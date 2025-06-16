Heathfield Town News

Monday 16th June was Sussex Day, “a day to celebrate all the good things about our wonderful county.” (WSCC) The Feast Day of St Richard, Bishop of Chichester from 1245 until 1253 and the Patron of Sussex. A new topper has been placed on the post box on Station Road, celebrating Sussex and made in aid of Hospice in the Weald, a local charity striving to provide care, advice and support for people with terminal or life limiting illness. Please give generously if you can. For more information please visit the website: www.hospiceintheweald.org.uk Sadly the vibrant Pride topper celebrating June as Pride month has been vandalised and is currently being repaired.

Heathfield Farmers’ Market. Our next market is this weekend, on 21st June. As usual, there will be plenty of lovely fresh produce available.All our regular stalls will be there selling fresh fish, meat, eggs, cheese, fruit & vegetables, plants & herbs, goats milk products, bread, dog treats, cinnamon buns, cakes, traybakes and lots more. Chapel Café will have hot drinks available. Our craft stalls this month are From the Ashes selling beautiful turned wood products and some gorgeous knitted goods. Men’s Shed will have their eclectic mix of wooden gifts. Why not pop along and see what your local Farmers’ Market has to offer?The market runs on the third Saturday of the month from 9am to 12.30pm and is held in the Co-op carpark at 110 High Street, Heathfield. Free car parking too! We are always looking for new stalls at the market, so if you make something, either food or craft, and would be interested in having a stall, do please contact us at [email protected] to find out more. Future Dates: 19th July, 16th August, 20th September, 18thOctober, 15th November, 20th December.

Community Lunch Club, at the Community hub, Union Church Heathfield. A chance to meet with others and enjoy a delicious, hot 2-course lunch with tea/coffee for just £5. This group runs on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays, (24th June and 8th July), and places can be booked with the church office. Age Concern Heathfield also provide a minibus to collect and return you if needed. These can be booked on 01435 866960

Friends of Punnetts Town Community Primary School are looking for a local band to play at the Punnetts Town Primary School Summer Fundraiser. This year they are holding a colour run for the families of the school and local residents on the afternoon of Saturday 12th July 2025 and are planning to have drinks and a bbq; which would be perfectly accompanied by some music! Maybe you’d like some exposure or practise. Or maybe you’re already established but you’d like to help out. Either way they would love to hear from you! They are also looking for local businesses that might like to sponsor the colour run and are asking for a £50 contribution to costs, in return for promotion of your business on the T-shirt of every participant in the colour run.The more sponsorship that can be mustered, will leave more profit for the school. If you think you, your company or business could help in anyway please get in touch. See our facebook page for details.

Young at Heart Community Club Heathfield meets Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10am until 3.30pm at Heathfield Park Cricket Club TN21 9AE. For more information, please call 07971032667 or email Rachel at: [email protected]

Age We Care takes place on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a one hour of various activities open to the community including: Kurling, Boccia, Singing, Arts and Craft throughout the month. Venue St Bartholemew’s Church, Cross in Hand. Full Respite Day Care is also available. Booking essential 01825 760176 or email [email protected].

Little Punnetts Toddler Group, meets every Thursday (term time only) from 9am until 11am. Come and connect with other parents and bring your little one for nursery rhymes, messy play, crafts and more… Located at Punnets Town Village Hall TN21 9DI for ages 0-5 years cost £2 per family.

Broad Oak Village Hall will be holding an AGM meeting on Monday 7th July at 18:30 in the small meeting room at Broad Oak Village Hall. If you would like to get involved with this small friendly committee in improving the hall for its many hirers and users you are welcome to attend. Last year a new heating system and solar panels were installed. This year projects have been installing a fire detection system and up-grading the ladies’ toilets. The committee are actively fundraising and applying for grants to improve the hall insulation before moving on to other improvements to the restrooms, kitchen and décor. For further information please email: [email protected]

Care for the Carers offers a range of information, advice and support groups across the district. To find your nearest group please visit the website at www.cftc.orguk?whats-on

Mankind Heathfield: ManKind is a free Support Group for men. Set up in 2020 in Eastbourne, ManKind provides a safe place for men to share how they are feeling and to support each other. The ManKind Heathfield group meets every Thursday evening from 6:30pm to 8:30pm at the Union Church Community Hub (High Street entrance). If you are struggling with your mental health currently, are in recovery and willing to share your experience with other men or, you support someone with a mental health condition, this group is for you. The group encourages men to talk about their feelings however, if you are not ready to share, you can just listen. The group is not able to offer counselling or therapy. If you are experiencing an acute mental health condition, speak to your GP. For further information or to contact us, see the ManKind Heathfield Facebook page or ManKind website (www.mankindcic.co.uk)

Baking and Cooking volunteers are needed to join the volunteer team at Heathfield Youth Hub to help young people to learn vital cooking skills and recipes that show healthy and sustainable living. A DBS check is required for this role (DBS check will be fully paid for). Applicants must be aged 16 or over. All mileage or public transport costs are paid and there are Free, training opportunities. To apply visit: wealdenvolunteering.org.uk and select apply to be aa volunteer.

