Heathfield Town News

Post box toppers have been changed in four locations in Heathfield Town and surrounding roads adding fun and raising smiles in order to celebrate the occasion and made on aid of comic relief. If you like the topper, please consider making a donation to the Comic relief appeal. For information please see: https://www.comicrelief.com/rednoseday

Hearing Aid Tubing and Maintenance Session. Hearing aid maintenance volunteers will be at Union Church in Heathfield every 3rd Friday of the month (Friday21st March) from 11am to 12 noon. No session in February or October. No appointment necessary. Please remember to bring your brown book, if you have one. This service is only for people with NHS Hearing Aids including NHS patients seen at Specsavers. Patients from any surgery may attend. No appointment necessary. Hearing Aid tubes need replacing every 6 to 9 months. We cannot supply tubing for Hearing Aids with fine tubing, however these can be ordered from your supplier and we can fit them for you, if you are unable to fit them yourself. If you have a Hearing Aid with a thicker tube and earmould we can supply and fit this for you. We are unable to help patients supplied by Action of Deafness. You can request new tubing and batteries for Hearing Aids from Action for Deafness or if you have other problems, please call Action for Deafness on 01444 415582

Foresters Estate Agents Heathfield. The Countdown to Easter has begun. Get ready to unleash your creativity because our annual Easter colouring competition is just around the corner, with prizes to be won! Keep an eye on our social media pages on facebook for further information.

Heathfield District Bonfire Society Bingo will take place on Saturday 22nd March, 7pm arrival for 7.30pm start. Tickets are now officially on sale. £14.50 including 5 bingo games, loaded jacket potato. We will be returning after such a successful event last year to host another Bingo night in Horam, at the village hall TN21 OJE. This is your warning grab those tickets before they go! Bingo Dbbers will be available, Cas and Prizes for bingo winners, 3 extra games at £1 each including head and tails and our popular bottle game, and raffle. To pre-book your bingo tickets please email: [email protected] Vouchers, gifts and cash prizes available.

Quiz Night Saturday 22nd March 2025 7.30pm until 10pm. Doors and bar open at 7pm at State Hall, Heathfield. The last 2 Boost Netball quizzes filled 18 tables and the Quiz masters are absolutely fantastic! Do you have what it takes to be the ultimate Boost Quiz champion? Email [email protected] to book in! £40 per team, teams of up to 8 people. For details Email: [email protected] for more information.

Board Game Night. Saturday 29th March, 7.30pm at Punnetts Town Village Hall. Entry by donation and Raffle, in aid of Chestnut Tree House, the children’s hospice for Sussex. For more information about Chestnut Tree House, please visit: chestnut-tree-house.org.uk

Clothes Swap at Welcome Baptist Church, Alexandra Road, Heathfield TN21 8EQ, is on Monday 31st March, 7.30pm. To donate your gently used clothing (ladies, men's, children's, babies, and accessories) for our FREE community clothes swap, please drop off your items weekday mornings, or pop them into the wooden playhouse outside of those hours. We're looking for all sorts of donations to ensure this fantastic event can go ahead. Let's work together to give these clothes a new life and support our community! Every donation makes a difference.

Anglo Doorstep collections. Effortless giving. At Anglo Doorstep Collections, we help people all around the UK to effortlessly declutter their homes, by collecting unwanted clothes and household items straight from their doorsteps. We then donate the proceeds to charity. It’s easy. All you need to do is to book a collection, pack up your unwanted clothes and household items and we collect directly from your doorstep.You don’t even need to be at home. We call this Effortless Giving. With £436,379 raised for charities since 2021 you can help us to increase this figure significantly in 2025. Our current charity partners are: Advance (Charity no: 1086873) a domestic abuse charity. That helps women and children rebuild their lives and give them the much-needed support. Ecologi a platform to reverse and halt climate change by planting trees. “So far, we have planted 60,525 trees. When you book with us, you can choose to plant 1 tree.” Together for Short Lives (Charity no: 1144022) is a leading UK charity for children with life-threatening & life-limiting conditions. Visit our website for more information and to book a collection at: https://anglodoorstepcollections.co.uk Simply visit our booking page, enter your postcode, and select your slot. We’ll send you a reminder email the evening before and all you need to do is have your donations ready for collection and we’ll do the rest. Next TN21 collections 2ndApril (check website bookings for latest availability)

Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council, Annual Parish Assembly at Heathfield Community Centre, Sheepsetting Lane on Monday 7th April at 6.30pm for a 7pm start. Come and find out what we are spending your money on and meet your councillors. Refreshments will be served from 6.30pm. For more information contact: [email protected]

Boost Netball Heathfield. Come and join us for our Primary School age Easter Workshops taking place on 7th and 8th April from 10am until 3pm at Parkside Primary School. 2 x level 2 England Netball Coaches. Cost £35 per day, 2 Days of action-packed fun! No experience necessary and double day discount available... For details Email: [email protected] for more information.

