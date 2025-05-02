Heathfield Town News
As well as the beacon lighting event we have planned for the evening, to start the day on the Thursday a bugle will be playing, alongside readings and a live stream from within the Heathfield tunnel, commencing at 09.00 hours. There will be lit torches, a local speaker and a bugler all transmitting a beautiful echo from the middle of the tunnel. Unfortunately, members of the public will not actually be able to access the tunnel, due to risk assessments, health & safety etc, however they can stand at the gates by the skatepark to be able to see and hear the action. In the absence of Heathfield having a town crier, the chair of the parish council will read the proclamation at 9am, she will join us in the tunnel to combine the two.
Heathfield & Waldron Parish Council, are this Saturday, commemorating 80 Years Since VE Day! This year marks the 80th anniversary of VE Day, and we’re proud to be part of a special celebration hosted by Heathfield & Waldron Parish Council to honour this historic milestone. Date: Saturday 3rd May. Time: 1pm - 7pm Location: Heathfield Community Centre. Entry: Free! Join us for a day full of live music, delicious food and drink, dog shows, vintage vehicles, rides, and plenty of family-friendly activities. We’ll be there with our own stand - come say hi, we’d love to see you!