Heathfield Town News

A veryspecial post box topper has been designed and created by Tracy Williams, by special request, to celebrate the opening of Heathfield's new Youth Hub. The Red Roses rugby topper has moved back to Hailsham Road for Childhood Cancer Awareness month see:https://www.childrenwithcancer.org.uk/about-us/childhood-cancer-awareness-month The topper from last year has been reused on the post box on the Green Lane estate… Three wonderful opportunities for you to enjoy/donate to great causes. “Everyday in the UK, 10 children and young people will receive the devastating news that they have cancer. Of those 10, two will not survive. Of those that survive many will have long term side-affects that may significantly impact their lives for ever. Childhood Cancer awareness Month takes place every September… aiming to generate awareness and support for children suffering from Cancer… Donate today to help fund research into developing more effective and less harmful treatments so that children… can live the future they deserve.”

High Weald Walking Festival. This year’s celebration of the High Weald National Landscape starts this weekend on Saturday 13th September and runs until Sunday 21st September. Over 600 walkers joined the festival in 2024… “The festival offers Free guided walks for everyone from wellbeing strolls to long-distance hikes, all led by experienced, knowledgeable guides who know all the hidden gems of the landscape. Plus, free, self-guided walks for the independent walker. “New for 2025, we’re delighted to have new partners and walk leaders joining the festival. Here’s a taster: Ecology walks – learn more about key habitats with Naturalist Michael Blencowe and Ashdown Forest’s Countryside Manager, Ash Walmsley. Walking for Health Walks led by TCV – The Conservation Volunteers. Swimming in Wine or Gin? A Mayfield walk with a mysterious title that still needs you to bring your own lunch and drinks. Plus, ancient ridgeways & chestnut trees, Winnie the Pooh, follies and more.” For more information visit: https://www.highwealdwalks.org

Rushlake Green – Big Little Arts Festival (BLAW) It’s countdown to this innovative festival centred on Dunn Village Hall TN21 9QE. Between Thursday 25th and Sunday 28th September there is an opportunity to take part or come along to an art exhibition, a workshop of music heard by your 18th& 19th century Sussex ancestors and a great local band. If you’re a writer, we’d love you and your work to be featured in our poetry and prose session planned for Sunday 28th September 2.00pm in the Dunn Village Hall. We hope that you will read your work yourself but if you feel unable to do so, members of the Rushlake Green Village Players will be on hand to do the readings on your behalf. We’re planning a very informal and supportive session with refreshments and an opportunity to meet up with other local writers and interested readers.Please, if you’d like to take part, contact Pam Edmonds [email protected] or follow this website: www.littleartsfestival.co.uk for regular updates on how to take part.

Repair Cafe Heathfield and Horam is back from our Summer break, this weekend. If you would like a repair of an item or have something that you would like to be restored we will be here for you this weekend on Saturday 13th September at Horam Village Hall, A267, Horam TN21 0JE from 9am until 12 noon and on every 2nd Saturday of the month except August. Help us preserve our environment and put a dent in our throw away culture. On most occasions we will be able to repair: Computers -electrical items - Furniture -Bookbinding - Minor mechanical problems - Bicycles - Knife Sharpening - Small sewing repairs - Clocks - Sewing Machine check-up. Come and try a delicious cake with a cup of coffee or tea for £2.50. We accept card reader payments. Heathfield Repair Café is generously funded by donations from Co-op Horam. Everyone is welcome and all services are free, but donations are welcome. For more information see: www.heathfieldrepaircafe.com or, our facebook page : facebook.com/RepairCafeTN21 for more details or email: [email protected]

Hearing Aid Tubing and Maintenance Session, volunteers will be at Union Church in Heathfield on Friday 19thSeptember, and on every 3rd Friday of the month from 11am to 12 noon. But… No session in October. No appointment necessary. Please remember to bring your brown book, if you have one. This service is only for people with NHS Hearing Aids including NHS patients seen at Specsavers. Patients from any surgery may attend. No appointment necessary. Hearing Aid tubes need replacing every 6 to 9 months. We cannot supply tubing for Hearing Aids with fine tubing, however these can be ordered from your supplier and we can fit them for you, if you are unable to fit them yourself. If you have a Hearing Aid with a thicker tube and earmould we can supply and fit this for you. We are unable to help patients supplied by Action of Deafness. You can request new tubing and batteries for Hearing Aids from Action for Deafness or if you have other problems, please call Action for Deafness on 01444 415582

Heathfield Farmers’ Market. We look forward to welcoming you to our next Farmers’ Market which will take place on Saturday 20th September, from 9am to 12.30pm. We are always looking for new stalls at the market, so if you make something, either food or craft, and would be interested in having a stall, do please contact us at: [email protected] to find out more. The market runs on the third Saturday of the month and is held in the Co-op carpark at 110 High Street, Heathfield. Free car parking too! Future Dates: 18th October, 15th November, 20th December.

