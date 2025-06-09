Heathfield Town News

The tunnel will be open from 10:00 to 17:00 for visitors to explore and walk through the most significant piece of infrastructure on the Cuckoo Line. Walk through this piece of history 60 years to the day since it last saw a steam train pass through! There will be a small charge payable at the tunnel on the day, £1 per adult and 50p per child to walk through. (Pay on the day, at the tunnel portal) This payment helps cover the costs associated with opening the tunnel for this event; it is not for profit, as we are a charity.

Heathfield Ladies rugby team are celebrating, success ‘on the touchline’ and promotion to Championship 2, Level 3 nationally, just eight years after entering the RFU league structure. They are now the highest ranked Ladies team in Sussex. Last weekend, the majority of the Sussex County squad comprised of Heathfield players. The team first formed in 2016 under coach Fraser Goatcher, assisted by Chris Ambrosino. Initially playing a few friendlies. The following season they entered the National Challenge 3 (NC3) and soon started to show promise, losing just once that season and being promoted to NC2. Dan Suggitt took over as Head Coach three seasons ago and Chris Baker-Butler has joined Ambrosino in the coaching team. In recent years, the playing squad has increased and a second team, Heathfield Harriers, has been playing in NC3 this season; allowing players who are new to the game to build experience away from the more contentious 1st team matches as well as providing competition for places. Next season will be a challenge but morale within the squad is excellent. The team are in action playing on Saturday 14th June, when Heathfield host the Sussex 7s Tournament: involving both men and women’s teams. This runs from late morning till early evening – entry is free and everyone is welcome to the ground at Cross in Hand. The bar will be open and BBQs will be operating.

Two Tails Taproom who are back this weekend at Union Church, and on the 3rd weekend of the month, from May through to November, serving only the finest fresh, low-alcohol as well as, selected niche style beers, wines, ciders and spirits, soft drinks, bar food and snacks, from local independent producers. We're dog-friendly and family friendly with children welcome until 7pm. Whether you're joining us for the first time or returning for more, we can't wait to welcome you—and your family and friends—to Two Tails. Dates as follows: 13th-15th June, 18th-20th July, 15th-17th August, 19th-21st Sept. 17th-19th Oct, 14th-16th Nov. Opening times, Friday 4pm-9pm, Saturday 12pm-9pm, Sunday 1pm-7pm, the community hub at Union Church. See our banners in the railings outside Union Church Station Road or our facebook page: Two Tails Tap room, for further information.”

Repair Cafe Heathfield and Horam is also open this weekend. If you would like a repair of an item or have something that you would like to be restored we will be here for you this weekend on Saturday 13th June at Horam Village Hall, A267, Horam TN21 0JE from 9am until 12 noon and on every 2nd Saturday of the month except August. Help us preserve our environment and put a dent in our throw away culture. On most occasions we will be able to repair: Computers -electrical items - Furniture -Bookbinding - Minor mechanical problems - Bicycles - Knife Sharpening - Small sewing repairs - Clocks - Sewing Machine check-up. Come and try a delicious cake with a cup of coffee or tea for £2.50. We accept card reader payments. Heathfield Repair Café is generously funded by donations from Co-op Horam. Everyone is welcome and all services are free, but donations are welcome. For more information see: www.heathfieldrepaircafe.com or, our facebook page : facebook.com/RepairCafeTN21 for more details or email: [email protected]

The Plant Sale, on the lawn outside St Richard’s Churchis this weekend onSaturday 14th June from 10.30am until 12.40pm, Upper Station Road, Heathfield. Tea/Coffee and cake will be served in the church hall. In aid of church funds, please come along and support, bring a plant, buy a plant or just come for coffee and a natter.

A very special 10km run takes place this Sunday, for the 40th anniversary of Heathfield Runners at the HW rugby club, Cross in Hand, on Sunday June 15th where there will also be fun competitions for adults and kids, a BBQ and delicious home-made cakes, and some amazing prizes from local businesses in the Grand Raffle. More info at https://www.heathfieldrunners.club/eventsandresults

Heathfield CC Preloved Uniform sale by SOHCCwill take place on Thursday 19th June from 4pm - 7pm at Heathfield Community College

Hearing Aid Tubing and Maintenance Session returns on Friday 20th.Hearing aid maintenance volunteers will be at Union Church in Heathfield from 11am to 12 noon. No appointment necessary. Please remember to bring your brown book, if you have one. This service is only for people with NHS Hearing Aids including NHS patients seen at Specsavers. Patients from any surgery may attend. No appointment necessary. Hearing Aid tubes need replacing every 6 to 9 months. We cannot supply tubing for Hearing Aids with fine tubing, however these can be ordered from your supplier and we can fit them for you, if you are unable to fit them yourself. If you have a Hearing Aid with a thicker tube and earmould we can supply and fit this for you. We are unable to help patients supplied by Action of Deafness. You can request new tubing and batteries for Hearing Aids from Action for Deafness or if you have other problems, please call Action for Deafness on 01444 415582 Sessions take place on every 3rd Friday of the month (No session in October)

