Heathfield Town News

Repair Cafe Heathfield and Horam. We would like to inform everyone that the Repair Cafe will be at the Horam Village Hall on Saturday, November 8 and on December 13, but after Christmas the venue for the Repair Cafe will be at the new Youth Club next to the co-op in Heathfield on the second Saturday of the month between 9.30am and 12pm.

Help us preserve our environment and put a dent in our throw away culture. On most occasions we will be able to repair: Computers -electrical items - Furniture -Bookbinding - Minor mechanical problems - Bicycles - Knife Sharpening - Small sewing repairs - Clocks - Sewing Machine check-up.

Come and try a delicious cake with a cup of coffee/tea. Card reader payments accepted. Generously funded by donations from Co-op Horam. All services are free, donations welcome. For more information see: www.heathfieldrepaircafe.com or, our facebook page : facebook.com/RepairCafeTN21 for more details or email: [email protected]

Next week! Free Electric Blanket Testing at Heathfield Fire Station, 110 High Street Heathfield TN21 0UP Tuesday, November 11, 2pm until 4pm. For more information see: www.esfrs.org/electric-blankets

Parkside Community Primary School are always happy to meet new families. If your child is starting school in September 2026 visit us at one of our open days: Wednesday, November 12, 6pm or Friday, November 14 at 9:30am. View the school prospectus at: https://www.parksideprimary.org/

Community Lunch Club, at the Community hub, Union Church Heathfield. Meet with others and enjoy a delicious, hot two-course lunch with tea/coffee for just £5. This group runs on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays, (November 11 and 25). Places can be booked with the church office. Age Concern Heathfield also provide a minibus to collect and return you if needed. These can be booked on 01435 866960

All Saints’ and St Richards’ CofE Primary School second Open day will take place on Thursday, November 13 at 9.15am. If you are unable to attend on these dates please phone or email the school office to arrange a tour of the school. 01435 863466 or [email protected]

Parkside School Fireworks takes place this year on Friday, November 15. Tickets available now at: parkside.onlineticketseller.com. Gates open at 6pm. DJ, sweet treats, snacks, refreshments and a bar. Glow bands handed out to everyone at the gate. NO onsite catering for this years’ event.

Book your tickets online in advance for single ticket £6.50 (or £7.50 on the gate) Family (x5) £27 in advance (or £29 on the gate) (Online prices exclude booking fee) Quiet display for little ones and those who prefer a more subdued experience, will start at 6.30pm. Main display will then follow shortly after. Parkside Community Primary School and Preschool, Beechwood Lane TN21 8QQ. Spectator areas on the playground and on the grass, please dress appropriately.

Cross in Hand CofE Primary School open days for prospective parents Tuesday, November 18 at 6.30pm and Wednesday, November19 2025 at 9.3oam. Call: 01435 862941, email: [email protected] or see the website: crossinhandschool.com

Date Change. NHS Hearing Aid Tubing and Maintenance Session. Volunteers will be at Union Church in Heathfield on Friday, November 14, (Not on 21st) but on every 3rd Friday of the month thereafter, from 11am to 12 noon. No appointment necessary. Please remember to bring your brown book, if you have one. This service is only for people with NHS Hearing Aids including NHS patients seen at Specsavers.

Patients from any surgery may attend. No appointment necessary. Hearing Aid tubes need replacing every six to nine months. We cannot supply tubing for Hearing Aids with fine tubing, however these can be ordered from your supplier and we can fit them for you, if you are unable to fit them yourself. If you have a Hearing Aid with a thicker tube and ear mould we can supply and fit this for you. We are unable to help patients supplied by Action of Deafness. You can request new tubing and batteries for Hearing Aids from Action for Deafness or if you have other problems, please call Action for Deafness on 01444 415582

Heathfield Farmers’ Market. We look forward to welcoming you to our next Farmers’ Market on Saturday, November 15.All the regular stalls will be there selling fresh fish, eggs, fruit & vegetables, plants & herbs, goats milk products, bread, preserves, cinnamon buns, local venison, traybakes and desserts, cheese and lots more.

From the Ashes will be selling beautiful turned wood products and some gorgeous knitted goods – perhaps these could be the start of your Christmas shopping! Men’s Shed will have their eclectic mix of wooden gifts. Why not pop along and see what your local Farmers’ Market has to offer? The market runs on the third Saturday of the month from 9am to 12.30pm and is held in the Co-op carpark at 110 High Street, Heathfield. Free car parking too! (This is correct at the time of posting, but subject to late amendment) Future Date: December 20.

Crib Festival. St Richard's Church in Upper Station Road will be holding a Crib Festival from November 21-23, see the attached poster for times. Last year was the first Crib Festival and we had over 70 cribs on display in church, varying from wooden ones bought in the Holy Land to a Lego crib scene in a shoebox, all had the same story to tell, the wonder of the birth of Jesus, yet all of them were different and their owners kindly gave a short write up about where they were from and how special they are.

This year we are hoping for 100 cribs. The display is free to come in and admire, there will be collection jars for donations towards church funds. In St Richard's church hall there will be refreshments and activities for children and adults as well as 'guess the weight of the homemade Christmas cake', a Tombola and much more.

Heathfield’s Annual Tree Festival 2025, A display of over 50 trees from many Heathfield organisations runs from November 21 to 30 at Union Church, Station Road, TN21 8LB Opening 5pm until 8pm; as part of the Town’s late night shopping event on Friday, November 21. Then open every day 10am until 6pm (excluding Sundays 12pm until 4pm). Events also include late night openings, concerts, ‘Take over’ mornings, and a family tea on Sunday 23rd at 4pm. See the Union Church Facebook page or website for more details.

Warbleton Brass Band Festive celebrations begin on Sunday, December 7 at 3pm with an afternoon of great music and fun. Lots of your favourite tunes plus a bit of carol singing to get you in the Christmas mood. Wear your festive jumpers and dig out your Christmas hats, it's time for the band to play you on your way to the big day. Suitable for all the family. Children free. Tickets £8 on the door. All monies support of our chosen charity this year. Raffle and refreshments available.

Promote your events, send your review, share your news on the Heathfield Town news page. Email: [email protected]

1 . Contributed Change of Venue 2026 Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Blanket Testing Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Open Event Photo: Submitted