Warbleton Church Roof Repair Fund Appeal, to keep the weather out and the warmth within. Essential repairs are required to the roof, gutters and tower, as highlighted in a recent inspection, The total cost will be £15,000 and your generosity is needed to help raise this money, hopefully by the end of September 2025. Payments can be made directly to the church bank account using Roof Fund as the reference: Sort Code 20-27-91 Barclays Bank Account number 70032425 Account Name: Warbleton Parochial Church Council (Warbleton PCC) To help towards raising £15,000 to pay for repairs the church are holding a Quiz Night at Punnetts Town Village Hall on Friday 12th September 2025 at 6.30pm for 7pm start. All proceeds will go to the church roof repair fund. Teams of 6 or join a table on the night, Bring your own bottle. Tea Coffee, Juice will be available, Bookings are required by Friday 5th September/. £5 per person or £30 per table. Cheques payable to: Warbleton Parochial Church Council can be sent to Meryl Clark, PCC Treasurer, Marmegmon, Punnetts Town, Heathfield. TN21 9PE. For more information see: warbletonchurch.org.uk or the Warbleton Church Facebook page. Please help us to keep our Church warm and dry, large or small donations are also gratefully received and appreciated. For more information contact Meryl Clark: [email protected]

A booklet of 20 Walks ranging from 4 to 13k around Heathfield is also available to download, for free, from the Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council Website at: hwpc.org.uk

Fun Family Race Night date change. (1st Broad Oak and Punnetts Town Scouts) will now hold this event on Saturday the 29th of November at 7.30pm, the State Hall in Station Road, Heathfield. Cost £5 per adult and persons over 13 and Under 13’s Free. Car park at the rear of the Hall. To book email: [email protected]

The Councillor Ward Budgets Scheme is open for applications. The first Phase of the Scheme will run until 31/03/2026. This new community grant funding scheme is an initiative to give each elected councillor a budget of £10,000 to support community projects, events and organisations within their ward. The scheme is open to non-profit community and voluntary organisations to apply for a grant of up to £5,000 in support of projects that will benefit Wealden residents and help deliver the Council’s strategic priorities. If you are interested in applying, read further information, want to ensure your organisation and ward-based community project meets the Scheme criteria and Terms and Conditions visit: https://www.wealden.gov.uk councillors-and-committees/councillor-ward-budgets.

Singing opportunities in Heathfield Benefice - Our Junior Choir is open to all children from any primary school (as well as those who are home schooled) aged year 3-6 and we are lucky that we are housed in All Saints' & St Richard's Church of England Primary School. This is designed to be a fun 45 minutes of singing and games as well as teaching children the basics of being in a choir and how to take part in services. If you would like further information or to sign up your child please visit: https://www.heathfieldbenefice.org.uk/juniorchoir.htm The Youth Choir is a new venture for students of Secondary School age from any school. Here we will hope to develop more choral skills including singing in harmony and leading songs as well as hopefully having fun singing together. If you would like to sign someone up please: The Adult Choir rehearses every week and leads the music for weekly services in the Benefice. We sing in SATB four-part harmony, sometimes a cappella and sometimes with organ accompaniment. All of these are free of charge and run by a fully DBS checked and fully qualified teacher with over 20 years experience of running choirs. If you have any questions or would like any more information about Junior/Youth and Adult Choirs, please do email Simon Hendy: [email protected]

Foodbank (Hailsham/Heathfield) We are still really low on food donations, having to buy in food on a weekly basis to be able to provide our basic food parcels. Every Tuesday our volunteer team go to Heathfield (and Horam) to collect from the supermarket collection points and make deliveries north of Hailsham. Thank you to everybody in Horam and Heathfield for your support. Every item is so valuable to us and helps to feed local people.

Warbleton Brass Band, will be running a workshop on Sunday 5th October, run by two experienced local musicians Julie Playford and Sian Buss. This event is open to all beginners and brass players wishing to improve their skills. Assisted by experienced players you will play as a large ensemble learning all aspects of playing required to improve and be part of a team. Light refreshments supplied but bring a packed lunch. Two sessions of tutoring followed by a concert to family and friends demonstrating what has been achieved. Final performance by Sussex based quintet BF5+ This is open to ALL brass instruments: including trumpets and french horns in addition to all usual brass band instruments. Email [email protected] to register your interest and receive more details. Cost £10 per person, includes all music and light refreshments. Approximate finish time 5pm

