minor mechanical problems - Bicycles - Knife Sharpening - Small sewing repairs - Clocks - Sewing Machine check-up. Come and try a delicious cake with a cup of coffee or tea for £2.50. We accept card reader payments. Heathfield Repair Café is generously funded by donations from Co-op Horam. Everyone is welcome and all services are free, but donations are welcome. For more information see: www.heathfieldrepaircafe.com or, our facebook page: facebook.com/RepairCafeTN21 for more details or email: [email protected]

The Art Society Wealden Heathfield. Our next lecture on Tuesday 11th March 2025 entitled The Dutch Golden Age in Six Paintings, speaker Mariska Beekenkamp-Wladmiroff The 17th century in the Netherlands was the time of Rembrandt and Vermeer, of extraordinary riches and incredible progress. There may be no other country in which in the brief span of a hundred years so many paintings were executed. You will be hard pressed to find a museum in the world not housing at least one Dutch painting from the Golden Age! This talk will use 6 paintings to introduce how the arts flourished in this tiny republic during this period. We seek to bring people together through a shared curiosity and love for the arts. Our monthly meetings take place at the Heathfield Community Hall, on the second Tuesday of each month at 2.15pm, and provide a welcoming and popular place for members to socialise and hear expert speakers. New members are very welcome to contact The Membership Secretary- to find out arrangements to join at: [email protected] More information about the society can be viewed at: http://theartssocietywealden.org.uk

Little Punnetts Toddler Group, meets every Thursday (term time only) from 9am until 11am. Come and connect with other parents and bring your little one for nursery rhymes, messy play, crafts and more… Located at Punnets Town Village Hall TN21 9DI for ages 0-5 years cost £2 per family.

Think.Heathfield. Do you have a Heathfield loyalty card? Every time you shop at a participating store, you’ll collect a stamp. There are a large number of participating shops, so keep spending to fill those cards up. Once completed simply leave the card with the shop owner for collection and entry into the draw! Completed cards will be entered into the Monthly draw to win £50 worth of vouchers to spend locally. Each shop that participates in the Think.Heathfield loyalty card scheme, should be displaying a Think.Heathfield loyalty sticker in their window. To find out more go into any shop/business who has the sticker in the window, for example: Gemini Greetings or All wrapped up. If you want to be in the draw, all you need to do is shop local and get your card stamped.

Age We Care takes place on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a one hour of various activities open to the community including: Kurling, Boccia, Singing, Arts and Craft throughout the month. Venue St Bartholemew’s Church, Cross in Hand. Full Respite Day Care is also available. Booking essential 01825 760176 or email [email protected].

Young at Heart Community Club Heathfield meets Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10am until 3.30pm at Heathfield Park Cricket Club TN21 9AE. For more information, please call 07971032667 or email Rachel at: [email protected]

Community Lunch Club, at the Community hub, Union Church, Heathfield. A chance to meet with others and enjoy a delicious, hot 2-course lunch with tea/coffee for just £5. This group runs on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays, (11th and 25th March), and places can be booked with the church office. Age Concern Heathfield also provide a minibus to collect and return you if needed. These can be booked on 01435 866960

Heathfield Farmers’ Market. Hopefully some dry and sunny spring weather will be with us by 15th March, this is the date of our next Farmers’ Market and a great opportunity to buy delicious fresh local and homemade produce. All our regular stalls will be there selling fresh fish, meat, eggs, cheese, fruit & vegetables, plants & herbs, venison, goats milk products, dog treats and more. Cinnabun will be selling their rather naughty cinnamon buns and brownies and Men’s Shed will have their eclectic mix of wooden gifts. Why not pop along and see what your local Farmers’ Market has to offer? The market runs on the third Saturday of the month from 9am to 12.30pm and is held in the Co-op carpark at 110 High Street, Heathfield. Free car parking too! We are always looking for new stalls at the market, so if you make something, either food or craft, and would be interested in having a stall, do please contact us at [email protected] to find out more. Future Dates: 19th April, 17th May, 21st June, 19th July, 16th August, 20th September, 18th October, 15th November, 20th December.

