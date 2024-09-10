Heathfield Village Voice

Childhood Cancer Awareness Month takes place globally in September each year and is an international campaign to raise awareness and support for children's and young people's cancers.

Our local post box topper is bringing this awareness to Heathfield and encouraging our town and surrounding areas to support the charity: Children With Cancer Fund.

The Post Box topper on Station Road has been created in line with this month being Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The Care Bear Aware Bear topper has been made in aid of Children With Cancer Fund, a local charity based in Polegate that grant wishes to children, and their families, who have or have had cancer. Please give generously if you can. Visit https://donorbox.org/children-with-cancer-fund to donate, or visit the children with Cancer Fund website at: www.childrenwithcancerfund.org.uk

The Children With Cancer Fund was formed in July 1998 with the main aim to enhance the quality of life for children, and families of the children with cancer. This often involves giving treats or buying children something they have missed out on, normally due to the fact that their money has been spent fighting the illness or burning up petrol going to and from the hospital for treatment.

CWCF is a registered charity – No 1110644 - which is both non-denominational and non-political meaning that donations are accepted from all. Directed by the wishes and guidance of the families and nurses that they support, most of referrals to CWCF come directly through the community nurses and social workers who are treating the child.

After an initial introduction, CWCF talk with families about their wishes. “We have gone from strength to strength granting wishes such as laptops, trips, theatre breaks, football tickets, bedroom makeovers, providing cookers, dishwashers – the list goes on!”

In addition to individual wishes, CWCF now annually take a number of families away for a short break, over recent years this has been to the Isle of Wight.

“We also have two ten berth caravans where families can go on holiday. We organise numerous outings for all our families which gives them the opportunity to get together with others going through similar experiences and allows them to form friendships and build support networks.”

Our volunteers help represent the face of the charity and are vital to the smooth running of CWCF. If you would like to become a volunteer of CWCF see our website www.childrenwithcancerfund.org.uk or you can also drop us an email on [email protected]

Alternatively, if you prefer the traditional method of contact write to us with your details: Volunteer at C.W.C.F 4 The Triangle Willingdon Eastbourne BN20 9PH Or give us a call: 01323 488561”

Girlguiding Heathfield District. Can you join the Heathfield team? We can offer flexibility, fun, and adventure in units in Heathfield, Chiddingly, or Horam.

We have vacancies for roles with the girls, paperwork support roles, accounts help, leaflet delivering to help with further recruitment, DIY skills help us too.

We welcome and support people from all backgrounds here. It’s the diversity of our people that makes Girlguiding special. We have no time limits to volunteering, we have a role for everyone! For more information see: www.girlguiding.org.uk/.../register-to-volunteer/

Did you know? Wealden Volunteering works to match volunteers with suitable placements across Wealden. “We're run by a group of fantastic volunteers.

We are always happy to help anyone who contacts or visits us at our centre on Uckfield high street, at one of our pop ups across Wealden or at an event, be it with volunteering, local information, photocopying and laminating, or one of our members looking to advertise.

We work constantly to try and get the word out about our amazing charities and organisations in Wealden, making it as straightforward as possible for people to find and get in touch with the right opportunity.

As funding sources grow tighter with the changing landscape, we'd be greatly appreciative of your support by choosing us for your Wealden Community Lottery tickets, allowing us to continue assisting and performing our good work. Every ticket really does help out.” To fond out more visit www.wealdencommunitylottery.co.uk

A new community chair yoga class is starting at the union church Heathfield on Monday, September 16 and continuing every Monday afternoon. Time: 2:30pm until 3:15pm. All Are Welcome!

The class is perfect for beginners and those who wish to practice yoga but find it difficult moving up and down from the floor. The class is kind and respectful, and is completely non-competitive. No need to book - Pay as you go - £8 Just come along, enjoy and feel better. Tommy & Helen

The Repair Café Heathfield and Horam, next session is this weekend, on September 14. We meet on the second Saturday of every month from 9.30am until 12 noon at Horam Village Hall, A267, Horam TN21 0JE. We hope to see you! Help us preserve our environment and dent our throw away culture. Everyone is welcome.

