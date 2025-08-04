Heathfield Town News

Entry to the show is £2 adults, Free for kids. There will be local venders, beer and wine, BBQ, Pimms and Prosecco, Live music, Ice Cream, Afternoon Teas, bouncy castle and Free Parking. Supporting Rotary Charities: Friends of Waldron Churches and Sussex Family Support Work. (Also Art Show 10am until 4pm) in the Lucas Village Hall.

Calling artists. What does Peace on Earth mean to you? Union Church Heathfield Christmas Tree Festival this year, will have a theme of 'Peace on Earth' (we need it!). As part of this we are inviting people to send us digital photographs or scanned artworks that represent what this means to them. We will then choose a few to be shown on our big screen throughout the festival and especially at Candlelit Peace Vigils we will be holding. Please send any submissions to Vicky, at: [email protected] by the middle of November.

Wanted, Le Marche Car Park Marshalls. Le Marche is an important event in the Heathfield calendar. The town is transformed into tastes and smells from all over, as a wealth of delicious foods are for sale at the various stalls. The French market takes place annually, and this year will be on Bank Holiday Monday 25th August. Heathfield & Waldron Rotary Club are looking to recruit marshalls for the market car park, the entrance at Station Road, and the bus stop in the High Street. To apply see: https://wealdenvolunteering.org.uk/.../apply-to-be-a.../ Or for more information see: https://wealdenvolunteering.org.uk/.../le-marche-car.../

Care for the Carers offers a range of information, advice and support groups across the district. To find your nearest group please visit the website at www.cftc.orguk?whats-on

Hearing Aid Tubing and Maintenance Session. Hearing aid maintenance volunteers will be at Union Church in Heathfield every 3rd Friday of the month (Friday 15th August) from 11am to 12 noon. No session in February or October. No appointment necessary. Please remember to bring your brown book, if you have one. This service is only for people with NHS Hearing Aids including NHS patients seen at Specsavers. Patients from any surgery may attend. No appointment necessary. Hearing Aid tubes need replacing every 6 to 9 months. We cannot supply tubing for Hearing Aids with fine tubing, however these can be ordered from your supplier and we can fit them for you, if you are unable to fit them yourself. If you have a Hearing Aid with a thicker tube and earmould we can supply and fit this for you. We are unable to help patients supplied by Action of Deafness. You can request new tubing and batteries for Hearing Aids from Action for Deafness or if you have other problems, please call Action for Deafness on 01444 415582

Community Lunch Club, at the Community hub, Union Chruch Heathfield. A chance to meet with others and enjoy a delicious, hot 2-course lunch with tea/coffee for just £5. This group runs on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays, (12th and 26th July), and places can be booked with the church office. Age Concern Heathfield also provide a minibus to collect and return you if needed. These can be booked on 01435 866960

Mankind Heathfield: ManKind is a free Support Group for men. Set up in 2020 in Eastbourne, ManKind provides a safe place for men to share how they are feeling and to support each other. The ManKind Heathfield group meets every Thursday evening from 6:30pm to 8:30pm at the Union Church Community Hub (High Street entrance). If you are struggling with your mental health currently, are in recovery and willing to share your experience with other men or, you support someone with a mental health condition, this group is for you. The group encourages men to talk about their feelings however, if you are not ready to share, you can just listen. The group is not able to offer counselling or therapy. If you are experiencing an acute mental health condition, speak to your GP. For further information or to contact us, see the ManKind Heathfield Facebook page or ManKind website (www.mankindcic.co.uk)

Heathfield Farmers’ Market. We look forward to welcoming you to our next Farmers’ Market which will take place on Saturday 16th August, from 9am to 12.30pm. We are always looking for new stalls at the market, so if you make something, either food or craft, and would be interested in having a stall, do please contact us at [email protected] to find out more. The market runs on the third Saturday of the month and is held in the Co-op carpark at 110 High Street, Heathfield. Free car parking too! Future Dates: 20th September, 18th October, 15th November, 20th December.

Calling all Local Crafters - Absolutely amazing response so far from the local crafty community! This week's running total is 2,840 poppies, But… we still need your help for this community Project. Tracy Williams and Union Church, Heathfield are planning a large display of poppies for Remembrance Day and they need your help crafting enough poppies! A big thank you to everyone that has already made and dropped off poppies for us but, please keep making them as we need a lot more for our community project! In addition to knitted and crocheted poppies, poppies made out of felt are also fine! This is a great alternative if you are unable to knit or crochet but still want to be involved! Felt poppies are also a great way for local children to become involved! Perhaps even some local schools, Brownies or other children's groups might like to make some! All poppies will be used in a big display for Remembrance Day that myself and Union Church, Heathfield are planning, but we really need your help crafting enough poppies! Knitted or crocheted is fine, any pattern you like (there are many free patterns available online). Please leave 2 long ends of yarn from the middle to help us fix them in place. If you're not crafty or don't have the time but would still like to be involved then any donations of red or black yarn would be very much appreciated! Heathfield Crafts shop and Kit Wilson shop in Heathfield have both very kindly agreed to be drop off points for you to take your completed poppies and/or yarn. It's a big job and we're going to need LOADS of poppies to make it look effective which is why we've started so early! Please share and help spread the word! Thank You (T.Williams)

