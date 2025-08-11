Heathfield Town News

A Tree Planting will take place on Friday, August 15 at Jubilee Park, Ghyll Road, Heathfield at 7.30pm. A new topper to commemorate the occasion has been added to the post box on Station Road, remembering those who lost their lives, raising funds and awareness for the British Legion. Donations at: www.britishlegion.org.uk/get-involved/donate

These toppers take many hours to make and are intended for the enjoyment of all as well as to raise awareness and funds for worthy causes. Show your appreciation, share a photo on Instagram 2spread.kindness.with.crochet or Facebook at: Post Box Toppers and Yarn Bombing or UK Post Box Toppers and More Group.

Heathfield Farmers’ Market is this weekend, Saturday, August 16, from 9am to 12.30pm. As usual, there will be plenty of lovely fresh produce and local crafts available. All the regular stalls will be there selling fresh fish, eggs, fruit & vegetables, plants & herbs, goats milk products, bread, preserves, cinnamon buns, cakes, traybakes, desserts, cheese, local milk and ice cream, and lots more. Chapel Café will have hot drinks available. T

he craft stalls attending this month are, Cathy’s Crafts selling lovely earrings and Johanna Thwaites with her stunning paintings and jewellery. From the Ashes selling beautiful turned wood products and some gorgeous knitted goods. Men’s Shed will have their eclectic mix of wooden gifts. Why not pop along and see what your local Farmers’ Market has to offer?

The market runs on the third Saturday of the month from 9am to 12.30pm and is held in the Co-op carpark: 110 High Street, Heathfield. Free car parking too! (This is correct at the time of posting, but subject to late amendment) Future Dates: September 20, October 18, November 15, December 20.

Warbleton Church Roof Repair Fund Appeal, to keep the weather out and the warmth within. Essential repairs are required to the roof, gutters and tower, as highlighted in a recent inspection, The total cost will be £15,000 and your generosity is needed to help raise this money, hopefully by the end of September 2025. Payments can be made directly to the church bank account using Roof Fund as the reference: Sort Code 20-27-91 Barclays Bank Account number 70032425 Account Name: Warbleton Parochial Church Council (Warbleton PCC).

To help towards raising £15,000 to pay for repairs the church are holding a Quiz Night at Punnetts Town Village Hall on Friday, September 12 at 6.30pm for 7pm start. All proceeds will go to the church roof repair fund. Teams of six or join a table on the night. Bring your own bottle. Tea, coffee and juice will be available, Bookings are required by Friday, September 5/£5 per person or £30 per table.

Cheques payable to: Warbleton Parochial Church Council can be sent to Meryl Clark, PCC Treasurer, Marmegmon, Punnetts Town, Heathfield. TN21 9PE. For information visit: warbletonchurch.org.uk or the Warbleton Church Facebook page. Large or small donations are gratefully accepted and appreciated. contact Meryl Clark: [email protected]

Summer Reading Challenge 2025, until September 6. This is a national annual programme produced by The Reading Agency; delivered in partnership with libraries. This year’s Challenge aims to allow children to tap into a world of imagination through reading, exploring the magical connection between storytelling and nature. Registration is open. Aimed at children four years and older. Visit the East Sussex Libraries website, or pop into Heathfield Library and join. Opening hours Monday 10am to 1pm Tuesday10am to 5pm Wednesday closed Thursday 2pm to 6pm Friday 10am to 4pm Saturday 10am to 1pm.

Free children’s event Grow the Story, story hunt with John Kirk. Saturday, August 23, 10:30am at Heathfield library until 11.30am (there is also a session at Crowborough library). Limited places. Booking essential. Book via East Sussex Library Information Service website, or pop into the library. Suitable for all ages of children.

Fun Family Race Night. 1st Broad Oak and Punnetts Town Scouts will be holding a Fun family race night on Saturday, September 6 at 7.30pm at the State Hall in Station Road, Heathfield. Cost £5 per adult and persons over 13 and Under 13s Free. Car park at the rear of the Hall. To book please email: [email protected]

Calling artists. What does Peace on Earth mean to you? Union Church, Heathfield, Christmas Tree Festival this year, will be themed 'Peace on Earth'. We are inviting people to send us digital photographs or scanned artworks that represent what this means to them. We will then choose a few to be shown on our big screen throughout the festival and especially at Candlelit Peace Vigils we will be holding. Please send any submissions to Vicky, at: [email protected] by the middle of November.

Coffee, Cakes and Gifts! Come along and enjoy a cuppa and a yummy cake and delight in a variety of goodies for sale, old and new. Family run, raising funds for local animal rescue charities since 2008. This year for Happy Paws Puppy Rescue and Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare. Saturday, August 24 from 11am to 3 pm at The Field, opposite Wood View, Upper Greenwoods Lane, Punnetts Town TN21 9HT. Look for the signs!

Congratulations to South Binns, Open Garden, held on July 19 in aid of Medicines Sans Frontiers, which raised over £1400. The charity, sometime known as Doctors without Boarders “is an international humanitarian organisation providing medical care in more than 70 countries… experts at working in fast-moving and highly-insecure environments. So, whether it's launching a rapid response or delivering community care, we go wherever we are needed most. In 2023, we admitted more than 1.3 million people to our hospitals and held more than 16.4 million consultations, including at mobile clinics and in refugee camps.” For more information see: www.msf.org.uk

Rookies If your child is looking to join a football club and will be in reception or Year 1 in September 2025 then the Heathfield and Horam Football Club Rookies age group could be for them? Fun training sessions are held on Saturday mornings from 9am-10am at Horam Recreation Ground. Registration fee is £70 with the first three sessions for new members are F.O.C. No need to book just turn up, start date Saturday, September 6.

Poppies update: 3,123 donated as of 9/8/2025. More needed!

Rushlake Green – Big Little Arts Festival Thursday 25th to Sunday 28th September – a community festival comprising a varied mix of events including an Open Arts Show, a workshop for singers and instrumentalists of music from rural Sussex, the great Beatles cover band “ Nothing is Real”, a book bash and poetry and prose recital. Based in Dunn Village Hall TN21 9QE and Warbleton parish church, all events are either very modestly priced, or when free donations are invited towards this block busting non-profit making festival. Watch for more details over the next few weeks and at www.littleartsfestival.co.uk

Important, email change. Please send your news, club/group/local organisations’ information for inclusion the Heathfield Town News, to: [email protected]

1 . Contributed Volunteers required Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Marshalls required Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Where to donate? Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Warbleton Church Photo: Submitted