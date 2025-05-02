Heathfield Town News

By Karen Cooper
Contributor
Published 2nd May 2025, 12:21 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 13:12 BST
Heathfield & District Bonfire Society VE Day 80 plans for Thursday 8th May.

As well as the beacon lighting event we have planned for the evening, to start the day on the Thursday a bugle will be playing, alongside readings and a live stream from within the Heathfield tunnel, commencing at 09.00 hours. There will be lit torches, a local speaker and a bugler all transmitting a beautiful echo from the middle of the tunnel. Unfortunately, members of the public will not actually be able to access the tunnel, due to risk assessments, health & safety etc, however they can stand at the gates by the skatepark to be able to see and hear the action. In the absence of Heathfield having a town crier, the chair of the parish council will read the proclamation at 9am, she will join us in the tunnel to combine the two.

Heathfield & Waldron Parish Council, are this Saturday, commemorating 80 Years Since VE Day! This year marks the 80th anniversary of VE Day, and we’re proud to be part of a special celebration hosted by Heathfield & Waldron Parish Council to honour this historic milestone. Date: Saturday 3rd May. Time: 1pm - 7pm Location: Heathfield Community Centre. Entry: Free! Join us for a day full of live music, delicious food and drink, dog shows, vintage vehicles, rides, and plenty of family-friendly activities. We’ll be there with our own stand - come say hi, we’d love to see you!

