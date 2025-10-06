Heathfield Town News

Heathfield and District Bonfire Society torchlight processionand fireworks, takes place on Saturday 11thOctober 2025. The procession, assembles at the Heathfield Tavern at 19.15pm, walking up Station Road and turning left onto the High Street, continuing to the fire Station and then turning around and heading along the High Street and up Mutton Hall Hill where it turns at Tower Junction, returning along the High Street, turning left into Mill Road and proceeding to the fire site at Heathfield Community Centre. Fireworks begin approximately 20.40 and entry by Wristband only. On the High Street the Martyrs Bar will be situated opposite the Fire Station at the rear of Pennells Carpets serving Harveys Bitter, Draught Stella Artois Lager, Bignose and Beardy Cider, wine and soft drinks. Cash/cards accepted. Under 25? Please be prepared to show ID. New for this year the Gun Brewery Airstream Bar will be at Sheepsetting Lane, with an original 1970’s Airstream Lane Yacht converted into a stylish bar, with eight keg lines and gravity dispense for cask, also wine and soft drinks. For more details, visit HDBS website: www.heathfieldbonfiresociety.co.uk for a digital copy of our programme or see our facebook page

Repair Cafe Heathfield and Horam is this weekend, Saturday 11th October at Horam Village Hall, A267, TN21 0JE. For item repairs/restoration, we will open 9am until 12 noon and every 2nd Saturday of the month (except August). Help us preserve our environment and put a dent in our throw away culture. On most occasions we will be able to repair: Computers -electrical items - Furniture -Bookbinding - Minor mechanical problems - Bicycles - Knife Sharpening - Small sewing repairs - Clocks - Sewing Machine check-up. Come and try a delicious cake with a cup of coffee or tea for £2.50. Card reader payments accepted. Heathfield Repair Café is generously funded by donations from Co-op Horam. Everyone is welcome and all services are free, but donations are welcome. For more information see: www.heathfieldrepaircafe.com or, our facebook page : facebook.com/RepairCafeTN21 or email: [email protected]

Heathfield Morning WI’s next meeting is on Tuesday 14th October at the main hall, Union Church, Station Road, Heathfield TN21 8LB There will be a talk by Jamie Baird about Medical Detection Dogs. Visitors welcome. We meet on the 2nd Tuesday in the month. An opportunity to meet others, take part in activities, go on outings and hear great speakers on a variety of topics. To find out more email: [email protected]

The Arts Society Wealden Lecture dates for 2025/26 are: 14th October, 11th November, 9th December, Dates for 2026 are 13th January, 10th February, 10th March, 14th April, 12th May, 9th June. Our October lecture will be on: Tuesday 14th October 2025 entitled: “Travels with a Trowel, Adventures of an Archaeologist” Louise SchofieldThis richly illustrated talk will take you to a mysterious and atmospheric ancient city on the coast of southern Albania, to the banks of the two great rivers of Mesopotamia - the Euphrates and the Tigris - and then to the wild and wonderful mountains of northern Ethiopia. Venue: Heathfield Community Centre, Sheepsetting Lane, Heathfield. TN21 OXG For more information contact: John Larum,[email protected] Visit: theartssocietywealden.org.uk

Heathfield Farmers’ Market will take place on Saturday 18th October, from 9am to 12.30pm. We are always looking for new stalls at the market, so if you make something, either food or craft, and would be interested in having a stall, to find out more please contact us at: [email protected] The market runs on the third Saturday of the month, in Co-op carpark at 110 High Street, Heathfield. Free car parking! Future Dates: 15th November, 20th December.

Community Lunch Club, at the Community hub, Union Church, Heathfield. Come, meet with others and enjoy a delicious, hot 2-course lunch with tea/coffee for just £5 on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays each month (14thand 28th October) Places can be booked with the church office. Age Concern Heathfield also provide a minibus for collection/return if needed. This can be booked on 01435 866960

Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council Enviro Fair is on 18th October at State Hall, Heathfield. Onsite café. Plenty of free parking locally. Opens to the public 10am until 4pm, includes: informal sessions focussing on hot topics, such as bio-diversity, dark skies and energy solutions, and child-friendly sessions which include ‘build a bug hotel’, modelling with recycling and the ‘Wonderdome’: a pop-up planetarium projecting shows throughout the day; focusing on outer space and dark skies in the local area. For details, email [email protected] or call 01435 865700

The Age UK Heathfield shop calls for help. The winter can be one of the toughest times of the year, but for older people it can be even more challenging. Almost a million older people often feel lonely, however this can be made worse during the colder months. Not only can cold temperatures seriously affect older people’s health, but the darker days can make it harder to get out and about and stay connected, leaving many feeling isolated and with no one to turn to for help. In order for the Charity’s shops to continue raising much-needed funds to support older people in crisis, this winter, Age UK has launched an urgent stock appeal: The Great Winter Bag Drop. Age UK shops are reliant on generous donations from the local community to help keep the shelves stocked and offer a wider range of pre-loved items, which are sold on to be loved again. Money raised from the Charity’s shops goes towards Age UK’s vital services, including its Telephone Friendship Service, free and confidential Advice Line and The Silver Line Helpline. These services can be a lifeline to older people by providing friendship, support and advice to those who are vulnerable and struggling this winter. People can join The Great Winter Bag Drop simply by donating any good quality items they no longer want or need to the Age UK shop in Heathfield Whether it is unwanted knitwear, scarves or hats, last season’s winter boots or coats, every bag of donated items counts, as Age UK raises around £15 from every bag of donations. That’s enough to fund a weekly friendship call to a lonely older person. When donating people can make their donations worth an extra 25% for the Charity by signing up to Gift Aid. Simply filling out a basic form when dropping off donations means Age UK will receive an extra 25p from the government for every £1 that is raised from donated goods.

Heathfield Chamber of Commerce are looking for sponsors to support funding for this years’ Christmas tree and festivities. Local business or organisation who would like to be associated with the town festivities this Year can; for a £50 donation be: named on the plaque to be placed alongside the tree, advertised on HCC website and Social Media platforms. Sponsoring businesses/organisations can be: mentioned on the night over the PA; receive a listing in the ‘Christmas in Heathfield’ programme; distributed around town. For information, to support and/or get involved, email: [email protected]

