Heathfield Town News

If you were not able to witness the dedication yourself, please see the Heathfield and District bonfire Society Facebook page, for further photographs and videos; inside the tunnel and the later parade and beacon lighting at Cade Street Memorial. Congratulations to Heathfield and District Bonfire Society whose drive and dedication to the community really gave the occasion most fitting and moving displays, at both morning and evening events.

Heathfield and District Bonfire Society. On Thursday 8th May, we came together with various local organisations in the community to commemorate Victory In Europe to those that gave their all and fought for our freedom in World War II, the sheer resilience and bravery shown and to those that sacrificed their lives, it was our honour to be part of this historic occasion remembering those of VE Day 80 We would like to thank everyone involved in these events especially Heathfield & Waldron Parish Council for all their efforts in making these community events a success, and to everyone who came out to celebrate with us!

Heathfield Farmers’ Market this weekend. We look forward to welcoming you to our next Farmers’ Market which will take place on Saturday 17th May, from 9am to 12.30pm. We are always looking for new stalls at the market, so if you make something, either food or craft, and would be interested in having a stall, do please contact us at: [email protected] to find out more. The market runs on the third Saturday of the month and is held in the Co-op carpark at 110 High Street, Heathfield. Free car parking too! Future Dates: 21stJune, 19th July, 16th August, 20th September, 18th October, 15th November, 20th December.

Heathfield Choral Society Concert, Saturday May 17th 2025 at 7.30pm, in the State Hall, Station Road, Heathfield. Mendelssohn's oratorio "Elijah" was first performed in 1846, and it won immediate popularity, and has been a firm favourite of choral societies, especially in English speaking countries, ever since. Heathfield Choral Society “was founded in 1945 and draws singers from Heathfield and other towns and villages in the Wealden area of East Sussex.” If you'd like to try singing with us, please contact our membership secretary via: [email protected]

Hearing Aid Tubing and Maintenance Session.Hearing aid maintenance volunteers will be at Union Church in Heathfield every 3rd Friday of the month (Friday 23rd May) from 11am to 12 noon. No session in February or October. No appointment necessary. Please remember to bring your brown book, if you have one. This service is only for people with NHS Hearing Aids including NHS patients seen at Specsavers. Patients from any surgery may attend. No appointment necessary. Hearing Aid tubes need replacing every 6 to 9 months. We cannot supply tubing for Hearing Aids with fine tubing, however these can be ordered from your supplier and we can fit them for you, if you are unable to fit them yourself. If you have a Hearing Aid with a thicker tube and earmould we can supply and fit this for you. We are unable to help patients supplied by Action of Deafness. You can request new tubing and batteries for Hearing Aids from Action for Deafness or if you have other problems, please call Action for Deafness on 01444 415582

Outdoor Volunteering Green Gyms. The Conservation Volunteers (TCV) group is looking for new members to get involve, get active, to help your community and environment and boost health and well-being. Sessions take place on the Cuckoo Trail and at Horam. TCV's Green Gym is running at Wealden Crematorium, Horam on Tuesday 20th May 2025, and on every Tuesday from 10am -1pm. Various outdoor tasks, to improve health and the local environment, all based on the grounds of the crematorium. Tasks include general horticultural maintenance, and woodland maintenance. Minibus pickup locally by arrangement (eg. Hailsham, Herstmonceaux) Contact Carrie Edmonds for more information on: Telephone: 07764 655609 Email: [email protected] or see the Website: https://www.tcv.org.uk/southeast/sussex/ Please bring suitable outdoor clothes and suitable outdoor footwear. The site has Disabled Access, Parking, Toilets (Disabled Toilets). “Volunteering with TCV Join in, feel good, make a difference! It's fun, it's different, it's good for you and it's FREE!

Are you a young person living near Rushlake Green with special artistic talents? Or are you a professional who wants to develop artistic expression in local young people? If you are, check this out… The Rushlake Green Little Arts Grant Scheme - a legacy of the successful Rushlake Green Little Arts Festival in 2024 - offers financial support for activities to develop local young people’s creative skills and stimulate their involvement in the arts. The scheme will be open in May 2025, either to individual young people between the ages of 6 and 25 years, or to professional artists wanting to promote artistic expression in groups of young people residing in the parish of Warbleton. If you need financial support to pursue any artistic activity, and you or a participant resides in Warbleton parish, this grant scheme might help you. A grants panel will assess submissions from eligible applicants and offer the first grant of up to £400 in the last week of August 2025. The application process is simple, but must benefit a young person, or a group of young people, who reside in Warbleton Parish at the time of application. For more information or an application form, please email: [email protected]

1st Broad Oak and Punnetts Town Scoutsneed people to come forward to be leaders for three of their sections. Why you may ask? “Because our present leaders have been running such good programmes, our numbers of children are increasing and we really don’t want to refuse anyone from having a wonderful time. Qualifications……none. We will supply training and a uniform Open to…..anyone over the age of 18yrs but there’s no maximum age. So if you can spare some time, or maybe you are retired and have a little time to spare, it is an ideal opportunity for you to help our community. We need 2 leaders for our squirrel section 4&5yr olds who meet on a Tuesday between 5-6pm. We need another leader for Beavers 6-8yrs who meet on a Thursday between 6-7.15pm

