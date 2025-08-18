Heathfield Town News

“Heathfield’s recent commemoration of VJ 80 was not just a remembrance of the past, but a reminder of the importance of community, memory, and peace.” (HDBS) The Arts Society Wealden are supporting the next generation of artists and are looking to the future. Various groups are aiming to raise funds for animal welfare, and music and art embellish our page.

Heathfield commemorates VJ Day 80 with moving ceremony and tree planting. On Friday, August 15, the community of Heathfield came together for a poignant and heartfelt ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan (VJ) Day. The event, held in Jubilee Park, paid tribute to those who served and sacrificed in the often-overlooked Far East campaign of World War II.

The ceremony, which included the planting of a commemorative tree, was the result of weeks of collaboration between local residents, representatives from Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council, Heathfield and District Bonfire Society, Heathfield Union Church and the Heathfield Chamber of Commerce, who worked closely together to create an intimate and meaningful remembrance.

Wreaths were laid by local organisations and individuals. A powerful summary of the war in the Pacific was read aloud—many attendees remarked afterward how little they had previously known about this brutal and often-forgotten front of the war. As the bugler sounded the Last Post, a profound silence fell over Jubilee Park, a moment of reflection that touched all present.

Two deeply personal stories brought the human cost of the war into sharp focus. Andy Percival, (Heathfield Bonfire Society), read a letter written by his uncle to the family of a comrade who never returned home. Elaine, a local resident and one of the event’s organisers, followed with her father's moving account of his time in the Far East—his voice carried through hers. The newly planted tree will serve as a lasting tribute to those who fought and fell. Plans are in place to add benches and a small fence around the area, creating a peaceful space where residents and visitors can come to reflect, remember, and honour the legacy of VJ Day.

The Arts Society Wealden endorses The Arts Society ethos to provide children/young people with exciting opportunities to get involved in creative arts activities. Our work with young people builds a lasting enthusiasm for the arts and an awareness of arts heritage and its conservation. In 2025 we arranged an Art Prize and awarded to Art A Level Student Eloise Chandler at Heathfield Community College, her beautiful work is pictured above with a striking tiger taking centre stage.

The Arts Society Wealden Lectures 2025-2026 Come and join us for our exciting programme of 10 monthly lectures starting in September 2025. Our first lecture on: Tuesday, September 9 at 2pm; entitled “Life and Art of Marian North.” Victorian Botanical Artist and Traveller Marianne North led an unconventional life, painting rare plants in their native lands. Edward Lear, Charles Darwin, and Joseph Hooker all formed part of her literary and botanical life. The pursuit of plants took her around the world whilst her paintings were destined for Kew.

Our annual subscription is £50. We welcome guests to individual lectures for £7.50.If you would like to try us, come to your first lecture free of charge! Our nationally accredited speakers are experts in their field, and we have a diverse programme covering fine and decorative arts as well as architecture, design, photography and much more. Venue: Heathfield Community Centre, Sheepsetting Lane, Heathfield. TN21 OXG For more information contact: John Larum,[email protected] Visit: theartssocietywealden.org.uk

Coffee, Cakes and Gifts! This weekend come along and enjoy a cuppa and a yummy cake and delight in a variety of goodies for sale, old and new. Family run, raising funds for local animal rescue charities since 2008. This year for Happy Paws Puppy Rescue and Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare. Saturday, August 24 from 11am to 3 pm at The Field, opposite Wood View, Upper Greenwoods Lane, Punnetts Town TN21 9HT. Look for the signs!

Warbleton Brass Band, Workshop run by two experienced local musicians Julie Playford and Sian Buss.Open to all beginners and brass players wishing to improve their skills. Assisted by experienced players you will play as a large ensemble learning all aspects of playing required to improve and be part of a team. Light refreshments supplied but bring a packed lunch.

Two sessions of tutoring followed by a concert to family and friends to show what has been achieved. Final performance by Sussex based quintet BF5+ This is open to ALL brass instruments including trumpets and french horns in addition to all usual brass band instruments.Email [email protected] to register your interest and receive more details. Cost £10 per person to include all music and light refreshments. Approximate finish time 5pm

Heathfield CC Pre-loved Uniform Sales. A second preloved uniform sale will take place on August 26 at Heathfield Community College from 2.30-4pm at the student entrance if weather permitting. Donations can still be dropped at the school reception up until and during the sale. Many thanks to our generous community, our volunteers at SOHCC and our school facilities team.

Summer Piano recital, presented by local pianist Gavin Stevens at Union Church, Station Road, Heathfield on Saturday, August 30. Doors open, 6.30pm for 7pm start. Tickets £10: on the door or in advance from Kit Wilson Charity Shop, High Street, Heathfield. Refreshments available before the concert and during the interval. Profits from the evening will be donated to Kit Wilson. Further details from the church office 01435 867195. Gavin, who is known for supporting the Heathfield Choral Society will perform his own compositions, and selected works to include a piece by local composer John Petley.

Rushlake Green – Big Little Arts Festival (BLAW) BLAW at Dunn Village Hall TN21 9QE gets off to a cracking start the last weekend in September with an Open Art Exhibition. The exhibition is open to the general public on Friday 26th (10am – 5.30pm) and Saturday, September27 (9am – 12noon). It’s free to the public but donations are welcome to cover costs.It’s a great opportunity for exhibitors to showcase up to two pieces of original art in any medium and a chance to pick up a great piece of original art at a modest price.

There is a lot more information for exhibitors on www.littleartsfestival.co.uk about display requirements, such as size of work, artist’s name and price of work if for sale. And there’s more to enjoy over the weekend including a workshop of the Sussex music that your ancestors would have heard, a creative writing session of poetry and prose, a book sale and local band “Nothing is Real” who are back by demand with a gig of 1965 Beatles’ gems. All events are either very modestly priced, or when free, donations are invited towards this block busting non-profit making local festival. Any proceeds are re-invested to support local community arts activities.

