Heathfield Town News

Rapkyns Nursery was started by plant enthusiast Steven Moore; who sadly passed away Christmas Eve 2023, from Motor Neurone Disease. Morag, is continuing to run the nursery with the help of volunteers; who began helping when Steven was diagnosed.At Rapkyns Nursery we have been growing plants in our idyllic country setting for over 30 years. We currently have so many beautiful plants, that it really does feel like a wonderful garden and place to be. With several places to sit and relax, we encourage you to bring a flask and enjoy some down time in our colourful, tranquil setting. We are open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10.30am until 5pm, Street End Lane, Broad Oak, Heathfield TN21 8UB. For information, please see our website at wwww.rapkynsnursery.co.uk or our facebook page: Rapkyns nursery As well as visiting the nursery, you can find the popular Rapkyns Nursery plant stall at many events, including local plant fairs and National Garden Scheme open gardens. Check our social media pages for details.

Heathfield Artisan Market is this weekend on Saturday 5th July from 9am until 2pm, at State Hall, Station Road, Heathfield TN218LD and on the first Saturday of every Month thereafter. Free entry and dog friendly. Local crafters from all over East Sussex. There is a wonderful Coffee Shop (Noakes Coffee) for a hot drink and a cake. If you’d like some more info on any of our events, or to book a stall please email at: [email protected]

Broad Oak Village Hall will be holding an AGM meeting on Monday 7th July at 18:30 in the small meeting room at Broad Oak Village Hall. If you would like to get involved with this small friendly committee in improving the hall for its many hirers and users you are welcome to attend. Last year a new heating system and solar panels were installed. This year projects have been installing a fire detection system and up-grading the ladies’ toilets. The committee are actively fundraising and applying for grants to improve the hall insulation before moving on to other improvements to the restrooms, kitchen and décor. For further information please email: [email protected]

Singing for Fun, in aid of Hospice in the Weald, Summer Concert will be held on Monday 7th July, 7pm for a 7.30pm start at Union Church Croft Road in Crowborough. Entry by donation, cash only please.

Community Lunch Club, at the Community hub, Union Chruch Heathfield. A chance to meet with others and enjoy a delicious, hot 2-course lunch with tea/coffee for just £5. This group runs on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays, (8th and 22nd July), and places can be booked with the church office. Age Concern Heathfield also provide a minibus to collect and return you if needed. These can be booked on 01435 866960

Repair Cafe Heathfield and Horam. If you would like a repair of an item or have something that you would like to be restored we will be here for you this weekend on Saturday 12th July at Horam Village Hall, A267, Horam TN21 0JE from 9am until 12 noon and on every 2nd Saturday of the month except August. Help us preserve our environment and put a dent in our throw away culture. On most occasions we will be able to repair: Computers -electrical items - Furniture -Bookbinding - Minor mechanical problems - Bicycles - Knife Sharpening - Small sewing repairs - Clocks - Sewing Machine check-up. Come and try a delicious cake with a cup of coffee or tea for £2.50. We accept card reader payments. Heathfield Repair Café is generously funded by donations from Co-op Horam. Everyone is welcome and all services are free, but donations are welcome. For more information see: www.heathfieldrepaircafe.com or, our facebook page : facebook.com/RepairCafeTN21 for more details or email: [email protected]

Colour Run tickets are now on sale…don’t miss out on all the fun for all the Family, Get ready to run and laugh and get covered in a rainbow of colours at our super fun, Colour run event at Punnetts Town Primary School Summer Colour Run. Saturday 12th July 2025 at 2pm, with drinks/bar from 2pm and a bbq from 3.30pm. Tickets available via Arbor (School), or Eventbrite, Single adult/child £6 each or family of 4 £20 additional family members £5 each with a family member. 1 colour run ticket includes, warm up, t shirt, sunglasses and medal and a free entry for your child or children into the competitive kids race, at 3.30pm. Timings 2pm Registration, 2.15pm Warm up with Pink Fox Fitness, 2.30pm first family colour run. 3pm 2ndFamily Colour Run, 3.30pm Competitive Kids race.

Heathfield Farmers’ Market. We look forward to welcoming you to our next Farmers’ Market which will take place on Saturday 19th July, from 9am to 12.30pm. We are always looking for new stalls at the market, so if you make something, either food or craft, and would be interested in having a stall, do please contact us at [email protected] to find out more. The market runs on the third Saturday of the month and is held in the Co-op carpark at 110 High Street, Heathfield. Free car parking too! Future Dates: 16th August, 20thSeptember, 18th October, 15th November, 20th December.

Touch the Sky, Alumnae, Saturday 19th July at 5.30pm at St Bartholomew’s Church in Burwash, conducted by Hilary Pell and accompanied by Derrick Thompson. Programme includes: Children will listen from Into the Woods by Steven Sondhelm, Blue Skies, Irving Berlin, Beautiful - Carol King, Sing Gently -Eric Whitacre Count the Stars -Andy Beck and many more songs for a summer afternoon. Tickets cost £10 which includes a glass of wine and nibbles. Tickets are available from The flower shop, Burwash and The Blacksmiths Tea and Coffee shop, High Street, Burwash (one free coffee with every two tickets purchased at the Blacksmith’s Tea and Coffee shop) or online at ‘wegottickets.com/event/658706