Punnetts Town Village Hall Jumble Sale to be held on Saturday 15th March 2025 at 2pm. 30p entry. Please bring jumble to the Hall from 10am on the day of the sale. All jumble welcome other than large furniture. For further information contact Maggie Lambert-Gorwyn on 01435 830645.

1st Broad Oak and Punnetts Town Squirrels Open Day for ages 4-5 years. Come and try something new and exciting on Tuesday 18th March from 5pm until 6pm at the Scout Hut, adjacent to the Village Hall at Broad Oak, Burwash Road, TN21 8SS. Come along and meet new people, and have lots of fun and take part in exciting activities. 1st Broad Oak and Punnetts Town Squirrels go on adventures. Let us know if you are coming by emailing Lesley at: [email protected] or message on 07941041616

Heathfield District Bonfire Society Bingo will take place on Saturday 22nd March, 7pm arrival for 7.30pm start. Tickets are now officially on sale. £14.50 including 5 bingo games, loaded jacket potato. We will be returning after such a successful event last year to host another Bingo night in Horam, at the village hall TN21 OJE. This is your warning grab those tickets before they go! Bingo Dbbers will be available, Cas and Prizes for bingo winners, 3 extra games at £1 each including head and tails and our popular bottle game, and raffle. To pre-book your bingo tickets please email: [email protected] Vouchers, gifts and cash prizes available.

Would you like to learn to play a brass instrument, for free? Heathfield Silver Band is a lively local brass band currently looking for new members. All ages are welcome and if you are an experienced player, have had a break from playing or are an absolute beginner, we’d love to hear from you. With cuts to the funding of music education in schools, many children and adults have not had the opportunity to play with others and feel the joy and satisfaction that this can bring. We are offering the opportunity for local people to either join the main band or join our training band; if you need lessons or would like to brush up on your skills. We can provide free instrument hire and free tuition. We play many styles of music, from military marches to pop, TV and film music, as well as Christmas tunes later in the year. We have our own rehearsal room in Alexandra Road, Heathfield, East Sussex TN21 8EA. Training band sessions are from 6.45-7.15pm, main band rehearsals are from 7.30-9.30pm, every Tuesday. If you are interested in coming along to see how you get on, email: [email protected]

Heathfield Chamber of Commerce. Why should you join the Chamber of Commerce? We focus on the retention, growth and attraction of new businesses in Heathfield and the surrounding villages to complement our already thriving Community. By being a member of the Chamber, you’ll have the opportunity to promote your business at one of our events or networking meetings. We are continually working hard to raise the profile of Heathfield to encourage more footfall to our High Street as well as actively directing customers towards non-retail businesses. We encourage all types of businesses to join…from start-ups, sole traders and professionals operating from home to High Street retailers and larger local businesses based in Heathfield and beyond. Why not join today? For more information please email us at: [email protected] We are always striving to improve and provide the best possible service to our members. Your feedback is invaluable in helping us achieve this goal! Please share your thoughts and suggestions. Email: [email protected]

Weekly Drop-In Chair Yoga Classes are available in Heathfield All Are Welcome! Friendly and Positive. Stretch, Breathe, Relax and Enjoy. £8 pay as you go, on Monday Afternoons – at Union Church Heathfield - (from 2:30pm until 3:15pm) and on Wednesday Mornings at Heathfield Community Centre - 2 classes to choose from (9:45am until 10:30am) and (11:00am until 11:45am) Just show up and you will receive a warm welcome!

Hearing Aid Tubing and Maintenance Sessions are held at Union Church in Heathfield every 3rd Friday of the month (next session Friday21st March) from 11am to 12 noon. No appointment necessary. Please remember to bring your brown book, if you have one. This service is only for people with NHS Hearing Aids including NHS patients seen at Specsavers. Patients from any surgery may attend. No appointment necessary. Hearing Aid tubes need replacing every 6 to 9 months. We cannot supply tubing for Hearing Aids with fine tubing, however these can be ordered from your supplier and we can fit them for you, if you are unable to fit them yourself. If you have a Hearing Aid with a thicker tube and earmould we can supply and fit this for you. We are unable to help patients supplied by Action of Deafness. You can request new tubing and batteries for Hearing Aids from Action for Deafness or if you have other problems, please call Action for Deafness on 01444 415582

Be sure to book your space on this page next week, Email [email protected]