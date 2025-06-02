Heathfield Town News

A New Topper takes ‘Pride of place’ for the month of June on Station Road. Made to acknowledge that ‘Love is Love’, for the enjoyment of the community and to raise awareness for all people to be treated equally regardless of who they are or who they love. “There is nothing more powerful than someone that chooses to be themselves.” Please respect the tremendous amount of love, time, care and attention given to making this topper and do not remove it or cause damage. This topper is made in aid of Stonewall, a UK charity standing for LGBTQ+ people everywhere. Further information can be found at: https://www.stonewall.org.uk/ “At Stonewall, we stand for lesbian, gay, bi, trans, queer, questioning and ace (LGBTQ+) people everywhere. We imagine a world where all LGBTQ+ people are free to be themselves and we can live our lives to the full.”

Calling All Brass Players in Heathfield and surrounding areas! He athfield Silver Band had a brilliant time performing at the Heathfield Agricultural Show on Saturday 24th May; playing a varied set for an appreciative audience and closing the show with a moving rendition of Sunset in the arena. What a great day. Were you inspired on show day or are you just thinking of dusting off your instrument? Now's your chance! Heathfield Silver Band (HSB) has a few exciting vacancies, and we're on the lookout for enthusiastic brass players to join our friendly and vibrant group. If you've played brass before and are thinking of making a return, this is the perfect opportunity. It's a genuine win-win situation! You'll become part of a welcoming, exciting band where you can share a laugh, enjoy making music, and leave rehearsals with a real sense of achievement. The Band would gain a new member to enrich our sound. We meet every Tuesday evening from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM, at our Bandroom in Alexandra Road. New to Brass? No Problem! We also run a training band before our main rehearsal. This is open to complete beginners, players of other instruments who fancy trying their hand at learning brass or those who lack confidence. Everyone is welcome to come and have a go so get in touch! If you’d like to join the HSB family, we’d love to hear from you. Email: [email protected] Phone: 01435 817201

Heathfield Artisan Market is this weekend on Saturday 7th June from 9am until 2pm, at State Hall, Station Road, Heathfield TN218LD and on the first Saturday of every Month thereafter. Free entry and dog friendly. Local crafters from all over East Sussex. There is a wonderful Coffee Shop (Noakes Coffee) for a hot drink and a cake. If you’d like some more info on any of our events, or to book a stall please email at: [email protected]Heathfield Artisan Craft Fairs are looking for more fresh produce stallholders to complement their fabulous crafters. Particularly looking for anyone who sells… Soap, Chocolate & Fudge, Cheese, Bread & Pastries, Olives & Antipasti, Candles, Wines, Beers & Spirits, Jam, Honey, Sauces & Chutneys, Fresh Produce, Cut Flowers, Arts & Crafts. A Free space at each event is available for a local charity or goodwill cause, please contact us.

Heathfield Morning WI meets at The Union Church Hall, Heathfield TN21 8LB at 10am on the second Tuesday in the month. Next meeting 10th June.

The Art Society Wealden Heathfield. Our next lecture on Tuesday 10th June 2025entitled:

Carnations, Tulips & Hyacinths: The Story of Turkey’s Iznik Ceramics with our speaker Antonia Gatward Cevizli. Immerse yourself in a world of carnations, tulips, hyacinths and roses as you discover the history of the famous Turkish Iznik ceramics. From its origins imitating Chinese porcelain to its 16th-century heyday and subsequent decline. The focus on flowers makes this an ideal subject for spring but it works equally well at any time of year.

We seek to bring people together through a shared curiosity and love for the arts. Our monthly meetings take place at the Heathfield Community Hall, on the second Tuesday of each month at 2.15pm, and provide a welcoming and popular place for members to socialise and hear expert speakers. New members are very welcome to contact To find out arrangements please email: [email protected] More information about the society can be viewed at: http://theartssocietywealden.org.uk

Repair Cafe Heathfield and Horam. If you would like a repair of an item or have something that you would like to be restored, we will be here for you this weekend on Saturday 14th June at Horam Village Hall, A267, Horam TN21 0JE from 9am until 12 noon and on every 2nd Saturday of the month except August. Help us preserve our environment and put a dent in our throw away culture. On most occasions we will be able to repair: Computers -electrical items - Furniture -Bookbinding - Minor mechanical problems - Bicycles - Knife Sharpening - Small sewing repairs - Clocks - Sewing Machine check-up. Come and try a delicious cake with a cup of coffee or tea for £2.50. We accept card reader payments. Heathfield Repair Café is generously funded by donations from Co-op Horam. Everyone is welcome and all services are free, but donations are welcome. For more information see: www.heathfieldrepaircafe.com or, our facebook page : facebook.com/RepairCafeTN21 for more details or email: [email protected]

Plant Sale, Saturday 14th June from 10.30am until 12.40pm on the lawn outside St Richard’s Church, Upper Station Road, Heathfield. Tea/Coffee and cake will be served in the church hall. In aid of church funds, please come along and support, bring a plant, nuy a plant or just come for coffee and a natter.