Open Garden. Enjoy a peaceful afternoon wandering through a beautiful garden, bursting with colour– all in support of Medicines Sans Frontiers. Parking available. £10 entry to include tea and cake. Save the date - Saturday 19th July 2.00pm-4.30pm South Binns, Swife Lane, Broad Oak, East Sussex, TN21 8UX Medicines Sans Frontiers sometime known as Doctors without Boarders “is an international humanitarian organisation providing medical care in more than 70 countries… experts at working in fast-moving and highly-insecure environments. So, whether it's launching a rapid response or delivering community care, we go wherever we are needed most. In 2023, we admitted more than 1.3 million people to our hospitals and held more than 16.4 million consultations, including at mobile clinics and in refugee camps.” For more information see: www.msf.org.uk

Support Broad Oak Village Hall. Enter their super draw to win: A Nintendo Switch 2 and mega bundle or £1,000 cash prize. See: www.wealdencommunitylottery.co.uk - Broad Oak Village Hall.

NEW Demelza shop coming soon! Have you got a few spare hours and wondering what to do with yourself? How about volunteering in a Demelza shop? You will meet like-minded people and be part of a great team. With our new Heathfield shop opening in the next couple of months, you can register your interest now! We appreciate every form of donation of time, skills and expertise. From our charity shops and fundraising events to our communities and hospice sites, there are plenty of opportunities to volunteer with Delmeza. To find out more telephone: 01795 845 170 or see our website at demelza.org.uk Demelza offering extraordinary care for extraordinary children.

Pipers News currently have an offer allowing you to try their newspaper and magazine delivery service for up to 4 weeks - with no delivery charge. Whether you enjoy reading your favourite newspaper with a quiet coffee at home or grab it on your way out of the door for your morning commute, Pipers News can deliver in time for breakfast. This is aNew Customer Offer for which you can find details by visiting: www.pipersnews.co.uk/new-customers

Little Punnetts Toddler Group, meets every Thursday (term time only) from 9am until 11am. Come and connect with other parents and bring your little one for nursery rhymes, messy play, crafts and more… Located at Punnets Town Village Hall TN21 9DI for ages 0-5 years cost £2 per family.

Age We Care takes place on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a one hour of various activities open to the community including: Kurling, Boccia, Singing, Arts and Craft throughout the month. Venue St Bartholemew’s Church, Cross in Hand. Full Respite Day Care is also available. Booking essential 01825 760176 or email [email protected].

Young at Heart Community Club Heathfield meets Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10am until 3.30pm at Heathfield Park Cricket Club TN21 9AE. For more information, please call 07971032667 or email Rachel at: [email protected]

Chair Yoga Weekly Drop-In Classes @ Union Church Heathfield. For those who wish to try Yoga but find it difficult moving up and down from the floor. Please join us in our relaxed and friendly atmosphere where we take a gentle approach to improved health and well-being. Monday Afternoons – (2:30pm until 3:20pm) Wednesday Mornings – (11:00am until 11:50am) All ages and abilities are welcomed. No need to book, just come along and enjoy. £8 pay as you go.

Heathfield Fitcamp. At £15 for a 4-week cycle or £4 a session Heathfield Fitcamp meets on Monday and Wednesdays from 6:30-7:30pm at: the Union Church Hall Heathfield on Mondays and Five Ashes Village Hall on Wednesdays. Suitable for all abilities, with Free Parking. For more information see our facebook page: Heathfield Fitcamp and send a message or comment for more details.

Breast Cancer Now. “Thousands of amazing people come together to drink tea, sell cakes, run raffles, host games and much more to raise vital funds for people affected by breast cancer. Join them this August, order your Afternoon Tea fundraising kit today. With Afternoon Tea, you're not just raising funds, you're raising hope for people affected by breast cancer”. Join Breast Cancer Now, this August by taking part in or arranging an Afternoon Tea in Heathfield. To order your Afternoon Tea fundraising kit today. Visit: www.breastcancernow.org/afternoon-tea/sign-up-to-hold-an-afternoon-tea? Or if you’d prefer to register over the phone, you can always call on: 0333 20 70 300.

The Strolling Saxon, is coming to raise funds for a charity in Heathfield soon. Gav Collins; often referred to as, the Strolling Saxon, is a charity fundraiser and member of Uckfield bonfire society. You may have already spotted him in and around Heathfield, over the last few weeks. Unarmed (no weapons) just his armour and shield, he has been training for marathons, that are due to take place over the next few months. Donations are still being accepted for his previous achievement, a 26.5 miles walk around East Grinsted in aid of East Grinsted Foodbank. Competed in 32 degrees heat; at the time of writing, Gav has raised £850 through his ‘gofundme’ site, with additional sponsorships/collections received on the day, leaving the amount currently raised as over £1,200. For more details, see:

The Rotary Club of Heathfield and Waldron Classic Car Show, registrations for stalls and/or vehicles, classic or cherished are still open. The Classic Car and Bike Show 2025 will take place on 10th August from 10am until 4pm at the Recreation Ground Waldron TN21 0RB. Entry to the show is £2 adults, Free for kids. There will be local venders, beer and wine, BBQ, Pimms and Prosecco, Live music, Ice Cream, Afternoon Teas, bouncy castle and Free Parking. Supporting Rotary Charities: Friends of Waldron Churches and Sussex Family Support Work.

Let your fingers stroll along a line or two for next week’s Heathfield News. Email: [email protected] with your inclusion, or for more information about including your news here.

