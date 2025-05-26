Heathfield Town News

Calling all Local Crafters - We need your help for our community Project. Tracy Williams and Union Church, Heathfield are planning a large display of poppies for Remembrance Day and we need your help crafting enough poppies! A big thank you to everyone that has already made and dropped off poppies for us but, please keep making them as we need a lot more for our community project! In addition to knitted and crocheted poppies, poppies made out of felt are also fine! This is a great alternative if you are unable to knit or crochet but still want to be involved! Felt poppies are also a great way for local children to become involved! Perhaps even some local schools, Brownies or other children's groups might like to make some! All poppies will be used in a big display for Remembrance Day that myself and Union Church, Heathfield are planning, but we really need your help crafting enough poppies! Knitted or crocheted is fine, any pattern you like (there are many free patterns available online). Please leave 2 long ends of yarn from the middle to help us fix them in place. If you're not crafty or don't have the time but would still like to be involved then any donations of red or black yarn would be very much appreciated! Heathfield Crafts shop and Kit Wilson shop in Heathfield have both very kindly agreed to be drop off points for you to take your completed poppies and/or yarn. It's a big job and we're going to need LOADS of poppies to make it look effective which is why we've started so early! Please share and help spread the word! Thank You (T.Williams)

Talking of more …Heathfield Library is so much more than just a library with several events and activities, many of which do not require registration, are free of charge and take place weekly and monthly. Rhymetime is a session for Babies, toddlers and their parents or carers, an opportunity to have fun singing, playing musical instruments and learning rhymes. The next session is on 3rd June from 10.30am until 11am. Free, No registration required. The Reading Friends group meet weekly at Heathfield Library to talk about reading and anything else that interests them. You don't have to read anything before the session and everyone is welcome to go along, meet new people and share stories together. No booking is required and you don't have to be a library member to take part. This is a free event. Next sessions 5th June from 2pm until 3pm. An Open games session takes place once a month allowing you to choose from a selection of board games and challenge friends and family. The next session is on 7th June from 10am until 12.45pm, this session is free and no registration is required. The next Chess Club, which meets once a month on the first Saturday in the month, is also on the 7th June from 10.30am until 11.30am. All abilities are welcome and chess Tutor Tom is available to help you develop strategies or learn to play. IT for you, are sessions that provide free support on everyday computer skills such as, learning to use email and the internet, stay safe online, search and apply for work, download and use the NHS app, keep in touch with friends and family online discover Microsoft Office and more, all with the help from a Library volunteer! Registration is required, sessions taking place on 10th, 17th, 24th, June 1st July, 2pm-3pm and 3pm to 4pm. To book your place call 0345 60 80 196 or visit the library.

Going the extra mile… Congratulations toHeathfield Runners who were at the Co Op on 24th May and raised over £600 for MacMillan and Cancer Research. They were also publicising their very special 10km run for the 40th anniversary of Heathfield Runners at the rugby club on Sunday June 15th where there will also be fun competitions for adults and kids, a BBQ and delicious home-made cakes, and some amazing prizes from local businesses in the Grand Raffle. More info at https://www.heathfieldrunners.club/eventsandresults

Heathfield Artisan Market is on Saturday 7th June from 9am until 2pm, at State Hall, Station Road, Heathfield TN218LD and on the first Saturday of every Month thereafter. Free entry and dog friendly. Local crafters from all over East Sussex. There is a wonderful Coffee Shop (Noakes Coffee) for a hot drink and a cake. If you’d like some more info on any of our events, or to book a stall please email at: [email protected]

The Art Society Wealden Heathfield. Our next lecture on Tuesday 10 June 2025entitled: Carnations, Tulips & Hyacinths: The Story of Turkey’s Iznik Ceramics with our speaker Antonia Gatward Cevizli. Immerse yourself in a world of carnations, tulips, hyacinths and roses as you discover the history of the famous Turkish Iznik ceramics. From its origins imitating Chinese porcelain to its 16th-century heyday and subsequent decline. The focus on flowers makes this an ideal subject for spring but it works equally well at any time of year. We seek to bring people together through a shared curiosity and love for the arts. Our monthly meetings take place at the Heathfield Community Hall, on the second Tuesday of each month at 2.15pm, and provide a welcoming and popular place for members to socialise and hear expert speakers. New members are very welcome to contact The Membership Secretary- to find out arrangements to join at: [email protected] More information about the society can be viewed at: http://theartssocietywealden.org.uk

Heathfield Morning WI meets at The Union Church Hall, Heathfield TN21 8LB at 10am on the second Tuesday in the month. Next meeting 10th June.

The next, Community Lunch Club, at the Community hub, Union Church Heathfield is on 10th June. A chance to meet with others and enjoy a delicious, hot 2-course lunch with tea/coffee for just £5. This group runs on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays and places can be booked with the church office. Age Concern Heathfield also provide a minibus to collect and return you if needed. These can be booked on 01435 866960

Plant Sale, Saturday 14th June from 10.30am until 12.40pm on the lawn outside St Richard’s Church, Upper Station Road, Heathfield. Tea/Coffee and cake will be served in the church hall. In aid of church funds, please come along and support, bring a plant, nuy a plant or just come for coffee and a natter.

