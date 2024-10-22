Hellingly and Horsebridge Vilage News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hellingly Community Hub is now a Blood Donation Centre. If you would like to donate, you must book at www.blood.co.uk. Up coming sessions are on 1 and 15 November.

On 1 November there is a Dark Skies celebration from 6 to 8pm at Springham Farm, Grove Hill, Hellingly bn27 4HE. This will be a farm stroll and night sky astronomy experience so sign up here if you are interested https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1041867542867.

Kid’s Halloween Activities take place on Wednesday 30 October at Hellingly Community Hub from 10am to 12pm and 12.30 to 2.30pm. £2 per child. Booking essential in person or via the website. Green Room for under 5s.

St Peter & St Paul, Hellingly and Holy Trinity, Upper Dicker are holding a Men's Breakfast on Saturday 26 October at 9.30am at The Crown, Hailsham. No need to book, just go along.

The Friends of Hellingly Church stage the ever popular Festival of Christmas Trees in the church from 6 to 8 December. If you would like to advertise your business, club or school you can do this by sponsoring a tree and decorating it for the festival. The Friends provide the tree and afterwards the tree is yours. For more information contact Teresa on 01323 845652.

Hellingly Christmas Fair organised by Hellingly WI is on Saturday 16 November from 10am to 3pm at Hellingly Hub. There will be lots of craft and gift stalls, refreshments, tombola, and children’s games.

There is a Barn Dance at Blackstock Estate on 2 November for a night of boot-stomping fun, delicious food and dancing that will have you swinging all night long. Whether you are a pro at square dancing or just there for the food, there will something for everyone. Home-cooked favourites while you twirl, spin, and dosey-doe with friends. Doors open 5.30pm. There will be a traditional western buffet included in the price of your ticket served from 6pm with the first dance to start at 7.30pm until 9pm with a short interval until 9.30pm then the 2nd dance will take place until 11pm. Book at https://www.onlineticketseller.com/events/86330.