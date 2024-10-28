Heating advice for vulnerable households in Sussex to beat the freeze this winter

New guidance has been issued to help rural households in Sussex reduce their energy costs and keep their homes warm over the winter period.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes amid expectations this winter we will see colder-than-average temperatures, particularly during December to February, and concern some households could miss out on the Winter Fuel Payment following changes announced by the government.

With darker nights drawing in and temperatures beginning to drop across the region, the risk of issues emerging with heating systems can increase and may leave homes without hot running water and facing large repair bills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, OFTEC, a registration body for off-gas grid heating technicians, has published new guidance on how vulnerable households in Sussex can keep their homes warm.

Winter guidance issued to help households

The advice includes:

Adjust your heating timers: If you’ve changed your heating timers over summer, make sure you update them for winter so your house only warms up when you need it to. If you’re out of the house during the day, leaving the heating on can be very costly. Turn off individual radiators: Remember to turn off radiators in rooms you aren’t using. It is recommended you keep the main living areas heating to a minimum of 18C as living in a cold house can lead to health issues. Have your boiler serviced: Having your boiler serviced annually will help to identify any problems before they become more serious and costly to fix. It also ensures your heating works efficiently, keeping you warmer and saving money. Make sure you use an OFTEC (for oil) and GasSafe (for mains gas) registered technician to ensure all safety standards are followed. Do not attempt to fix or service the appliance yourself as this could result in a potentially dangerous heating system Check your fuel supply: For the 42,000 households in Sussex on oil heating, make sure you have enough oil in the tank. Ordering at the last minute can lead to an expensive emergency delivery. It's also important to check the condition of the tank to avoid the risk of leaks and ensure all caps, lids and vents on your oil tank are secure to prevent damage from rainwater, melting snow and other contaminants. Close doors and curtains: The simplest measures can lead to major energy savings so remember to close curtains and shut doors to keep heat in the rooms you use most. Where possible, ensure your radiators are not obstructed by curtains or furniture. Insulate your pipes: Insulating pipes saves energy and prevents your pipes freezing, so it’s worth installing lagging around your home heating and water pipes to insulate them. A professional can fit this for you or keen DIY’ers can purchase pipe lagging from a DIY store.

Malcolm Farrow, from OFTEC, commented: “It is important households in Sussex take the necessary steps now to avoid any potential heating problems during winter cold snaps.

“Whilst the thought of Christmas is exciting for many households, sadly we know that the impact of the cost of living crisis and uncertainty around winter fuel payments means many will struggle to heat their homes this winter.

“That’s why, this year more than ever, it’s crucial households are aware of the steps they can take to help keep their homes warm.”

More information can be found at www.oftec.org