Heathfield Town News

Heathfield and Waldron Rugby Club. Do you enjoy rugby? If the answer is yes – come and join us! Whether you’re completely new to the game, returning after a break, or already experienced, Heathfield & Waldron Rangers is the place for you. We’re looking for new players aged 18+, and we welcome everyone – all abilities, all backgrounds, no exceptions. We’re a friendly, supportive team where everyone has a place. Training: Wednesday evenings, 7:30pm at Cross-in-Hand. Come give it a try – you’ll be part of something special!

Summer Piano recital, this weekend, presented by local pianist Gavin Stevens, at Union Church, Station Road, Heathfield. Saturday 30th August. Doors open, 6.30pm. 7pm start. Tickets £10 available to by on the door or in advance from Kit Wilson Charity Shop, High Street, Heathfield. Refreshments available before and during the concert interval. Profits from the evening will be donated to Kit Wilson. Further details from the church office: 01435 867195. Gavin; a respected local pianist, known for supporting the Heathfield Choral Society will perform his own compositions, selected works and include a piece by local composer John Petley.

Fun Family Race Night. 1st Broad Oak and Punnetts Town Scouts will be holding a Fun family race night on Saturday 6th September at 7.30pm at the State Hall in Stion road, Heathfield. Cost £5 per adult and persons over 13 and Under 13’s Free. Car park at the rear of the Hall. To book please email: [email protected]

High Weald Walking Festival. This year’s celebration of the High Weald National Landscape begins on Saturday 13th September and runs until Sunday 21st September. Over 600 walkers joined the festival in 2024 and preparations for this year are well underway. “The festival offers Free guided walks for everyone from wellbeing strolls to long-distance hikes, all led by experienced, knowledgeable guides who know all the hidden gems of the landscape. Plus, free, self-guided walks for the independent walker. Over 40 walks are already confirmed (with more to come.)” For more information/to join the mailing list for up-to-date news visit: https://www.highwealdwalks.org

Warbleton Church Roof Repair Fund Appeal, to keep the weather out and the warmth within. Essential repairs are required to the roof, gutters and tower, as highlighted in a recent inspection, The total cost will be £15,000 and your generosity is needed to help raise this money, hopefully by the end of September 2025. Payments can be made directly to the church bank account using Roof Fund as the reference: Sort Code 20-27-91 Barclays Bank Account number 70032425 Account Name: Warbleton Parochial Church Council (Warbleton PCC) To help towards raising £15,000 to pay for repairs the church are holding a Quiz Night at Punnetts Town Village Hall on Friday 12th September 2025 at 6.30pm for 7pm start. All proceeds will go to the church roof repair fund. Teams of 6 or join a table on the night, Bring your own bottle. Tea Coffee, Juice will be available, Bookings are required by Friday 5th September/. £5 per person or £30 per table. Cheques payable to: Warbleton Parochial Church Council can be sent to Meryl Clark, PCC Treasurer, Marmegmon, Punnetts Town, Heathfield. TN21 9PE. For more information see: warbletonchurch.org.uk or the Warbleton Church Facebook page. Please help us to keep our Church warm and dry, large or small donations are also gratefully received and appreciated. For more information contact Meryl Clark: [email protected]

Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council. Don’t miss out on an exciting opportunity to take part in HWPC Enviro Fair on 18th October at State Hall, Heathfield - a town centre location with onsite café and plenty of free parking. The event opens to the public at 10am and doors close at 4pm. If you are a business, charity or local group aiming to support and encourage residents to become a healthier, more sustainable place to live then please get in touch. We have a limited number of stalls where you will be able to engage with local residents during what we know will be a fun-filled, informative day for all the family. Line-up includes: informal sessions focussing on hot topics, such as bio-diversity, dark skies and energy solutions, along with child-friendly sessions which include ‘build a bug hotel’ and modelling with recycling and the ‘Wonderdome’, a pop-up planetarium projecting shows throughout the day focusing on outer space and dark skies in the local area. The event will be widely promoted through local radio, social media, schools, libraries and through local businesses and organisations keen to support environmental initiatives wherever possible. If you would like to be involved or would like further details, please email [email protected] or call 01435 865700

Foodbank (Hailsham/Heathfield) We are still really low on food donations, having to buy in food on a weekly basis to be able to provide our basic food parcels. Every Tuesday our volunteer team go to Heathfield (and Horam) to collect from the supermarket collection points and make deliveries north of Hailsham. Thank you to everybody in Horam and Heathfield for your support. Every item is so valuable to us and helps to feed local people.

Poppy Update. Absolutely amazing response so far from the local crafty community! This week's running total is 3,679 (23/09/2025) poppies! We still need lots more. Please keep them coming! We need your poppies! Myself and Union Church, Heathfield are planning an ambitious 'yarnbomb' tribute for Remembrance Day by installing thousands (hopefully!) of poppies all along the railings around the church making a stunning visual memorial on the corner of the High Street and Station Road. We're calling on the creative community to help us by making as many poppies as you can! How you can help: Crochet or knit some poppies. Make felt poppies. Donate some wool. We're aiming for a sea of mostly red poppies with a few purple poppies (for the animals) and a few white poppies (for peace) mixed in randomly. Feel free to use any pattern, any size and any shade you like, just please leave 2 long strands of yarn from the middle to help us fix them in place. Contributions are welcomed from anyone who wishes to take part - whether a local resident or someone from further afield. Crafters of all skill levels are encouraged to get involved - whether you make one poppy or one hundred poppies, every contribution matters! Every handmade poppy donated will help honour those lost in conflict and bring people together through creativity and remembrance. Please take completed poppies and/or donations of yarn to: Heathfield Craft Shop, Heathfield. Kit Wilson shop, Heathfield. Village Artisan Community, Uckfield. Please spread the word, get involved and be part of something special! (T. Williams)

Care for the Carers offers a range of information, advice and support groups across the district. To find your nearest group please visit the website at www.cftc.orguk?whats-on

To include your news: in the Heathfield Town News, please use: [email protected]

1 . Contributed Family Race Night Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Do you enjoy Rugby? Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Essential Repairs Photo: Submitted