Community Lunch Club, at the Community hub, Union Church Heathfield. A chance to meet with others and enjoy a delicious, hot 2-course lunch with tea/coffee for just £5. This group runs on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays, (25th March and 8th April), and places can be booked with the church office. Age Concern Heathfield also provide a minibus to collect and return you if needed. These can be booked on 01435 866960

Heathfield Runners are celebrating their 40th anniversary this year and would like to invite past and present members of the club to celebrate with them on the 15th June at their annual 10k race. There will be a BBQ and fun games at the Rugby club grounds. For more information and to let the club know you'd like to attend see: https://www.heathfieldrunners.club. The Midsummer 10k race forms part of the Sussex Grand Prix. This rural route follows country lanes around the villages of Cross in Hand and Waldron. The field is made up of all standards from fun-runners and joggers to top club runners and takes place this year on Sunday 15th June at 10am, Cross in Hand TN21 0QZ. Enter online. On day entries are subject to availability (440 places)

TV Casting Call for backtobasics dating show, apply now: Singles Wanted in Sussex & Kent! Are you single — or know someone who is? casting for a Brand new dating show where you’ll get expert advice, go back to basics, and have real face-to-face dates in a fun and safe environment! What to expect: Expert dating tips to boost your love life. Fun dates with up to 3 potential matches. A chance to find real love with a little helping hand! Filming Summer 2025 Location: Sussex & Kent Commitment: 1-3 days (evenings or weekends) Could this be the start of your love story?

Heathfield Choral Society Do you enjoy singing? Heathfield Choral Society have two opportunities for you to join them in preparing for a VE Day concert, and then be part of the choir at the event itself. The choir will be singing WWII songs plus a few others. All are welcome. Monday 28th April 7.30pm at Horam Village Hall. This will be an open workshop for the VE Day concert at the start of a normal full rehearsal, practicing Elijah. You are welcome to stay and sing or listen to the rest of the rehearsal. Then on Saturday 3rd May 10am-12noon at Horam Village Hall, another open workshop and rehearsal for the VE Day concert which will take place on Saturday 10th May, in an afternoon Concert timing tbc at, All Saints Church, Old Heathfield. For further information about the choir see: Heathfield Choral Society Facebook page or https://www.heathfieldchoral.org.uk

Art and Painting Group. A small group of friendly and keen artists meet in Heathfield on the 1st Thursday in each month, outside at various venues from April to September or October, depending on the weather and from November onwards their meetings are held in the Union Church in Heathfield. Outside venues start again in May 2025. Each month a theme is chosen, this month the theme was Valentines. No special expertise is required for this group, just supply your own materials and enjoy painting/drawing with fellow enthusiasts. Use the session’s theme for inspiration or bring your own idea. All mediums welcome - oil, acrylic, watercolour, pencil, ink, pastel or any other medium you like. For more information please see: https://heathfield.u3asite.uk/u3a_groups/art-and-painting/

Advance notice. Warbleton Brass Band will present Music from the Stage and Screen on Sunday 11th May at 3pm in the State Hall Heathfield. Tickets are available on the door price £8. Raffle and Refreshments available. For information about Warbleton Brass Band, please see: https://warbletonbrassband.org The Warbleton Brass Band has a Facebook page which shows photos and videos taken at recent engagements and has news about upcoming engagements.

Wanted, Heathfield Runners. Information on running races at the Hailsham Community Run are now available for this year's Hailsham Community Run on Saturday 18th May, including individual route maps for the 1-mile, 3K, 5K and 10K runs! Don't forget, registration for participants is open via www.hailshamcommunityrun.co.uk

Music For Memory is a service that can be accessed remotely. If you care for or know someone with memory issues, dementia or social isolation, this is a charity that provides a Free Weekly Singalong session led by a professional singer based at the Emmanuel Centre, Harrier Lane, Battle. Singing starts promptly at 10.30am and teas and coffees are served afterwards in the café. All new members are welcome, with no need to book, just turn up. No singing ability is required! For more information Email: admin@musicforthememory Music for the Memory is a FREE service that uses singing to bring together local people from all walks of life with any form of mild to moderate dementia, together with their carers, in a friendly and fun activity. Singing stimulates brain activity and Music for the Memory enables people to express themselves, feel positive and make new friends. For further information see: https://musicforthememory.net

Would you like to learn to play a brass instrument, for free? Heathfield Silver Band is a lively local brass band currently looking for new members. All ages are welcome and if you are an experienced player, have had a break from playing or are an absolute beginner, we’d love to hear from you. With cuts to the funding of music education in schools, many children and adults have not had the opportunity to play with others and feel the joy and satisfaction that this can bring. We are offering the opportunity for local people to either join the main band or join our training band; if you need lessons or would like to brush up on your skills. We can provide free instrument hire and free tuition. We play many styles of music, from military marches to pop, TV and film music, as well as Christmas tunes later in the year. We have our own rehearsal room in Alexandra Road, Heathfield, East Sussex TN21 8EA. Training band sessions are from 6.45-7.15pm, main band rehearsals are from 7.30-9.30pm, every Tuesday. If you are interested in coming along to see how you get on, email: [email protected]

