Heathfield Town News

Wristbands are already on sale and required for entry to the Firework display. Limited availability at £4 each. Cash only. From Farrago, Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council Office, Albion House Bakery – Cross in Hand, Mermaid Lounge Horam. Children under 5 Free.

Coffee morning and Yarn Bomb. Do come and join us raising money and putting the poppies on the railings. The Heathfield Crochet fairy and Union Church invite you to a Coffee and yarn bombing on Saturday 1stNovember 2025 at Union Church Station Road, TN21 8YN from 10am until 12pm. Over the last few months Heathfield’s Crochet Fairy has been collecting poppies from our community, but we need your help to hang them on the church railings. Come along and enjoy a cuppa and cake too – in aid of forces charities. Deadline for Poppies is now set for 4th October, current total 6,001. Completed poppies to: Heathfield Craft Shop, Heathfield, Kit Wilson shop, Heathfield, Village Artisan Community, Uckfield please!

Heathfield Artisan Market. Saturday 4th October 9am until 2pm, at State Hall, Station Road, Heathfield TN218LD and on the first Saturday of every Month. Free entry. Dog friendly. Local crafters from all over East Sussex. Noakes Coffee shop for a hot drink and a cake. For more information or to book a stall please email at: [email protected]

Warbleton Brass Band, Workshop Sunday 5th October, run by two experienced local musicians Julie Playford and Sian Buss. Open to all beginners and brass players wishing to improve their skills. Assisted by experienced players you will play as a large ensemble learning all aspects of playing required to improve and be part of a team. Light refreshments supplied but bring a packed lunch. Two sessions of tutoring followed by a concert to family and friends to show what has been achieved. Final performance by Sussex based quintet BF5+ This is open to ALL brass instruments including trumpets and french horns in addition to all usual brass band instruments. Email [email protected] to register your interest and receive more details. Cost £10 per person to include all music and light refreshments. Approximate finish time 5pm

Repair Cafe Heathfield and Horam. For item repairs/restoration, we will be back on Saturday 11th October at Horam Village Hall, A267, TN21 0JE. 9am until 12 noon and every 2nd Saturday of the month (except August). Help us preserve our environment and put a dent in our throw away culture. On most occasions we will be able to repair: Computers -electrical items - Furniture -Bookbinding - Minor mechanical problems - Bicycles - Knife Sharpening - Small sewing repairs - Clocks - Sewing Machine check-up. Come and try a delicious cake with a cup of coffee or tea for £2.50. Card reader payments accepted. Heathfield Repair Café is generously funded by donations from Co-op Horam. Everyone is welcome and all services are free, but donations are welcome. For more information see: www.heathfieldrepaircafe.com or, our facebook page : facebook.com/RepairCafeTN21 or email: [email protected]

Heathfield Morning WI The next meeting will be on Tuesday 14th October at the main hall, Union Church, Station Road, Heathfield TN21 8LB There will be a talk by Jamie Baird about Medical Detection Dogs. Visitors are welcome. If you would like to find out more email: [email protected]

The Arts Society Wealden Lectures 2025-2026 Come and join us for our exciting programme of monthly lectures which began in September 2025. Our October lecture will be on: Tuesday 14th October 2025 entitled: “Travels with a Trowel, Adventures of an Archaeologist” Louise SchofieldThis richly illustrated talk will take you to a mysterious and atmospheric ancient city on the coast of southern Albania, to the banks of the two great rivers of Mesopotamia - the Euphrates and the Tigris - and then to the wild and wonderful mountains of northern Ethiopia.The annual subscription is £50 and we welcome guests to individual lectures for £7.50.If you would like to try us, you can come to your first lecture free of charge! Our nationally accredited speakers are experts in their field, and we have a diverse programme covering fine and decorative arts as well as architecture, design, photography and much more. Venue: Heathfield Community Centre, Sheepsetting Lane, Heathfield. TN21 OXG For more information contact: John Larum,[email protected] Visit: theartssocietywealden.org.uk Lecture dates for 2025 are as follows: 14th October, 11th November, 9th December, Dates for 2026 are 13th January, 10th February, 10th March, 14th April, 12th May, 9th June.

Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council Enviro Fair takes place on Saturday 18th October: State Hall, Heathfield. Onsite café. Plenty of free parking locally. Opens to the public 10am until 4pm, includes: informal sessions focussing on hot topics, such as bio-diversity, dark skies and energy solutions, and child-friendly sessions which include ‘build a bug hotel’, modelling with recycling and the ‘Wonderdome.’ This mobile planetarium will be hosting 12 captivating, presenter-led shows throughout the day - tailored for all ages -up; focusing on outer space and dark skies in the local area. For further details, please email [email protected] or call 01435 865700

Fun Family Race Night. (1st Broad Oak and Punnetts Town Scouts) on Saturday the 29th of November at 7.30pm, the State Hall in Station road, Heathfield. Cost £5 per adult and persons over 13 and Under 13’s Free. Car park at the rear of the Hall. To book email: [email protected]

The 2025 Apple Appeal is open! Wanted - unwanted fruit, for cider production, including pears. Bignose & Beardy cider are swapping unwanted apples (10kg bags) for Cider. “Any variety taken, even a bit bruised - just not rotten please. Drop-offs run until our final pressing on Sunday 19th October. Let’s turn East Sussex’s surplus fruit into something golden, crisp and delicious – together. Full details & directions can be found at: bignoseandbeardy.com https://bignoseandbeardy.com/pages/apple-appeal

Free fun activities children aged 7-9 at Heathfield Youth Hub, a new monthly activity morning starting on 4th October (this week!), and on the first Saturday of every month! Take part in sport, games, art, gardening and cooking skills. A free lunch is provided. The new youth hub includes a sports hall, art room, sensory room and an outdoor sports court. For more information just turn up or email: [email protected]

Broad Oak Baby and Toddler Group meet every Monday (except Bank Holidays) at St George’s Parish Room from 10am until 11.30am. New children are always welcome, as are parents, grandparents and carers. Time for a coffee, chill and chat. £1 per family. For more information contact Liz Dawson by email: [email protected]

Advance notice: Heathfield & Waldron Twinning Association, is holding its annual quiz on Friday 14thNovember. Full details will be announced in due course but this has been a popular event in the past so please make a date in your diary now.

Nat West Bank mobile branch visits Heathfield, Fridays 9.45-10.45am. Venue: Heathfield Coop Car Park.