Yummy home-baked cakes and refreshments while you wait! On most occasions we will be able to repair computers, electrical items, cycles, minor mechanical problems, furniture, and small sewing repairs. See our facebook page: Repair café 21, or for more information please email: [email protected]

Heathfield Silver Band are keen to take in new players in all sections, but particularly the cornet section. We’d love to hear from you if you’d like to give us a try. We rehearse on Tuesday evenings 7.30pm until 9.30pm.

Our band room is in Alexander Road, Heathfield. Please ring us on 01435 917201 and ask for Nick or Heather.

If you’re new to playing we also run a training band and will teach you and provide you with a loan instrument. There is no age limit. Please do consider and come and join a bunch of great people on a new journey. Now’s the time! We are non-contesting and just enjoy playing music to the people of Heathfield and the Surrounding area.

Bag a Bargain this summer, with the Age UK Heathfield shop’s, up 75% off sale. Summer might be almost over, but that doesn’t mean your wardrobe has to be.

The Age UK shop in Heathfield is holding an end-of-season sale where locals will have the chance to shop for great quality, pre-loved summer clothing at a fraction of the cost. The shop will be selling women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, as well as accessories, with a discount of up to 75% off on selected items(subject to availability) throughout the month of September.

Helping you get ahead for next year, shoppers will not only be able to fill their wardrobes with fantastic fashion, they’ll also be supporting a great cause and helping older people across the country.

Items in Age UK shops are sold on to be loved again, with money raised going towards the Charity’s vital services, including the Telephone Friendship Service, free and confidential Advice Line and The Silver Line Helpline.

As well as helping raise much-needed funds, shopping and donating to Age UK charity shops is a great way of recycling unwanted items and reducing waste.

So far this year donations to the Charity’s shops have avoided 700,000 kilos going into landfill and saved 10 million kilos of CO2.

Fern, the Shop Manager at the Age UK Heathfield shop, said: “If you’re on the lookout for an end of summer bargain, get yourself along to the Age UK shop in Heathfield.

"We have a range of pre-loved, quality items for sale with a massive discount of 75% throughout the month of September. Not only will you be supporting the sustainable movement, you’ll be helping raise vital funds for Age UK so that it can continue supporting older people across the country.”

Age UK shop is reliant on donations from the local community and is also encouraging residents to drop off any good quality items they no longer need. People can make their donations worth an extra 25% for the Charity by signing up to Gift Aid.

Simply fill out a basic form when donating means Age UK will receive an extra 25p from shop is also encouraging the government for every £1 that is raised from donated goods. Age UK has over 250 shops across England and Wales. Shoppers can also pick up items via Age UK’s eBay page www.ebay.co.uk/ageuk

Heathfield Farmers’ Market 2024 dates: September 21, October 19, November 16, December 21. Outdoor Market selling lots of fresh locally produced food, with craft stalls to browse. Come and shop locally and support local producers.

Located at the Coop Car park, 110, High Street, Heathfield, TN21 8JD – FREE PARKING. Time 9am until 12.30pm on the third Saturday or each month. Contact details [email protected] or see Heathfield Farmers’ Market is run by The Heathfield Partnership Trust Ltd.

Bowls Open Day Ever fancied trying indoor bowls? It’s great fun and Broad Oak Bowls Club, Broad Oak Village Hall, has an open day soon on September 22 from 1pm until 4pm.

Come along and have a go, it’s free, open to all ages, with tea, coffee and cake available. You do not need to bring any bowls, just an open mind. It is more fun than you would think. Plenty of parking available. Enquiries to: 07715480157 or email: [email protected]

Old Heathfield Short Mat Bowls Club invite you to their open day on Thursday, September 26 at The Goward Hall, Old Heathfield at 7pm. Come and give short mat bowls a try at our welcoming and friendly club. Warning, can be addictive. For more information, please contact Alistair on 01435 863401

Local MS Support Group for people with MS, their families/carers. Our Heathfield coffee mornings are on the 4th Wednesday of the month (25th Sept) 10:30 am, always at Tottingworth Farm, Heathfield and our Uckfield coffee mornings are on the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 10am will now be held at Copper Beech Care Home, Eastbourne Rd, Ridgewood, Uckfield TN22 5ST and everyone is welcome including well behaved dogs! Next session (17th Sept).

