Heathfield’s new £5m Youth Hub is officially opened by MP Nus Ghani

County, District and parish councillors were joined by youth workers as well as some of the young people who use the newly-constructed building.

Support for the scheme was also provided by the Heathfield and Waldron Rotary Club. Rotary member Tim Williams said: "County councillor Bob Bowdler and Parish Council chair Gill Snook attended. There were also fulsome tributes to the late Rupert Simmonds, (former county councillor) who originally founded the Heathfield Works scheme, (now Wealden Works.)

'Builders Morgan Sindall were also congratulated. The joyful three-hour occasion allowed us to see many facilities on display, some even put to immediate use by the youngsters present.

"Downstairs the art and music rooms had a young lad banging on drums with gusto (Rotary had donated £5,000 for equipment), and graffiti-style artwork was on display. Six Rotarians attended."

The audience was told how the LGBTQ+friendly youth club welcomes everyone, especially those with special educational needs and disabilities. Tim said: "A pioneering achievement and let's hope, a model for the future."

The Hub gives youngsters the chance to take part in fun activities such as sport, art, music, cooking and baking, making new friends and learning new skills. Facilities include accessible toilets, disabled parking, rooms for hire, a teaching kitchen, sensory room, art room, sports hall and basketball court.

It was built with £5 m funding from the Government delivered through East Sussex County Council. Substantial works to The Joff Youth Centre in Peacehaven were also carried out thanks to central funding. This involved the refurbishment of an existing building.

