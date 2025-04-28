Heathfield Town News

A lovely Easter party, was held at Heathfield Dementia Café recently, with a delicious cake made by Liz. Some different flavoured hot cross buns were tried and there was also jelly and cream, because it’s not a party without jelly, is it? Last week they enjoyed a sing-a-long. So, what will they be getting up to next week? Why don’t you go along and see? Heathfield Dementia Cafe is a friendly, weekly meeting place for people with dementia and their carers to come and have a drink and a biscuit or two. We would also like to welcome anyone over 60 who would like some company for a couple of hours a week. We are a friendly group with a warm welcome for you. Our regular activities include quizzes, word searches, dominoes, bingo, and singing and we have also recently enjoyed sweet making, biscuit decorating and chair yoga. Please do come along and say hello, we are based at St Richards Church Hall, Heathfield. For further information Email: [email protected] 07739 984449

Looking back to last week, a fun and thoughtful post box topper celebrated St George’s Day on Holly Road. Congratulations to Tracy Williams for another triumphant topper; made in aid of Knight Support, a charity based in Brighton and Hove devoted to helping rough sleepers and the homeless through the provision of support, advocacy, clothing and self-care items. Donations can be made by visiting: https://knightsupport.org.uk/

Heathfield Celebrates 80 years of Victory in Europe with several special events. Starting on Saturday 3rd May, from 1pm until 7pm, a first event will take place at Heathfield Community Centre, Sheepsetting Lane, with Live music, vintage vehicles, stalls, vintage rides and much more - Free Entry. Then on Thursday the 8th May there will be a Civic Service, bell ringing at All Saints Church and a torchlight procession from The Star Inn, Old Heathfield to Cade Street, and the lighting of the beacon; these events take place from 6.30pm – 10pm. From Friday 9th May until Sunday 11th, there will be three days of celebration, entitled ‘We’ll meet again’ at ‘The Space,’ All Saints Church, Old Heathfield, comprising: a Special Youth Day on Friday 9th May with ‘Hands on History’ exhibition; unique exhibition by community members focused from 1940’s; Drama Presentations by members of Rushlake Green Players; Concerts by Heathfield Community College, Heathfield Choral Society and Heathfield Silver Band. Sussex Cream Teas available and Free entry. Presented by Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council in partnership with FASCOH (Friends of All Saints Church, Old Heathfield and Heathfield and District Bonfire Society (HDBS) and local business sponsors. Contact details: Heathfield and District Parish Council – 01435 865700, FASCOH 864194, or see www.heathfieldbonfiresociety.co.uk

Heathfield Artisan Market is also this weekend, on Saturday 3rd May from 9am until 1pm, at State Hall, Station Road, Heathfield TN218LD and on the first Saturday of every Month thereafter. Come and celebrate the Bank Holiday weekend and maybe treat yourself. Free entry and dog friendly. Local crafters from all over East Sussex. There is a wonderful Coffee Shop (Noakes Coffee) for a hot drink and a cake. If you’d like some more info on any of our events, or to book a stall please email at: [email protected] We still have spaces available and are always looking for new stallholders to keep our markets fresh and vibrant…and would love to blend more food, drink and fresh produce to complement our existing crafters and small businesses.

Warbleton VE Day 80 Commemoration Evening. Thursday 8th May, Rushlake Green, TN21 9QE (on the village green) 6pm - 9:45pm Please join us for an evening of celebration, featuring Warbleton brass band and other live music, local scout groups, army cadets, performances from dance students and choir from Mayfield School, dancers and singer from Heathfield Community College, as well as contributions from Dallington and Punnett's Town Primary Schools and Attwood Farm Nursery School. We will be participating in the national beacon lighting at 9:30pm, followed by singing and fireworks. BBQ and drinks available from the Horse and Groom pub. Organised by Warbleton Parish Council.

Repair Cafe Heathfield and Horam. If you would like a repair of an item or have something that you would like to be restored we will be here for you this weekend on Saturday 9th May at Horam Village Hall, A267, Horam TN21 0JE from 9am until 12 noon and on every 2nd Saturday of the month except August. Help us preserve our environment and put a dent in our throw away culture. On most occasions we will be able to repair: Computers -electrical items - Furniture -Bookbinding - Minor mechanical problems - Bicycles - Knife Sharpening - Small sewing repairs - Clocks - Sewing Machine check-up. Come and try a delicious cake with a cup of coffee or tea for £2.50. We accept card reader payments. Heathfield Repair Café is generously funded by donations from Co-op Horam. Everyone is welcome and all services are free, but donations are welcome. For more information see: www.heathfieldrepaircafe.com or, our facebook page : facebook.com/RepairCafeTN21 for more details or email: [email protected]

Warbleton Brass Band will present Music from the Stage and Screen on Sunday 11th May at 3pm in the State Hall Heathfield. Tickets are available on the door price £8. Raffle and Refreshments available. For information about Warbleton Brass Band, please see: https://warbletonbrassband.org The Warbleton Brass Band has a Facebook page which shows photos and videos taken at recent engagements and has news about upcoming engagements.

