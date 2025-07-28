Heathfield Town News

Don't be lonely over August when all the other groups stop! Union Church Heathfield invite you to “Come and join us for Chomp and Chat Senior edition, community lunches for people aged 55 and over. You are invited to join in for a delicious healthy 2-course lunch on Tuesday 5th and Tuesday the 19th August from 12.30pm until 2pm. (£5 for two course, for those who can afford it but free if you can't). We will also be having a little bit of fun with a quiz or craft afterwards. Pre-lunch service 11.45 to 12.15pm all are welcome. Union Church, Station Road, Heathfield TN21 8LB. Call Vicky on 01435 867195. Age Concern are offering lifts for people who can't make it under their own steam. (Call Elizabeth on 01435 866960 to book)” And due to popular request:

Chomp and Chat for families is back! Do hurry and book your space for Monday 4th and Monday 18thAugust. Free School holiday lunch club for local families (everyone gets to eat) 11.30am for craft and games and lunch at 12.30pm. Limited numbers, so booking is essential. Call 01435 867195 or email [email protected] Veggie or vegan alternative available, please advise dietary requirements at time of booking. All children must be accompanied by a responsible adult. This group is being run by Union Church purely for the benefit of the community and does not contain religious content.

Welcome Baptist Church - Children's Activities. Join us for some Messy Family Fun this Summer! Get ready for crafts, giggles, and plenty of mess! Booking is essential – click the link below to secure your spot! Payment is required at time of booking. Please book for each child over 1 year old attending. M Open to all babies, toddlers and primary aged kids Don’t miss out – it’s going to be messy and marvellous! Wednesday 6th August https://www.welcomebaptistchurch.uk/.../messy-family-fun-17Friday 8th August https://www.welcomebaptistchurch.uk/.../messy-family-fun-18Wednesday 13th August https://www.welcomebaptistchurch.uk/.../messy-family-fun-19Friday 15th August https://www.welcomebaptistchurch.uk/.../messy-family-fun-20

Congratulations to South Binns, Open Garden held on 19th July in aid of Medicines Sans Frontiers, which raised over £1400 for Medicines San Frontiers. Medicines Sans Frontiers sometime known as Doctors without Boarders “is an international humanitarian organisation providing medical care in more than 70 countries… experts at working in fast-moving and highly-insecure environments. So, whether it's launching a rapid response or delivering community care, we go wherever we are needed most. In 2023, we admitted more than 1.3 million people to our hospitals and held more than 16.4 million consultations, including at mobile clinics and in refugee camps.” For more information see: www.msf.org.uk

Heathfield Artisan Market is this weekend on Saturday 2nd August from 9am until 2pm, at State Hall, Station Road, Heathfield TN218LD and on the first Saturday of every Month thereafter. Free entry and dog friendly. Local crafters from all over East Sussex. There is a wonderful Coffee Shop (Noakes Coffee) for a hot drink and a cake. If you’d like some more info on any of our events, or to book a stall please email at: [email protected]

Age We Care takes place on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a one hour of various activities open to the community including: Kurling, Boccia, Singing, Arts and Craft throughout the month. Venue St Bartholemew’s Church, Cross in Hand. Full Respite Day Care is also available. Booking essential 01825 760176 or email [email protected].

Young at Heart Community Club Heathfield meets Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10am until 3.30pm at Heathfield Park Cricket Club TN21 9AE. For more information, please call 07971032667 or email Rachel at: [email protected]

Wanted, Le Marche Car Park Marshalls. Le Marche is an important event in the Heathfield calendar. The town is transformed into tastes and smells from all over, as a wealth of delicious foods are for sale at the various stalls. The French market takes place annually, and this year will be on Bank Holiday Monday 25th August. Heathfield & Waldron Rotary Club are looking to recruit marshalls for the market car park, the entrance at Station Road, and the bus stop in the High Street. To apply see: https://wealdenvolunteering.org.uk/.../apply-to-be-a.../ Or for more information see: https://wealdenvolunteering.org.uk/.../le-marche-car.../

Groundwork Wealden. Looking for free outdoor activities for your child this summer holidays? Groundwork South are running free outdoor activities and forest school days for children aged 9-16 in Heathfield and the surrounding areas this summer! Our activity days are a great chance for your child to socialise, make friends, learn about the outdoors, gain confidence and have a free lunch. Our days are aimed at kids who most need us, which may include children receiving free school meals, with a special educational need or in foster care, though we recognise every child’s need is different. Find out if your child is eligible and apply below, or contact via email: Darch’s Wood: https://eequ.org/.../haf-darchs-wood-and-st-barts... Heathfield Youth Hub: https://eequ.org/.../haf-heathfield-youth-hub-with... or email: [email protected]

The Rotary Club of Heathfield and Waldron Classic Car Show and Bike Show 2025 will take place on 10thAugust from 10am until 4pm at the Recreation Ground Waldron TN21 0RB. Entry to the show is £2 adults, Free for kids. There will be local venders, beer and wine, BBQ, Pimms and Prosecco, Live music, Ice Cream, Afternoon Teas, bouncy castle and Free Parking. Supporting Rotary Charities: Friends of Waldron Churches and Sussex Family Support Work.

