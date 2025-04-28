Heathfield Town News
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Thursday 8th May, Rushlake Green, TN21 9QE (on the village green) Please join us for an evening of celebration!
Running Order:
6pm Electra Star Dance
6:30pm Church bell ringing Warbleton Parish Church and prayer by Reverend Marc Lloyd
6:40pm Hastings Coastal Twirlers
7:15pm Cadet Parade
Captain Nick Burchell with army cadets from Ark Alexandra Academy Combined Cadet Force, Hastings
T.S. Eastbourne Sea Cadets Corps
accompanied by The Drumskullz, Hastings
7:30pm Heathfield Community College Students
Olivia Gordon - dance
Rose Quintana - dance
Shylah Samuel - singer
Kayleigh Holt - dance
Megan Stutt - dance
7:55pm Warbleton Brass Band
8:30pm Mayfield School Choir and Mayfield School Dance Students (solo and group)
8:45pm Julia Bennett (singer) and Stu Hyson (pianist)
9:30pm Reading of The Tribute and Lighting of the Beacon
9:40pm Sing-a-long of I Vow to Thee My Country, led by Mayfield School Choir with Warbleton Brass Band
9:45pm The Last Post followed by fireworks finale