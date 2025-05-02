Heathfield Town News

Heathfield & District Bonfire Society VE Day 80 plans for Thursday 8th May.

As well as the beacon lighting event we have planned for the evening, to start the day on the Thursday a bugle will be playing, alongside readings and a live stream from within the Heathfield tunnel, commencing at 09.00 hours. There will be lit torches, a local speaker and a bugler all transmitting a beautiful echo from the middle of the tunnel. Unfortunately, members of the public will not actually be able to access the tunnel, due to risk assessments, health & safety etc, however they can stand at the gates by the skatepark to be able to see and hear the action. In the absence of Heathfield having a town crier, the chair of the parish council will read the proclamation at 9am, she will join us in the tunnel to combine the two.