The Art Society Wealden Heathfield. Our next lecture on Tuesday 13th May 2025 entitled: Dame Laura Knight, with our speaker Rosalind Whyte. In 1936 Dame Laura Knight became the first woman to be elected as a full member of the Royal Academy in London, 168 years after its establishment. In her extraordinary career she painted landscapes, portraits and seascapes, as well as scenes from the circus, the ballet and the theatre. She was the only woman to be given War Commissions in both the First and Second World Wars and the only British artist to cover the Nuremberg Trials of 1946. We seek to bring people together through a shared curiosity and love for the arts. Our monthly meetings take place at the Heathfield Community Hall, on the second Tuesday of each month at 2.15pm, and provide a welcoming and popular place for members to socialise and hear expert speakers. New members are very welcome to contact The Membership Secretary- to find out arrangements to join at: [email protected] More information about the society can be viewed at: http://theartssocietywealden.org.uk

Rushlake Green Little Arts Grant. Are you a young person living near Rushlake Green with special artistic talents? Or are you a professional who wants to develop artistic expression in local young people? If you are, check this out. The Rushlake Green Little Arts Grant Scheme - a legacy of the successful Rushlake Green Little Arts Festival in 2024 - offers financial support for activities to develop local young people’s creative skills and stimulate their involvement in the arts. The scheme will be open in May 2025, either to individual young people between the ages of 6 and 25 years, or to professional artists wanting to promote artistic expression in groups of young people residing in the parish of Warbleton. If you need financial support to pursue any artistic activity, and you or a participant resides in Warbleton parish, this grant scheme might help you. A grants panel will assess submissions from eligible applicants and offer the first grant of up to £400 in the last week of August 2025. The application process is simple, but must benefit a young person, or a group of young people, who reside in Warbleton Parish at the time of application. For more information or an application form, please email: [email protected]

Heathfield Agricultural Show. Stewards are needed at this year's show on Saturday 24th May. The shifts available are: 6:30am – 8am, 8am – 11am, 11am – 2pm, 2pm – 5pm, 5pm – 7pm (rubbish collection / general tidy) Help will also be required on the showground during the week before the Show, for set up. All stewards are covered by the Show’s Public Liability Insurance. Can YOU help? -Each shift is up to 4 hours. - FREE entry wristband to allow access to the Show for the full day. - FREE refreshments all day for stewards from the steward’s marquee. - Hi-Vis vests supplied. Donations are considered for organisations/groups who supply 6 or more stewards.

1st Broad Oak and Punnetts Town Scouts group is really building up now and growing. We have a new squirrels section 4 & 5 year-olds, beavers 6 to 8 years old, cubs 8 to 10 1/2 year-olds, and Scouts 10 1/2 to 14yrs. Over the last year we have more than doubled in size and the programmes that are being run are amazing, with lots of activities outside and inside, to gain badges and awards; all of which really help to develop these young people. Thise who join Scouts; which is the term used for the whole group of children and leaders, have a chance to really develop physically, mentally and spiritually without having to worry about being good academically. All the young people, whether boys or girls, have fun while they learn new skills. We still have space at the moment in each section and especially with the summer months coming would like to invite your young people to join us and learn new things and make new friends; as well as link up with friends who are already in the group. So don’t miss the opportunity of experiencing scouting, especially if your young person has been waiting for a space somewhere else. So don’t miss out and contact us either by text (07941) 041616 or email: [email protected] and the leader of the appropriate section will get in touch. We look forward to welcoming your youngster. To run brilliant programmes we also need help, in the form of leaders. We train you and will supply you with a uniform AND we can guarantee that you too will have Fun and who knows, you may also learn new skills and indeed share your skills with us. Contact us, using the phone number/email above We look forward to hearing from you. Lesley -Group Lead Volunteer

Calling all crocheters and knitters, we need your help. Tracy Williams and Union Church, Heathfield are planning a large display of poppies for Remembrance Day and they need your help crafting enough poppies! Knitted or crocheted is fine, any pattern you like (there are many free patterns available online). Please leave two long ends of yarn from the middle to help to fix them in place. If you're not crafty or don't have the time but would still like to be involved then any donations of red or black yarn would be very much appreciated!Heathfield Crafts shop and Kit Wilson shop have both very kindly agreed to be drop off points for you to take your completed poppies and/or yarn. “A big thank you to everyone who has already made and/or dropped off poppies and yarn, they are very much appreciated. Please keep making more if you can, it's a BIG job and we're going to need loads of poppies to make it look effective which is why we've started so early! Thank you.