Community Lunch Club, at the Community hub, Union Church Heathfield. A chance to meet with others and enjoy a delicious, hot 2-course lunch with tea/coffee for just £5. This group runs on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays, (10th and 24th June), and places can be booked with the church office. Age Concern Heathfield also provide a minibus to collect and return you if needed. These can be booked on 01435 866960

Warbleton & District Horticultural & Poultry Society still have stalls available for their 2025 show, on Saturday 26th July 2025, Information, Classes, Rules and Entry forms are available on the website at: https://wdhps.co.uk/events The Summer Show will be on The Green, Rush Lake Green from 1:00pm. From 7.30pm Dance the night away with us and Taylormade, after a fun day at the show.

The Heathfield Magazine is a free community magazine for Heathfield, Old Heathfield, Broad Oak, Cade Street and Punnetts Town produced by the Heathfield Benefice. A copy can be picked up at any of the churches or in local shops. The Heathfield Benefice are ‘The Church of England in Your Community’, covering the town of Heathfield and the neighbouring villages of Old Heathfield and Broad Oak. There are three churches within the parish, All Saints’ Old Heathfield, St George’s Broad Oak and St Richard’s Heathfield, together as one Church family. “As such, we seek to respond to God’s love by walking alongside one another in all aspects of life’s journey: In life, In love, In loss.”

Brand New, Free weekly Singalong sessions, are starting a little closer to Heathfield, in Etchingham. Volunteers are still needed to help. Do you care or know someone with memory issues, dementia or social isolation? We are a charity that provides a Free Weekly Singalong session led by a professional singer at Etchingham Village Hall. Singing starts promptly at 2.30pm - Teas and coffees will now be served afterwards in our "café.." Sessions began on Tuesday 3rd June 2025 and run each week at 2.30pm. All new members welcome - no need to book - just turn up. No singing ability required! We sing a wide variety of songs including our "anthem" - Do You Hear The People Sing?" from the musical, Les Miserables. We would love to see you there! Come and sing along with Ailsa and the team, Tony on piano - singing all your old favourites! Plenty of parking, a lift, a spacious room, and well ventilated, friendly atmosphere. We would love to see you there!Email admin@musicforthememory for more details, or visit our websitehttps://musicforthememory.net.

Music maker volunteers are needed at Heathfield Youth Hub; a free and safe space for young people aged 11 to 19, (or those who will be turning 11 in year 6). They now seek a Music Maker Volunteer. - This role will begin in August/September and will take place in the evenings. We are looking for ‘Music Makers’ to join our volunteer team. We would like to facilitate jamming sessions for young people to play and try out new instruments. You may have experience teaching music, know how to play an instrument or be able to facilitate workshops, bands or singing groups. If you are enthusiastic about music, you will be able to utilise our new music room for young people to its full potential. - DBS check is required for this role (which they will pay for) - Applicants must be aged 16+ - Travel expenses (whether your own vehicle or via public transport) will be reimbursed - Free training will be given. To apply see: www.wealdenvolunteering.org.uk For more information please either come in and see us at Wealden Volunteering, or call 01825 760019 or email: office2wealdenvolunteering.org.uk

Youth Hub East Sussex. Heathfield Youth Hub is a free and safe space for young people aged: 11 to 19, or 10 who will be turning 11 in year 6. Sometimes young people need a place to go and something to do. We are here to support young people with whatever is on their mind. Take part in fun activities, make new friends and learn new skills, such as music, cooking and more. All our clubs and activities are LGBTQ+ friendly. There are also specific LGBTQ+ sessions, as well as our Funky Teens group. We also welcome young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND). We do a range of activities such as sports, arts and baking. We are due to open our new Youth Hub in the summer so now is an exciting time to begin volunteering!

Cuckoo Line Gala – The Spa Valley Railway will be opening the Heathfield Tunnel on as part of their Cuckoo Line Gala! The tunnel will be open for people to walk through on Friday 13th, Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th June between 10:00 and 17:00 from the portal on Station Approach. “An enormous amount of work has taken place behind the scenes to make this possible and to help support the Spa Valley Railway a small entry charge of £1 per adult and 50p per child will apply. Spa Valley Railway would be delighted to hear from any willing volunteers that would like to help support the opening and be on hand at the tunnel between 09:30 and 17:30 each day open/close up, take payments and hand out information leaflets. Please contact [email protected] if this is something you’d like to help with.

Congratulations to the Heathfield & Waldron Ladies Rugby Union Team, all the players and coaches for their recent promotion to Championship 2. What a great achievement for this small rural club to become the highest ranked Ladies team in Sussex at Level 3 nationally. Why don’t you pop along and watch the Sussex 7s Ladies on 14th June at Cross-in-Hand, have a drink and a burger and maybe donate to the new clubhouse if you can! Timing to be conformed, but for more information see: www.hwrfc.co.uk

Sing your own praises here on these pages, wave your flag and be proud of your club, organisation, charity or business by emailing: [email protected] It’s free for the community to use.