Rural Sussex Girl. If you're a woman living in Sussex and looking to make new friends, we are thrilled to introduce you to "Rural Sussex Girl."

RSG is a community for women with over 4,600 members from all over Sussex, including those living in villages, towns, and the Sussex countryside. Last week, we enjoyed a Wine and Yoga event at Bolney Vineyard, and we have many more exciting events planned. We can’t wait to see you there! September 21; Lindfield Bonfire Night Celebrations - November 5. You can join our Facebook community here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/ruralsussexgirl

Jemima’s Tournament ’24. Boost Netball are appealing to local businesses who would kindly donate a raffle prize for their tournament in September 2024. We are organising a raffle and we would be most grateful for any donations, which will be gratefully received.

At Boost Netball Heathfield, Jemima was one of our very healthy and happy eight-year-old player who tragically and unexpectedly died in 2022. She is very loved and missed.

On September 21 we will be hosting our second Netball Tournament in Jemima’s name at Heathfield Community College. Forty-eight local teams will come together and take part.

All the proceeds from the event will be split between two charities: Care For The Family – Bereaved Parent Support and St Wilfrid’s Hospice – The Seahorse Project, bereavement support for children and young people.

Your generosity will be acknowledged in our list of prizes on the day and in our social media posts. We are happy to collect the prize at your convenience or a voucher can be emailed direct to: [email protected]

Wealden Volunteeringregular pop-in sessions are back. Every Thursday between 9:45am and 12:45pm pop in to learn more about what we’re doing at Wealden Volunteering and explore how you can get involved.Do you need volunteers? Or are you looking to find out more about volunteering? Come and see us.

Feel free to drop by at any time during these hours to learn more about what we do. We look forward to seeing you at the Council Offices on Heathfield High Street. Support Wealden Volunteering on Walden Community lottery.

Want to win a £2,000 Luxury holiday or cash alternative? Grab your tickets for £1 and you could be jetting off on an incredible gateway! Not only could you win this amazing prize, but you’ll also be supporting a great cause. For more information visit www.wealdencommunitylottery.co.uk

Discover the joy of dance with BodiBlossom's Beginner’s Burlesque Workshop. If you've ever wanted to give burlesque a try, now is your opportunity. Join in on a one-hour workshop on Thursday, September 26 at A.B. Stage Studio, Heathfield from 19.30 - 20.30, cost £10.

This fun and low-impact class is designed specifically for those who are new to burlesque. It’s going to be a lot of fun learning a routine to All That Jazz. Just wear something comfortable to dance in with either dance shoes or trainers.

Join us to learn the art of burlesque and build confidence in a welcoming and supportive environment. Come and enjoy the music, movement, and empowering experience of burlesque dance. For more information see www.bodyblossom.com

Stay warm but safe. East Sussex Fire and Rescue electric blanket testing is back. Take your electric blanket along for a FREE safety check at any of the East Sussex Fire and Rescue service events in October.

ESFRS are encouraging residents to put dates in their diaries for this year’s electric blanket testing events. Last year, apparently over 30% of the blankets tested failed the safety checks, which could have resulted in serious incidents or even house fires. Testing centres are operating in Fire Stations across East Sussex.

This is a FREE service. Advice on choosing, using, checking for signs of wear or damage and how to store your electric blanket can be found at www.esfrs.org/electroclankets

Dates and venues are as follows: Monday, October 14 at Heathfield Fire Station, High Street, Heathfield from 10am-12pm. Monday, October 14 at Mayfield Fire Station, Tunbridge Wells Road, Mayfield, TN20 6PJ from 2pm-4pm. Uckfield Fire Station, Bell Farm Road, Uckfield, TN22 1BA from 10am-12pm on Tuesday, October 15 and Crowborough Fire Station, Beacon Road, Crowborough,TN6 1AF2pm-4pm also on Tuesday, October 15.

Other dates and venues available further afield. ESFRS are urging electric blanket owners to “Bring your electric blanket along for a FREE safety check at any of the above events. If you are unable to attend, please ask a friend or neighbour to bring your blanket for you.