We need another leader for Cubs 8-10.5 yrs who meet on a Tuesday 6.30 to 8pm. Without your help we may not be able to continue the way we do, which is giving a lot of young people wonderful life experiences. So come and join an amazing team. Contact Lesley. 07941041616 or message me please

Heathfield & District Bonfire Society are taking over The Heathfield Tavern for our very popular Quiz Night, on Tuesday 10th June starting at 7.30pm, £5 per person Teams of six, be sure to get in quick for those tickets! Book at: [email protected]

Two Tails Taproom are back. After what feels like an age away, we're thrilled to announce our pop-ups are back - at Union Church, on the 3rd weekend of the month, from May through to November. As always, we'll be serving only the finest fresh, low-alcohol and selected niche styles beers, wines, ciders and spirits, soft drinks, bar food and snacks, from our awesome local independent producers - we really are Vocal about Local! We're thrilled that we get to spend three amazing days a month doing what we love most—connecting with our incredible community and sharing some of Sussex’s finest drinks and artisan food in a warm, friendly atmosphere. We're dog-friendly and family friendly with children welcome until 7pm. Whether you're joining us for the first time or returning for more, we can't wait to welcome you—and your family and friends—to Two Tails.

Wealden District Council. A WhatsApp Channel has been launched by Wealden District Council offering those who live, work, study or visit the district another convenient way to find out what’s going on in the local area.Residents can now receive updates about the latest news, events and services in their communities, directly on their smartphones. The launch is part of ongoing efforts to improve the delivery of services to residents and create more meaningful, and efficient engagement with communities. Followers can set notifications to read messages in real time, and if they choose, respond with a simple emoji or vote in a poll. For more information see: www.wealden.gov.uk/news

Heathfield Tuesday Market East Sussex is open from 0700-1300 Tuesday 20th May 2025, TN21 8RA East Sussex. Don't Miss it! Used & Collectable Hand Tools –Vintage Fashion-Postcards -Ephemera-Clothes-Jewellery-Silver-Bric a Brac-Glassware-Vintage items- Furniture-Militaria-Artwork-Photographs –Antique Bottles - General Stalls & Plants, Fresh Food Stalls, Fish Monger, House clearance dealers selling every week, Free Customer Parking Burwash Lane Field TN21 8RA. Heathfield weekly Antiques & Collectables market East Sussex , open every Tuesday & Saturday established over 50 years.

Can You Help? We need your greenery! We are on the lookout for evergreen branches to decorate our horse jumps for the Heathfield Agricultural Show on 24th May. The greenery is used on the wings of the jumps, with 12 jumps and 24 eings, we’ll need around 3 branches per wing… so that’s a lot of foliage. If you know someone doing some summer pruning especially of leylandii or similar evergreen trees or bushes we’d love to make use of those cuttings and happy to collect from anywhere in Heathfield or nearby. Please email us if you can help. With thanks: [email protected]

Heathfield and Horam Ladies Football Team. Ladies in the Heathfield and surrounding areas We Need You! Heathfield and Horam Ladies FC are currently recruiting for the new 2025/26 season and we are offering *Free training until Mid/August* for you to have plenty of time to decide if you would like to sign up for us! We currently train on a 2week rotation - week Wednesdays at Sheep Setting Lane, week 2 Tuesdays at Horam. Giving plenty of options asto when you can come and join us and get started! Please message Manager Emma on 07704227357 for further details on what to expect and the next month's schedule

Warbleton & District Horticultural & Poultry Society still have stalls available for their 2025 show, on Saturday 26th JULY 2025, Information, Classes, Rules and Entry forms are available on the website at: https://wdhps.co.uk/events The Summer Show will be on The Green, Rush Lake Green from 1:00pm. From 7.30pm Dance the night away with us and Taylormade, after a fun day at the show.

Heathfield & Waldron Rotary Club are again organising their annual charity Classic Car and Bike Show on Sunday 10th August. Call out for anyone wishing to exhibit vehicles and for any local businesses who may be interested in taking a market stall at this ever-popular event. If interested please email [email protected].

Heathfield Agricultural Show Stewards are needed at this year's show on Saturday 24th May. The shifts available are: 6:30am – 8am, 8am – 11am, 11am – 2pm, 2pm – 5pm, 5pm – 7pm (rubbish collection / general tidy) Help will also be required on the showground during the week before the Show, for set up. All stewards are covered by the Show’s Public Liability Insurance. Can You help? -Each shift is up to 4 hours. - FREE entry wristband to allow access to the Show for the full day. - FREE refreshments all day for stewards from the steward’s marquee. - Hi-Vis vests supplied. Donations are considered for organisations/groups who supply 6 or more stewards. To apply visit:

