Heathfield Town News

Warbleton VE Day 80 Commemoration Evening

Thursday 8th May, Rushlake Green, TN21 9QE (on the village green) Please join us for an evening of celebration!

Running Order:

6pm Electra Star Dance

6:30pm Church bell ringing Warbleton Parish Church and prayer by Reverend Marc Lloyd

6:40pm Hastings Coastal Twirlers

7:15pm Cadet Parade

Captain Nick Burchell with army cadets from Ark Alexandra Academy Combined Cadet Force, Hastings

T.S. Eastbourne Sea Cadets Corps

accompanied by The Drumskullz, Hastings

7:30pm Heathfield Community College Students

Olivia Gordon - dance

Rose Quintana - dance

Shylah Samuel - singer

Kayleigh Holt - dance

Megan Stutt - dance

7:55pm Warbleton Brass Band

8:30pm Mayfield School Choir and Mayfield School Dance Students (solo and group)

8:45pm Julia Bennett (singer) and Stu Hyson (pianist)

9:30pm Reading of The Tribute and Lighting of the Beacon

9:40pm Sing-a-long of I Vow to Thee My Country, led by Mayfield School Choir with Warbleton Brass Band

9:45pm The Last Post followed by fireworks finale