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service working with partners for your safety.” For more information email: [email protected] *This email box is monitored during office hours which are 08:30 to 17:00 Monday to Thursday and 08:30 to 16:30 Friday and it is NOT monitored Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holidays. Telephone: 0303 999 1000

Warbleton Brass Band Macmillan Coffee evening on Friday, September 27 at 7.30pm, State Hall Heathfield.

A popular fun evening for everyone including all our players. It's our favourite event and raises money for a great cause. Come along and join us, choose what we play, eat cake, enjoy the music. Did we mention there is cake! Do you play? Did you play? Do you want to play? Come along and see if you would like to join our musical 'family'.

Friday evenings at Rushlake Green we can be heard rehearsing for our next popular performance. We are in need of a couple of basses (tubas) to boost up our bottom end!! If you think you'd like to join us in playing everything from pop, classical, original, rock, jazz and just about every style you can imagine then come and give us a go.

We're a friendly bunch and work hard to put on some of the most entertaining concerts around. All other brass instruments are always welcome to join us plus we have a B Band for beginners where instruments and tuition can be provided. Come on, you know you want to! For more details see: www.warbletonbrassband.org

Welcoming back Heathfield Runners and residents from Heathfield. Please sign up for our 2025 Community Run which will take place on May 18, 2025 from 9.30am and registration is now live. 10k 5k 3k and 1 mile for more information see: www.hailshamcommunityrun.co.uk

The 10k, 5k 3k and 1 Mile races return in 2025 after a sell-out year in 2024. Using the undulating roads in and around Hailsham, this series of races are perfect for the experienced runner to those looking to begin their running journey. We will also continue to offer our inclusive disability 1 mile race for all ages and abilities, to give everyone their opportunity to race and receive a medal. The 3k race is also perfect for the youngsters looking to add a medal to their collections!

The races include: I Mile Race - Start time - 10am - Sponsored by Alinker & Colston, 3k Race - Start time - 09.30am - Sponsored by Hailsham Town Council, 10k Race - Start time - 10.30am - Sponsored by Hallmark Glazed Extensions, 5k Race - Start time - 10.30am - Sponsored by 'The Royal' Indian.

The 1 mile race is an inclusive mile event and is untimed. There are no prizes for this event. The 3k event this is aimed at our younger participants and prizes for this event will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd & 3rd Boy and Girl under the age of 16.

Heathfield And District Bonfire Society Firesite wristbands are officially on sale at Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council, Farrago and Albion House Bakery (Crossin Hand) This is your only way to gain entry to the firesite for Heathfiled Bonfire, at Heathfield Community Centre, Sheepsetting lane, on Saturday, October 12. Cost £3 each (under 2’s free) Please note this is cash only and preferable the correct amount. For information about the society

Can you help? Baby Bank South Wealden CIC? We really need: 9/12 month girls clothing, 12/18 month girls clothing, Winter sleep sacks, Pressure stairgates, and Double buggys We’re also happy to take warm coats, wellies and cot blankets. Please send us a message via our facebook page: Baby Bank and Beyond South Wealden CIC

Heathfield and District Horticultural Society – The Great Potato Growing Competition Results. These are the results from the potato growing competition, organised by the H&D Horticultural Society during the summer term with our five local primary schools.

Heaviest Crop in a Bag: 1st Parkside Preschool: 2075gms; 2nd Parkside Year 5: 1750 gms; 3rd Parkside Year 4: 1680gms. Largest Potato in a Bag: 1st Parkside Year 5: 275gms; 2ndParkside Year 5: 190 gms; 3rd Cross in Hand Year 5: 161gms. Most Potatoes in a Bag: 1st Punnetts Town Beech Class: 77; 2nd Cross in Hand Year 6: 56; 3rd Punnetts Town Nursery: 55.

Book Tokens were awarded to the schools that took part. All the pupils enjoyed ‘The Great Reveal’ when the growing bags were emptied and potatoes found, counted and weighed. The Society hope that this will inspire young growers for next year and beyond

Please email [email protected] with your Heathfield and surrounding areas news and any notification of events and meetings, for inclusion in this column.