Young at Heart Community Club Heathfield meets Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10am until 3.30pm at Heathfield Park Cricket Club TN21 9AE. For more information, please call 07971032667 or email Rachel at: [email protected]

Cuckoo Line Gala – The Spa Valley Railway will open the Heathfield Tunnel during their Cuckoo Line Gala! “An enormous amount of work has taken place behind the scenes to make this possible and to help support the Spa Valley Railway a small entry charge of £1 per adult and 50p per child will apply. The tunnel will be open for people to walk through on Friday 13th, Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th June between 10:00 and 17:00 from the portal on Station Approach. Volunteers, We Need You! We would be delighted to hear from any willing volunteers that would like to help support the opening and be on hand at the tunnel between 09:30 and 17:30 each day open up, close up, take payment for this small charge and hand out information leaflets we're creating. Please contact [email protected] if this is something you'd like to help with.”

Heathfield and Horam Ladies Football Team. Ladies in the Heathfield and surrounding areas We Need You! Heathfield and Horam Ladies FC are currently recruiting for the new 2025/26 season and we are offering *Free training until Mid-August* for you to have plenty of time to decide on if you would like to sign up for us! We currently train on a 2-week rotation - week 1 Wednesdays at Sheep Setting Lane, week 2 Tuesdays at Horam. Giving plenty of options as to when you can come and join us and get started! Please message Manager Emma on 07704227357 for further details on what to expect and the next month's schedule. We can't wait to see you there.

Warbleton & District Horticultural & Poultry Society still have stalls available for their 2025 show, on Saturday 26th July 2025, Information, Classes, Rules and Entry forms are available on the website at: https://wdhps.co.uk/events The Summer Show will be on The Green, Rush Lake Green from 1:00pm. From 7.30pm Dance the night away with us and Taylormade, after a fun day at the show.

Heathfield & Waldron Rotary Club are again organising their annual charity Classic Car and Bike Show on Sunday 10th August. Call out for anyone wishing to exhibit vehicles and for any local businesses who may be interested in taking a market stall at this ever-popular event. If interested please email [email protected].

Nurture and Nourish Retreat after Breast Cancer diagnosis. If you have had a breast cancer diagnosis and are navigating life after treatment or are stage 4, this local small and rural weekend retreat could hugely benefit you. "Empowered Living & Breast Cancer” has been set up by four women who have not only had their own breast cancer experience, but who have stayed in this field to support you through it too; to help you live your best life after a breast cancer diagnosis. Bringing together cancer exercise specialist Carolyn Garritt, nutritional expert Joan Faria and women’s natural lifestyle and wellbeing coach Rachel CK, to give you tools to help you live well in your lives. Organised by Gilly Cant who founded Flat Friends UK - Registered Charity 1168730. We are organising Nurture & Nourish Retreats and day events with workshops and interactive sessions in a serene and country setting, so that you can relax and bond with fellow peers and take time out for yourself. It will be a small event - with twenty or so attending and there will be yoga and time to just chill as well as the wonderful sessions with Joan, Rachel and Carolyn- and yes there may be goats present! If you would like more information and further details or to book, please message Gilly by email: [email protected] We wanted to be really flexible with cost and commitment so you can attend the whole weekend or just the Saturday. When booking you’ll also be given options for how many meals you’d like to join, and different choices for accommodation. Places can be secured with a 50% deposit. Location is Sanctuary Farm, Pick Hill, Horam, TN21 0JP from 20th - 22nd June 2025

Night in the Wild. Will you join in with a night in the wild and help change lives? Registration is now open for Breast Cancer Now's Night in the Wild in East Sussex on 28th June 2025. “Set in the stunning East Sussex Countryside, you’ll spend a night under the stars amongst green fields. You’ll go to sleep to the sounds of woodland and wake up to breath-taking views of the High Weald. You’ll take on the challenge of building your own shelter with the help of our experts and spend a night without any of your home comforts… connect with nature, swap the sofa for a spot around the campfire and share stories as the sun goes down.” After a night sleeping under the stars, a warming breakfast will be provided. 02079603584 or email: [email protected] Night in the Wild 2025 - East Sussex, takes place on 28th June 2025 – 29th June 2025 at Great Danegate, East Sussex. Fundraising target £250. For more information see: breastcancernow.org get-involved.

The Little Arts Festival are planning a mini festival weekend for 2025 from September 25th -28th, centred at Dunn Village Hall. There will be music, art and workshops for all – keep up to date with developments by visiting: www.littleartsfestival.co.uk

Baby and Toddler group at The Community Hub, Union Church, Heathfield, every Monday during term time. Refreshments available. Mondays 10-11.30am £1 per family.

Reach so many more, by including your news and information here. Email: [email protected]

