Heathfield Town News

The Cuckoo Line Gala will take place on Friday 13th, Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th June 2025. “Step back in time to the 1960’s when steam still ruled supreme and join us as we commemorate 60 years since the closure of the famous Cuckoo Line which once ran between Tunbridge Wells West via Eridge and Hailsham to Polegate. The Spa Valley Railway will be joining in the countrywide celebrations of 200 years of rail in the United Kingdom.

Heathfield Tunnel re-opened? Would you like to see the gates of the 265-yard-long Heathfield Tunnel open again? The Spa Valley Railway, Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent, is working with Wealden District Council and Heathfield Parish Council to make this possible for three days only during their Cuckoo Line Gala on the 13th, 14th and 15th June 2025. This gala commemorates 60 years since the line between Eridge and Hailsham closed and is also the Spa Valley Railways’ contribution to the nationwide celebration of 200 years of railway travel in the United Kingdom. More details to follow, but very positive progress has been made! For more information see: www.spavalleyrailway.co.uk Whilst it is early days yet, you can expect to see a range of steam and diesel locomotives in use on the Spa Valley Railway, along with some visitors appropriate to the Cuckoo Line too! There will be displays of photographs and artefacts from the Cuckoo Line, historic tours along the disused railway, including (we hope) Heathfield Tunnel plus lots more for you to enjoy as we recreate the past of this historic and much-loved former branch line. An event holding page will be updated on the Spa Valley Railway website, as our plans for this fantastic event progress throughout the early part of 2025. Tickets will not be released until locomotives are confirmed, so the fares can be set correctly, we anticipate this to be around April 2025.

Heathfield Farmers’ Market. Hopefully some dry and sunny spring weather will be with us by 15th March, this is the date of our next Farmers’ Market and a great opportunity to buy delicious fresh local and homemade produce. All our regular stalls will be there selling fresh fish, meat, eggs, cheese, fruit & vegetables, plants & herbs, venison, goats milk products, dog treats and more. Cinnabun will be selling their rather naughty cinnamon buns and brownies and Men’s Shed will have their eclectic mix of wooden gifts. Why not pop along and see what your local Farmers’ Market has to offer? The market runs on the third Saturday of the month from 9am to 12.30pm and is held in the Co-op carpark at 110 High Street, Heathfield. Free car parking too! We are always looking for new stalls at the market, so if you make something, either food or craft, and would be interested in having a stall, do please contact us at [email protected] to find out more. Future Dates: 19th April, 17th May, 21st June, 19th July, 16th August, 20th September, 18th October, 15th November, 20th December.

Punnetts Town Village Hall Jumble Sale to be held on Saturday 15th March 2025 at 2pm. 30p entry. Please bring jumble to the Hall from 10am on the day of the sale. All jumble welcome other than large furniture. For further information contact Maggie Lambert-Gorwyn on 01435 830645.

1st Broad Oak and Punnetts Town Squirrels Open Day for ages 4-5 years. Come and try something new and exciting on Tuesday 18th March from 5pm until 6pm at the Scout Hut, adjacent to the Village Hall at Broad Oak, Burwash Road, TN21 8SS. Come along and meet new people, and have lots of fun and take part in exciting activities. 1st Broad Oak and Punnetts Town Squirrels go on adventures. Let us know if you are coming by emailing Lesley at: [email protected] or message on 07941041616

Anglo Doorstep collections. Effortless giving. At Anglo Doorstep Collections, we help people all around the UK to effortlessly declutter their homes, by collecting unwanted clothes and household items straight from their doorsteps. We then donate the proceeds to charity. It’s easy. All you need to do is to book a collection, pack up your unwanted clothes and household items and we collect directly from your doorstep.You don’t even need to be at home. We call this Effortless Giving. With £436,379 raised for charities since 2021 you can help us to increase this figure significantly in 2025. Our current charity partners are: Advance (Charity no: 1086873) a domestic abuse charity. That helps women and children rebuild their lives and give them the much-needed support. Ecologi a platform to reverse and halt climate change by planting trees. “So far, we have planted 60,525 trees. When you book with us, you can choose to plant 1 tree.” Together for Short Lives (Charity no: 1144022) is a leading UK charity for children with life-threatening & life-limiting conditions. Visit our website for more information and to book a collection at: https://anglodoorstepcollections.co.uk Simply visit our booking page, enter your postcode, and select your slot. We’ll send you a reminder email the evening before and all you need to do is have your donations ready for collection and we’ll do the rest. Next TN21 collections 19thMarch, 2nd April (check website bookings for latest availability)

Hearing Aid Tubing and Maintenance Session. Hearing aid maintenance volunteers will be at Union Church in Heathfield every 3rd Friday of the month (Friday21st March) from 11am to 12 noon. No session in February or October. No appointment necessary. Please remember to bring your brown book, if you have one. This service is only for people with NHS Hearing Aids including NHS patients seen at Specsavers. Patients from any surgery may attend. No appointment necessary. Hearing Aid tubes need replacing every 6 to 9 months. We cannot supply tubing for Hearing Aids with fine tubing, however these can be ordered from your supplier and we can fit them for you, if you are unable to fit them yourself. If you have a Hearing Aid with a thicker tube and earmould we can supply and fit this for you. We are unable to help patients supplied by Action of Deafness. You can request new tubing and batteries for Hearing Aids from Action for Deafness or if you have other problems, please call Action for Deafness on 01444 415582

