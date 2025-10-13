Heathfield Town News

Venue: the Community Centre, Sheepsetting Lane, with arrival from 7pm for 7.30pm start. Morag Hockin from Rapkyns Nursery will be talking about growing plants in a nursery setting and how to create autumn colour in your garden. Morag will discuss Salvias and many other late flowering perennials that can provide colour right up to the first frosts through to November or even, in more recent years into December. Members attend for Free and Visitors are welcome for £3. Rapkyns is situated on Street End Lane in Broad Oak. Morag has transformed the nursery over the last couple of years into a very inviting and colourful flowering environment comprised entirely of pots! Morag will bring a selection of plants to the talk about and for sale.

Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council Enviro Fair is this weekend, Saturday 18th October at State Hall, Heathfield. Onsite café and plenty of free parking locally. Opens to the public 10am until 4pm, includes: informal sessions focussing on hot topics, such as bio-diversity, dark skies and energy solutions, and child-friendly sessions which include ‘build a bug hotel’; modelling with recycling and the ‘Wonderdome’: a pop-up planetarium projecting shows throughout the day; focusing on outer space and dark skies in the local area. For further details, please email [email protected] or call 01435 865700

Heathfield Farmers’ Market. We look forward to welcoming you to our next Farmers’ Market on Saturday 18thOctober. All the regular stalls will be there selling fresh fish, eggs, fruit & vegetables, plants & herbs, goats milk products, bread, preserves, cinnamon buns, local venison and lots more. This month we have a local vet joining us who will be able to give your pets a health check and nail trim in return for a donation to two charities, Safe Haven for Donkeys and Animal Heroes, for animals who are victims of war. The Podgy Pie man also returns this month with his mouth-watering selection of sausage rolls. From the Ashes will be selling beautiful turned wood products and some gorgeous knitted goods – perhaps these could be the start of your Christmas shopping! Men’s Shed will have their eclectic mix of wooden gifts. Why not pop along and see what your local Farmers’ Market has to offer?The market runs on the third Saturday of the month from 9am to 12.30pm and is held in the Co-op carpark at 110 High Street, Heathfield. Free car parking too! (This is correct at the time of posting, but subject to late amendment) Future Dates: 15th November, 20thDecember.

The 2025 Apple Appeal last few days! Wanted - unwanted fruit, for cider production; including pears. Bignose & Beardy cider are swapping unwanted apples (10kg bags) for Cider. “Any variety taken, even a bit bruised - just not rotten please. Drop-offs run until our final pressing on Sunday 19th October. Let’s turn East Sussex’s surplus fruit into something golden, crisp and delicious – together. Full details & directions can be found at: bignoseandbeardy.com https://bignoseandbeardy.com/pages/apple-appeal

Punnetts Town Village Fireworks take place on Saturday 25th October. There will be a bar, bbq, children’s Parade, Pumpkin and Guy competition. Fireworks to end the evening. Entry by donation. All welcome.

All Saints’ and St Richards’ C of E Primary School Open days will take place on Wednesday 22nd October at 6pm and Thursday 13th November at 9.15am. If you are unable to attend on these dates please phone or email the school office to arrange a tour of the school. 01435 863466 or [email protected]

Coffee morning and Yarn Bomb. Do come and join us raising money and putting the poppies on the railings. The Heathfield Crochet fairy and Union Church invite you to a Coffee and yarn bombing on Saturday 1stNovember 2025 at Union Church Station Road, TN21 8YN from 10am until 12pm. Over the last few months Heathfield’s Crochet Fairy has been collecting poppies from our community, but we need your help to hang them on the church railings. Come along and enjoy a cuppa and cake too – in aid of forces charities.

Free Electric Blanket Testing will take place at Heathfield Fire Station, 110 High Street Heathfield TN21 0UP on Tuesday the 11th November from 2pm until 4pm. For more information please see: www.esfrs.org/electric-blankets

Parkside Community Primary School are always happy to meet new families. If your child is starting school in September 2026 visit us at one of our open days: Wednesday 12th November 6:00pm or Friday 14th November 9:30am. View the school prospectus at: https://www.parksideprimary.org/

Cross in Hand CofE Primary School open days for prospective parents Tuesday 18th November 2025 at 6.30pm and Wednesday 19th November 2025 at 9.3oam Call: 01435 862941, email: [email protected] or see the website: crossinhandschool.com

Heathfield Chamber of Commerce present: An evening of Christmas Festivities. On Friday 21st November from 5pm until 8pm, at State Hall, Station Road, Heathfield. 25 local Artisans exhibiting, activities for children, and refreshment by Two Tails Taproom. Stalls available now. Email to register your interest: [email protected] Free entry, Dog Friendly and families welcome.

Free fun activities children aged 7-9 at Heathfield Youth Hub, a new monthly activity morning takes place on the first Saturday of every month! Take part in sport, games, art, gardening and cooking skills. A free lunch is provided. The new youth hub includes a sports hall, art room, sensory room and an outdoor sports court. If your child would like to join, you can email us for more information or just turn up! Email: [email protected]

Advance notice: Heathfield & Waldron Twinning Association, is holding its annual quiz on Friday 14thNovember. Full details will be announced in due course but this has been a popular event in the past so please make a date in your diary now. Heathfield is twinned with a picturesque market town in Normandy and aims to promote and foster friendship and understanding between the people of Heathfield and Forges-les-Eaux.

Heathfield and Horam Repair Café are pleased to announce that from January 2026 the Heathfield and Horam Repair café will be moving to the new Youth Hub next to the Coop on Heathfield High Street.

Heathfield & Waldron Parish Council are looking for a new Parish Councillor. If you live within the Parish and would like to be pro-active in shaping the future of the town and surrounding areas HWPC want to hear from you. The Council work within the areas of: Recreational and Youth projects, Planning and Community and Business Development. If you could make a difference and would like more information about this role, please contact 01435 865700 or email: [email protected]

Garden waste collection service. Wealden’s Garden Waste Service enables residents to subscribe to have up to four garden waste bins emptied on a fortnightly basis. The new subscription year has already started but you can still sign up by visiting www.wealden.gov.uk/gardenwaste If you have already subscribed, and the falling leaves and acorns are more than one bin can contain, it is possible to order an extra bin call: 01323 443322

To include your event, monthly meetings or news on the Heathfield Town News page, please email: [email protected]

1 . Contributed Autumn Colours Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Autumn Colour Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed This weekend Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed At the Farmers' Market Photo: Submitted