Heavy horse helps deliver natural flood management

Instead of using heavy machinery which can damage the fragile plants and compact the soil, she called on the services of Ian Williamson, a 4th generation heavy horse handler and his heavy horse, Zelda a 6-year-old Ardennes to pull the logs and manoeuvre them into place.

Tara said: “Natural flood management not only reduces flood risk, but it also benefits wildlife and supports habitats helping to make catchments more resilient to the impacts of climate change.”

Blocking surface water paths using large timbers is a form of Natural Flood Management which acts to slow the flow of surface water from heavy rainfall helping to lower flood risk to properties downstream.

Project success relies on partnership working, made possible by the support of local landowners and uses sustainable woodland materials, donated to us by Wakehurst, Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew’s wild Sussex sister site.

Russell Croft from Wakehurst said:“Using heavy horses to pull large logs in this way is an efficient and environmentally sensitive way of undertaking natural flood management. We are delighted to be donating materials and our time to helping to facilitate this valuable work in Sussex.”

The project is being delivered by Ouse & Adur Rivers Trust, with funding provided by the Environment Agency.

