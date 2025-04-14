Heathfield Town News

The Heathfield & Waldron Parish Council is developing a new Strategic Plan for 2026-29, and we'd love your input. Whether you're young or young at heart, your opinions matter to us. We're looking for feedback on everything from local parks to community events, so we can focus on what matters most to you over the next 4 years. Please fill out this quick survey about the facilities you use or plan to use, this will help us to plan for the future. If a section doesn't apply to you, just mark it as "N/A". Return your completed form to: Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council, 73 High Street, Heathfield, TN21 8HU or email: [email protected]Deadline: 1st May 2025 Alternatively, please complete the questionnaire online by clicking on the QR code or by accessing it on our website www.hwpc.org.uk

Heathfield Farmer’s Market. As I write this, we are enjoying wonderful spring sunshine. Let’s hope this continues for our next Farmers’ Market which is this weekend, on Easter Saturday, 19th April. There is also a free Easter Egg Hunt for the children. This is a great opportunity to buy delicious fresh local and homemade produce. All our regular stalls will be there selling fresh fish, meat, eggs, fruit & vegetables, plants & herbs, venison, goats milk products, cinnamon buns, and more. Little Dale Dogs will have their selection of popular healthy dog treats available. Chapels Café are returning this month and will be selling hot drinks and bakes, so you can have a coffee as you wander around the market. From The Ashes will be selling their beautiful turned wood bowls and locally spun and dyed wool products, and Men’s Shed are attending with an eclectic mix of wooden gifts – so an opportunity to buy a last-minute Easter gift. The Parish Council will be joining us too, to give the residents of Heathfield an opportunity to discuss the Strategic Plan for Heathfield. The market runs on the third Saturday of the month from 9am to 12.30pm and is held in the Co-op carpark at 110 High Street, Heathfield. Free car parking too! Future Dates: 17th May, 21st June, 19th July, 16th August, 20th September, 18th October, 15th November, 20th December. (Paula Geear)

Lambing days at Tottingworth Farm will be held on: Thursday 24th April, Friday 25th April, Saturday 26th April and Sunday 27th April 10am until 3pm. This will be a ticketed event with Early Bird Tickets available now. To purchase your tickets in advance, please visit: https://www.ticketebo.co.uk/tottingworth-farms-ltd This Family Fun Day includes: Pet the bottle fed lambs (no bottle feeding available), Tour of the cows and calves, Visit the Café and Farm Shop, Egg Trail (tickets can be purchased in advance), Bouncy Castle. Providing the day is not sold out in advance, tickets will be available to buy on the day, but these will be more expensive. So, save money now by buying your tickets for this super spring day out at Tottingworth Farm.

NHS Hearing Aid maintenance sessions date change. Volunteers will be at the Union Church, Station Road, Heathfield from 11am until 12pm on April 25th (and not on 19th in order to avoid Good Friday) Hearing Aid Tubing and Maintenance Sessions do not require an appointment. Please remember to bring your brown book, if you have one. This service is only for people with NHS Hearing Aids including NHS patients seen at Specsavers. Patients from any surgery may attend. Hearing Aid tubes need replacing every 6 to 9 months. We cannot supply tubing for Hearing Aids with fine tubing, however these can be ordered from your supplier and we can fit them for you, if you are unable to fit them yourself. If you have a Hearing Aid with a thicker tube and ear mould, we can supply and fit this for you. We are unable to help patients supplied by Action of Deafness. You can request new tubing and batteries for Hearing Aids from Action for Deafness or if you have other problems, please call Action for Deafness on 01444 415582

Pople and Broad Opticians offer a weekly audiology clinic at Pople & Broad Opticians, High Street Heathfield. Offering a range of services: Hearing Tests, Hearing Aids, Wax Removal (Microsuction). For more information: 01435 863232.”

Cats Club are holding a Spring Fayre on Saturday 25th April, from 11am until 1pm at Maynard’s Green School, we will have a kitchen with hot and cold goodies for you to buy and plenty of homegrown businesses with stalls. A tombola and raffle will also be running. Do come and support us to raise much needed funds to improve the club for the children.

Spring Fling, Broad Oak Village Hall, Saturday 26th April 2025 from 11:00am – 2:00pm. Live performance by the Cake and Wine Choir, Local artisan Stalls, Raffle, BBQ, Facepainting, Refreshments, Children’s activities.