Think.Heathfield. Do you have a Heathfield loyalty card?Every time you shop at a participating store, you’ll collect a stamp. There are a large number of participating shops, so keep spending to fill those cards up. Once completed simply leave the card with the shop owner for collection and entry into the draw! Completed cards will be entered into the Monthly draw to win £50 worth of vouchers to spend locally. Each shop that participates in the Think.Heathfield loyalty card scheme, should be displaying a Think.Heathfield loyalty sticker in their window. To find out morego into any shop/business who has the sticker in the window, for example: Gemini Greetings or All wrapped up. If you want to be in the draw, all you need to do is shop local and get your card stamped.

Don't be lonely over August when all the other groups stop! Union Church Heathfield invite you to “Come and join us for Chomp and Chat Senior edition, community lunches for people aged 55 and over. You are invited to join in for a delicious healthy 2-course lunch on Tuesday the 19th August from 12.30pm until 2pm. (£5 for two course, for those who can afford it but free if you can't). We will also be having a little bit of fun with a quiz or craft afterwards. Pre-lunch service 11.45 to 12.15pm all are welcome. Union Church, Station Road, Heathfield TN21 8LB. Call Vicky on 01435 867195. Age Concern are offering lifts for people who can't make it under their own steam. (Call Elizabeth on 01435 866960 to book)” And due to popular request:

Chomp and Chat for families is back! Do hurry and book your space for Monday 18th August. Free School holiday lunch club for local families (everyone gets to eat) 11.30am for craft and games and lunch at 12.30pm. Limited numbers, so booking is essential. Call 01435 867195 or email [email protected]Veggie or vegan alternative available, please advise dietary requirements at time of booking. All children must be accompanied by a responsible adult. This group is being run by Union Church purely for the benefit of the community and does not contain religious content.

Welcome Baptist Church - Children's Activities. Join us for some Messy Family Fun this Summer! Get ready for crafts, giggles, and plenty of mess! Booking is essential – click the link below to secure your spot! Payment is required at time of booking. Please book for each child over 1 year old attending. M Open to all babies, toddlers and primary aged kids Don’t miss out – it’s going to be messy and marvellous! Friday 8th August https://www.welcomebaptistchurch.uk/.../messy-family-fun-18 Wednesday 13th August https://www.welcomebaptistchurch.uk/.../messy-family-fun-19Friday 15th August https://www.welcomebaptistchurch.uk/.../messy-family-fun-20

Heathfield & District Bonfire Society are proud to assist the local group who have driven Heathfield’s commemoration of VJ Day on Friday 15th of August 7:30pm at Jubilee Park, Ghyll Road, Heathfield. Please come along to mark this occasion and to pay respects to those who gave so much. VJ Day or Victory Over Japan commemorates the day that Japan surrendered to Allied Forces, thus marking the end of WWII. 2025 marks the 80th Anniversary.

Hear ye, hear ye! Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council are asking: Do you have a loud and clear voice and a love for tradition? We’re on the lookout for a new Town Crier to represent our community with pride and pageantry! If you're interested in this historic and ceremonial role, please contact the Clerk for more details and an application form: 01435 865 700 Email: [email protected] Help us keep this time-honoured tradition alive!

Future craft events: As part of the summer fun in libraries, these are a fun and colourful family activity to celebrate summer and the Reading Challenge 2025. 9th August 12pm until 5pm. Silhouettes and sunsets, 15thAugust from 10.30am until 11.30am, a Wildlife Workshop with David Shepherd Wildlife foundation. Learn about endangered animals and get crafty with a wildlife related activity. Suitable for ages 6-11 years. Younger children will need support from a parent/carer. No need to book or be a member of the library. East Sussex Libraries Phone: 0345 60 80 196 Email: [email protected]

Fun Family Race Night. 1st Broad Oak and Punnetts Town Scouts will be holding a Fun family race night on Saturday 6th September at 7.30pm at the State Hall in Stion road, Heathfield. Cost £5 per adult and persons over 13 and Under 13’s Free. Car park at the rear of the Hall. To book please email: [email protected]

Could you be a Volunteer Trading Assistant for Demelza, in their NEW Heathfield shop? Demelza delivers outstanding clinical care and emotional support to children with complex conditions, and their families across East Sussex, Kent & south east London, supporting children from first diagnosis and for as long as needed. Volunteers will be supporting the shop manager, helping to sort, display and sell donated items of clothing and other sundries. You’ll be given full training for using the till, and dealing with cash or credit card payments. To apply see: https://wealdenvolunteering.org.uk/.../apply-to-be-a.../

Important, change of contact details for inclusions. Please note the new contact address for your news, club/group/local organisations’ information here, please use the new email address: [email protected]

