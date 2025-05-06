Heathfield’s VE Day celebrations a ‘huge success’

Hundreds of families converged on the Community Centre playing field for a day of music, food, drink, shopping and browsing stalls ranging from the town's Bonfire Society to a sumptuous display of cakes produced by the town's WIs.

People had brought their own picnics to enjoy in the sunshine as they relaxed on straw bales set out as informal seating in front of a sound stage.

Musical entertainment was provided by My Favourite Things, a female singing trio clad in 'forties style summer frocks who performed songs from the era. Also on stage was local rock group The Tannens.

The aim of the day was to provide a little reminiscence, some up-to-date entertainment, exhibits from local schools and groups and an all-star line-up of WWII vintage motor vehicles including a Centurion tank which served British forces as an armoured recovery vehicle.

Three Heathfield-based Women's Institutes joined forces to provide sweet treats while All Saints and St Richard's School organised a popular Lucky Dip. The Men's Shed did a roaring trade in garden equipment and hand-made bird nesting boxes while children queued to take part in a fairground 'test your strength' game - every hit won a prize.

Parish councillors were there in support. Head of the town's planning committee, Patrick Coffey said: "Such a huge amount of hard work has gone into this. We're delighted to see it's proving a success. Perhaps there's the opportunity to do more of the same? We don't have a green like some villages but this is an excellent place for people to gather near the town centre and enjoy plenty of space."