Wealden Talking News provides a weekly memory stick of local news plus one magazine memory stick per month for the blind or partially sighted. The memory sticks are free and are also mailed at no charge. The organisation is a registered charity and is staffed entirely by volunteers. A memory stick player can be supplied on loan. For more information Ring 01435 862 304 (Please leave a message)

North Wealden Dementia Support Service. If you care for a person who is suffering from Dementia, the North Wealden Dementia Support Service offers information, advice and support to people with dementia and those who care for them. For those who wish to receive advice and support there is also a support group operating in Crowborough. For further information about this and other activities please contact Sarah Burchett, the Dementia Support Worker, on 07525 403854 or email: [email protected]

The Silver Line aims to combat loneliness in the over-55s by providing friendship, information and advice through calls to trained volunteers, supplying support especially for those who may be experiencing feelings of loneliness and isolation and by offering friendship, conversation, and support to older people. 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Whatever the day or time, you can pick up the phone and speak to a friendly Silver Line team member. Call free on: 0800 4 70 80 90.

https://www.thesilverline.org.uk/who-we-are/

Age Concern, Heathfield & District is a local, independent, registered Charity ( Charity Number 1205545) with a Chairman and Board of Trustees who meet regularly to ensure the efficient running of the service, that offers minibus and hospital car services, as well as a Men’s Shed, run entirely by volunteers. Age Concern Heathfield and District organise outings, trips and provide transport to various Lunches throughout the year. June trips include: Monday 23rd June Harry Ramsdens for Fish and Chips, Wednesday 25th June Country Lunches, Friday 27th June Tottingworth Farm. July: Friday 4th Eastbourne Pier, Monday 14th Hilliers Garden Centre, and trips in August include outingts to Ashdown Forest and Eastbourne Seafront. All trips include a stop for passengers to buy a cup of tea and cake! Outings do become booked quickly, so contact now for more information and details can be found at: www. ageconcernheathfield.org.uk/about-us/ Age Concern Heathfield and District also provide Shopping Minibuses which out every Thursday morning taking people to and from Heathfield for Shopping.

Heathfield Benefice runan Art and Craft Group that meets in St Richard's Hall on the second, fourth and (when there is one) fifth Wednesday afternoon in the month from 1.30pm. “Members bring along their artwork and work on it in a convivial atmosphere, sharing expertise and discussing their work; the group also hold exhibitions of their work from time to time - involvement with this is of course optional. Currently we have members working on drawing, painting, cross stitch, tapestry, knitting, card making and Scrabble; members with other interests are always welcome. There is no charge for membership; just a small donation to cover the cost of teas and coffee. If you would like to come along for the first time speak to George in church or use thecontact form on the website: www.heathfieldbenefice.org.uk/contactus to confirm the dates and time of the group.

Heathfield & Waldron Rotary Club are again organising their annual charity Classic Car and Bike Show on Sunday 10th August. Call out for anyone wishing to exhibit vehicles and for any local businesses who may be interested in taking a market stall at this ever-popular event. If interested please email [email protected].

Are you a young person living near Rushlake Green with special artistic talents? Or are you a professional who wants to develop artistic expression in local young people? If you are, check this out… The Rushlake Green Little Arts Grant Scheme - a legacy of the successful Rushlake Green Little Arts Festival in 2024 - offers financial support for activities to develop local young people’s creative skills and stimulate their involvement in the arts. The scheme will be open in May 2025, either to individual young people between the ages of 6 and 25 years, or to professional artists wanting to promote artistic expression in groups of young people residing in the parish of Warbleton. If you need financial support to pursue any artistic activity, and you or a participant resides in Warbleton parish, this grant scheme might help you. A grants panel will assess submissions from eligible applicants and offer the first grant of up to £400 in the last week of August 2025. The application process is simple, but must benefit a young person, or a group of young people, who reside in Warbleton Parish at the time of application. For more information or an application form, please email: [email protected]

Baby Bank and Beyond CIC. If you have any good quality clothing age 5-10, Baby Bank and beyond would be most grateful if you’d consider donating. Also needed: Cot blankets, Moses basket sheets, Sterilisers, Cot beds and Electric Breast Pumps. Drop off is in Hellingly or collection may be available. Message on the facebook page at: Baby Bank & Beyond CIC or Email: [email protected]

WhatsApp /text: 07355 445502

“𝑇ℎ𝑒𝑟𝑒 𝑎𝑛𝑡 𝑛𝑜 𝑝𝑙𝑎𝑐𝑒 𝑙𝑖𝑘𝑒 this page to publicise your events. So get your martlets all in a row and Email: [email protected] and include your news here next week. It is free for the community to use.

