Heathfield Town News

Punnetts Town Village Fireworks take place this weekend on Saturday 25th October. There will be a bar, bbq, children’s Parade, Pumpkin and Guy competion. Fireworks to end the evening. Entry by donation. All welcome.

Pumpkins and Play this Half term. Broad Oak Pre-School invote you to join them on Thursday 30th October at the Broad Oak Village Hall from 2pm until 4pm for an exciting stay and play. Arts and Crafts, Messy play, Snacks and Drinks, Face painting, Games, Cookies, scavenger hunt. £5 per child, adults free. All money raised will go towards revamping and purchasing new equipment for the outside play area. Book tickets

Coffee morning and Yarn Bomb. Do come and join us raising money and putting the poppies on the railings. The Heathfield Crochet fairy and Union Church invite you to a Coffee and yarn bombing on Saturday 1stNovember 2025 at Union Church Station Road, TN21 8YN from 10am until 12pm. Over the last few months Heathfield’s Crochet Fairy has been collecting poppies from our community, but we need your help to hang them on the church railings. Come along and enjoy a cuppa and cake too – in aid of forces charities.

Community Lunch Club, at the Community hub, Union Chruch Heathfield. A chance to meet with others and enjoy a delicious, hot 2-course lunch with tea/coffee for just £5. This group runs on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays, (28th October and 11th November), and places can be booked with the church office. Age Concern Heathfield also provide a minibus to collect and return you if needed. These can be booked on 01435 866960

Maynards Green CP School, open days Tuesday 4th and 18th November, for pupils starting in reception in September 2026 are on to book an appointment please call 01435 812622 or email: [email protected]

Union Church. The Heathfield Christmas Tree Festival will have a theme of 'Peace on Earth' this year (we need it!). As part of this we are inviting people to send us digital photographs or scanned artworks that represent what this means to them. We will then choose a few to be shown on our big screen throughout the festival and especially at Candlelit Peace Vigils we will be holding. Please send any submissions to me, Vicky, at [email protected] by the middle of November.

Little Punnetts Toddler Group, meets every Thursday (term time only) from 9am until 11am. Come and connect with other parents and bring your little one for nursery rhymes, messy play, crafts and more… Located at Punnets Town Village Hall TN21 9DI for ages 0-5 years cost £2 per family.

Age We Care takes place on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a one hour of various activities open to the community including: Kurling, Boccia, Singing, Arts and Craft throughout the month. Venue St Bartholemew’s Church, Cross in Hand. Full Respite Day Care is also available. Booking essential 01825 760176 or email [email protected].

Young at Heart Community Club Heathfield meets Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10am until 3.30pm at Heathfield Park Cricket Club TN21 9AE. For more information, please call 07971032667 or email Rachel at: [email protected]

Care for the Carers offers a range of information, advice and support groups across the district. To find your nearest group please visit the website at www.cftc.orguk?whats-on

Think.Heathfield.Every time you shop at a participating store, with a Heathfield Loyalty card you’ll collect a stamp. With a large number of participating shops, keep spending and fill up your card. Once completed simply leave the card with the shop owner for collection and entry into the monthly draw for a chance to win £50 worth of vouchers to spend locally. Each shop that participates in the Think.Heathfield loyalty card scheme, should be displaying a Think.Heathfield loyalty sticker in their window. To find out morego into any shop/business who has the sticker in the window. If you want to be in the draw, all you need to do is shop local and get your card stamped.

The Heathfield & Waldron Twinning Association Annual quiz will be on Friday, 14th November in The State Hall, Station Road Heathfield doors open 7pm for 7.30pm start. The cost is £15pp to include fish and chips (vegetarian option available) or £7.50 without food. Please bring your own nibbles and drinks, cutlery and glasses. Teams are a maximum of 6 and there will be a raffle. To book your table please contact Sheila Drennan on 01435 866566 email: [email protected] by Monday,10th November. Payment can be in advance by BACS - 30-95-01 A/C 02469668 or by cash or card on the night. This has been a popular event in the past so The Association is hoping for another good turnout this year."

Fancy a Toot? Join Heathfield Silver Band! Did you used to play a brass instrument? Whether it was a cornet/trumpet, trombone, or bass/tuba, we invite you to dust it off and come along for a toot on a Tuesday evening! The Heathfield Silver Band, located right here in Heathfield, East Sussex, is welcoming new players of all levels. Out of Practice? No Problem! Training Band: Perfect if you're rusty, a beginner, or looking for a relaxed way to get back into playing. Main Band: For confident players ready for the challenge of a performing and competing band. No Instrument? No Problem! If you don't have an instrument, we can loan you one free of charge. Just bring your enthusiasm! We are a friendly, welcoming community and would love to hear you play. Get in Touch! Come and make some music with us. Contact us today to find out where and when we meet: Telephone: 01435 817201 Email: [email protected] www.heathfieldsilverband.com

Baby Bank & Beyond CIC have another Christmas Collection point at Ricky’s opposite Sainsbury’s in Heathfield. Having provided nearly 150 individually packed present bags for children in our community last Christmas, giving to those that may have otherwise received very little, if you could put something in the basket this year they wil be really grateful. Presents bag try to include something each child wants, something they need, something to do and something to wear and some chocolate. This year Baby Bank and beyond would particularly like to receive new books, puzzles, games, craft packs, toys and festive chocolate. Or maybe you’d be willing to support The Baby Bank as a family, workplace or group? Please message Baby Bank & Beyond CIC or email [email protected] If you or someone you know is finding things difficult right now and has no alternatives, they can provide good quality basics for a new arrival, baby or child up to 10. Just get in touch. Unlike many baby banks, they do not need a referral.

