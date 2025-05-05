Heathfield Town News

The second part of the Cuckoo line ran through the villages of Hellingly, Horam, Heathfield, Mayfield, Rotherfield & Mark Cross, then joined the Oxted Line at Redgate Mill Junction before arriving at Eridge. The route continued on to what is now the Spa Valley Railway, leaving the Oxted Line at Birchden Junction heading for Groombridge, High Rocks Halt and eventually Tunbridge Wells West. How more fitting could it have been therefore, that on Thursday 8th May, Heathfield & District Bonfire Society;as part of the VE Day 80 celebrations, started the day actually inside the usually closed tunnel, with a bugle playing, alongside readings and a live stream from within. Torches were lit, a local speaker and a bugler all transmitted a beautiful echo from the middle of the tunnel. Members of the public could stand at the gates by the skatepark, to see and hear the action. In the absence of Heathfield having a town crier, the chair of the parish council proudly read the proclamation at 9am, joining HDBS inside the tunnel. Also in the evening the beacon lighting event took place.

Heathfield Tunnel Opening News. Following the famous Beeching Report in 1963, the cuckoo line was recommended for closure. The section from Eridge to Hailsham was closed to passenger traffic on 14th June1965 with the section between Heathfield and Hailsham remaining open for freight until 1968. The remaining stub of branch line from Polegate to Hailsham remained open until 8thSeptember 1968. The line between Eridge and Tunbridge Wells West remained open until 1985 and of course was then re-opened in 1997 as the Spa Valley Railway and we’re delighted to be hosting this event to commemorate 60 years since the closure of this famous line. The Cuckoo Line was built by the London Brighton and South Coast Railway (LB&SCR) Recently, The Spa Valley Railway - Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent ventured inside Heathfield Tunnel with their Civil Engineering Manager who “gave the tunnel his blessing for the opening on 13th, 14th & 15th June. Our insurer is just putting something in place to expand our cover for this event but all is looking positive for the opening during our Cuckoo Line Gala!” The Spa Valley Railway kindly gave permission for the inclusion of the wonderful photographs from inside the Tunnel seen above and on the Sussex World Wealden Webpage.

Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council further commemorated 80 Years since VE Day with a special celebration to honour the historic milestone. On Saturday 3rd May the Heathfield community was able to join in a day full of live music, delicious food and drink, dog shows, vintage vehicles, rides, and plenty of family-friendly activities at the Community Centre in Sheepsetting Lane.

Repair Cafe Heathfield and Horam meets again this weekend. If you would like a repair of an item or have something that you would like to be restored we will be here for you this weekend on Saturday 10th May at Horam Village Hall, A267, Horam TN21 0JE from 9am until 12 noon and on every 2nd Saturday of the month except August. Help us preserve our environment and put a dent in our throw away culture. On most occasions we will be able to repair: Computers -electrical items - Furniture -Bookbinding - Minor mechanical problems - Bicycles - Knife Sharpening - Small sewing repairs - Clocks - Sewing Machine check-up. Come and try a delicious cake with a cup of coffee or tea for £2.50. We accept card reader payments. Heathfield Repair Café is generously funded by donations from Co-op Horam. Everyone is welcome and all services are free, but donations are welcome. For more information see: www.heathfieldrepaircafe.com or, our facebook page : facebook.com/RepairCafeTN21 for more details or email: [email protected]

The Art Society Wealden Heathfield. Our next lecture on Tuesday 13th May 2025 entitled: Dame Laura Knight, with our speaker Rosalind Whyte. In 1936 Dame Laura Knight became the first woman to be elected as a full member of the Royal Academy in London, 168 years after its establishment. In her extraordinary career she painted landscapes, portraits and seascapes, as well as scenes from the circus, the ballet and the theatre. She was the only woman to be given War Commissions in both the First and Second World Wars and the only British artist to cover the Nuremberg Trials of 1946. We seek to bring people together through a shared curiosity and love for the arts. Our monthly meetings take place at the Heathfield Community Hall, on the second Tuesday of each month at 2.15pm, and provide a welcoming and popular place for members to socialise and hear expert speakers. New members are very welcome to contact The Membership Secretary- to find out arrangements to join at: [email protected] More information about the society can be viewed at: http://theartssocietywealden.org.uk

Community Lunch Club, at the Community hub, Union Church Heathfield. A chance to meet with others and enjoy a delicious, hot 2-course lunch with tea/coffee for just £5. This group runs on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays, (13th and 27th May), and places can be booked with the church office. Age Concern Heathfield also provide a minibus to collect and return you if needed. These can be booked on 01435 866960

Heathfield Farmers’ Market. Our next market is on 17th May. There will be plenty of lovely fresh produce available.All our regular stalls will be there selling fresh fish, meat, eggs, cheese, fruit & vegetables, plants & herbs, goats milk products, dog treats and more. We have a new stall attending this month, Treat Temptations, selling delicious cakes and traybakes, so why not treat yourself? Chapel Café will have hot drinks available. Our craft stalls this month are From the Ashes selling beautiful turned wood products and some gorgeous knitted goods. Men’s Shed will have their eclectic mix of wooden gifts. Why not pop along and see what your local Farmers’ Market has to offer?The market runs on the third Saturday of the month from 9am to 12.30pm and is held in the Co-op carpark at 110 High Street, Heathfield. Free car parking too! We are always looking for new stalls at the market, so if you make something, either food or craft, and would be interested in having a stall, do please contact us at [email protected] to find out more. Future Dates: 21st June, 19th July, 16th August, 20th September, 18th October, 15th November, 20th December.

