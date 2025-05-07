Heli-llujah! Chichester care home resident’s wish to fly in helicopter comes true

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Chichester care home resident was ‘flying high’ when her wish to take to the skies was made a reality.

When 76-year-old Jenny Carter, a resident at Care UK’s Chichester Grange, on Grosvenor Road, shared with the team that she had always had a dream to fly in a helicopter, they set out to make her wish come true.

Jenny was born in Rustington as one of six children. Ever since she was a child, she has wanted to fly in a helicopter and experience the sights of her local area from above.

The team organised the experience of a lifetime for Jenny – taking her to Goodwood Aerodrome where she boarded a Bell 505 Jet Ranger for a scenic ride over the beautiful Sussex countryside.

Chichester care home resident Jenny all set to take to the skies

Commenting on the experience, Jenny said: “It has always been on my bucket list to go in a helicopter as it’s the one thing I’ve never done.

“It was so exhilarating, I sat next to the pilot and had perfect visibility. I was able to see where I lived previously, surrounding areas and along the coast. I can now finally tick this one off my list!”

The once-in-a-lifetime day out was part of the home’s Wishing Tree initiative, which encourages residents to put wishes forward, allowing them to reconnect with a past hobby or try something completely new – from flying on a plane to enjoying a fish and chip supper, no wish is too big or small.

Nikki Burke, Home Manager at Chichester Grange, said: “We’re passionate about supporting residents to lead fulfilling lives, so when Jenny shared that she was keen to experience a flight in a helicopter for the first time, the team were determined to help her find her wings.

Jenny Carter fulfilled her lifelong dream to go in a helicopter

“Care UK’s Wishing Tree initiative is a great way for residents to share their dreams, passions and interests, and it’s so rewarding to be able to make these a reality. Jenny is proof that dreams can come true at any age – she had a wonderful time and hasn’t stopped smiling since.

“I’d like to extend a big thank you to our team here at Chichester Grange, as well as to Elite Helicopters at Goodwood Aerodrome, for making Jenny’s wish come true!”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives while also promoting independence, Chichester Grange incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies and offers residential, nursing and specialist dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Luxury facilities include a café, hair and beauty salon, cinema and bar, and stunning gardens. The home was awarded the ‘Care Home Design of the Year’ at the Leaders in Care Awards 2022.

