Heathfield Town News

Post Box Toppers take many hours to make, please do not remove or damage them, they bring appreciation and interest to many in our community. They are put on Post boxes throughout the town and close by for the enjoyment of the local community and to raise both smiles and money for many great causes. Show your appreciation, share a photo on Instagram 2spread.kindness.with.crochet or Facebook at: Post Box Toppers and Yarn Bombing or UK Post Box Toppers and More Group.

Repair Cafe Heathfield and Horam is this weekend. If you would like a repair of an item or have something that you would like to be restored we will be here for you this weekend on Saturday 11th April at Horam Village Hall, A267, Horam TN21 0JE from 9am until 12 noon and on every 2nd Saturday of the month except August. Help us preserve our environment and put a dent in our throw away culture. On most occasions we will be able to repair: Computers -electrical items - Furniture -Bookbinding - Minor mechanical problems - Bicycles - Knife Sharpening - Small sewing repairs - Clocks - Sewing Machine check-up. Come and try a delicious cake with a cup of coffee or tea for £2.50. We accept card reader payments. Heathfield Repair Café is generously funded by donations from Co-op Horam. Everyone is welcome and all services are free, but donations are welcome. For more information see: www.heathfieldrepaircafe.com or, our facebook page : facebook.com/RepairCafeTN21 for more details or email: [email protected]

Easter Family Fun at Welcome Baptist Church, Children’s Activities. Join us on Wednesday 16th April for some Easter Family Fun! Easter crafts, toys, messy play, Easter story egg hunt and refreshments. Booking is essential. Two sessions 9.30am until 11.30am, and 1pm until 3pm. Babies – year 6 children welcome. £3 per child - pay when you book. 9.30am session https://www.welcomebaptistchurch.uk/eve.../easter-family-fun

1pm session https://www.welcomebaptistchurch.uk/.../easter-family-fun-2

Heathfield Farmer’s Market. As I write this, we are enjoying wonderful spring sunshine. Let’s hope this continues for our next Farmers’ Market which is on Easter Saturday, 19th April. There is also a free Easter Egg Hunt for the children. This is a great opportunity to buy delicious fresh local and homemade produce. All our regular stalls will be there selling fresh fish, meat, eggs, fruit & vegetables, plants & herbs, venison, goats milk products, cinnamon buns, and more. Little Dale Dogs will have their selection of popular healthy dog treats available. Chapels Café are returning this month and will be selling hot drinks and bakes, so you can have a coffee as you wander around the market. From The Ashes will be selling their beautiful turned wood bowls and locally spun and dyed wool products, and Men’s Shed are attending with an eclectic mix of wooden gifts – so an opportunity to buy a last minute Easter gift. The Parish Council will be joining us too, to give the residents of Heathfield an opportunity to discuss the Strategic Plan for Heathfield. The market runs on the third Saturday of the month from 9am to 12.30pm and is held in the Co-op carpark at 110 High Street, Heathfield. Free car parking too! Future Dates: 17th May, 21st June, 19th July, 16th August, 20th September, 18th October, 15thNovember, 20th December. (Paula Geear)

Mankind Heathfield: ManKind is a free Support Group for men. Set up in 2020 in Eastbourne, ManKind provides a safe place for men to share how they are feeling and to support each other. The ManKind Heathfield group meets every Thursday evening from 6:30pm to 8:30pm at the Union Church Community Hub (High Street entrance). If you are struggling with your mental health currently, are in recovery and willing to share your experience with other men or, you support someone with a mental health condition, this group is for you. The group encourages men to talk about their feelings however, if you are not ready to share, you can just listen. The group is not able to offer counselling or therapy. If you are experiencing an acute mental health condition, speak to your GP. For further information or to contact us, see the ManKind Heathfield Facebook page or ManKind website ( www.mankindcic.co.uk)

Heathfield Runners are celebrating their 40th anniversary this year and would like to invite past and present members of the club to celebrate with them on the 15th June at their annual 10k race. There will be a BBQ and fun games at the Rugby club grounds. For more information and to let the club know you'd like to attend see: https://www.heathfieldrunners.club. The Midsummer 10k race forms part of the Sussex Grand Prix. This rural route follows country lanes around the villages of Cross in Hand and Waldron. The field is made up of all standards from fun-runners and joggers to top club runners and takes place this year on Sunday 15th June at 10am, Cross in Hand TN21 0QZ. Enter online. On day entries are subject to availability (440 places)

Heathfield Dementia Cafe is a friendly, weekly meeting place for people with dementia and their carers to come and have a drink and a biscuit or two. We would also like to welcome anyone over 60 who would like some company for a couple of hours a week. We are a friendly group with a warm welcome for you. Our regular activities include quizzes, word searches, dominoes, bingo, and singing and we have also recently enjoyed sweet making, biscuit decorating and chair yoga. Please do come along and say, we are based at St Richards Church Hall, Heathfield. For further information Email: [email protected] 07739 984449

Age We Care takes place on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a one hour of various activities open to the community including: Kurling, Boccia, Singing, Arts and Craft throughout the month. Venue St Bartholemew’s Church, Cross in Hand. Full Respite Day Care is also available. Booking essential 01825 760176 or email [email protected].