Heathfield Farmers’ Market. Our next market is on 21st June. As usual, there will be plenty of lovely fresh produce available.All our regular stalls will be there selling fresh fish, meat, eggs, cheese, fruit & vegetables, plants & herbs, goats milk products, bread, dog treats, cinnamon buns, cakes, traybakes and lots more. Chapel Café will have hot drinks available. Our craft stalls this month are From the Ashes selling beautiful turned wood products and some gorgeous knitted goods. Men’s Shed will have their eclectic mix of wooden gifts. Why not pop along and see what your local Farmers’ Market has to offer?The market runs on the third Saturday of the month from 9am to 12.30pm and is held in the Co-op carpark at 110 High Street, Heathfield. Free car parking too! We are always looking for new stalls at the market, so if you make something, either food or craft, and would be interested in having a stall, do please contact us at [email protected] to find out more. Future Dates: 19th July, 16th August, 20th September, 18th October, 15th November, 20thDecember.

Warbleton & District Horticultural & Poultry Society still have stalls available for their 2025 show, on Saturday 26th July 2025, Information, Classes, Rules and Entry forms are available on the website at: https://wdhps.co.uk/events The Summer Show will be on The Green, Rush Lake Green from 1:00pm. From 7.30pm Dance the night away with us and Taylormade, after a fun day at the show.

Friendship and Bereavement Coffee Mornings, onMondays at 10.30am at Twinn Café, High Street, Heathfield, for anyone who has been bereaved at any time and in any way: 7th July, 4th August, 1st September, 6th October, 3rd November, 1st December. Sponsored by Heathfield Funeral Service. Coffee is complimentary. Heathfield Benefice.

Junior Choir: every Friday from 15.45 until 16.30 in All Saints and St Richard’s School, for children in years 3 – 6. All rehearsals are run by an enhanced DBS checked, fully qualified music teacher with 20+ years of experience. If you are interested in joining this fun junior choir, who regularly sing for church services, please contact Simon at: [email protected]

Calling all Local Crafters - We need your help for our community Project. Tracy Williams and Union Church, Heathfield are planning a large display of poppies for Remembrance Day and we need your help crafting enough poppies!! A big thank you to everyone that has already made and dropped off poppies for us but, please keep making them as we need a lot more for our community project! In addition to knitted and crocheted poppies, poppies made out of felt are also fine! This is a great alternative if you are unable to knit or crochet but still want to be involved! Felt poppies are also a great way for local children to become involved! Perhaps even some local schools, Brownies or other children's groups might like to make some! All poppies will be used in a big display for Remembrance Day that myself and Union Church, Heathfield are planning, but we really need your help crafting enough poppies! Knitted or crocheted is fine, any pattern you like (there are many free patterns available online). Please leave 2 long ends of yarn from the middle to help us fix them in place. If you're not crafty or don't have the time but would still like to be involved then any donations of red or black yarn would be very much appreciated! Heathfield Crafts shop and Kit Wilson shop in Heathfield have both very kindly agreed to be drop off points for you to take your completed poppies and/or yarn. It's a big job and we're going to need LOADS of poppies to make it look effective which is why we've started so early! Please share and help spread the word! Thank You (T.Williams)

Baby and Toddler group at The Community Hub, Union Church, Heathfield, every Monday during term time. Refreshments available. Mondays 10-11.30am £1 per family.

1st Broad Oak and Punnetts Town Scouts group is really building up now and growing. We have a new squirrels section 4 & 5 year-olds, beavers 6 to 8 years old, cubs 8 to 10 1/2 year-olds, and Scouts 10 1/2 to 14yrs. Over the last year we have more than doubled in size and the programmes that are being run are amazing, with lots of activities outside and inside, to gain badges and awards; all of which really help to develop these young people. Those who join Scouts; which is the term used for the whole group of children and leaders, have a chance to really develop physically, mentally and spiritually without having to worry about being good academically. All the young people, whether boys or girls, have fun while they learn new skills. We still have space at the moment in each section and especially with the summer months coming would like to invite your young people to join us and learn new things and make new friends; as well as link up with friends who are already in the group. So don’t miss the opportunity of experiencing scouting, especially if your young person has been waiting for a space somewhere else. So don’t miss out and contact us either by text (07941) 041616 or email: [email protected] and the leader of the appropriate section will get in touch. We look forward to welcoming your youngster. To run brilliant programmes we also need help, in the form of leaders. We train you and will supply you with a uniform AND we can guarantee that you too will have Fun and who knows, you may also learn new skills and indeed share your skills with us. Contact us, using the phone number/email above We look forward to hearing from you. Lesley -Group Lead Volunteer