Free Electric Blanket Testing will take place at Heathfield Fire Station, 110 High Street Heathfield TN21 0UP on Tuesday the 11th November from 2pm until 4pm. For more information please see: www.esfrs.org/electric-blankets

Parkside Community Primary School are always happy to meet new families. If your child is starting school in September 2026 visit us at one of our open days: Wednesday 12th November 6:00pm or Friday 14th November 9:30am. View the school prospectus at: https://www.parksideprimary.org/

All Saints’ and St Richards’ CofE Primary School second Open day will take place on Thursday 13thNovember at 9.15am. If you are unable to attend on these dates please phone or email the school office to arrange a tour of the school. 01435 863466 or [email protected]

Cross in Hand CofE Primary School open days for prospective parents Tuesday 18th November 2025 at 6.30pm and Wednesday 19th November 2025 at 9.3oam Call: 01435 862941, email: [email protected] or see the website: crossinhandschool.com

Heathfield Chamber of Commerce present: An evening of Christmas Festivities. On Friday 21st November from 5pm until 8pm, at State Hall, Station Road, Heathfield. 25 local Artisans exhibiting, activities for children, and refreshment by Two Tails Taproom. Stalls available now. Email to register your interest: [email protected] Free entry, Dog Friendly and families welcome.

Heathfield and Horam Repair Café are pleased to announce that from January 2026 the Heathfield and Horam Repair café will be moving to the new Youth Hub next to the Coop on Heathfield High Street.

It’s Party Time! At Welcome Baptist Church Children's activities: Get ready for our Messy Light Party! Come as your favourite Superhero or Princess and join us for an afternoon packed with fun on Sunday 26th October from 3–5pm, at Welcome Baptist Church, Alexander road, Heathfield. What’s waiting for you? Yummy food, Fun games, Messy crafts, Singing, Story Lots of laughter & light! Bring your family, bring your friends — it’s going to be super fun for everyone! Please book one space per family: https://www.welcomebaptistchurch.uk/.../messy-light-party-4

Concert of Remembrance, by Warbleton Brass Band, will take place on Friday 7th November, at the State Hall, Heathfield. Tickets cost £8 on the door, in support of the British Legion. Raffle and refreshments available.

Parkside School Fireworks will take place this year on Friday 15th November and tickets are available now at: parkside.onlineticketseller.com. Gates open at 6pm with DJ, sweet treats, snacks, refreshments and a bar, with glow bands handed out to everyone at the gate. There will be NO onsite catering for this years’ event. Book your tickets online in advance for single ticket £6.50 (or £7.50 on the gate) Family (x5) £27 in advance (or £29 on the gate) (Online prices exclude booking fee) Quiet display for little ones and those who prefer a more subdued experience, will start at 6.30pm. Main display will then follow shortly after. Parkside Community Primary School and Preschool, Beechwood Lane TN21 8QQ. Spectator areas on both the playground and on the grass, please dress appropriately.

Heathfield’s Annual Tree Festival will take place this year from 21st to 30th November at Union Church, Station Road, TN21 8LB Opening as part of the Town’s late night shopping event on Friday the 21st November from 5pm until 8pm and then open every day 10am until 6pm excluding Sundays which will open 12pm until 4pm. A display of over 50 trees from many Heathfield organisations. Events also include late night openings, concerts, ‘Take over’ mornings, and a family tea on Sunday 23rd at 4pm. See the Union Church Facebook page or website for more details.

East Sussex County Council From 24th November you’ll need to book a time slot to visit household waste recycling sites in East Sussex. Booking will be easy and can be done online or by phone. Simply choose a time convenient for you and book your slot. You’ll be able to do this on the day, or up to two weeks in advance. By booking, we can minimise your waiting time by ensuring queues aren’t as long at busier sites such as Eastbourne, especially at peak times. Learn more about the booking system and reasons it’s being introduced: see the East Sussex County Council Facebook page or webpage.

Amazing Futures (Heathfield Group) takes place every other Monday from 4.15pm until 6.15pm at the Heathfield Youth Hub, High Street Heathfield TN21 0UPA. A youth group for young people aged 14 to 25 years with SEND or additional needs. (no one to one support provided but support workers are welcome) “A space to be unapologetically you, have fun, make new friends and try different activities. Form more information contact the team at [email protected]

The Civil Aviation Trust require donations of Models, Aviation related books, Puzzles, Paintings, manuals, and uniforms, especially airline related. All donations gratefully received and appreciated in order allow us to expand our displays as well as raise funds. Email: [email protected] Charity number 1177141

Don’t forget to check under your bonfire for hedgehogs!

Please email your inclusion for the Heathfield Town news to [email protected] Space is limited, so please email in advance for the coming weeks.

