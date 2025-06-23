Heathfield Town News

The Strolling Saxon, recently set out and completed an impressive 26.5 mile, fundraising 'stroll' around East Grinstead. At 5am, on the 21st June; one of the hottest days of last week, he started from East Grinsted Foodbank, wearing Saxon Chain Mail armour; weighing between 30-35kg and carrying his shield in 21 degrees! So far, the strolling Saxon’s achievement on Saturday has raised £715, in much needed funds for The East Grinstead Foodbank and in completing his challenge he weighed, 2 and a half stone lighter than when he set off! Donations are still being accepted so see:

If you would like to follow The Strolling Saxon, look for 'The Strolling Saxon' on Facebook where you can follow his progress as well as offer suggestions to him for future causes and events:

In July Gav Collins will travel to Portsmouth for his next marathon, before setting his sights on Heathfield in September. So, if you are lucky enough to see a Saxon come strolling, when you are out and about, he says do “give me a beep or a high five or just a hello.”

£400 grant for local artistic young person. Rushlake Green’s Little Arts Festival (LAF) has been successful since 2014 encouraging local involvement in all aspects of the arts. As part of its ambition to support young people with artistic talent, LAF has announced an exciting scheme. They will award an annual grant of £400 to any young person between 6 and 25 years of age living within the Warbleton Parish , or within 1 mile of the parish boundary, or studying full-time at one of the schools or colleges immediately surrounding the parish (including Heathfield Community College). The money could be used to help with the costs of a summer school, specialist tuition or putting on an event etc. Apply up to 31st July. For more information or an application form, please email: [email protected] and see https://littleartsfestival.co.uk.

Heathfield Artisan Market is on Saturday 5th July from 9am until 2pm, at State Hall, Station Road, Heathfield TN218LD and on the first Saturday of every Month thereafter. Free entry and dog friendly. Local crafters from all over East Sussex. There is a wonderful Coffee Shop (Noakes Coffee) for a hot drink and a cake. If you’d like some more info on any of our events, or to book a stall please email at: [email protected]

Heathfield and Horam Ladies Football Team. Ladies in the Heathfield and surrounding areas We Need You! Heathfield and Horam Ladies FC are currently recruiting for the new 2025/26 season and we are offering *Free training until Mid-August* for you to have plenty of time to decide on if you would like to sign up for us! We currently train on a 2-week rotation - week 1 Wednesdays at Sheep Setting Lane, week 2 Tuesdays at Horam. Giving plenty of options as to when you can come and join us and get started! Please message Manager Emma on 07704227357 for further details on what to expect and the next month's schedule. We can't wait to see you there

Broad Oak Village Hall will be holding an AGM meeting on Monday 7th July at 18:30 in the small meeting room at Broad Oak Village Hall. If you would like to get involved with this small friendly committee in improving the hall for its many hirers and users you are welcome to attend. Last year a new heating system and solar panels were installed. This year projects have been installing a fire detection system and up-grading the ladies’ toilets. The committee are actively fundraising and applying for grants to improve the hall insulation before moving on to other improvements to the restrooms, kitchen and décor. For further information please email: [email protected]

Calling all Local Crafters - We need your help for our community Project. Tracy Williams and Union Church, Heathfield are planning a large display of poppies for Remembrance Day and we need your help crafting enough poppies!! A big thank you to everyone that has already made and dropped off poppies for us but, please keep making them as we need a lot more for our community project! In addition to knitted and crocheted poppies, poppies made out of felt are also fine! This is a great alternative if you are unable to knit or crochet but still want to be involved! Felt poppies are also a great way for local children to become involved! Perhaps even some local schools, Brownies or other children's groups might like to make some! All poppies will be used in a big display for Remembrance Day that myself and Union Church, Heathfield are planning, but we really need your help crafting enough poppies! Knitted or crocheted is fine, any pattern you like (there are many free patterns available online). Please leave 2 long ends of yarn from the middle to help us fix them in place. If you're not crafty or don't have the time but would still like to be involved then any donations of red or black yarn would be very much appreciated! Heathfield Crafts shop and Kit Wilson shop in Heathfield have both very kindly agreed to be drop off points for you to take your completed poppies and/or yarn. It's a big job and we're going to need LOADS of poppies to make it look effective which is why we've started so early! Please share and help spread the word! Thank You (T.Williams)

Think.Heathfield.Do you have a Heathfield loyalty card? If not…why not?Every time you shop at a participating store, you’ll collect a stamp. There are a large number of participating shops, so keep spending to fill those cards up. Once completed simply leave the card with the shop owner for collection and entry into the draw! Completed cards will be entered into the Monthly draw to win £50 worth of vouchers to spend locally. Each shop that participates in the Think.Heathfield loyalty card scheme, should be displaying a Think.Heathfield loyalty sticker in their window. To find out morego into any shop/business who has the sticker in the window, for example: Gemini Greetings or All wrapped up. If you want to be in the draw, all you need to do is shop local and get your card stamped.