Young at Heart Community Club, Heathfield, meets Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10am until 3.30pm at Heathfield Park Cricket Club TN21 9AE. For more information, please call 07971032667 or email Rachel at: [email protected] Contact us about a trial day to see if someone special in your life would like to join our Young At Heart family. We meet three times a week and members can attend as much or as little as they'd like. Qualified carers, dementia support, hearty meals, plenty of tea and cake, amazing activities and plenty of laughs! Message us or email [email protected] to find out more. If anyone has a family member with VE Day memories? We would be really grateful if they could join Young at Heart Community Club Heathfield on 1st May at The Union Church - even for a short while? Please contact Rachel if you can help: 07971032667

Lambing days at Tottingworth Farm will be held on: Thursday 24th April, Friday 25th April, Saturday 26th April and Sunday 27th April 10am until 3pm. This will be a ticketed event with Early Bird Tickets available now. To purchase your tickets in advance, please visit: https://www.ticketebo.co.uk/tottingworth-farms-ltd This Family Fun Day includes: Pet the bottle fed lambs ( no bottle feeding available ), Tour of the cows and calves, Visit the Café and Farm Shop, Egg Trail (tickets can be purchased in advance), Bouncy Castle. Providing the day is not sold out in advance, tickets will be available to buy on the day, but these will be more expensive. So, save money now by buying your tickets for this super spring day out at Tottingworth Farm.

NHS Hearing Aid maintenance sessions date change. Volunteers will be at the Uncion Church, Station Road, Heathfield from 11am until 12pm on April 25th (and not on 19th in order to avoid Good Friday) Hearing Aid Tubing and Maintenance Sessions do not require an appointment. Please remember to bring your brown book, if you have one. This service is only for people with NHS Hearing Aids including NHS patients seen at Specsavers. Patients from any surgery may attend. Hearing Aid tubes need replacing every 6 to 9 months. We cannot supply tubing for Hearing Aids with fine tubing, however these can be ordered from your supplier and we can fit them for you, if you are unable to fit them yourself. If you have a Hearing Aid with a thicker tube and ear mould, we can supply and fit this for you. We are unable to help patients supplied by Action of Deafness. You can request new tubing and batteries for Hearing Aids from Action for Deafness or if you have other problems, please call Action for Deafness on 01444 415582

Did you know? Pople and Broad Opticians offer a weekly audiology clinic at Pople & Broad Opticians, High Street Heathfield. An audiologist can offer a range of services, such as: Hearing Tests, Hearing Aids, Wax Removal (Microsuction). “We provide the highest standards of hearing care expertise to the local community, offering both a professional and personal service. For more information, call one of our friendly team on 01435 863232.”

This May, Heathfield Celebrates 80 years of Victory in Europe with several special events. Starting on Saturday 3rd May, from 1pm until 7pm, a first event will take place at Heathfield Community Centre, Sheepsetting Lane, with Live music, vintage vehicles, stalls, vintage rides and much more - Free Entry. Then on Thursday the 8th May there will be a Civic Service, bell ringing at All Saints Church and a torchlight procession from The Star Inn, Old Heathfield to Cade Street, and the lighting of the beacon; these events take place from 6.30pm – 10pm. From Friday 9th May until Sunday 11th, there will be three days of celebration, entitled ‘We’ll meet again’ at ‘The Space,’ All Saints Church, Old Heathfield, comprising: a Special Youth Day on Friday 9th May with ‘Hands on History’ exhibition; unique exhibition by community members focused from 1940’s; Drama Presentations by members of Rushlake Green Players; Concerts by Heathfield Community College, Heathfield Choral Society and Heathfield Silver Band. Sussex Cream Teas available and Free entry. Presented by Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council in partnership with FASCOH (Friends of All Saints Church, Old Heathfield and Heathfield and District Bonfire Society (HDBS) and local business sponsors. Contact details: Heathfield and District Parish Council – 01435 865700, FASCOH 864194, or see www.heathfieldbonfiresociety.co.uk

Spring Fling, Broad Oak Village Hall, Saturday 26th April 2025 from 11:00am – 2:00pm. Live performance by the Cake and Wine Choir, Local artisan Stalls, Raffle, BBQ, Facepainting, Refreshments, Children’s activities.

Heathfield Choral Society. Do you enjoy singing? Heathfield Choral Society have two opportunities for you to join them in preparing for a VE Day concert, and then be part of the choir at the event itself. The choir will be singing WWII songs plus a few others. All are welcome. Monday 28th April 7.30pm at Horam Village Hall. This will be an open workshop for the VE Day concert at the start of a normal full rehearsal, practicing Elijah. You are welcome to stay and sing or listen to the rest of the rehearsal. Then on Saturday 3rd May 10am-12noon at Horam Village Hall, another open workshop and rehearsal for the VE Day concert which will take place on Saturday 10th May, in an afternoon Concert timing tbc at, All Saints Church, Old Heathfield. For further information about the choir see: Heathfield Choral Society Facebook page or https://www.heathfieldchoral.org.uk

Care for the Carers offers a range of information, advice and support groups across the district. To find your nearest group please visit the website at www.cftc.orguk?whats-on