Baby Bank and Beyond, 23/7/25 needed: Sterilisers, toys, swaddles, Baby Carriers, Baby Baths, Moses Baskets, Sheets and blankets, muslins, cots, new underwear, activity gyms, games, stairgates and unused toiletries. If you need help or have items to donate? Please do get in touch. Email: [email protected]

Wanted, Join the Cattle Team for Heathfield Agricultural Show who are looking for a friendly, organised volunteer to take on the role of Cattle Committee Secretary for the Heathfield Agricultural Show. Just 4 cattle committee meetings a year. Help coordinate a brilliant cattle section on Show Day. Cattle knowledge and showing experience would be helpful but are not required! This is a great opportunity to get involved in a much-loved local event, meet like-minded people, and support the rural community. Interested or want to know more? Full details can be found here: https://www.heathfieldshow.org/.../cattle-committee...

Sussex Police. Who do I report antisocial behaviour to? Non-Emergency ASB - Report online or call 101 - Ongoing issues like drug use, or reckless driving, Housing issues – Contact your local council - Report noise complaints, abandoned vehicles or fly tipping. If a crime is happening now – Call 999 - In an emergency always call 999 including violent behaviour, criminal damage or immediate threats. You can find out more about the types of ASB here https://orlo.uk/UJKQJ Reports help us take action.

Heathfield & District Bonfire Society are proud to assist the local group who have driven Heathfield’s commemoration of VJ Day on Friday 15th of August 7:30pm at Jubilee Park, Ghyll Road, Heathfield. Please come along to mark this occasion and to pay respects to those who gave so much. VJ Day or Victory Over Japan commemorates the day that Japan surrendered to Allied Forces, thus marking the end of WWII. 2025 marks the 80th Anniversary.

Hear ye, hear ye! Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council are asking: Do you have a loud and clear voice and a love for tradition? We’re on the lookout for a new Town Crier to represent our community with pride and pageantry! If you're interested in this historic and ceremonial role, please contact the Clerk for more details and an application form: 01435 865 700 Email: [email protected] Help us keep this time-honoured tradition alive!

Warbleton Church Roof Repair Fund Appeal, to keep the weather out and the warmth within. “As a church, we need to make some essential repairs to our roof, gutters and tower, that were highlighted in our recent inspection, The total cost will be £15,000 and we are calling upon your generosity to help raise this money. We are aiming to raise these funds by the end of September 2025. Payments can be made directly to the church bank account using the following bank details ensuring Roof Fund is used as the reference: Sort Code 20-27-91 Barclays Bank Account number 70032425 Account Name: Warbleton Parochial Church Council (Warbleton PCC)

Warbleton Parish Church are trying to raise £15,000 to pay for repairs to the church roof, gutters and tower by holding a Quiz Night at Punnetts Town Village Hall on Friday 12th September 2025 at 6.30pm for 7pm start. All proceeds will go to the church roof repair fund. Teams of 6 or join a table on the night, Bring your own bottle. Tea Coffee, Juice will be available, Bookings are required by Friday 5th September/. £5 per person or £30 per table. Cheques payable to: Warbleton Parochial Church Council. Send to Meryl Clark, PCC Treasurer, Marmegmon, Punnetts Town, Heathfield. TN21 9PE. For more information see: warbletonchurch.org.uk or the Warbleton Church Facebook page. Please help us to keep our Church warm and dry, large or small donations are also gratefully received and appreciated. For more information contact Meryl Clark: [email protected]

Join the Summer Reading Challenge 2025 takes place between 6th July and 6th September. The Summer Reading challenge is a national annual programme produced by The Reading Agency and delivered in partnership with libraries. This year’s Challenge aims to allow children to tap into a world of imagination through reading, exploring the magical connection between storytelling and nature. Registration is open now. Aimed at children 4 years and older. Visit the East Sussex Libraries website, or pop into Heathfield Library and join. Opening hours Monday 10am to 1pm Tuesday10am to 5pm Wednesday closed Thursday 2pm to 6pm Friday 10am to 4pm Saturday 10am to 1pm.

Free children’s event Grow the Story, story hunt with John Kirk on Saturday 23rd August 10:30 at Heathfield library 10.30am until 11.30am (there is also a session at Crowborough library). Limited places. Booking essential. Book via East Sussex Library and Information Service website, or pop into the library. Suitable for all ages of children.

Heathfield CC Pre-loved Uniform Sales. Thanks to more generous donations from local families, we can announce a second preloved uniform sale this summer This will take place on 26th August at Heathfield Community College From 2.30-4pm at the student entrance if weather permitting. Donations can still be dropped at the school reception up until and during the sale. Many thanks to our generous community, our volunteers at SOHCC and our school facilities team

Drop in zine making and more! Summer Crafting Fun – Zine Making, at Heathfield Library is on 2nd August from 10am until 1pm. As part of the summer fun in libraries, this is a fun and colourful family activity to celebrate summer and the Reading Challenge 2025. This is a free event. No need to bool or be a member of the library. Create your very own folded book and decorate with your own story, with art or just some stickers! East Sussex Libraries Phone: 0345 60 80 196 Email: [email protected]Future craft events: Macrame 7th and 9th August 12pm until 5pm. Silhouettes and sunsets, 15th August from 10.30am until 11.30am, a Wildlife Workshop with David Shepherd Wildlife foundation. Learn about endangered animals and get crafty with a wildlife related activity. Suitable for ages 6-11 years. Younger children will need support from a parent/carer.

Important, change of contact details for inclusions. Please note the new contact address for your news, club/group/local organisations’ information here, please use the new email address: [email protected] Apologies to anyone who may have been trying to make contact for inclusion in the last few weeks, via the previous contact link. Sorry, there is an unresolved issue. Please email me on the new address.

