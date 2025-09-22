Heathfield Town News

An art exhibition of paintings and wood sculpture, a poetry and prose session featuring both serious and humorous works by local folk of all ages and a book sale are some of the events on various days and times between Friday 27th to Sunday 28th September. BLAW also features two very different musical offerings. That great local band, ‘Nothing is Real’, will be covering Beatles numbers from 1965, or you have an opportunity to take part or just listen to a workshop led by Sussex Harmony -robust and hearty music heard in churches and at festivals in 18th & 19th century rural Sussex. Whatever your age or experience come along to sing, play your instrument or just watch and listen at this entertaining and informative workshop in Warbleton Church TN21 9BD. For further details see the BLAW website: www.littleartsfestival.co.ukEverything is either free or modestly priced and any profits will be donated to local charities and towards next year’s bursary for a talented young artist.

Clothes Swap,returns this Monday 29th September, held by W elcome Baptist Church - Children's Activities. September is the time to refresh your wardrobe and Help the Planet by joining in with our Clothes Swap!Give your pre-loved items a new home. To make this event a success, we desperately need your donations! We need gently used, good quality clothing, shoes, and accessories for babies, children, ladies, and men. Every item you donate gives someone else the chance to find a new favourite piece, and helps our community embrace sustainable fashion.Drop off your donations into the church on weekday mornings, or leave in the wooden playhouse at other times. The perfect way to declutter your wardrobe and help reduce clothing waste.​For more info email: Joanne at: [email protected]

Harvest Festival. Are you thinking about applying for your child to attend All Saints’ and St Richards’ CofE Primary School in September 2026? If so, you are invited to join the congregation for Harvest Festival at All Saints’ Church (Old Heathfield) next week on Thursday 2nd October at 9.15am. All Saints’ and St Richards’ CofE Primary School Open days will take place on Wednesday 22nd October at 6pm and Thursday 13thNovember at 9.15am. If you are unable to attend on these dates, please phone or email the school office to arrange a tour of the school. 01435 863466 or [email protected]

Coffee morning and Yarn Bomb. Do come and join us raising money and putting the poppies on the railings. The Heathfield Crochet fairy and Union Church invite you to a Coffee and yarn bombing on Saturday 1stNovember 2025 at Union Church Station Road, TN21 8YN from 10am until 12pm. Over the last few months Heathfield’s Crochet Fairy has been collecting poppies from our community, but we need your help to hang them on the church railings. Come along and enjoy a cuppa and cake too – in aid of forces charities. This week’s total as of 20th September, This week's running total is 5,392 poppies, deadline for Poppies is now set to 4th October. Please take completed poppies and/or donations of yarn to: Heathfield Craft Shop, Heathfield, Kit Wilson shop, Heathfield, Village Artisan Community, Uckfield

Heathfield Cricket Club, Quiz Night is on Saturday 4th October starting at 7pm, doors open from 6:30pm: Heathfield Park Cricket Club, School Hill, Old Heathfield TN21 9AE. Cost £5 per person. Gather your friends and join in this annual Quiz Night. A fun friendly competition. Licensed bar open for refreshments and a 50/50 Raffle. All welcome, including members, parents, friends and general public. Spaces limited, so book in advance at: [email protected]

Warbleton Brass Band, Workshop: Sunday 5th October, run by two experienced local musicians Julie Playford and Sian Buss. Open to all beginners and brass players wishing to improve their skills. Assisted by experienced players you will play as a large ensemble learning all aspects of playing required to improve and be part of a team. Light refreshments supplied but bring a packed lunch. Two sessions of tutoring followed by a concert to family and friends, demonstrating what has been achieved. Final performance by Sussex based quintet BF5+ This is open to all, including trumpets and french horns, in addition to the usual brass band instruments. Email [email protected] to register your interest and receive more details. Cost £10 per person to include all music and light refreshments. Approximate finish time 5pm.

Repair Cafe Heathfield and Horam. For item repairs/restoration, we will be back on Saturday 11th October at Horam Village Hall, A267, TN21 0JE. 9am until 12 noon and every 2nd Saturday of the month. Help us preserve our environment and put a dent in our throw away culture. On most occasions we will be able to repair: Computers -electrical items - Furniture -Bookbinding - Minor mechanical problems - Bicycles - Knife Sharpening - Small sewing repairs - Clocks - Sewing Machine check-up. Come and try a delicious cake with a cup of coffee or tea for £2.50. Card reader payments accepted. Heathfield Repair Café is generously funded by donations from Co-op Horam. Everyone is welcome and all services are free, but donations are welcome. For more information see: www.heathfieldrepaircafe.com or, our facebook page : facebook.com/RepairCafeTN21 or email: [email protected]

Heathfield & Waldron Parish Council are looking for a new Parish Councillor. If you live within the Parish and would like to be pro-active in shaping the future of the town and surrounding areas HWPC want to hear from you. The Council work within the areas of: Recreational and Youth projects, Planning and Community and Business Development. If you could make a difference and would like more information about this role, please contact 01435 865700 or email: [email protected]

The Countdown Has Begun. Wristbands on sale now for Heathfield and District Bonfire Society event, taking place, this year on Saturday 11th October 2025. Limited availability for entry to the Firework display with Wristbands required for attendance. Available at £4 each. Cash only. From Farrago, Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council Office, Albion House Bakery – Cross in Hand, Mermaid Lounge Horam. Children under 5 Free. We are also looking for a few more volunteers to help man the road closure points for our event taking place on Saturday 11th of October. If you can spare a few hours to help us we would be extremely grateful. Please email us at [email protected] if you are interested. Many Thanks

Advance notice: Heathfield & Waldron Twinning Association, is holding its annual quiz on Friday 14thNovember. Full details will be announced in due course but this has been a popular event in the past so please make a date in your diary now.

Heathfield Chamber of Commerce present: An evening of Christmas Festivities. On Friday 21st November from 5pm until 8pm, at State Hall, Station Road, Heathfield. 25 local Artisans exhibiting, activities for children, and refreshment by Two Tails Taproom. Stalls available now. Email to register your interest: [email protected] Free entry, Dog Friendly and families welcome.

Please send your Inclusions, for the Heathfield and Surrounding Areas, Town News to: [email protected]