The Little Arts Festival are planning a mini festival weekend for 2025 from September 25th -28th, centred at Dunn Village Hall. There will be music, art and workshops for all – keep up to date with developments by visiting: www.littleartsfestival.co.uk

Open Garden. Enjoy a peaceful afternoon wandering through a beautiful garden, bursting with colour– all in support of Medicines Sans Frontiers. Parking available. £10 entry to include tea and cake. Save the date - Saturday 19th July 2.00pm-4.30pm South Binns, Swife Lane, Broad Oak, East Sussex, TN21 8UX Medicines Sans Frontiers sometime known as Doctors without Boarders “is an international humanitarian organisation providing medical care in more than 70 countries… experts at working in fast-moving and highly-insecure environments. So, whether it's launching a rapid response or delivering community care, we go wherever we are needed most. In 2023, we admitted more than 1.3 million people to our hospitals and held more than 16.4 million consultations, including at mobile clinics and in refugee camps.” For more information see: www.msf.org.uk

A local band, musician or DJ still wanted, to play at the Punnetts Town Primary School Summer Fundraiser, a colour run for the families of the school and local residents on the afternoon of Saturday 12th July 2025 at 2pm. Drinks and a bbq which would be perfectly accompanied by some music! Maybe you’d like some exposure or practise. Or maybe you’re already established but you’d like to help out? Either way they would love to hear from you!

Fun for all the Family, Get ready to run and laugh and get covered in a rainbow of colours at our super fun, Colour run event at Punnetts Town Primary School Summer Colour Run. Saturday 12th July 2025 at 2pm, with drinks/bar from 2pm and a bbq from 3.30pm. Tickets available via Arbor (School), or Eventbrite, Single adult/child £6 each or family of 4 £20 additional family members £5 each with a family member. 1 colour run ticket includes, warm up, t shirt, sunglasses and medal and a free entry for your child or children into the competitive kids race, at 3.30pm. Timings 2pm Registration, 2.15pm Warm up with Pink Fox Fitness, 2.30pm first family colour run. 3pm 2nd Family Colour Run, 3.30pm Competitive Kids race.

Community Awards. Nominations are now open for this year’s Ashdown Radio Community Awards https://www.ashdownradio.com/.../the-ashdown-radio.../ The awards will take place on Friday 26th September at the East Sussex National Hotel in Uckfield. Being held in conjunction with Wealden Volunteering, the evening will celebrate the achievements of local people from across Heathfield, Crowborough, Uckfield and surrounding areas, across 14 categories. Choose a category to nominate now, and by nominating you have the chance to win a pair of tickets to the awards ceremony! Nominations close at 23:59 on Friday 27th June 2025 Categories include: Volunteer of the Year, Charity Fundraiser of the Year, Sporting Achievement of the Year, Young Person of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Carer of the Year, Community Group Award, Arts and Culture Award, Community Green Award, Parent/Guardian of the Year, Charity of the Year, Good Neighbour of the Year, Service to our community Award.

Sports Facilitator Role. Heathfield Volunteering are looking for a Sports facilitator at

Heathfield Youth Hub, which is a free and safe space for young people aged 11 to 19, or 10 year-olds who will be turning 11 in Year 6. They are seeking a sports facilitators to join their volunteer team. They have a large sports hall and basketball court where they do a range of sports, such as: Football, Basketball and Badminton and are looking for volunteers who enjoy sports, and would be happy to help run some sports activities in our youth sessions.

To apply follow the link below visit: www. wealdenvolunteering.org.uk apply-to-be-a…

Social 7s Netball League, Netball Tournament on Saturday 9th August from10am until · Get ready for fast passes, big smiles and community spirit at its best! Are you up for some friendly competition at our grassroots netball tournament? We provide qualified umpires to take the heat off teams, so you can focus on your game. Everyone’s welcome! University of Brighton netball courts, Brighton BN1 9PHTeam entry fee £75. We provide the umpires, so you just have to turn up and focus on your game. Free parking, Raffle, On-site toilets/changing facilities. For more information see: https://www.instagram.com/social_7s_netball/ To register your team, please complete the form via the link and send your £10 deposit using the bank details supplied, Full payment is due by 31 July.

Rural Sussex Girl – is a friendly local community for women across Sussex looking to make new connections, try something different, and have a laugh along the way.

Here’s what’s coming up this week: Mosaic Sun Catcher Workshop at Newick Community Centre on Friday 27 June, 7–9PM Create your own beautiful sun catcher with Amber Joy Creative Studio – perfect for beginners, crafters, or anyone after a fun and relaxed evening. Tea & coffee included! And Run & Coffee Club (Parkrun) will take place at Wakehurst, Haywards Heath, on Saturday 28th June, from 8:45–10:30 AM This is a super friendly run/walk (great for beginners!) followed by coffee and chats at The Stables Kitchen. Come solo or with a mate – all welcome. Both activities are great for meeting new people and doing something a bit different. Join our Facebook group at: www.facebook.com/groups/ruralsussexgirl

Write your inclusion and send it to: [email protected]

1 . Contributed Youth Hub Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Hearing Aid sessions Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Poppies still needed Photo: Submitted