Heathfield Choral Society Do you enjoy singing? Heathfield Choral Society have two opportunities for you to join them in preparing for a VE Day concert, and then be part of the choir at the event itself. The choir will be singing WWII songs plus a few others. All are welcome. Monday 28th April 7.30pm at Horam Village Hall. This will be an open workshop for the VE Day concert at the start of a normal full rehearsal, practicing Elijah. You are welcome to stay and sing or listen to the rest of the rehearsal. Then on Saturday 3rd May 10am-12noon at Horam Village Hall, another open workshop and rehearsal for the VE Day concert which will take place on Saturday 10th May, in an afternoon Concert timing tbc at, All Saints Church, Old Heathfield. For further information about the choir see: Heathfield Choral Society Facebook page or https://www.heathfieldchoral.org.uk

Community Lunch Club, at the Community hub, Union Church Heathfield. A chance to meet with others and enjoy a delicious, hot 2-course lunch with tea/coffee for just £5. This group runs on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays, (22nd April and 13th May), and places can be booked with the church office. Age Concern Heathfield also provide a minibus to collect and return you if needed. These can be booked on 01435 866960

This May, Heathfield Celebrates 80 years of Victory in Europe with several special events. Starting on Saturday 3rd May, from 1pm until 7pm, a first event will take place at Heathfield Community Centre, Sheepsetting Lane, with Live music, vintage vehicles, stalls, vintage rides and much more - Free Entry. Then on Thursday the 8th May there will be a Civic Service, bell ringing at All Saints Church and a torchlight procession from The Star Inn, Old Heathfield to Cade Street, and the lighting of the beacon; these events take place from 6.30pm – 10pm. From Friday 9th May until Sunday 11th, there will be three days of celebration, entitled ‘We’ll meet again’ at ‘The Space,’ All Saints Church, Old Heathfield, comprising: a Special Youth Day on Friday 9th May with ‘Hands on History’ exhibition; unique exhibition by community members focused from 1940’s; Drama Presentations by members of Rushlake Green Players; Concerts by Heathfield Community College, Heathfield Choral Society and Heathfield Silver Band. Sussex Cream Teas available and Free entry. Presented by Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council in partnership with FASCOH (Friends of All Saints Church, Old Heathfield and Heathfield and District Bonfire Society (HDBS) and local business sponsors. Contact details: Heathfield and District Parish Council – 01435 865700, FASCOH 864194, or see www.heathfieldbonfiresociety.co.uk

Warbleton VE Day 80 Commemoration Evening. Thursday 8th May, Rushlake Green, TN21 9QE (on the village green) 6pm - 9:45pm Please join us for an evening of celebration, featuring Warbleton brass band and other live music, local scout groups, army cadets, performances from dance students and choir from Mayfield School, dancers and singer from Heathfield Community College, as well as contributions from Dallington and Punnett's Town Primary Schools and Attwood Farm Nursery School. We will be participating in the national beacon lighting at 9:30pm, followed by singing and fireworks. BBQ and drinks available from the Horse and Groom pub. Organised by Warbleton Parish Council.

Warbleton Brass Band will present Music from the Stage and Screen on Sunday 11th May at 3pm in the State Hall Heathfield. Tickets are available on the door price £8. Raffle and Refreshments available. For information about Warbleton Brass Band, please see: https://warbletonbrassband.org The Warbleton Brass Band has a Facebook page which shows photos and videos taken at recent engagements and has news about upcoming engagements.

Heathfield & District Bonfire Society are taking over The Heathfield Tavern for our very popular Quiz Night, on Tuesday 10th June starting at 7.30pm, £5 per person Teams of six, be sure to get in quick for those tickets!

Stall Holders are wanted for a community event at Buxted Summer Fayre & Dog Show On Saturday 21st June 12.00pm-4.00pm. £15.00 a stall. For more information or to book

Nurture and Nourish. If you have had a breast cancer diagnosis and are navigating life after treatment or are stage 4, this local small and rural weekend retreat could hugely benefit you. "Empowered Living & Breast Cancer” has been set up by four women who have not only had their own breast cancer experience, but who have stayed in this field to support you through it too- to help you live your best life after a breast cancer diagnosis. Bringing together cancer exercise specialist Carolyn Garritt, nutritional expert Joan Faria and women’s natural lifestyle and wellbeing coach Rachel CK to give you tools to help you live well in your lives. Organised by Gilly Cant who founded Flat Friends UK - Registered Charity 1168730. We are organising Nurture & Nourish Retreats and day events with workshops and interactive sessions in a serene and country setting, so that you can relax and bond with fellow peers and take time out for yourself. It will be a small event - with twenty or so attending and there will be yoga and time to just chill as well as the wonderful sessions with Joan, Rachel and Carolyn- and yes there may be goats present. If you would like to book, please message Gilly and she can forward you a booking form. We wanted to be really flexible with cost and commitment so you can attend the whole weekend or just the Saturday. When booking you’ll also be given options for how many meals you’d like to join, and different choices for accommodation. Places can be secured with a 50% deposit. Location is Sanctuary Farm, Pick Hill, Horam, TN21 0JP 20th - 22nd June 2025 For more information please email: [email protected]

The Little Arts Festival team are planning a mini festival weekend for 2025 from September 25th -28th, centred at Dunn Village Hall. There will be music, art and workshops for all – keep up to date with developments by visiting: www.littleartsfestival.co.uk

Spring calling all. There is plenty of space on the Heathfield Town News page for you to display your events, provide news or information and request help from Heathfield and Surrounding Areas. While the Easter Bunnies are out scattering chocolate treats, you could quickly hop onto your emails and create a line or two, (It’s Free) email: [email protected]

