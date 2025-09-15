Heathfield Town News

Happy September Beer Lovers! The two tails taproom is back this weekend at Community Hub @ Union Church, Heathfield (High Street Entrance). Friday 19th - 4-9pm, Saturday 20th - 12-9pm, Sunday 21st - 1-7pm (last orders 30 minutes before close) Cash friendly, dog friendly and family friendly; with children welcome until 7pm. See you very soon! “The holidays may be behind us, the days getting shorter, and the weather… well, still British—but don’t worry, relief is on the way with our September Pop-Up at Two Tails! The great thing about the beer calendar is there’s always something brewing, and September is no exception as it’s time to raise a glass for Cask Ale Week! This nationwide celebration of Britain’s most iconic beer style shines the spotlight on fresh, natural, cask-conditioned perfection—and we’re going all in. Expect our biggest line-up yet, with no less than five Sussex-born cask ales, each bringing something unique to the bar. And on Sunday 21st, join us to discover just how much magic yeast brings to your pint... We've teamed up with Sussex-favourites, UnBarred Brewery & those alchemists, Elusive Brewing, to host a unique tasting event where you’ll sample four beers that are identical in every way—except for the yeast. From subtle shifts in aroma to bold differences in flavour, you’ll experience firsthand how this tiny ingredient creates such a huge impact on beer. We'll also have the beers available to take away, for you to enjoy or to wow your friends!”

Heathfield Farmers’ Market. We look forward to welcoming you to our next Farmers’ Market which will take place on Saturday 20th September, from 9am to 12.30pm. We are always looking for new stalls at the market, so if you make something, either food or craft, and would be interested in having a stall, do please contact us at: [email protected] to find out more. The market runs on the third Saturday of the month and is held in the Co-op carpark at 110 High Street, Heathfield. Free car parking too! Future Dates: 18th October, 15th November, 20th December.

Heathfield Cricket Club will be holding a Quiz Night on Saturday 4th October starting at 7pm, with doors open from 6:30pm. At Heathfield Park Cricket Club, School Hill, Old Heathfield TN21 9AE. Cost £5 per person. If you have what it takes to be the ultimate quiz champion, then, gather your friends and join in this annual Quiz Night. This is your chance to show off your knowledge and have fun in a friendly competition. Licensed bar will be open for refreshments, and there will be a 50/50 Raffle. All are welcome, including members, parents, friends and general public. Spaces limited, so book in advance at: [email protected]

Walking Netball, is held on Wednesdays at 6:30PM at Heathfield Leisure Centre, followed by Back to Netball at 7:30pm. First session is FREE – no pressure, just fun, fitness & friendly faces. No need to book.

Show your support for a Local Businesses this week. If cask ale isn’t your choice, then why not treat yourself to a cooked breakfast at Tottingworth Farm? Or make a point of visiting the High Street and supporting our many independent shops. Don’t forget to pick up or use your Loyalty card.

Clothes Swap held by W elcome Baptist Church - Children's Activities. September is the time to refresh Your Wardrobe and Help the Planet!Ready to give your closet a refresh without spending a dime? Join our upcoming Clothes Swap!It’s the perfect way to declutter your wardrobe, find some amazing new-to-you items, and help reduce clothing waste—all at the same time.​We Desperately Need Your Donations!To make this swap a huge success, we need your help! We are currently collecting clean, good-quality clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, children and babies.Your donations are key to making this event a success. Every item you donate gives someone else the chance to find a new favourite piece, and it helps our community embrace sustainable fashion.If you have items to donate, please drop into the church weekday mornings or leave in the wooden playhouse outside of those times!For more info you can email Joanne at [email protected]

Warbleton Brass Band. We are always delighted when our younger players achieve places at their chosen Universities BUT it also means we have to say goodbye to them and need to fill some empty chairs. If you’re interested in getting back into playing or even looking to start learning, please get in touch, we’d love to welcome you to our musical ‘family’. See: https://warbletonbrassband.org

Girlguiding Heathfield and Hailsham District 1st Heathfield Rainbows has spaces. They meet on a Wednesday 4:30-5:30pm. If you have any young girls ready to start their Girlguiding adventures please enquire for more details. Email: [email protected]

Community Lunch Club, is held at the Community hub, Union Church Heathfield. This is a chance to meet with others and enjoy a delicious, hot 2-course lunch with tea/coffee for just £5. This group runs on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays, (23rd September and 14th October), and places can be booked with the church office. Age Concern Heathfield also provide a minibus to collect and return you if needed. These can be booked on 01435 866960

Little Punnetts Toddler Group, meets every Thursday (term time only) 9am-11am. Come and connect with other parents and bring your little one for nursery rhymes, messy play, crafts and more… Located at Punnets Town Village Hall TN21 9DI for ages 0-5 years cost £2 per family.

