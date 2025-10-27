Heathfield Town News

Two of Mark’s bronzes are being shown at the ING Discerning Eyeexhibition that features work by over five hundred artists, representing: painting, sculpture, ceramics and more, see https://www.discerningeye.org/exhibition Taking place at theMall Galleries from 14 to 23 November 2025. Mark, who is largely self-taught, was brought up and lives in the High Weald from which he derives inspiration for his work. This could be line drawings reflecting the essence of the Sussex landscape, contemporary sculptures often using reclaimed wood or encouraging others to connect with their surroundings by walking and sketching locally. Learn more about this talented artist on https://www.markaustinartist.com/

2025 Big Little Arts Weekend - Rushlake Green’s Festival in September was a great success, packing in an amazing array of arts events. Kicking off with an Art Show featuring work by no less than 36 local artists of all age groups and levels of artistic experience, the exhibition featured the winner of the newly established Little Arts Award designed to encourage and support the artistic journey of a young person. Hannah Bateman, who lives in Hellingly and attends Heathfield Collage was awarded £250 which she will use to pay for a course of painting tutorials and help towards her art materials. Music was represented by an innovative workshop by the Sussex Harmony group, in which musicians and singers were invited to join in with an exploration of West Gallery music from 18th and 19th century Sussex. In contrast, Beatles aficionados ‘Nothing is Real’ brought to life the two pivotal albums that the Liverpool group released 60 years ago in 1965. There was rapturous applause throughout their gig. The next day’s Big Little Book Bash was an opportunity to pick up bargains galore from an astonishingly wide-ranging and multitudinous collection of donated titles. The final event of the weekend was the ‘In Your Own Words’ poetry and prose reading session featuring 22 contributors, all of whom have strong local connections. Works ranged from pithy micro-poems to extended written works and included an original play excerpt. The Big Little Arts weekend proved once again what is possible in a small village when you have the tireless support of a loyal gang of volunteers. All profits will be donated to local arts related charities, the annual Arts Award and provide funding towards next year’s festival. To find out more visit www.LittleArtsFestival.co.uk, or get on the mailing list - [email protected].

Coffee morning and Yarn Bomb. Do come and join us raising money and putting the poppies on the railings. The Heathfield Crochet fairy and Union Church invite you to a Coffee and yarn bombing this weekend, Saturday 1st November 2025 at Union Church Station Road, TN21 8YN from 10am until 12pm. Over the last few months Heathfield’s Crochet Fairy has been collecting poppies from our community, but we need your help to hang them on the church railings. Come along and enjoy a cuppa and cake too – in aid of forces charities.

Heathfield Artisan Market is this weekend on Saturday 1st November from 9am until 2pm, at State Hall, Station Road, Heathfield TN218LD and on the first Saturday of every Month thereafter. Free entry and dog friendly. Local crafters from all over East Sussex. There is a wonderful Coffee Shop (Noakes Coffee) for a hot drink and a cake. If you’d like some more info on any of our events, or to book a stall please email at: [email protected]

Maynards Green CP School, open days Tuesday 4th and 18th November, for pupils starting in reception in September 2026 are on to book an appointment please call 01435 812622 or email: [email protected]

Repair Cafe Heathfield and Horam. If you would like a repair of an item or have something that you would like to be restored we will be here for you next weekend on Saturday 9th November at Horam Village Hall, A267, Horam TN21 0JE from 9am until 12 noon and on every 2nd Saturday of the month except August. Help us preserve our environment and put a dent in our throw away culture. On most occasions we will be able to repair: Computers -electrical items - Furniture -Bookbinding - Minor mechanical problems - Bicycles - Knife Sharpening - Small sewing repairs - Clocks - Sewing Machine check-up. Come and try a delicious cake with a cup of coffee or tea for £2.50. We accept card reader payments. Heathfield Repair Café is generously funded by donations from Co-op Horam. Everyone is welcome and all services are free, but donations are welcome. For more information see: www.heathfieldrepaircafe.com or, our facebook page : facebook.com/RepairCafeTN21 for more details or email: [email protected]

The Heathfield & Waldron Twinning Association Annual quiz will be on Friday, 14th November in The State Hall, Station Road Heathfield doors open 7pm for 7.30pm start. The cost is £15pp to include fish and chips (vegetarian option available) or £7.50 without food. Please bring your own nibbles and drinks, cutlery and glasses. Teams of 6 maximum. There will be a raffle. To book your table please contact Sheila Drennan on 01435 866566 email: [email protected] by Monday,10th November. Payment can be in advance by BACS - 30-95-01 A/C 02469668 or by cash or card on the night. This has been a popular event in the past so The Association is hoping for another good turnout this year."

Date Change. NHS Hearing Aid Tubing and Maintenance Session. Volunteers will be at Union Church on Friday 14th November, (Not on 21st) and every 3rd Friday of the month thereafter, from 11am to 12 noon. No appointment necessary. Please bring your brown book, if you have one. This service is only for people with NHS Hearing Aids including NHS patients seen at Specsavers. Patients from any surgery may attend. Hearing Aid tubes need replacing every 6-9 months. We cannot supply tubing for Hearing Aids with fine tubing. These can be ordered from your supplier and we can fit them, if you are unable to fit them yourself. We can supply and fit thicker tubes and ear mould for Hearing aids. We are unable to help patients supplied by Action of Deafness, but new tubing and batteries can be obtained direct Action for Deafness, please call 01444 415582

Free Electric Blanket Testing takes place at Heathfield Fire Station, 110 High Street Heathfield TN21 0UP on Tuesday the 11th November from 2pm until 4pm. For more information please see: www.esfrs.org/electric-blankets

Concert of Remembrance, by Warbleton Brass Band, will take place on Friday 7th November, at the State Hall, Heathfield. Tickets cost £8 on the door, in support of the British Legion. Raffle and refreshments available.

The local MS Society Coffee mornings are held on the 4th Wednesday of every month at 10.30am at Tottingworth Farm, Heathfield. Next meeting 26th November.

Broad Oak Baby and Toddler Group meet every Monday (except Bank Holidays at St Goerge’s Parish Room from 10am until 11.30am New children always welcome, as are parents, grandparents and carers. For more information contact Liz Dawson [email protected] (Heathfield Benefice, The church of England in your community)