Heathfield District Bonfire Society Bingo will take place on Saturday 22nd March, 7pm arrival for 7.30pm start. Tickets are now officially on sale. £14.50 including 5 bingo games, loaded jacket potato. We will be returning after such a successful event last year to host another Bingo night in Horam, at the village hall TN21 OJE. This is your warning grab those tickets before they go! Bingo Dbbers will be available, Cas and Prizes for bingo winners, 3 extra games at £1 each including head and tails and our popular bottle game, and raffle. To pre-book your bingo tickets please email: [email protected] Vouchers, gifts and cash prizes available.

Mankind Heathfield: ManKind is a free Support Group for men. Set up in 2020 in Eastbourne, ManKind provides a safe place for men to share how they are feeling and to support each other. The ManKind Heathfield group meets every Thursday evening from 6:30pm to 8:30pm at the Union Church Community Hub (High Street entrance). If you are struggling with your mental health currently, are in recovery and willing to share your experience with other men or, you support someone with a mental health condition, this group is for you. The group encourages men to talk about their feelings however, if you are not ready to share, you can just listen. The group is not able to offer counselling or therapy. If you are experiencing an acute mental health condition, speak to your GP. For further information or to contact us, see the ManKind Heathfield Facebook page or ManKind website (www.mankindcic.co.uk)

Advance Notice for fun, free Street Theatre this Spring. “Streets of Wealden is a free festival which engages passersby and street theatre enthusiasts on the high street of selected towns with fun and whimsical performers.Locations include the high streets of Polegate, Crowborough, Heathfield, Hailsham, and Uckfield. As part of the Streets of Wealden Tour 18 Hours Events will be back in Heathfield on Saturday 26th April from 11.30am until 2.30pm. Add this date to the diary to ensure you will be in Heathfield to support this event. With plenty of shops to browse, and coffee shops and cafes for all your refreshment needs, make a day of the 26thApril, in Heathfield. “18 Hours is a social enterprise and regional Development Education Centre, [for East Sussex] with a passion for events which foster community and global understanding.” Events are “inclusive, sustainable, accessible, high quality, diverse events and [provide] cultural experiences. For more information and contact details please see: https://18hours.org.uk

Heathfield Park Cricket Club. Join us in 2025 We are looking for players. We have three Saturday Sussex league sides for all ages and skill level, including newcomers, as well as Sunday and Wednesday friendly teams. Our Saturday Sussex Cricket League sides play in Div 4E, Div9E and Div11EN Why not join us for our Winter nets Monday's 7:30pm-9pm at Skillz Cricket Academy, Eastlands Farm, Catsfield, Battle, TN33 9BB all abilities welcome and we'd love to see some new faces. Get in touch with us today to experience the joy of cricket. For more info please email: [email protected] We are also recruiting now for Girls to play Cricket at Heathfield Park Cricket Club We offer training for girls aged 5+ run by ECB qualified coaches. We have two girls teams at U11 and U13 and mixed teams from U9-U15. No experience or equipment required. Come and give cricket a go: https://heathfieldpark.play-cricket.com/.../new_junior...

Girlguiding Heathfield District. Heathfield Rainbows who meet on a Wednesday 16:30-17:30 are in need of more adult volunteers. Can you come and volunteer with our playful and carefree Rainbows? If we you have any questions please message the page or you sign up to volunteer https://www.girlguiding.org.uk/get-involved/become-a-volunteer/register-to-volunteer/

Young at Heart Community Club Heathfield is in Heathfield. What Is Young At Heart? Young At Heart is a Community Interest Company for older people to form friendships with each other and links with children from local primary schools. Our members have a varied and engaging day with home cooked lunch and freshly baked snacks. A day with Young At Heart runs from 10am until 3:30pm on a Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at Heathfield Park Cricket Club. Book a free trial day for someone you love who would enjoy a day with us and our vast array of activities. Please email Rachel Gibson on [email protected] or call 07971 032667

Foresters Estate Agents Heathfield. The Countdown to Easter has begun. Get ready to unleash your creativity because our annual Easter colouring competition is just around the corner, with prizes to be won! Keep an eye on our social media pages on facebook for further information.

Boost Netball Heathfield. Come and join us for our Primary School age Easter Workshops taking place on 7th and 8th April from 10am until 3pm at Parkside Primary School. 2 x level 2 England Netball Coaches. Cost £35 per day, 2 Days of action-packed fun! No experience necessary and double day discount available... For details Email: [email protected] for more information.

Quiz Night Saturday 22nd March 2025 7.30pm until 10pm. Doors and bar open at 7pm at State Hall, Heathfield. The last 2 Boost Netball quizzes filled 18 tables and the Quiz masters are absolutely fantastic! Do you have what it takes to be the ultimate Boost Quiz champion? Email [email protected] to book in! £40 per team, teams of up to 8 people. For details Email: [email protected] for more information.