Age We Care takes place on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a one hour of various activities open to the community including: Kurling, Boccia, Singing, Arts and Craft throughout the month. Venue St Bartholemew’s Church, Cross in Hand. Full Respite Day Care is also available. Booking essential 01825 760176 or§ email [email protected].

Young at Heart Community Club Heathfield meets Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10am until 3.30pm at Heathfield Park Cricket Club TN21 9AE. For more information, please call 07971032667 or email Rachel at: [email protected]

Garden waste collection service. Wealden’s Garden Waste Service enables residents to subscribe to have up to four garden waste bins emptied on a fortnightly basis. The new subscription year has already started but you can still sign up by visiting www.wealden.gov.uk/gardenwaste If you have already subscribed but want an extra bin call: 01323 443322.

Care for the Carers offers a range of information, advice and support groups across the district. To find your nearest group please visit the website at www.cftc.orguk?whats-on

Mankind Heathfield: ManKind is a free Support Group for men. Set up in 2020 in Eastbourne, ManKind provides a safe place for men to share how they are feeling and to support each other. The ManKind Heathfield group meets every Thursday evening from 6:30pm to 8:30pm at the Union Church Community Hub (High Street entrance). If you are struggling with your mental health currently, are in recovery and willing to share your experience with other men or, you support someone with a mental health condition, this group is for you. The group encourages men to talk about their feelings however, if you are not ready to share, you can just listen. The group is not able to offer counselling or therapy. If you are experiencing an acute mental health condition, speak to your GP. For further information or to contact us, see the ManKind Heathfield Facebook page or ManKind website (www.mankindcic.co.uk)

Union Church, Heathfield The Heathfield Christmas Tree Festival will have a theme of 'Peace on Earth' this year (we need it!). As part of this we are inviting people to send us digital photographs or scanned artworks that represent what this means to them. We will then choose a few to be shown on our big screen throughout the festival and especially at Candlelit Peace Vigils we will be holding. Please send any submissions to me, Vicky, at [email protected] by the middle of November.

The 2025 Apple Appeal is open! If you have an apple tree or orchard Bognose and Beardy would love to have any unwanted fruit for their cider production including pears. Until October 19th, Bignose & Beardy cider are swapping unwanted apples (10kg bags) for Cider. ‘Every year, around 70% of the fruit pressed at Bignose and Beardy cider comes from gardens and private apples and pear orchards across East Sussex. Fruit that might otherwise go to waste. In return for a large bag of apples, “we hand you a bottle of our small-batch, wild-fermented cider. Fair trade, right?” If you have got a tree heaving with fruit or a few bags of windfalls you can’t face dealing with, or you know a neighbour drowning in pears? Bring them to the cidery in Framfield (TN22 5QJ) Any variety taken, even a bit bruised - just not rotten, please. Apples + Pears In → Cider Out. Drop-offs run until our final pressing on Sunday 19th October. If we’re not around when you visit, just leave us a note or ping an email so we can get your cider to you. Let’s turn East Sussex’s surplus fruit into something golden, crisp and delicious – together. We launch our Apple Appeal every September. Sign up to our newsletter for news on this year’s appeal. Full details & directions can be found at: bignoseandbeardy.com https://bignoseandbeardy.com/pages/apple-appeal

Heathfield & Waldron Parish Council are asking members of the community to make a difference. If you live in Heathfield and Waldron Parish and would like to help shape the future of your community, HWPC want to hear from you. HWPC are looking for a new Parish Councillor who will be pro-active in shaping the future of the town and surrounding areas. The Council work within the areas of: Recreational and Youth projects, Planning and Community and Business Development. If you think your could make a different and would like to receive more information about the role of a councillor please contact 01435 865700 or email: [email protected]

Rushlake Green – Big Little Arts Festival (BLAW) It’s countdown to this innovative festival centred on Dunn Village Hall TN21 9QE. Between Thursday 25th and Sunday 28th September there is an opportunity to take part or come along to an art exhibition, a workshop of music heard by your 18th& 19th century Sussex ancestors and a great local band. If you’re a writer, we’d love you and your work to be featured in our poetry and prose session planned for Sunday 28th September 2.00pm in the Dunn Village Hall. We hope that you will read your work yourself but if you feel unable to do so, members of the Rushlake Green Village Players will be on hand to do the readings on your behalf. We’re planning a very informal and supportive session with refreshments and an opportunity to meet up with other local writers and interested readers.Please, if you’d like to take part, contact Pam Edmonds [email protected] or follow this website: www.littleartsfestival.co.uk for regular updates on how to take part.