Heathfield Celebrates 80 years of Victory in Europe with several special events. Starting on Saturday 3rd May, from 1pm until 7pm, a first event will take place at Heathfield Community Centre, Sheepsetting Lane, with Live music, vintage vehicles, stalls, vintage rides and much more - Free Entry. Then on Thursday the 8th May there will be a Civic Service, bell ringing at All Saints Church and a torchlight procession from The Star Inn, Old Heathfield to Cade Street, and the lighting of the beacon; these events take place from 6.30pm – 10pm. From Friday 9th May until Sunday 11th, there will be three days of celebration, entitled ‘We’ll meet again’ at ‘The Space,’ All Saints Church, Old Heathfield, comprising: a Special Youth Day on Friday 9th May with ‘Hands on History’ exhibition; unique exhibition by community members focused from 1940’s; Drama Presentations by members of Rushlake Green Players; Concerts by Heathfield Community College, Heathfield Choral Society and Heathfield Silver Band. Sussex Cream Teas available and Free entry. Presented by Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council in partnership with FASCOH (Friends of All Saints Church, Old Heathfield and Heathfield and District Bonfire Society (HDBS) and local business sponsors. Contact details: Heathfield and District Parish Council – 01435 865700, FASCOH 864194, or see www.heathfieldbonfiresociety.co.uk

Heathfield & District Bonfire Society are taking over The Heathfield Tavern for our very popular Quiz Night, on Tuesday 10th June starting at 7.30pm, £5 per person Teams of six, be sure to get in quick for those tickets! Book at: [email protected]

Stall Holders are wanted for a community event at Buxted Summer Fayre & Dog Show On Saturday 21st June 12.00pm-4.00pm. £15.00 a stall. For more information or to book

Heathfield Choral Society Concert, Saturday May 17th 2025 at 7.30pm, in the State Hall, Station Road, Heathfield. Mendelssohn's oratorio "Elijah" was first performed in 1846, and it won immediate popularity, and has been a firm favourite of choral societies, especially in English speaking countries, ever since. Heathfield Choral Society “was founded in 1945 and draws singers from Heathfield and other towns and villages in the Wealden area of East Sussex.” If you'd like to try singing with us, please contact our membership secretary via: [email protected]

Rural Sussex Girl. Looking to meet new people and try something fun? Come and join RuralSussex Girls – a friendly community for women 18+ across Sussex looking to make new friends, get out and about, and try new things.We’ve got several brilliant events coming up in May — everyone’s welcome! 10th May – Mindful Paint Club in Hassocks – let’s get artsy. 14th May – Co-working Morning in Haywards Heath – work, coffee and good vibes. 17th May – Run & Coffee Club in Forest Row– casual pace, lovely people. 18th May – Walk & Talk in Hastings – seaside wander and a good natter. 28th May – Book Club in Lewes – books, snacks and a good gossip. 31st May – Wellbeing Workshop in Hassocks – a gentle way to close the month. All our events are relaxed, friendly, and perfect for coming along solo or with a pal. Hope to see you at an event soon, all you have to do is join our Facebook group here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/ruralsussexgirl/

Two Tails Taproom are back and “thrilled to announce our pop-ups are back - at Union Church, on the 3rd weekend of the month, from May through to November. The finest fresh, low-alcohol and selected niche styles beers, wines, ciders and spirits, soft drinks, bar food and snacks, from our awesome local independent producers - we really are Vocal about Local! We're thrilled that we get to spend three amazing days a month doing what we love most—connecting with our incredible community and sharing some of Sussex’s finest drinks and artisan food in a warm, friendly atmosphere. We're dog-friendly and family friendly with children welcome until 7pm. Whether you're joining us for the first time or returning for more, we can't wait to welcome you—and your family and friends—to Two Tails.

Calling all crocheters and knitters. We Need Your Help For Our Community Project. Tracy Williams and Union Church, Heathfield are planning a large display of poppies for Remembrance Day and we need your help crafting enough poppies! Knitted or crocheted is fine, any pattern you like (there are many free patterns available online). Please leave 2 long ends of yarn from the middle to help us fix them in place. If you're not crafty or don't have the time but would still like to be involved then any donations of red or black yarn would be very much appreciated! Heathfield Crafts shop and Kit Wilson shop in Heathfield have both very kindly agreed to be drop off points for you to take your completed poppies and/or yarn. A big thank you to everyone who has already made and/or dropped off poppies and yarn, they are very much appreciated. Please keep making more if you can, it's a BIG job and we're going to need LOADS of poppies to make it look effective which is why we've started so early! Please share and help spread the word! Thank You (T.Williams)

